TOWN BALL ROUND UP

MORA BLUE DEVILS 7 BECKER BANDITS 6

(Monday July 14th)

The Blue Devils defeated their foe the Bandits, they out hit them nine to eight, they were aided by ten walks. Bryce Haw threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two walks three walks and he had four strikeouts. Logan Graves threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Austin Peterson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Nick Hoffman threw two innings, he gave up a hit and one run.

Their offense was led by Austin Peterson went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Nathan Nelson went 1-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice bun for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Wyatt Foss went 3-for-6 for a RBI and Logan Graves had two stolen bases, three walks, a RBI and he scored two runs. Ronan Mauer went 2-for-5 and Nick Hoffman went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Erik Raivo had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch, Mike Schnabel had a walk and Owen Szoka had a walk.

For the Bandits Walker Anderson threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Thorn threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Will Thorn, he went 1-for-2 with a double and two sacrifice flys for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Kranz went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Sawyer Anderson went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored two runs. Ethan Guck went 2-for-5, Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Grant. Brockhouse went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

(WEDNESDAY JULY 16th)

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out them ten to nine. Veteran righty Adam Wenker threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, one run and he had four strikeouts. Righty Levi Lampert threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gavin Schulte, he went 4-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Levi Lampert went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jace Otto went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Wes Johnson went 1-for-2 with a walk and Andrew Deters had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

For the Stone Poneys Jaylen Vorpahl threw six innings he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Parker Schultz threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Josh Tinklenberg, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and. Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 with a double. Calen O’Connell went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and Dan O’Connell went 1-for-4. Parker Schultz went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Blake Haus went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Brenden Boesen had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Carter Stutsman had a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

The Springers defeated their rivals the Lakers, they out hit them twelve to seven. Hank Bulson threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Klehr threw two innings, he retired six batters.

Their offense was led by Jeron Terres went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Brady Schafer went 1-for-3, he had a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Arnold went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Klehr went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored three runs. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 and Nolan VanLoy had a RBI and he scored a run.

For Clear Lake Jackson Phillipp threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Quentin Dukowitz threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brett Knudsen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Caleb Leintz went 1-for-4 with a double and Matt Korte went 1-for-4 with a double. Caleb Kosiba went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Blake Brown and Drew Anderson both went 1-for-4 and Ben Brown had a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 20 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 7

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they’re out hit them sixteen to seven, including four walks and they were aided by six walks. Isaiah Terlinden threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Broderick Larson threw two innings, gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cal Ulven went 2-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brayden Hanson went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Keenan Macek went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored three runs and Jason Axelberg had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Lembke went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored three runs and Easton went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Michael Olson had a walk and he scored two runs, Brock Holthaus had a walk and he scored a run, No. 3 went 1-for-1 for a RBI and a walk and Dallas Miller scored a run.

For Albertville Joe Rathman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eleven runs, five walks and he had a strikeout. Alex Bohlman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Tommy Schaupp threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits.

Their offense was led by Kyler Kizberger went 1-for-1 for a RBI and a walk and. Isaac Brand had a walk and one RBI. Gavin Miller had two RBIs and Jordan Schlueter was hit by a pitch and he had a RBI. Joe Rathman went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Ken Foster and Kurtis Lekatz both went 1-for-1, Nick Dinkel had a walk and he scored a run, Kal Volinkaty had walk and he scored a run and Cole Mueller went 2-for-2 and he scored a run.

ADA ATHLETICS 7 MOORHEAD BREWERS 6

Th3 Athletics defeated the Brewers, they out hit them ten to nine. Lance Kritzberger threw six innings, he gave up six runs, four walks and B. Fetting threw three innings, he gave up three runs.

Their offense was led by B. Fetting went 4-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, two walks and he scored a run. Jake Osowski went 2-for-3 with a double and Nick Johnson had a RBI. D. Totten went 1-for-2 with two walks, he was hit by a pitch and Sunny Resnick went 1-for-6. B. Fetting went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Ethan Opsahl had a walk and Beau Jorgensen was hit by a pitch

For the Brewers Braxton Hoard threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts. David Ernst threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caden Headlee, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs, and David Ernst went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Leininger went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Glienke went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. C. Clemenson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Mike Peschel had two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adam Leininger had two walks and Carter Ades had a walk and he scored a run.