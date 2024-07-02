Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my twelfth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

CHARLIE LARCA INVITATIONAL

(JORDAN)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 4

The Springers from the Sauk Valley defeated their foe the Bullfrogs from the Corn Belt League, they out hit them nine to five. Including one double and seven players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Drew Bulson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Penick earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Femrite had a sacrifice fly for a RBI that drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Sean Terres went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Drew VanLoy went 2-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Mason Primus went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Bullfrogs starting pitcher was Jordan Sagedahl, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Logan Swan threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Bullfrogs offense was led by James Woelfel, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Jordan Sagedahl went 1-for-4 with a home run for one RBI and he scored two runs. No. 15 went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Daylen Weber earned two walks and he scored a run Dylan Gass and Riley Dikken both went 1-for-3.

JORDAN BREWERS 4 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 0

The Brewers defeated the Springers, they were out hit five to four. They collected a home run and they played solid defense. Thomas Thompson started on the mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jon Drahein threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Brandon Arnold, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, one walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Joe Lucas went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Nate Beckman was hit by a pitch. Michael Vohnoutka went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Afton Koch andJon Draheim both earned a walk.

The Springers starting pitcher was Brett Loesch, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Springers offense was led by Brad Olson, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Paul Dorr went 1-for-3. Brady Schafer went 2-for-4, Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 and Hank Bulson earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 DELANO “A” 6

The Springers from the Sauk Valley League defeated the “A” from the North Star league, they out hit them twelve to eleven. They collected a home run and a pair of doubles and they had eight players that collected hits. The starting pitcher was Nick Penick, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Paul Dorr closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Brian Hansen went 2-for-5. Paul Dorr went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Hank Bulson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Primus went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The “A” starting pitcher was Gavin Popp, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Nelson threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The “A” offense was led by Toby Hanson, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Jack Paulson went 2-for-5. Cade Bruett went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Adam Schleper went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Marcus Riewer and Trevor Januich both went 1-for-4 with a walk. James Otto went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Kroells was credited for a RBI.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 2 , COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Rockies, they out hit them four to one. They put up one run in the first and added one in the fifth and they played very good defense. Lefty Matt Geislinger threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Myles Dziengel threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for aRBI and Nolan Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger earned a walk.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. David Jonas led their offense, he went 1-for-4 with a double, Brady Weber went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Brady Linn earned two walks.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8, LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7

The Express defeated their league rivals the Brewers, both collected ten hits. They did collect a home run and a pair of doubles and they made several good plays thru out the game. The Express was in the lead till the eighth inning when they gave up four runs and fell behind 7-4. The Express did put up three runs in the bottom of the ninth to take it to extra innings. They earned the walk off win in the bottom of the eleventh with a walk off single for the win. Their starting pitcher was Tommy Friesen, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and he issued three walks. Zach Dingmann threw four innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Austin Ruehle, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk, it was his single that gave the Express the walk off win. Zach Schmidt went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs, Scott Marquardt earned two walks and he scored a run and Joe Hess earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw 10 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Brewers offense was led by Luke Schmidt, went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Connor Clark had a stolen base. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4 for 2 RBIs and Logan Adams went 1-for-5. Tyler Stang went 1-for-5 with a triple and Derrik Orth earned two walks and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 2-for-6 for a RBI and JT Harren went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walkand he scored a pair of runs.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5, EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

The Rockies defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them eight to five. They collected three doubles and they played solid defense. The Rockies starting pitcher was Lefty Jake Brinker, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Thad Lieser threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Brady Weber was credited for a RBI. Player/manager David Jonas went 1-for-3, with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Thad Lieser went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Cole Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Ben Arends, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Berg threw three innings, he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jackson Geislinger was hit by a pitch. Sam Nistler went 1-for-3, he earned a walkand he scored a run and Jordan Kelm went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Anthony Estrada went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Cain Renner went 1-for-3.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 14, ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them fifteen to five. They collected six doubles and they had eight players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Mitch Wieneke, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Chance Berger threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Adam Braun, he went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run and Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Lenzmeier went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Ben Schmitt earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Schmitt went 3-for-4 with three doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Colton Fruth went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Ryan Heslop scored a run. Justin Kunkel went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Nate Green, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nevin Bloom threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout and Sean Kenning threw one inning in relief.

