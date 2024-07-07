Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my twelfth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

WEDNESDAY JULY 3RD

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6

The Lumberjacks from the Victory league defeated the Springers from the Sauk Valley league, they were out hit twelve to eleven. They collected a home run and a pair of doubles. Both teams made some defensive plays that were worthy of ESPN highlights. It took only twelve innings to decide this out come of this exhibition game. In extra innings each team started with a runner at second base, that changes a few strategies at that point. The starting pitcher for the Lumberjacks was Logan Winkelman, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Chuck Hackett threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two walks.

Their offense was led by Lane Olson, he went 4-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Dan Marod went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Chuck Hackett went 1-for-6. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-2, Sam Keeler and Josiah Peterson both scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher was Jack Arnold, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hank Bulson threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and Paul Dorr closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief.

The Springers offense was led by Brad Olson went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Paul Dorr went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 and he earned a walk. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-1 with a home run for a RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Bulson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jace Griffin went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Beck Loesch went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Nick Penick went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jeron Terres scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 FARMING FLAMES 1

The Martins defeated their Stearns County league rivals the Flames, they each collected seven hits. They had a double and a sacrifice fly and they played great defense in support of a pair of good pitching performances. Righty Bryan Schlangen threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Scott Lieser threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Carter Thelen, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Goebel went 1-for-2 for three RBIs and a sacrifice fly and Tanner Arceneau scored a run. Kurt Schlangen went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Winter went 1-for-1, Kyle Lieser and Avery Schmitz were both hit by a pitch, Ryan Messer earned a walk and Michael Schlangen scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Will Mergen threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Tylor Schroeder, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Will Mergen went 3-for-5 with a double. Isaac Nett went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Josh Becker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Carson Holthaus went 1-for-3, Adam Winkels earned a walk and he scored a run, Robert Schleper had a sacrifice bunt, Coby Mergen and Ethan Navratil both earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

The Express defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them eleven to ten. They collected three doubles and a home run and they nine players that collected hits. They play very good defense in support of their pitchers, veteran righty Ben Johnson started on the mound. He threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw four innings in relief to close it out. He gave up six hits, one run and two walks.

The Express offense was led byTommy Friesen, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Friesen went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run, Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Zach Schmidt went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Conner Holthaus, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one run and one walk. Mitchell Lipinski threw three innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Sam Nistler went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cullen Hoffman went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Anthony Ostrada went 2-for-4. Jordan Kelm and Carson Schmalz both went 1-for-2 and Sorato Wyamane and Gavin Mathies both went 1-for-4.

SATURDAY JULY 6TH

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS @ CLEARWATER LAKERS (2:00)

ROSCOE RANGERS @ ELROSA SAINTS (1:30)

SUNDAY JULY 7Th

SARTELL MUSKIES @ BECKER BANDITS (7:00)

PRIOR LAKE JAYS @ COLD SPRING SPRINGERS (4:00)

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS @ KIMBALL EXPRESS (1:00)

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES @ WATKINS CLIPPERS (2:00)

COLD SPRING ROCKIES @ LUXEMBURG BREWERS (2:00)

STARBUCK STARS @ REGAL EAGLES (1:30)

ELROSA SAINTS @ NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS (1:30)

FARMING FLAMES @ GREENWALD CUBS (1:30)

LAKE HENERY LAKERS @ ROSCOE RANGERS (1:30)

SPRING HILL CHARGERS @ MIERIE GROVE GROVERS (1:30)

RICHMOND ROYALS @ ST. MARTIN MARTINS (1:30)

AVON LAKERS @ ST. MATHIAS DEVILS(1:30)

FORT RIPLEY REBELS @ FOLEY LUMBERJACKS (1:30)

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS @ SOBIESKI SKIS (1:30)

NISSWA LIGHTNING @ ST. STEPHEN STEVES (1:30)

ST. WENDEL SAINTS @ OPOLE BEARS (1:30)

MOORHEAD BREWERS @ MOORHEAD MUDCATS (3:00)