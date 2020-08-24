Town Ball Weekly – State Tourney Edition

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

August 24th, 2020

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

REGION 2B

NORTHFIELD KNIGHTS 9 EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 5

The Knights of the Classic Cannon Valley League and Section 1B defeated the MASS of the Arrowhead West League and Section 2B, backed by ten hits, including a huge home run. The starting pitcher for the Knights Jon Ludwig threw seven innings to to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Jake Mathiason threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Knights were led on offense by Tim Maus, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he had a stolen base. Aldon Severson went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a a run. Tom Meland went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jake Mathiason went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Troy Deden went 1-for-4, Zach Walton went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Eric Pittman earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Sam Stuckmeyer earned a walk.

The MASS starting pitcher Kevin Hatcher threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Reed Hjelle threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The MASS was led on offense by Coby Tweeton went 1-for-4 with a home run and player/manager Clark Peterson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Carter Beck went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Scott Mortenson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Reed Hjelle went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Neil Nagel went 1-for-4 and Kevin Hatcher went 1-for-4.

ELKO EXPRESS 7 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 6

The Express of the Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) League and Section 1B defeated the Mudcats of the Arrowhead West and the Region 2B, backed by eleven hits, including two home runs and a double. The Express got a Texas League single in the bottom of the ninth for the walk off win. Brady Bean started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Mach threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits and three runs. Dylan Thomas threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeout

The Express offense was led by Dylan Thomas, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. TJ Evanson went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ash Larsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ryan Bastyr had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mitch Fredrick went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch he scored two runs. Carson Blsing went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Fredrickson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher Ty Syverson threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Mudcats was led by Tanner Horan, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Mason Penske went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Boran went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Ben Swanson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Toby Sayles went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Pietsch went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Noah Pilon went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ryan VanMoer went 1-for-3 and Josh Schmidt scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 10 PRIOR LAKE JAYS 2

The Brewers of the Arrowhead West League and Region 2B defeated the Jays of the River Valley League and Region 3B, backed by thirteen hits. Veteran right hander David Ernst started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Parker Trewin threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Joe Hallock, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Chandler Ibach went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jayse McLean went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Denver Blinn went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Oye went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dormanen went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chris Clemenson went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Tanner Adam went 1-for-5, Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 and Spencer Flaten earned two walks and he scored a run. Brandt Kolpack earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Grant Wehseler went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Jays starting pitcher Ben Eisenberg threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. TJ Larson thew 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout. Jimmy Larson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Cady threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and four runs and Jake Carson threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded the batter he faced.

The Jays were led on offense by Mitchel Goodwin, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jeff Butler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Joe Loftus went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Rob Frederick was credited with a RBI and Jonah Hoeg, Adam Cress and Corey Goodwin all earn a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 ANOKA BUCS 0 (8 Innings)

The Springers of the Lakewood League and Section 2B defeated the Anoka Bucs of the Metro Minny League and Section 4B, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles, to end the game on the ten run rule. The Springers starting pitcher, young right hander Nick Pennick threw eight very good innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts, with just 86 pitches.

The Springers offense was led by Jordan Barth, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and a sacrifice fly. His home run was a shot to right center field of about 385’ plus. Garret Fuchs had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Alex Jungels went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dempsey had a good game, he went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brand Olson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run, Jeron Terres had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nate Hinkemeyer scored a run.

The Bucs starting pitcher Josh Barker threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits and four runs. Carter Chell threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dalton Hoffman threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters. Logan Pierre threw 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and a walk. The Bucs offense was led by Hunter Smith and Carter Chell, both went 1-for-3 and Casey Vankrevelen and Ian Walker both earned a walk.

REGION 11C

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 8 HANSKA LAKERS 7 (11 Innings)

The Lumberjacks of Region 11C and the Sauk Valley League defeated the Lakers of Region 2C and the Tamahawk East league, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and three doubles. The Lumberjacks battled back after giving up six runs in the third inning. They scored one run in the 5th thru the 9th innings and the Lakers got a run in the 5th to send it into extra innings. The Lumberjacks got their lead off hitter on in the eleventh on a walk. Drew Beier then stole second base and third base. On the steal of third base the Lakers catcher threw the ball into left field to allow Drew to score the winning run. The starting pitcher for the Lumberjacks, lefty Alec Dietl threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Draftee from the Luxemburg Brewers, JT Harren threw eight innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Noah Winkelman, he went 4-for-6 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Midas went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, a pair of big stolen bases and he scored the run for the walk off win. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Sam Keeler went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Rich Rassmasson went 1-for-1, Ean VonWald earned a walk and Wyatt Ziwicki scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Brady Mosenden threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Brandon Wilhelmi, a draftee from Springfield, threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jevon Richert, a draftee from Leavenworth, threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Chris Knowles, he went 2-for-6 with a home run for four RBIs and Gabe Knowles went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Fischer went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Levi Larson went 3-for-6 and he scored a run and Eric Portner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Mosenden and Kyle Fischer both went 1-for-4, Derek Wilfahrt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Mikale Gustafson went 1-for-1.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 12 STARBUCK STARS 1 (8 Innings)

