Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my thirteenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

WEDNESDAY JULY 10th

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Lakers in a very interesting pitching dual, they were out hit nine to four. The Muskies first hit was collected in the fourth inning. The Lakers and the Muskies both put up a run early and it stayed that way till the seventh inning, when the Muskies up a run. The is a very well played defensive ball game, with no errors by either the Muskies or the Lakers. The Muskies starting pitcher was Carson Gross, he threw eight innings, 128 pitches to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Lefty David Deminsky threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded on strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Ritter, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a single in the seventh inning. Time Burns went 1-for-2 with a double in the eight innings, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele wen 1-for-2 with a triple to drive in Tim Burns and he earned a walk. Jace Otto went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Andrew Deters earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Wes Johnson scored a run and Carter Hemmesch was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher Stephen Ellingson, threw seven innings, 112 pitchers, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Trevor Fleege threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one and run.

The Lakers were led on offense by Matt Korte, he went 3-for-4 and Riley Blanc went 2-for-4. Tommy Gohmann went 2-for-4 and Trevor Fleege went 1-for-4 for aRBI. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Justin Hagstrom earned a walk and Ben Brown had a stolen base.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The Springers defeated their league foe the Stone Poneys, they out hit them fourteen to six. They collected a pair of doubles and they had nine players that collected hits. They put up four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth innings, this gave their starting pitcher Paul Dorr a great deal of support. He threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Springers offense was led by Brad Olson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Jace Griffin went 2-for-2 for two RBIs. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Pennick went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Joe Dempsey was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Brain Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double and he score a run and Beck Loesch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Mason Primus earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Drew Geiger, he threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan O’Connell threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Dan O’Connell, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Gavan Schulte went 3-for-4. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk, Dylan Simones was hit by a pitchand he score a run an Brenden Boesen had a a stolen base.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them eleven to two. They collected four doubles and they had nine players that collected hits. They were aided by seven walks and they put up three runs in the fourth and two in the seventh innings. The starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw 8 2/3 innings, to earn the win. He gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Lukas Nyberg closed it out with 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Joses offense was led by Brandon Bissett, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Peyton Joos went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Joey Atkinson went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. And Tanner Staller went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk an Willie Willats went 1-for-1 with a double. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-5and he earned a walk and Kyle Tauren had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Alex Bohlman, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Joey Rathman threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Colton Dornsbach threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Luke Welle, he went 1-for-5, Joey Rothman went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Nick Dinkel earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Hayden Stuck earned two walks.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 12 QUAMBA CUBS 8

The Cyclones from the Sauk Valley defeated the Cubs from the Eastern Minny league, they out hit them twelve to nine. They collected four doubles and they had had eight players that collected hits. They put up eight runs in the fifth and five in the seventh innings. Their starting pitcher was Owen Arndt, he gave up one hit, five runs and four walks. Luke Pakkala threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jeff Solarz threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Jeff Solorz, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Pakkala went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-4 for with a double for a RBI and Brody Sabin went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Hemker, player/manager went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Hemker went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Jensen went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ben Rothstein earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Cole Gmahl, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kevin McVarranthrew two innings, he gave up up seven hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lucas Athey Jr threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Cole Gmahl, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Steffen went 2-for-2 with two sacrifice flys for two RBIs and Logan Peterson went 1-for-3 for aRBI. Kevin McFarran went 2-for-4 an he scored a pair of runs and Carter Gmahlearned a walk and he scored a run. Lucas Athey Jr earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Justin Kite went 1-for-3. Logan Parker-Sjoberg, he went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored two runs, Joffre Steiner and Tanner Reiley was it by a pitch.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Gussies from the Central Valley league, they out hit them seven to zero. They collected a double and a sacrifice fly and they were aided by six walks. The put up their three runs ithe third inning. The starting pitcher was Adam Smith, he threw one inning, he gave up one walk, Ty Carper threw two innings, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan McCallum threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Allen Smith went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Nick Proschel went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Ty Carper had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jake Carper went 1-for-2, he earned a walk an he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Preston Schlegel earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Cullen Henkemeyer went 1-for-2 and Colton Palmer earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Paul Meyer, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Meyer grew one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nevin Bloom threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Gussies offense was led by Alan Schmidt, he earned two walks, I. Meyer earned a walk and Tanner Toenjes was hit by a pitch.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 PIERZ BREWERS 1

