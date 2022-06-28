Town Ball Weekly – June 28th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(June 22nd thru June 26th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

(Friday June 24th)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by thirteen hits, they were aided by six walks, and good defense. The Clippers starting pitcher was lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Feisty Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Kevin Kramer went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Dustin Kramer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4, Heath Kramer and Carter Block both earned a walk and Colton Harff scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Travis Hansen, he threw a complete game, he gave up thirteen hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Nicks offense was led by Michael Bautch, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Tanner Anderson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Damian Lincoln went 1-for-4 and Nicholaus Howen had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Connor Lincoln had a sacrifice and Alex Foehrenbacher earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 17 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

(Sunday June 26th)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by fourteen hits, including five doubles and good defense. The Clippers starting pitcher was righty Justin Thompson, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Carson Geislinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs and Kevin Kramer earned a walk, he had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Thompson went 3-for-4 and he scored three runs and Lincoln Haugen earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Carter Block had a stolen base.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Connor Holthaus, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs and one walk. Clayton Christian threw two innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawk offense was led by Sam Nistler went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Olean went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Kelm went 2-for-4 and Luke Ludwig went

1-for-3. David Pennertz went 1-for-2 and Austin Schlangen earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 16 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Saturday June 25th)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by seventeen hits, including two home runs and two doubles and good defense. The Express starting pitcher was Zach Wallner, he threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Brooks Marquardt, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tommy Friesen went 4-for-5 with home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Veteran Adam Beyer went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brian Marquardt went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Jaxon Marquardt went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he score a run. Noah Young went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Zach Wallner went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Leither, Craig Meyer and Michael Hoffman all scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Laundenbach threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Mike Mooney, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and veteran Adam Gwost went 2-for-3. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Nevin Bloom went 1-for-1. Tanner Toenjes earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and James Anderson earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 13 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1

(Sunday June 26th)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by fifteen hits, including a triple and a double and aided by nine walks. They played good defense to give their pitching staff good support. Righty Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw one inning in relief, he gave up one walk. Andy Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 4-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ashton “Schuggs” Hanan went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Veteran Craig Meyer went 1-for-1 and Michael Hoffman earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the NIcks was Kaiden Rausch, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Howen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Al Foehrenbacher, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Tanner Anderson went 1-for-2 with a double. Kaiden Rausch went 1-for-3 and Mike Bautch earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Connor Lincoln earned a walk and he scored a run, Dylan Rausch was hit by a pitch, Ryan Thomas and Nolan Hemmesch both earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

(Saturday June 26th)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a double. They were aided by eight walks and played solid defense. The Brewers starting pitcher was righty Reed Pfannenstein, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded nineteen strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. DJ Kron went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and JT Harren went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Ethyn Fruth went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Luke Harren earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and veteran Derrik Orth earned two walks. Tyler Stang earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Kenning earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Noah Klinefelter, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Austin Lenzmeier, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 and he scored run. Rudy Notch earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Ryan Wieneke earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

(Sunday June 26th)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles and good defense. The Brewers put up six runs in the seventh inning to break up a 1-to-1 tie. The starting pitcher for the Brewers was lefty JT Harren, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Luke Harren went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brady Kenning went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Boeckman went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Tyler Stang had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Josh Lanctot went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Connor Clark went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Derrik Orth went 1-for-3 and Luke Schmidt went 1-for-1 and he scored run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Eli Backes, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and David Jonas went 1-for-4 with a double. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brady Blattner went 1-for-3 and Alex Geislinger earned a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 13 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Sunday June 26th)

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by twenty-three hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Rudy Notch started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, two walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Heslop, he went 3-for-6 with a home run for four RBIs and Max Fuchs went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Schmitt went 2-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Lenzmeier went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Schmitt went 2-for-6 for a RBI and Colton Fruth had a sacrifice fly and he earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI. Alex Lenzmeier went 5-for-5 and he scored three runs and Ryan Wieneke went 3-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Rudy Notch and Matt Schmitt both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Mitch Kurth, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw four innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Nate Gwost, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Michael Laudenbach went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Travis Laudenbach and Truman Toenjes both went 1-for-4, Mitch Gwost went 1-for-5 and Marcus Lommel earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 ST. JOSEPH JOES 6

