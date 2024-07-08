Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my twelfth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SATURDAY JULY 6th

(SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE)

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them thirteen to seven. They played solid defense in support of their starting pitcher, righty Cody Thiery. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Ty Carper went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Jake Carper went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Smith went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Al Smith went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Colton Palmer went 1-for-1, Jack Grell and Zeus Schlegel both went 1-for-4.

Righty Luke Welle threw eight innings for the Anglers, he gave up thirteen hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Nick Dinkel went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Rosendahl went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Luke Welle went 2-for-4. Easton Knealing went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Gavin Miller earned a walk.

(VICTORY LEAGUE)

SWANVILLE SWANS 7 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 4

The Swans defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, they out hit them eleven to eight. They had four players with multi-hit games, they put up a pair of late runs to secure the win. Their starting pitcher was Levi Beseman, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Troy Evans threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Swans offense was led by Noah Urman, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Reese Johannes was credited for three RBIs. Hudson Pung went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Tren Dinius was hit by a pitch. Shane Lambrecht went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and scored three runs and Travis Barthel went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs.

The River Dogs starting pitcher was Nick Psyck, he threw six innings, he gave up five runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler Jendro threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Dogs offense was led by Zack Cekalla, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Brady Yourczek went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Tyler Jendro went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Psyck went 2-for-5and he scored a run and Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Grayson Suska went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Gaida earned a pair of walks and he was hit twice by a pitch.

SUNDAY JULY 7Th

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 BECKER BANDITS 0

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they out hit them ten to two. They collected a pair of doubles and a triple and they play very good defense in support of their pitcher. Lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two singles, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 3-for-5, with a triple and a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a run and Tim Burns, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Riley Arndt went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and CJ. Hemmesch scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jace Otto went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Will Thorn, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four walks, five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Krenz threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Bandits offense was led by Keenan Hjermstad and Dalton Fouquette both went 1-for-3.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

The Springers defeated their league foe the River Cats, they out hit them eleven to nine. They collected a pair of doubles and did several key defensive plays in support of their pitchers. Breck Loesch threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran Zach Femrite closed it out with four innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles for three RBIs. Brian Hansen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brad Olson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jeron Terres went 1-for-4. Nick Penick went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jace Griffin went 1-for-2 and Mason Primus earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Kaden Haselius, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Josh Tapio went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Al Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ty Carper earned a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

The Express defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them nine to eight. They collected three doubles and they played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Matt Dingmann started on the mound for the Express, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brooks Marquardt closed it out with 2 1/3 innings in relief.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Zach Schmidt went 2-for-4. Joe Hess went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Shuggs Hanan was credited for a RBI. Ben Johnson went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Cody Leither earned a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Arends threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cullen Hoffman, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Austin Schlangen went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jordan Kelm went 2-for-3 with a double and Sarato Yamane was hit by a pitch. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-5, Gavin Mathies and Cain Renner both went 1-for-4. Sam Nistler and Anthony Estrada both earned a pair of walks and each scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they each collected ten hits. They collected a pair of doubles and six players that collected hits. Lane Harff started on the mound for the Clippers, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 for aRBI and a pair of stolen bases. Carson Geislinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Colton Harff went 1-for-3 for a RBI and veteran Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Dustin Kramer earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit and recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Marcus Lommel, he went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs and Nate Green went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nevin Bloom went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Fruth had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk. Nate Laudenbach went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Mitch Gwost went 2-for-5, Nate Gwost and Truman Toenjes both earned a walk and Paul Meyer earned two walks and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Rockies, they were out hit seven to six. The Brewers put up four big runs in the seventh inning to break open a scoreless game. Their starting pitcher was lefty JT Harren, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Sam Iten went 1-for-1 for two RBIs. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Schmidt earned a walk. Brady Kenning went 1-for-4 with a double and Will Boeckman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies was Cole Fuchs, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Connor Schoenberg threw two innings, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brady Linn, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-4. Brady Weber went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Alex Geislinger earned a walk, David Jonas and Austin Dufner both went 1-for-4.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 7 ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 3

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Nicks, they out hit them nine to four. Their starting pitcher Mitch Wieneke threw six innings to earn the win. The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmitt, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Ben Schmitt went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Mitch Wieneke went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Max Fuchs earned walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Colton Fruth had a sacrifice fly and Andrew Schmitt earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Nicks starting pitcher Dylan Rausch took the loss, their offense was led by Connor Lincoln, he went 1-for-4 with home run for a RBI and Nick Howen went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Damien Lincoln earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Matt Koshiol went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex Foehrenbacher was hit by a pitch.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

REGAL EAGLES 3 STARBUCK STARS 0

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Stars, they were out hit four to seven. The Eagles collected a huge double and they played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Brandon Wedel started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Konnor Rohloff threw three innings, he gave up two hits and two walks.

