TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 19 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8

(Thursday July 3rd)

The Orphans defeated the River Cats, they out hit them fifteen to nine, they were aided by nine walks. Shane Khan threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Mike Dockendorf threw three innings, he gave up two hits, and he had a strikeout. Cole Macziewski threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jared Loch, he went 3-for-4 for four RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Gruenhagen went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Garrett Zander went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Bennett Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Colton Long went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Mason Macziewski went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. S. Heber went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Noah Bush went 2-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Mason Macziewski went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he was hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Striech had a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs.

For the Rivercats Bryan McCallum threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs and three walks. A. Smith gave up a hit, five runs and four walks. Kaden Haislius threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks. Will Kranz threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zeus Schlegel went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Kaden Haslius went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Bryan McCallum had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. A.Smith had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Will Kranz went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Josh Tapio had two walks and he scored a run and Sam Carper had a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 9 ST. NICOLAS NICKS 8

(Thursday July 3rd)

The Hawks defeated their league rivals the Nicks, they were out hit, thirteen to seven. Ben Arends threw eight innings,, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Conner Holthaus threw one inning, he gave up three hits and three runs.

Their offense was led by Tripp McCann, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Carson Schmaltz went 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Sarato Yamane went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs and Wyatt Moehre went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Owen Nystedt had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Herman Solomon went 1-for-2. Riley Geislinger had a walk and he scored a run, Jordan Kelm was hit twice by a pitch and Gabe Schmidt he a walk.

For St. Nicholas Andrew Bautch threw three innings, he gave up four hits and three runs. Kaden Rausch threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, three runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Derek Kuechle threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a run, two walks and he had a strikeout. Dylan Rausch gave up two hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Damion Lincoln, he went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Dylan Rausch went 1-for-3 with two sacrifice flys and Tanner Anderson went 4-for-5 for a RBI. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Tanner Rausch went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Derek Kuechle went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-for-5. Andrew Bautch went 1-for-3 and Kaden Rausch was hit by a pitch.

FARMING FLAMES10ST. MARTIN MARTINS7

(Thursday July 3rd)

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Martins, they out hit them twelve to seven, including two home runs and two doubles. Cameron Miller threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Bennett Hylla threw six innings, he gave up a hit, one run, four walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Isaac Nett went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Adam Winkels went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and one walk and Robert Schleper went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Bennett Hylla went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Tylor Schroeder had a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

Ethan Navratil went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored two runs and Owen Sunderman went 1-for-4. Will Mergen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, two stolen bases, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs.

For the Martins Bryan Schlangen threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kurt Schlangen threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by pitch. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs and Brady Goebel had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a walk. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run and Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz was hit by a pitch and Jaylen Arceneau had a walk.

PIERZ BREWERS 10 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 0

(Thursday July 3rd)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, they out hit them nine to four, including two doubles, one triple and one home run and they were aided by nine walks. J. Prokott threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Peter Schommer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Preston Veith went 2-for-3 with a double for five RBIs and Michael Nezerka went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Gunner Wicklund went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and he scored a run. Ryan Stuckmayer went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Michael Leidenfrost had two walks and he scored two runs and, Pete Schommer had two walks and he scored two run. J. Prokott had a walk, Nate Solinger went 1-for-1 and Aidan Jones was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For Royalton Tyler Jendro threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Brady Yourczek threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts and Marcus Hayes threw two innings, he gave a up hit, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Tyler Jendro, Ethan Albright and Ryan Snyder all went 1-for-3, Grayson Suska went 1-for-2 with two walks and Brady Yourczek was hit by a pitch.

(SUNDAY JULY 6th)

WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Rockies, they out hit them six to three, including two doubles and they were aided by five walks. Righty Lane Harff threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Geislinger threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Lincoln Haugen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Heath Kramer had a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Malik had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Gavin Mathies went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Myles Dziengel went 1-for-4.

For the Rockies Evan Acheson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Cole Fuchs threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout. Trevor Lardy threw one inning, he had a strikeout. Thad Lieser threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jordan Neu had a RBI and a walk. David Jonas and Sam Nistler both went 1-for-4. Thad Lieser had two walks, Blake Tylutki and Brady Weber both had a walk and Brady Linn was hit by a pitch.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

(Sunday July 6th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them nine to three, Reed Pfannenstein threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded seven strikeouts. JT Harren threw three innings, he gave up one hit, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Chester Berggren threw one inning, he had one strikeout. Jake Stalboerger threw one inning, he had a walk and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Derrik Orth went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. JT Harren went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Adams went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Dusty Adams went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dane Zeiher went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Luke Schmidt went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein had a RBI and Josh Lanctot had a RBI. Brady Kenning had a stolen base and he scored a run, Luke Harren and Tyler Stang both had a walk.

For St. Augusta Paul Meyer threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Ethan Lindblom threw two innings, he gave up two runs and he had three strikeouts. Paul Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-3. T. Toenjes went 1-for-3, Ethan Linbholm had a walk and Sean Kenning was hit by a pitch.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 3

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Silver Streaks, they out hit them eleven to eight. Wyatt Steffenson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Luke Illies threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had five strikeouts. Ashton Dingman threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Peyton Winter, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs and two walks and Jackson Peter went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3. Luke Dingman went 1-for-1, Hayden Sobiech had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Luke Illies and Will VanBeck both had a sacrifice bunt and Kevin Kuefler had a walk.

Will Funk threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Caden Sand threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ty Reller went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Schiffler went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and a walk. Owen Funk went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Will Funk went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk and Caden Sand went 2-for-4. Logan Funk went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Brandon Holm had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Ian Funk had a stolen base and Zach Birr had a walk.