(Wednesday June 22nd)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by fifteen hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. They won on a walk off in the bottom of the ninth, with Steven Brinkerhoff driving in the winning run after the Stone Poneys loaded the bases. The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was Chase Heying, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reece Johnson threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Zack Overboe, he went 1-for-3 for three big RBIs and he earned a walk. Will Kranz went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Shawn Lindsay went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Steve Brinkerhoff went

2-for-5 for a RBI. Gavan Schulte went 3-for-5 and Kade Lewis went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jalen Vorpahl scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Tanner Aleshire, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Atkinson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes were led on offense by Sam Schnieder, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Noah Bissett went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Brandon Bloch went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Ben Alvord went

1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eric Vigil went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run and Hunter Blommer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Lukas Theisen earned a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 15 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

(Saturday June 25th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Anglers, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles, they were aided by seven walks and good defense. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts Max Koprek threw three innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Zack Overboe, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Louis Aponte went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jalen Vorpahl went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Will Kranz earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jordan Fish earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brenden Boesen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jim Gabrielson scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Anglers was Logan Eisentrager, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, eleven runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tommy Schaupp threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Dinkel threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Anglers offense was led by Jacob Dinkel, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he had a sacrifice. Easton Knealing earned three walks, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nick Dinkel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tommy Schaupp earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eric Fouquette was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Justin Cornell was hit by a pitch and Logan Eisentrager earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 3 SARTELL MUSKIES 1

(Saturday June 25th)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Muskies, backed by six hits, good defense and good pitcher performances. The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw seven innings to earned the win, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaac Benesch threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and John Huebsch went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3, Tanner Aleshire and Sam Schnieder both scored a run.

The Muskies starting pitcher was John Schumer, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Partch threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Muskies were led on offense by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-4 and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-5. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-4, Adam Schellinger went

1-for-3 and Cody Partch scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 4 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

(Sunday June 26th)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Anglers, backed by eleven hits, including two doubles and a home run. They played very good defense and they were aided by five walks. The Joes starting pitcher was Matthew Bolton, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Sam Schneider went

1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went

3-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Noah Bissett earned a walk and he scored a run. Charlie Atkinson went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice bunt.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Sam Draeger, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Dinkel threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Anglers offense was led by Kyler Kitzberger, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 3-for-4 and Jacob Dinkel went 2-for-4. Easton Knealing went 1-for-4, Kurtis Lekatz and Tom Schaupp both earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 BECKER BANDITS 5

(Sunday June 26th)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by eight hits, aided by fourteen walks. Veteran righty Dave Schlangen threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran righty Jake Lund threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Austin Henrichs went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored one run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Ahrndt earned three walks and he was credited for a RBI and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Ethan Carlson earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base and Cody Partch earned two walks.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Matt Krenz, they had five pitchers that threw. Their pitcher of record was Andrew Kolbinger.

The Bandits offense was led by Matt Krenz, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Connor Rolf went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Hunter Stulz went 2-for-5 with a double and he had scored two runs. Ryan Groskreutz went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitch Louden went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Will Thorn went 1-for-3.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 19 SAUK RPAIDS CYCLONES 9

(Sunday June 26th)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Cyclones, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and they were aided by thirteen walks. The starting pitcher for the Polecats was Michael Revenig, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Danny Blackstone threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Tommy Blackstone, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had four stolen bases and he scored four runs. Brayden Hanson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Ethan Bosacker went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Keenan Macek went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caden King went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Cole Bovee went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Danny Blackstone went 2-for-3, he earned three walks, had one stolen base and he scored four runs. Tanner Eckhart had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Michael Olson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Evan Demars had a sacrifice fly and he earned two walks and Cambell Bosacker earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Trygve Hanson, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Kirby Schmid threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, nine runs, seven walks and he recorded a strikeout. Dane Dingmann threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Trygve Hanson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Terrence Moody went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brandon Bokelman went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tyler Hemker went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Owen Arndt was credited for a RBI. Dom Mathies went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs and Reid Lunser went

1-for-4 and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 BECKER BANDITS 7

(Wednesday June 22)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. The River Cats starting pitcher was Ty Carper, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 2-for-5 for four RBIs and he scored a run and Jordan Picka went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Zeus Schlegel went

