Central MN Town Ball Report (Standings)

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my twelfth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

CENTRAL MN. TOWN BALL LEAGUE STANDINGS

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

NORTH

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8-3

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8-4

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4-7

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0-12

SOUTH

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9-3

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7-4

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 6-6

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4-7

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

REGAL EAGLES 7-2

STARBUCK STARS 7-2

ATWATER CHUCKERS 6-3

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5-4

NLS TWINS 2-7

NLS/LAKERS 0-9

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

WEST

ST. JOESEPH JOES 6-2

SARTELL MUSKIES 5-3 STONE PONEYS 6-5

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4-5

SAUK RAPIDS/CYCLONES 2-8

EAST

MONTICELLO POLECATS8-1

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5-5

BECKER BANDITS 3-4

ALBERTVILLE ANLGERS. 0-6

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NORTH

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6-3

GREENWALD CUBS 6-4

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 5-6

ELROSA SAINTS 4-6

MAPLE GROVE GROVERS 0-9

SOUTH

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 9-1

RICHMOND ROYALS 7-4

FARMING FLAMES 5-3

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4-6

ROSCOE RANGERS 2-8

VICTORY LEAGUE

NORTH/EAST

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 12-0

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10-2

NISSWA LIGHTNING 9-2

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 8-4

PIERZ BREWERS 8-5

PIERZ LAKERS 7-6

WEST

AVON LAKERS 11-1

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 8-4

SOBIESKI SKIS 8-4

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 7-6

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 6-6

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1-10