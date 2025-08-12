The Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament will take place starting August 15 in Class A, B, and C in Glencoe, Gaylord, Hutchinson, and Brownton. The St. Cloud area will be well represented in all 3 classes.

Class A

The Sartell Muskies in Class A will play the Elk Express Friday August 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Glencoe. The winner will play the Chaska Cubs at 11 a.m. on August 24 in Gaylord.

Class B

In Class B the Cold Spring Springers will play the Union Hill Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. in Gaylord on Saturday August 16. The Maple Lake Lakers will match up with the Ada A's at 4 p.m. on Sunday August 17 in Gaylord. The Kimball Express will play the Nisswa Lightning at 11 a.m. Sunday in Gaylord. The Watkins Clippers will play the Foley Lumberjacks at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Gaylord and the Princeton Panthers will play Plato Blue Jays at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Brownton. The St. Stephen Steves have a first round bye. They will play the Webster Sox/Raymond Rockets winner Saturday August 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Class C

In Class C the Farming Flames will play the Milroy Irish at 4 p.m. Saturday August 16 in Hutchinson. The Luxemburg Brewers will play the Pierz Brewers at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hutchinson. The Regal Eagles will play the Dumont Saints at 11 a.m. Saturday in Hutchinson. The Litchfield Blues will play the Waterville Indians Sunday at 11 a.m. in Hutchinson. The Paynesville Pirates will play the Lamberton Long Sox at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Gaylord. The Sauk Centre Titans will play the Opole Bears Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Gaylord. The Pierz Lakers will play the Mora Blue Devils Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Brownton.