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Brewers, they each collected four hits. The Lumberjacks collected a home run and a double and they were aided by five walks. Their starting pitcher was Logan Winkleman, he threw two innings, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Hamers threw two innings, he gave up one hit and one walk and Tony Stay threw one inning in relief. Wyatt Ziwicki threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk and Dan Marod threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Joe Ziwicki, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, Drew Beier and Ryan Chmielewski both were credited for a RBI. Sam Keeler went 1-for-5-with a double and Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Foss went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Wyatt Ziwicki earned two walks and he scored a run, Lane Olson had a stolen base and he scored a run and Rich Rasmussen earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Gunnar Wicklund, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Phil Zynda threw three innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gunnar Wicklund, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for aRBI and Ryan Stuckmeyer and Jared Prockott went 1-for-4. Rylee Rausch had a walk and he had a stolen base, Charle Boser and Phil Zynda both had a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 11 BECKER BANDITS 1

(INCOMPLETE BOX SCORE)

FRIDAY JULY 12th

ST. JOSEPH JOES 11 SARTELL STONE PONES 2

The Joes defeated league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hits them fifteen to seven. They collected three doubles and they had ten players collected hit. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, threw six inning to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led byTanner Staller, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and John Huebsch went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run and Lukas Nyberg went 1-for-1. Parker Schultz went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Willie Willats was hit by a pitch. Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run Noah Bissett went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Atkinson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Vos threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs and two walks. Nate Nierenhausen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Braeden Dykhuizen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Jeff Amann and Gavan Schulte both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run and Will Kranz earned a walk. Calen O’Connell, Shawn Lindsay, Jackson Vos and Zack Overboe all went 1-for-4.

BECKER BANDITS 7 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they were out hit eleven to ten, they did collect a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Will Thorn, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and two walks. Jackson Thorn threw four innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Groskreutz, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Josh Groskreutz went 3-for-5 for a RBIs and Luke Schumacher was credited for a RBI. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk ad he scored three runs. Will Thorn went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Keenan Hjermastad went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw three innnigs, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cylcones offense was led by Jeff Solorz, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Shea Koster and Ben Rothstein both went 1-for-4 with a double, they earned a walk and both scored a run. Ethan Mader went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Justin Houge went 1-for-4. Noah Jensen went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Luke Pakkala was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dom Mathies went 2-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 3 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2

The Rebels from the Victory league defeated the Springers from the Sauk Valley league, they out hit them twelve to five. They collected a double and they had five players with multi-hit games. Bryce Flanagan started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaac Hanson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nick Jelacie, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Bill Sather went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Bryce Flanagan went 2-for-4 with a walk and Alex Happajoki went 2-for-5. Eli Roberts went 2-for-4, Brian Skuzacek went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run and Brett Kramer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher was Nick Penick, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Penick went 1-for-3 and Paul Dorr earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Brad Olson and Brady Schafer both went 1-for-4.

PRINCETON PANTHERS 11 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

The Panthers from the Eastern Minny League defeated the River Cats from the Sauk Valley League, they out hit them seven to five. They collected a big double and they had five players that collected hits and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Tanner Kinney, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Zach Schroeder threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tanner Kinney, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Jake Carlson had a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Spence went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had two walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Adam Johaneson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and a walk and Mason Bertrand had two walks and he scored three runs. Dan Voce went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Eli Gibbs went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Damon Rademacher had two walks, three stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Preston Schlegel, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw three innings, he gave four runs, three hits, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Bryan McCallum went 2-for-3. Jake Carper went 1-for-3 and Jack Grell earned a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0

The Saints from the Victory League defeated the Martins from the Stearns County league, they were out hit four to three. Jake Ethen started on the mound,he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Reis, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-3 and Carter Voss earned a walk.