The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Stephen Pennertz went 1-for-1. Nate Green went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Zach Meyer and Nevin Bloom both had a stolen base. Everett Yorke went 1-for-3, Matt Schafer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Nate Gwost and Nevin Bloom scored a run.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6, WATKINS CLIPPERS 5

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Clippers, they were out hit seventeen to ten. They had eight players that collected hits, I don’t have access to a roster so I don’t know who they are, I will use the Numbers. Their starting pitcher was No. 25, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. No. 1 threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. No. 7 threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 22 threw one inning, he retired three batters.

The Lakers offense was led by No. 9, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and No. 18 went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. No. 7 went 1-for-4 for a RBI and No. 2 went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. No. 25 went 3-for-4 and No. 26 went 2-for-3. No. 3 went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and No. 23 went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Lane Harff, he threw three innings, he gave up eleven hits and six runs. Dan Berg threw five innings, he gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Dan Berg went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Block went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Lane Harff went 1-for-4 with a double and Caden Neiman went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6, ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 5

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them eleven to eight. They collected two doubles, they had timely hitting from seven players that collected hits. Righty Reed Pfannenstein threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Logan Adams threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Kenning threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 2-for-5 with a double for aRBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Stalboerger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases and Brady Kenning went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Derrick Orth had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cade Stang went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Tyler Stang went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-2 for a RBI.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw nine innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Nick Bloom went 3-for-5 for a RBI. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Travis Laudenbach went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Nate Green went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Nate Gwost was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Zach Meyer was hit by a pitch.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 6, KIMBALL EXPRESS 5

The Nicks defeated their league rivals the Express, they were out hit nine to ten. The Nicks had seven players collect hits, including one big double. Andrew Bautch started on the mound, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Alex Foehrenbacher, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIsand he earned two walks. Tanner Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Connor Lincoln went 2-for-4 for a RBI, had a sacrifice bunt, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Damian Lincoln went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Matt Koshiol went 1-for-5. Caiden Braun went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Dylan Rausch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Andre Bautch earned a walk.

The Express starting pitcher was Zak Wallner, he threw 5 2//3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple for five RBIs. Tommy Friesen went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Matt Friesen went 3-for-4 with a double and three stolen bases. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 and Zach Dingmann was hit by a pitch. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Scott Marquardt earned three walks, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Noah Young scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAME

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7, SARTELL MUSKIES 5

The Lumberjacks from the Victory league defeated the Muskies from the Sauk Valley league, they were out hit ten to seven. They put up five big runs in the eighth inning to give them the win. Michael Moulzolf threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Drew Beier threw five innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Lane Olson went 1-for-4 forthree RBIs and he scored a run and Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Drew Beier went 1-for-5 with double for a RBI and Chuck Hackett went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and he was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Ziwicki earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Mitch Keeler was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Joe Ziwicki scored a run.

The Muskies starting pitcher was Carson Gross, he threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Austin Henrichs, he went 3-for-5 with a triple, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Levi Lampert went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Cody Partch had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Jake Grubele was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Peter Schumer went 1-for-3 with a home run, Ben Bierscheid went 1-for-3, with a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base and Wes Johnson earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 7, CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the River Cats, they were out hit nine to eight. They collected three home runs, with eight players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Michael Revenigthrew 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Polecats offense was led by Micheal Olson, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Keenan Macek went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Jason Axelberg went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Revenig went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Matt Bonk earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Dallas Miller went 1-for-4. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Lemke went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Andy Nefs, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Nick Proshek, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs and Kaden Haselius went 1-for-1. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Adam Smith earned a walk. Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-5