The Eagles offense was led by Aedan Andreson, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bennett Schultz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Luke Knudsen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. J. Beier earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI, J. Beier was hit by a pitch and Nate Beier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Stars was Nick Lavasseur, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin VerSteeg threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts. Darion Alexander threw one inning in relief.

Their offense was led by Austin Friese, he went 3-for-3 and Matt Gruber went 2-for-2. Jack Majerus and Jackson Hendrickson both went 1-for-4. Darion Alexander, Austin VerSteeg and Alex Panitzke all earned a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 7 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they out hit them twelve to six. They collected a big double and they had nine players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Dylan Arndorfer, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jett Salonek threw four innings, he gave up three hits and no walks.

The Twins offense was led by Hunter Magnuson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Soine went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Rambow went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Dalton Rambow went 1-for-1, he earned three walks and he had a sacrifice fun and Jake Rambow went 1-for-5. Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Fisher Glauvitz went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-3, he had a stolen base, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Jett Salonek went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one walk. Bennett Evans threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Oehrlein threw three innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and five runs. Griffin Bjerke threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for aRBI and Grady Fuchs went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Drew Tangen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Luke Johnson went 1-for-4, Abe Bullard went 1-for-3, Sam Oehrlein earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Garrett Leusink scored a run.

STEARNS COUTNY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 7 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 3

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them ten to eight. The Saints collected a home run and a pair of doubles and they played solid defense. The starting pitcher was Will VanBeck, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Wyatt Steffensen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Weiner, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Will Van Beck went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Peyton Winter went 2-for-4 for aRBI and he scored a run and Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Jackson Peter went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs, Luke Illies went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler earned a walk.

The Silver Streaks starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jim Thull threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Brandon Holm threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Funk went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Funk went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carter Birr went 2-for-4. Devin Hansen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brandon Holm earned a walk and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 1-for-2 and Nolan Sand earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 8 GREENWALD CUBS 1

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them ten to four. They collected a home run and a double, some timely hitting and good defensive play. Their starting pitcher was Adam Winkels, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Breyden Eiynck threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four huge RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navtratil went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Becker went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Will Mergen went 2-for-5 with three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Robert Schleper went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Adam Winkels was hit twice by a pitch. Carson Holthaus went 1-for-3, Isaac Evenson eared a walk and he scored a run, Breyden Eiynck had a sacrifice bunt and Tylor Schroeder earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Moscho threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts and Ethan Ettel threw one inning in relief.

The Cubs offense was led by Tyler Thomes, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Grant Moscho earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Ethan Ettel went 1-for-2. Max Wehlage went 1-for-4, Tyler Engelmeyer and Sam Frieler both earned a walk.

LAKE HENERY LAKERS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Rangers, they out hit them eight tofour. They collected a pair of doubles and played very good defense in support of their pitcher. Trent Wendtlant threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts and Grant Ludwig threw two innings in relief.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-3 for aRBI and he earned a walk and Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Carter Wessel went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4. Cooper Bast went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases, Noah Olmscheid earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Kampsen earned a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Josiah Utsch, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryce Vanderbeekthrew three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Bryden Pung, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Russell Leyendecker earned a walk. Josiah Utsch went 2-for-3 and Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-3.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 14 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 13

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they out hit them seventeen to thirteen in a game completion a of an earlier rain out. They collected a home and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Anthony Revermann threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Tschida threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 3-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and Ben Welle went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Jamie Terres went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Dylan Gertken went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned three walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Owen Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Meyer was credited for a RBI. Reegan Nelson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored run and Devin ‘Orbeck had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Sam Rieland went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Anthony Revermann earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Olmscheid threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and four walks. Carsyn Worms gave up one run and one walk. Jordan Klaphake threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 3-for-7 with a home run for two RBIs and Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Alex Welle went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and A. Welle went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and R. Elfering earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Nathe went 2-for-4, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored four runs. Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3