The Martins starting pitcher was Tanner Arceneau, he threw a complete game, gave up three singles, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Zach Moritz and Ryan Messer both went 1-for-3. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4, Avery Schmitz went 1-for-2 with a walk. Scott Lieser earned two walks and C. Taylor earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 13 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Rangers, they out hit them fifteen to three. They collected five doubles and were aided by seven walks. They had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 2-for-4 with a double for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 3-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Illies went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Jackson Peter earned two walks. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Will VanBeck went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Peyton Winter went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Russell Leyendecker, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brayden Pung threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Max Athmann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brayden Pung and Charlie Stang both went 1-for-3 and Brayden Venberbeek earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 11 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 1

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they did out hit them ten to five. They had seven players that collected hits and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Ashton Dingmann, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Wyatt Steffensen threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Weiner, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Peyton Winter went 3-for-4and he scored a run and Jackson Peter was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Gavin Kampsen was credited for a RBI. Andrew Weller went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Luke Illies and Luke Dingmann both went 1-for-2 and each scored a run and Will VanBeck scored a pair of runs.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Joe Schwinghammer, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs and two walks. Andrew Welle threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Kurt Marthaler and Joe Schwinghammer both went 1-for-3, Riley Elfering went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Josh Olmscheid scored a run.

SATURDAY GAMES

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they out hit them twelve to seven. They were aided by six walks and they were hit by a pitch six times, they put up big runs, three in the first, four in the fifth and three in the seventh innings. Their starting pitcher veteran right Adam Wenker threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Austin Henrichs, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tim Burns went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-6 fortwo RBIs and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Greubele went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Aiden Motte, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Harren threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ethan Swanson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Hemker went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Dom Mathies went 1-for-5. Ethan Mader went 1-for-4 and Owen Arndt earned a walk. Noah Jensen was hit twice by a pitch and Brody Sabin earned a walk and he scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 10 ST. JOSEPH JOES 9

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Joes, they out hit them fifteen to fourteen. They collected a pair of doubles; seven players that collected hits. Caleb Leintz started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Stephen Ellingson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Skyzmanski threw one inning, he gave up six hits and four runs.

The Lakers offense was led by Blake Brown, he went 5-for-5 with a double for five huge RBIs and Ben Brown went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Riley Blanc went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Quentin Dukowitz went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk. Trevor Fleege went 1-for-3for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz earned three walks and he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Matt Korte went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts Parker Schultz threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Lukas Theisen, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Parker Schultz went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Staller went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Charlie Aitkinson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jonah Schneider earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-2, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-6 for a RBI.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 18 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them sixteen to six. They collected four doubles, a triple, a home run and they were aided by fourteen walks. They starting pitcher was Steve VanVleet, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The offense was led by Keenan Macek, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored four runs. Dustin Wilcox went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Matt Bonk went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Isaiah Terlinden earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Brock Woitalla went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Steve VanVleet went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mike Revenig went 2-for-4, he earned two walksand he scored a run and Aaron Wisecup earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Jordan Rosendahl, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Schaefer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four runs and six walks. Tommy Schaupp threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joey Rathman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Hayden Stark earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Jordan Rosendahl went 1-for-3, he scored a run and he had a stolen base and Jaxon Miller went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Eli Schaefer went 1-for-1, Zach Rick went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Joel Cornell and Alex Bohlman both earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 14 SOBIESKI SKIS 7

The Lakers come from behind to defeat their league rivals the Skis, they out hit them seventeen to sixteen. They collected a pair of home runs and doubles and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Matt Piechelman, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Wellmann threw four innings, he gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Payton Randall, he went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Philippi went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Player/manager Caleb Curry went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Dolan went 1-for-6. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reese Gregory went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Janzen went 3-for-6, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Skis was Matt Filippi, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw three innings, he gave up twelve hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Matt Filippi went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Collin Eckman went 2-for-5. Joey Hanowski went 3-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Baier went 1-for-4 for aRBI and he scored a run and Owen Bode had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Collin Kray went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Dusty Parker went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Thoma went 1-for-4.