The Rockies of the Central Valley League and Region 11C defeated the Stars of the County Line and Region 4C, backed by seven big and timely hits, including four doubles and a home run. This was a good pitching dual till the sixth inning, when the Rockies put up three runs on a big double by David Jonas. They put up five runs in the seventh inning and four more in the eighth inning. Young Lefty Ryan Hennen started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, gave up one run, issued no walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by veteran David Jonas, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Austin Dufner had a huge game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and a stolen base. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a towering home run of amount 385 plus to right center, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Neu went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Sam Distel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Linn earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, Calvin Kalthoff earned a walk and Luke Humbert and Collin Eskew both scored a run.

The Stars starting pitcher Austin VerSteeg threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Colin Richard threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nathan Deutz, a draftee from the Milroy Yankees, threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Deutz, a draftee from the Milroy Yankees, threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Isaac Schmitz threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Jackson Hendrickson, he went 2 for-3 for a RBI and Mitch Gruber went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Aaron VerSteeg went 1-for-3 with a double and Austin Versteeeg went 1-for-3.

REGION 15C

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3 MIDWAY SNURDBIRDS 1

The Lakers of the the Stearns County League and Region 15C defeated the Snurdbirds of the Lake and Pine League and Region 14C. The Lakers were led by eleven hits and timely hitting. Right hander Grant Ludwig started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder, a draftee from the Farming Flames, threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits. Veteran right hander Ethan Vogt a draftee from the Elrosa Saints threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he issued a pair of walks

The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 3-for-5 for two big RBIs and Nick Dingman went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Miller went 2-for-4 and Shane Kampsen earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mat Quade went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Lieser went 1-for-5. Colin Spooner and Sam Hopfer both went 1-for-4.

The Snurdbirds starting pitcher, Stetson Burkman thew 2 /3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Austen Maneval, a draftee from the New York Millers, threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran right hander Jake Lund, threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran right hander Zach Etter threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Snurdbirds offense was led by Zach Etter, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and Cory Odlund went 2-for-4. Jake Lund went 2-for-2 and Stetson Burkman went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Preston Riewer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Drew Rasmussen earned a walk. Sam Beck and Ray Mueller both went 1-for-4 and each was hit by a pitch. Steve Wetterling was hit by a pitch and earned two walks.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 0

The Clippers of the Central Valley League and Region 15C defeated the Orphans of the North Star League and Region 12C, backed by six timely hits, including a pair of big doubles. Player/manager, lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Clippers offense led by Lincoln Haugen, he went 2-for-4 for a pair of big RBIs and Nolan Geislinger had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Carter Block went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brenden Ashton went 1-for-4 and Gavin Mathies earned a walk.

The Orphans starting pitcher Mike Dockendorf started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits and one run. Jeremiah Dockendorf, a draftee from the Hutchinson Huskies, he gave up two hits, two runs and he issued two walks.

The Orphans offense was led by Brad Bickmann, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Moose Streich, Zach Kuefler and Noah Bush all went 1-for-3.

GAYLORD ISLANDERS 5 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0

The Islanders of the River Valley League and Region 6C defeated the Martins of the Stearns County League and Region 15C, backed by seven very timely hits, including a home run and a triple. Brody Rodning started on the mound, he threw six innings, to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Brody Curtiss, a draftee from the Belle Plaine Tigers, threw three innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts

The Islanders offense was led by Brody Rodning, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Erik Goetsch and McKoy Rodning both went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Travis Schmidt went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Collin Grams went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Walsh went 1-for-4, Josh Gasow earned a walk and he scored a run, Ed Riechenbach earned a walk and Kevin Durham scored a run.

The Martins starting pitcher, Matt Imdieke, a draftee from the Maple Grove Grovers, threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Winkels, a draftee from the Farming Flames, threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-3 with a double and Nathan Schlangen earned a pair of walks. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-3 and Michael Schlangen was hit by a pitch.

REGION 8C

UNION HILL BULLDOGS 13 AVON LAKERS 7

The Bulldogs of the Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) League and Region 3C defeated the Lakers of the Victory League and Region 8C. Backed by eighteen hits, including three doubles and a home run. Nathan Berg the Bulldog started threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two walks. Conrad Masberg threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joe Becker threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Jacob Becker, he went 3-for-6 with a double or four RBIs, he as a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nathan Berg went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and Derek Masherg went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Jack Becker went 2-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Conrad Masberg went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch he he scored a run. Joe Becker went 2-for-4, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Adam Geisel went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for. RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Nate Lee went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Dan Becklus was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walk. Matt Swanson a draftee from the Upsala Bluejays thew 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. John Harlander threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Curry, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and was hit by a pitch. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Bjorn Hansen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer went 4-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Becker went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.