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6, SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5

The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they were out hit ten to eight. They collected a home run and a triple, they made some awesome defensive plays. Their starting pitcher was Drew Geiger, threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Koprek threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Braeden Dykhuizen, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Brenden Boesen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Tinklenberg went 3-for-4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Dan O’Connell had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Will Kranz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Zack Overboe earned a walk. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs, Shawn Lindsey went 1-for-4 and Jackson Vos earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Aiden Matte, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded on strikeout. Ethan Swanson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Nolan Hemker he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Tyler Hemker went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Mader went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Dom Mathies went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Terrance Moody earned a pair of walks. Ben Rothstein went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs, Brady Sabin went 1-for-4 and Noah Jensen earned a walk and he scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5, SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them twelve to eight. They collected one double and they had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Phillipp, he threw nine innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recored six strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw one inning to earn the win.

The Lakers offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and a stolen base and Jordan Golombiecki earned two walks. Matt Korte went 3-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Caleb Leintz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-4, he earned a walkand he scored a pair of runs and Riley Blanc went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Brown went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Blake Brown went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Max Koprek, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Josh Tinklenbring, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Jackson Vos went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Dan O’Connell was hit by a pitch. Cayden Behrmann went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Blake Haus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Zack Overboe went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Will Kranz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 19, ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Steves, they out hit them twenty-three to six. They collected three home runs and five doubles they had seven players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs for seven RBIs, he was hit by a pitch ad he scored five runs. Player/manager Caleb Curry went 4-for-5 with two doubles for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Peyton Randell went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for one RBI and he scored two runs and Carter Holthaus went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Kadin Mork went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew Lieser went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Reese Gregory went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dolan went 3-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored four runs.

The Steves starting pitcher was Landen Lunser, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Fueckerthrew 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Lunser threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and Charlie Kent went 1-for-3 with a double. Logan Siemers went 2-for-3, Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Landon Lunser earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 12, AIKTIN STEAM 2

The Lumberjacks defeated their league foes the Steam, they out hit them fourteen to five. the Lumberjacks collected a home run and a pair of doubles and they had five players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Lane Olson went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Alex Foss went 3-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs, Alec Dietl and Hunter Hamers were both credited for a RBI. Colby Johnson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Sam Keeler earned four walks and he scored a run and Chuck Hackett earned a walk.

The Steam starting pitcher was Carson Kulhiem, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Hills threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nate Ehnstrom threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Steam offense was led by Carson Kullhem, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and he earned a walk. Landon Janzen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Nate Ehnstrom went 1-for-4 and Hunter Hills went 1-for-3 for aRBI.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 13, ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Steves, they out hit them fifteen to ten. This included a home run and six players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Luke Harren, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Tomasek threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Player/manager Tyler Huls went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Austin Dickmann went 2-for-6 with a home run for a RBI. Tanner Tomasek went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Rolando Ramos went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Harren went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jake Ethen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Aiden Micholski earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Tanner Reis earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Nick Krippner, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Chris Belling, threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Fuecker gave up one hit and one run. The Steves offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 2-for-6 with two home runs for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer went 3-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Chris Belling went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Bo Schmitz had a sacrifice fly,earned three walks, he was credited for two RBIs and scored a run. Carter Ramsey went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Landon Lunser earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Andrew Ambrosier went1-for-5 and he earned a walk and Eli Hanson earned a walk and he scored a run.

PIERZ LAKERS 5, SOBIESKI SKIS 4

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Skis, they were out hit eight to ten. They collected three doubles and they made some very good defensive plays. Their starting pitcher was No. 20, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. No. 1 threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by No. 7, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk and No. 24 went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. No. 14 went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. No. 5 went 1-for-3 with a double and No. 20 went 1-for-3, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Skis starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he went 4-for-5 with three stolen bases and Dusty Parker was hit by a pitch. Collin Kray went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he earned a walk and Riley Czech earned a walk and he scored a run. Beau Thoma went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Hudson Philippi went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-3, for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Jake Kapphahn and Matt Baier went 1-for-5.