OPOLE BEARS 3 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Saints, they were out hit eight to four. They did collect a huge double and they played very good defense in support of Isaiah Folsom, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Butler threw 4 1/3 innings and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Alex Lange, he went 1-for-3 with two sacrifice flys for two RBIs and. Drew Lange went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he had a pair of stolen bases. Dominic Hoikawent 1-for-4, Tate Lange was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. DiertzOpatz earned a walk and he scored a run and Chris Ebnet earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw 8 1/3 innings. He gave up four singles, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake Ethen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Luke Harren went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Carter Voss went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Connor Breth went 1-for-4. Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Austin Dickmann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Rolando Ramos had a stolen base.

PIERZ LAKERS 10 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 0

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, they out hit them eleven to five. They collected a triple and a double and were aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Carter Petron, he threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts. Chad Weis threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Becker threw two innings, he recorded three strikeouts. Preston Rocheleau threw two innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Chase Becker, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Petron went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Carter Petron had a sacrifice fly, a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Preston Rocheleau went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a walk and Kirby Fischer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. K. Happke went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and K. Happke went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks. Chad Weiss went 2-for-3, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs an Gavin Sowada had a walk.

The River Dogs starting pitcher was Brady Yourczek, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Grayson Suska threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. John Bzdok threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 2-for-4 and Drew Yourczekwent 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-4, Brody Brezinka went 1-for-3 and Joe Gaida was hit by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 8 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 7

The Hawks defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they were out hit eleven to seven. They did collect four home runs and they had seven players collect hits Their starting pitcher was Ben Arends, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Holthaus threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Gavin Mathies went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Kelm went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Sarato Yamane went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-5 and Matt Unterberger scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Andrew Schmitt, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Braun threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Blake Kunkel, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Schmitt went 2-for-4 for aRBI and he scored a run and Ben Schmitt earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Schmitt and Adam Braun both went 1-for-5 for a RBI and both scored a run. Alex Lenzmeier went 2-for-5 with a double, for a RBI and he earned a walk. Max Fuchs went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Ryan Wieneke was hit by a pitch.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 14 GREENWALD CUBS 1

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them eleven to five. They collected a home run and a pair of doubles and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw six innings, he gave up five singles, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Austin Schoenberg, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Ben Welle went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Dehmer earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Meyer went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Terres went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Reagan Nelson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Devin Orbeck went 1-for-4 for with a double for two RBIs and Owen Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken earned a walk, he was hit by pitch, he a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run, Tyler Rademacher went 1-for-2, Nate Terres was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Daniel Spanier earned a walk and he scored a run and Jamie Terres went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw four innings, gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan Hopfer threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tyler Engelmeyer, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Thomes went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Max Wehlage went 1-for-4, Sam Frieler went 1-for-3 and Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-2.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2 MONTICELLO POLECATS 1

The Springers defeated their Sauk Valley league rivals the Polecats, they each collected eight hits. Righty Beck Loesch threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, one run, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Brad Olson went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and he scored two runs. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jeron Terres went 1-for-4.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Mike Revenig, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jason Axelberg threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Isaiah Terlinden threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and two walks.

The Polecats offense was led by Caden King, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Brock Woitalla went 3-for-4. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Connor Wollenzien went 1-for-4.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 KIMBALL EXPRESS 6

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Express, they each collected ten hits. The Clippers collected a home run and three doubles. Lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, five runs and five walks.