The Grovers defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they out hit them nine to four. They collected a home run and a pair of doubles and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw two innings, he gave up one walk.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk and Eric Terres went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Luke Dehmer went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eric Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored three runs.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Alex Welle, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Anthony Welle threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carson Theiler threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout and Josh Olmscheid threw one inning in relief. J. Schneider threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grover offense was led by Josh Olmscheid, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Riley Elfering went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Carson Theiler was credited for a RBI. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run, Alex Welle went 1-for-2, Ryan Olmscheid earned a walk and he scored a run, Tyler Nathe had a stolen base and he scored a run, Anthony Welle and Carsyn Worms both earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 RICHMOND ROYALS 5

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Royals, they were out hit ten to nine. They collected a pair of doubles and they had very timely hitting and solid defense. The Martins starting pitcher was Ben Schroeder, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw 4 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he had three stolen bases. Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Kurt Schlangen went 2-for-4. Nolan Reuter went 2-for-4 with a double, three stolen bases and he scored a run and Brady Goebel earned a walk. Ryan Messer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Carter Thelen was hit by a pitch, Michael Schlangen and Tate Winter both had a stolen base.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jack Boos, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Talen Braegelmanthrew one inning, he gave up four hits and three runs. Dalton Thelen threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Jack Boos, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brock Rothstein went 3-for-4. Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4 and Goose Hadley had a sacrifice bunt.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 11 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 0

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Devils, they out hit them thirteen to four. The Lakers collected a home run and a double and they had ten players that collected hits. A big six run third inning gave their pitchers a great deal of support, Matt Pichelmann started, he threw four innings. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Wellmann threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Philippi, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walksand he scored three runs and Kadyn Mork went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Joe Dolan went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Reese Gregory went 1-for-4. Player/manager Caleb Curry went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew Lieser earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Carter Holthaus went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Theisen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Devils starting pitcher was Connor Knettel, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gus Lund threw two innings and he gave up one hit. Jayden Tautges threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Their offense was led by Gus Lund, he went 1-for-3, Alex Guggisberg went 1-for-2, Luke Zontelli went 1-for-3 and No. 8 went 1-for-1.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 8 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Lumberjacks, they were out hit eleven to seven. The Rebels collected three home runs and a pair of doubles and they had nine players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Hansen, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Bryce Flanagan thew one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brett Kramer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Eli Roberts, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Mason Argir went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI. Alex Happajoki went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jason Sather went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Seth Vagts earned a walk. Josh Hukriede went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Josh Kossanearned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Beier threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Noah Winkelman, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIs and Drew Beier went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Lane Olson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Dan Marod went 1-for-4. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4 with a double, Mitch Keeler and Josiah Peterson both went 1-for-5 with a double.

SOBIESKI SKIS 14 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 4

The Skis defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, they out hit them twenty to seven. The Skis collected three doubles and a home run and they had nine players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Beau Thoma, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw three innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Joey Hanowski, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Kapphahn went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Matt Filippi went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Beau Thoma went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Collin Kray went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zach Opatz went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Player/manager Matt Baier went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Dusty Parker went 2-for-5 and he was hit by pitch.

The River Dogs starting pitcher was Zach Liebold, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs and one walk. Nick Henry threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Dogs offense was led by Joe Gaida, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Jendro went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zack Cekalla scored a run. Nate Psyckwent 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brady Yourczek scored a run and John Bzdok was hit by a pitch.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 8 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5

The Lightning defeated their league rivals the Steves, they each collected ten hits. They collected two home runs and three doubles and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Blaine Hardy, he threw seven innings, to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Ben Dornself threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Kody Ruedisili threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lightning offense was led by Nate DeChaine, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs for three RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Drew Boland went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Matt Casperson went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-5. Kody Ruedisili earned two walks and he scored two runs and Chris Pederson earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jake Schelonka, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Greenlun threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Jake Schelonka went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Siemers went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Joe Tuholsky went 3-for-4. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Carter Kent went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and TJ. Bevans and Cole Fuecker both were hit by a pitch.

RIVER VALLEY LEAGUE

MOORHEAD BREWERS 4 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 0

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Mudcats, they out hit them four to three. The Brewers collected a double and a sacrifice fly and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Ryan Froemke, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Brayden Jacobson threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Parker Harm closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Brayden Jacobson, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Parker Harm went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Veteran David Ernst went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Mike Peschel scored a run. Mike Hallquist earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch, Marcus Wohl earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Andrew Penney earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Froemke earned a walk.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Ty Syverson, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks and Gavin Gast closed it out with one inning of relief. The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 2-for-4, Tom Horan went 1-for-4, David Dorsey earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Gavin Gast earned a walk.