SOBIESKI SKIS 6, UPSALA BLUE JAYS 2

The Skis defeated their league rivals, they out hit them thirteen to seven. They collected a pair of doubles and a home run and nine players collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Collin Eckman, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Kray, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Beau Thoma went 1-for-5 with a double. Play/manager Matt Baier went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Joey Welinski went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Dusty Parker went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Thoma went 1-for-1. Collin Eckman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Bode earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Matt Pilippi went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs and Joey Hanowski went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Bryce Binek, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and two walks. Hunter Moore threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Jeremy Mugg, went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Matt Swanson went 1-for-3. CJ. Clear went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and C. Clear went 1-for-4. Justin Cichon and Hunter Moore both went 1-for-4 and Jack Primus earned a walk and he scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 6, FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, they out hit them eleven to eight. The Lakers collected one double and they had three players that had multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Cole Wellmann, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Dolan, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Reese Gregory went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Philippi went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ryan Janzen earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Peyton Randall went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Bennett Hylla earned a walk and Cole Wellmann had a stolen base. Caleb Curry went 1-for-3and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. CarterNeuenschwander threw three innings, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Black Sox offense was led by Ike Sawyer, he went 1-for-4 with a double for aRBI and Dominic Ritter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Cameron Knudsen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-5. Mason Tautges went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Bryan Benson went 2-for-5. Ben Millard went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen baseand he scored a run and Nate Mettenburg was hit by a pitch.

RANDALL CUBS 6, OPOLE BEARS 5

The Bears defeated their league rivals Cubs, they were out hit nine to eleven. They had seven players collect hits, including a big double. They starting pitcher was Zach Gwost, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Dylan Lukasavitz went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Collin Strack went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Zach Gwost went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Andrew Marod earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Peterschick went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Alex Gwost and Brett Strack both went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Travis Wenzel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a pair of walksand he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Butler threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Brodi Huls, he went 4-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Dierks Opatz went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Hunter Boeckerman earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Alex Lange went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Max Posch went 1-for-4. Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Tate Lange went 1-for-5.

ELROSA SAINTS 7, RICHMOND ROYALS 6

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Royals, they were out hit by them eleven to ten. They got good pitching performances from Payton VanBeck, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeout. Ethan Vogt threw 4 1/ 3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, he went 5-for-5 for five RBIs and he had a stolen base. Jackson Peter went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned three walksand he scored a run. Luke Illies went 2-for-2 and Kevin Kueffler earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4and he scored a run and Peyton Winter earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-4, Andrew Weller and Will VanBeck both earned a walk and scored a run, Ethan Vogt and Gavin Kampsen both earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, eight walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Talen Braegelman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-6 with a double and Goose Hadley went 1-for-3 with a double. Sam Holthaus went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Cole Schmitz went 1-for-5, Jack Boos earned two walks and he scored a run and Cooper Notch scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 1

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Silver Streaks, they out hit them thirteen to five. They collected a pair of home runs and a double and they had eight players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Anthony Revermann threw four innings, he gave up three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Ethan Meyer, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Jamie Terres went 2-for-5. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Rowan Nelson went 1-for-4. Eric Terres went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ben Welle went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

The Silver Streaks starting pitcher was Will Funk, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Caden Sand threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silver Streaks offense was led by Brandon Holm, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks and Kyle Holm went 1-for-4. Logan Funk went 1-for-5, Will Funk and Luke Funk both earned a walk. Caden Sand went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Carter Birr earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Zach Birr earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

STARBUCK STARS 4 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 1

The Stars defeated their league rivals the Twins, they out hit them seventeen to eight. They collected a home run and two doubles and they had ten players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Luke LeVassuer, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Darion Alexander threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Darion Alexander, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Drew Olsonoski went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Jackson Hendrickson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Dylan Alexander went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Mitch Gruber went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walkand he scored a run and PJ Johnson went 2-for-4. Matt Gruber went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Michael Andreas went 1-for-4. Aaron VerSteeg went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Luke LeVassuer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher was Ben Kulset, he threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw two innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and two walks.