Their offense was led by Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Carter Geislinger went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Kevin Kramer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brenden Neiman went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored aa run, Lee Dzienzel was credited for a RBI, Caden Neiman went 1-for-3 and Carter Block earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Ben Johnson, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran Craig Meyer threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Adam Beyer, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-2 with two doubles for a RBI and Brooks Marquardt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles for aRBI and he scored a pair of runs and Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBIand he scored a pair of runs, Matt Dingmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Joe Hess went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 7

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Lakers in a real slug fest. They out hit them fifteen to thirteen. The Clippers collected two home runs and a double and they were aided by six walks. Veteran lefty Dan Berg started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded six walks. Dustin Kramer closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Dan Berg, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Carson Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 4-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Carter Block went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Landon Neiman went 1-for-5 and he scored run. Brenden Ashton went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Caden Neiman had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Heath Kramer earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was No. 13, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 20 threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by No. 9, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. No. 7 went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. No. 18 went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and No. 26 went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI. No. 3 went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 5 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

The Nicks defeated their league rivals the Brewers, they out hit them ten to six. They had eight players collect hits and they played very good defense. AndrewBautch started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw four innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Alex Foehrenbacher, went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Dylan Rausch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Caden Braun went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Tanner Anderson went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. T. Willinbring was credited for a RBI and Damien Lincoln went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Bautch and Connor Lincoln both went 1-for-2, Nick Howen went 1-for-3 and Matt Koshoiearned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Jake Lund, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Kenning threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. JT Harren threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethan Fruth, he went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. JT Harren went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Will Boeckman earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Dusty Adams went 1-for-4. Connor Clark went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Luke Schmidt went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Derrik Orth earned a walk and Sam Iten had a stolen base.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 14 NEW LONON-SPICER TWINS 4

The Pirates defeated their County League rivals the Twins, they out hit them sixteen to nine. They collected six doubles and they had six players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he thew six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw one inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Abe Bullard, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Grady Fuchs went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Garrett Leusink went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Drew Tangen went 3-for-5 with a double for aRBI and Tanner Stanley was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Vagle went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Dylan Arndorfer, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Kulsetthrew 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Rambow, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brayden Skidelien had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mike Danielson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Zak Madsen went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jett Salonek went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Derek Dolezal went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Cole Dolezal earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 7 REGAL EAGLES 2

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Eagles, they out hit them eight to five. They collected a pair of doubles and a home run and they were aided by six walks. Blake Vagle started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Blake Vagle went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Grayson Fuchs was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Garrett Luisink went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3. Tanner Stanley had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Grady Fuchs earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Abe Bullard was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Konnor Rohloff, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Paffrath threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and three walks. Gabe Rohman threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bennett Schultz, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for aRBI and Josh Beier was credited for a RBI. Luke Knutson we went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Nate Meyer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Aedan Andreson went 1-for-3.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Chargers, they were out hit nine to seven. They did collect a pair of doubles and they played solid defense. Bryan Schlangen started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Goebel threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Bryan Schlangen earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Moritz went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Schroeder earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Ryan Messer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and he Nolan Reuter had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he earned a walk.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw three innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Rowan Nelson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Devin Orbeck, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jamie Terres went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Rademacher went 1-for-3 with a triple and Zach Reiland went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eric Meyer went 1-for-5, Eric Terres went 1-for-2, Ben Welle went 1-for-2. Josh Tschida went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch, Owen Meyer went 1-for-2, Dylan Gertken earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 6 GREENWALD CUBS 4

The Silver Streaks defeated the Cubs, they each collected nine hits. They collected a pair of doubles and a home run and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Will Funk, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Caden Sand threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty Reller threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Reller went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Ian Funk went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Will Funk went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a run and Logan Funk went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Carter Schiffler went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brandon Holm went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Devin Hansen was credited for a RBI and Zach Birr earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Max Wehlage threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Brayden Dobmeier, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kegan Stueve went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Grant Moscho went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Sam Frieler went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Aiden Hopfer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Westin Middendorf went 1-for-5, Zach Ettel went 1-for-1, Max Wehlage earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brett Engelmeyer was hit by a pitch.