The Twins offense was led by Hunter Magnuson, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Jett Salonek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Zak Madsen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Mike Danielson, Nolan Johnson and Cole Dolezal all went 1-for-4, Dalton Rambow went 1-for-2 and Scott Rambow earned a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 7 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they each collected ten hits. They collected a pair of doubles and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was David Kingery, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Josh Kingery closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had two walks and two stolen bases. David Kingery went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. J. Peterson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run and J. Peterson scored a run. Logan Straumann went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a walk and Victor Gilbert had a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Carson McClain went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Kobe Holtz went 1-for-5 and Jordan Olson earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Griffin Bjerke, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Oehrlein threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw one inning, he gave up four hits and three runs. Grayson Fuchs threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Abe Bullard, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 and earned a walk. Drew Tangen went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Blake Vagle earned walks. Garrett Leusink and Tanner Stanley both went 1-for-4 and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 5 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 0

The Orphans defeated their North Star rivals the Saints, they out hit them seven to six. They had very timely hitting and they put up big runs, two in the 3rd inning and three in the eighth inning. They had a very good pitcher performance by Jared Koch, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five were singles, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Orphans offense was led by Jake Gruenhagen, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIsand he had three stolen bases. Brad Bickmann went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Mason Macziewski was credited for a RBI. Alex Baumann went 2-for-4, Cole Macziewski earned a walk and he scored a run, Matt Streich earned two walks and he scored a run and Jared Koch scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jacob Niemela, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Leffler threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit.

The Saints offense was led by Tyler Brandel, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Collin Krick went 2-for-4. Nikolai Niemela and Ben Lindquist both went 1-for-4 and Steve Boger had a sacrifice bunt Jayce Olthoff went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Zach Kuefler was hit by a pitch, Jordan Flick and Michael Leffler both earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

MONTICELLO POLECATS 4 SARTELL MUSKIES 1

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Muskies, they out hit them nine to seven. They collected two doubles and they played solid defense. Michael Revenig was the starting pitcher, he threw six innings, he gave up one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Steve VanVleet threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and Jason Axelberg threw 1 1/3 inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Caden King went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Nick Lemke went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Michael Olson went 1-for-4. Connor Wollenzien went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jason Axelberg earned a walk. Cole Bovee went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 and Brock Woitalla had a sacrifice bunt.

The Muskies starting pitcher Adam Wenker threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tim Burns, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Hendrichs went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Jacob Merrill and Jace Otto both went 1-for-4 and Levi Lampert earned a walk. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk, Cody Partch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger had a sacrifice bunt.

TWIN PORTS TIMBERS 4 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Timbers from the Duluth area defeated the Joes, they out hit them eleven to five. Their starting pitcher was Jaydon Hoffman, he threw four innings, he gave up six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Abe Ahlberg threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jack Tiemann, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Elias Jouppi went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Carter Kalin went 1-for-4. Abe Ahlberg went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Kell Piggott had a walk and he scored a run. Blake Imhoff went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run, Jordan Tremble went 1-for-3, with a walk and he had a stolen base and Joe Udd was hit by a pitch.

The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw two innings, he gave up one hit.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bissett, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jonah Schneider went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tanner Blommer earned a pair of walks. Noah Bissett went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Lukas Theisen earned a walk and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-5 and Andrew Rott earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

RED RIVER LEAGUE

MOORHEAD BREWERS 4 FOSSTON TRASH PANDAS 2

The Brewers defeated their league foe the Trash Pandas, they were out hit eight to five. They collected a home run and a pair of doubles and six walks, This gave their starting pitcher Brook Lyter a good deal of support, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, two runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Mike Hallquist, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Brook Lyter earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Kaleb Binstock went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Marcus Wohl earned a walk. Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Mike Peschel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Andrew Penney earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, David Ernst had a stolen base and Kyle Voltin earned a walk.

The Trash Pandas starting pitcher was Zach Theis, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by NO. 3, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Brayton Hamre went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Noah Mahler, Carson Bouschee, Matt Morin and Bryce Strem all went 1-for-3. Cullen Norland went 2-for-4 and Hudson Bousche scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 3 FOSSTON TRASH PANDAS 2

The Brewers swept game two from the Trash Pandas, they each collected six hits. The Brewers played great defense and they were aided by five walks. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty David Ernst, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by by Mike Peschel, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-4. David Ernst went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Mike Hallquist scored a run. Andrew Penney went 2-for-4 and Kyle Voltin earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Kaleb Binstock went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Marcus Wolf earned a walk.

The Fosston starting pitcher was Carson Bouschee, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Noah Mahlen, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and No. 3 went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a walk. Cullen Norland went 2-for-4 with a double and Bryce Strem earned a walk. Brayton Hamre and Hudson Bousche both went 1-for-3, had a walk and they scored a run.

DETROIT LAKES LINGERS TOURNAMENT

BEMIDJI BUCKS 8 BECKER BANDITS 6

The Bucks from the Red River League defeated the Bandits from the Sauk Valley league, they were out hit by them thirteen to eleven. The Bucks collected two home runs and a double and they were aided by six walks. The starting pitcher was Peyton Neadeau, threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Saywer Nendick threw two innings, he gave up two hits, and he had two strikeouts and Lucas Pierce threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Bucks offense was led by Hunter Brodina, went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Landon Hanson went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Lowe went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Dylan Waukazo went 1-for-3 with a walk. Cam Justice went 1-for-5 with a double, he had a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs.Ty Lundeen went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Will Zellmann had two walks, one stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Biehn went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Peyton Neadeau went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Cameron Fischer, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Moe threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs and he gave up one walk.

The Bandits offense was led by Keenan Hjermstad, he went 5-for-5 with two home runs for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base and Mitch Louden went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Nolan Reiter went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Will Thorn went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Thorn was hit by a pitch.

BEMIDJI BUCKS 11 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

The Bucks defeated the Anglers, they out hit them ten to three. They collected four doubles and got solid pitcher performances. AJ. Genlger started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Lucas Pierce threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bucks offense was led by Cam Justice, he went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he had a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Petyon Neadeau went 2-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs and Dean Clusiau went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Hunter Brodina went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored three runs and Will Zellmann had a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Biehn went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs, Ty Lundeen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Lowe was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Adam Salween, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Miller threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

COTTONWOOD 5 REGAL EAGLES 3

The Cottonwood crew defeated the Eagles, they out hit them six to one. They collected two doubles and they play solid defense. A. Gauer was their starting pitcher, he pitched a complete game, he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks.

They were led on offense by N. Phinney, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a runs. H. Smith went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and A. Ching went 1-for-4 for a RBI. L. Ching had a sacrifice fly an he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. K. Tredt went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, A Gauer had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, K. Benck had a walk and he scored a run and Z. Toben scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Jorden Wosmek, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Gabe Rohman threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nate Beier, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Nathan Beier earned a walk and he scored a run. Bennet Schultz earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and J. Beier was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 3 MILBANK FIRECHIEFS 0

The Eagles defeated their South Dakota foe the Firechiefs, they out hit them ten to one. They collected a pair of doubles and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher threw a gem, Brandon Wedel threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up one single, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Bennett Schultz, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Aedan Andresen went 2-for-3. Tyler Kemen went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Will Roguske went 1-for-4 with a double and Luke Knutson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Firechiefs starting pitcher was Brady Krause, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Dom Boerger threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded seven strikeouts. M. Quade went 1-for-2 and he was a hit by a pitch, Brody Krause and Jess Krause both earned a walk.