FARMING FLAMES 16 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them fifteen to ten. They collected four home runs and four doubles and they had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Navratil, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Breydon Eiynck threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tylor Schroeder went 3-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs and Adam Winkels went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Owen Sunderman went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Robert Schleper went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Borgerding went 1-for-1 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run, Breyden Eiynck was credited for two RBIs and Coby Mergen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Will Mergen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Lehner went 1-for-2, Drew Cramlet was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carson Holthaus had a stolen base and he scored a run and Blake Winkels had a RBI.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Tori Olmscheid, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Hopfer threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Trent Wendlandt threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI. Carter Wessel went 2-for-2 with a double and a stolen base and Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-4. Owen Brick went 1-for-3, Tori Olmscheid went 1-for-2, Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-1, Jason Kampsen was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Matt Lieser was hit by a pitch.

ROSCOE RANGERS 6 RICHMOND ROYALS 2

The Rangers defeated their league rivals the Royals, they did out hit them ten to nine. They collected a pair of doubles and they had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Josh Mackendanz, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, one run and one walk. Josiah Utsch threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Brayden Pung, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Athmann went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and Jordan Schleper was credited for a RBI. Brandon Schleper went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Austin Pauls went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Parker Brezinka and Bryce Vanderbeek both went 1-for-4 and scored a run and Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-3.

The Royals starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw two innings, he gave up three hits and two runs. Dalton Thelen threw three innings, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Boos went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Thelen went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Brock Rothstein went 1-for-4 with a double and Sam Holthaus went 1-for-5. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored run. Kyle Budde earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Goose Hadley earned a walk.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5

The Anglers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they were out hit seven to eleven. The Anglers collected a big double and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Luke Welle, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Hayden Stark, he went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joey Rathman went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Luke Welle went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Gavin Miller went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Nick Dinkel earned two walks. Adam Salwei went 1-for-3 he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, Eli Schroeder earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Rosendahl earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Ben Brown, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Riley Blanc, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Matt Korte went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI. Trevor Fleege went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tommy Gohman went 3-for-5 with a double and Caleb Leintz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Brian Brown went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them nine to four. They collected a double, they had five stolen bases and three players with multi-hit games. Lefty John Schumer started on the mound, threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up four singles, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Levi Lampert threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 2-for-2 with a double for four RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 for five RBIs and a stolen base and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3. Carson Gross went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jake Greubele went 2-for-4, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Andrew Ritter was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Andrew Deters earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs.

The starting pitcher for the Anglers was Alex Bohlman, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Joey Rathman threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 9 BECKER BANDITS 0

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they out hit them twelve to five. The Joes collected three doubles and they were aided by five walks, they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Joey Atkinson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles and recorded five strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Lukas Theisen went 3-for-6 for a RBI and a stolen base and Parker Schultz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Ben Alvord went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Lukas Nyberg went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Tanner Staller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Joey Atkinson earned a walk and he scored a run. John Huebsch was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt, Willie Willats earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett scored three runs.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Zach Smith, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Will Thorn threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Kellen Graning threw one inning, he gave up two hits. Ben Dumonceaux threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Jack Groskreutz, he went 1-for-4, Kellen Graning went 1-for-3, Jackson Thorn went 1-for-2, Mitch Louden and Owen Kolbinger both went 1-for-1.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 19 SWANVILLE SWANS 0

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Swans, they out hit them fifteen to four. The Steves collected a triple and a double, they were aided by twelve walksand they had nine players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joel Tuholsky, he went 1-for-1 for with a triple for three RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Chris Belling went 2-for-4 with a double and sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Schlonka went 2-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walkand he scored two runs. Landon Lunser went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Ramsey went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. B. Waldvogel went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitchand he scored two runs. Zach Motschke earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored three runs, Nick Krippner went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Reid Lunser went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Swans starting pitcher was Riley Johannes, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs and seven walks. Levi Beseman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk. Zach Gapinski threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Travis Barthel, he went 1-for-3 with a double, Shane Lampert went 1-for-3, Tyler Smeija went 1-for-3 and Nate Lambrecht went 1-for-2.