2-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-4, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Preston Schlegel was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Cody Thiery went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Al Smith went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Callan Henkemyer went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs. Nick Proshek earned a walk and he scored a run and Collin Skaug was hit by a pitch.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Matthew Moe, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Kolbinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Walker Anderson threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Hunter Stulz went 2-for-5, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ryan Groskreutz went 3-for-5 and he scored three runs. Andrew Kolbinger went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Connor Rolf was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Jackson Thorn went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Krenz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Mitch Louden went 1-for-6 with a stolen base, Luke Schumacher had a stolen base and Kreeden Blomquist earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4

(Friday June 24th)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Martins, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and eight players that collected hits. Dalton Thelen started on the mound for the Royals, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Dusty Adam threw three innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Sam Holthaus went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Dusty Adams went 1-for-4, with a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs. Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Justin Schroeder went

1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk, Dalton Thelen went 2-for-6. Adam Backes went 1-for-5 and Cameron Miller scored a run.

The Martins starting pitcher was Ben Schroeder, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Scott Lieser, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and Kyle Lieser went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Zach Moritz went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Bryan Schlangen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Ryan Messer and Derek Koll both went 1-for-3, each earned a walk and both scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4, Tanner Arceneau earned a walk and he scored a run and Matthew Schlangen earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 0

(Sunday June 26th)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals, backed by seven hits, solid defense and a very good pitching performance. The Martins righty Scott Lieser threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 1-for-3 for RBI and he earned a walk. Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Derek Koll earned a pair of walks. Tanner Arceneau went

2-for-4, Bryan Schlangen had a sacrifice bunt and Chas Hennen scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cameron Miller threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by Cameron Miller, he went 1-for-4, Sam Holthaus and Kyle Budde both went 1-for-3.

FARMING FLAMES 9 ROSCOE RANGERS 6

(Sunday June 26th)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County league rivals the Rangers, backed by fifteen hits, including a late inning double. The Flames put up six big runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Flames starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Taylor Fourre threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Carson Holthaus went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Breyden Eiynck went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Coby Mergen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Winkels went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Adam Nibaur went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-5 and Will Mergen scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rangers, Josh Mackedanz threw a complete game, he gave up fifteen hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Schleper went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run.Chris Vanderbeek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Devon Savage went 3-for-5 with two doubles and he scored a run and Parker Brezinka went 1-for-5 with a double. Max Athmann went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

(Sunday June 26th)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by thirteen hits, including a double and a triple. The Grovers played solid defense in support of their pitcher. Josh Roelike started on the mound for the Grovers, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Grovers were led on offense by Andrew Welle, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Colton Meyer went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-4 for a RBI.Tyler Moscho went 3-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tanner Klaphake went 1-for-5, Josh Roelike and Ryan Olmscheid both went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Silverstreaks was Jim Thull, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ty Reller threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits.

The offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Joe Stangler went 2-for-4. Logan Funk and Joe Stangler both went 2-for-4 and Will Funk went 1-for-4. Ty Reller went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Neal Anderson went 1-for-1.

ARROW HEAD WEST LEAGUE (REGION 2B)

MOORHEAD BREWERS 2 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

(Saturday Jun 25th)

The Brewers defeated their rivals the Mudcats, backed by five hits, aided by six walks and good defense. The starting pitcher for the Brewers was veteran righty David Ernst, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Drew threw two innings in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Brayden Jacobson, he was credited for a RBI and Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Peschel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Chandler Ibach and Grant Wehseler both went 1-for-4 and Nick Salentine earned three walks.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Tristan Roerich, he threw three innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Gabe Duncan threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ashwin Stratton threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by A. Gravdahl, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Wyatt Gunkel went 1-for-3 and Tom Liking earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 4 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

(Sunday June 26th)

The Brewers defeated their League and Region 2B rival the Mudcats, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double and good defense. The Brewers starting pitcher was Cole Christianson, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Brock Lyter threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Jayse McLean, he went 1-for-5 with a home run and Spencer Flaten went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. David Ernst went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Mike Peschel went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tanner Adam went 2-for-5 with a double and Grant Wehseler went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Chandler Ibach earned a walk and he scored a run, Brayden Jacobson had a stolen base and Nick Salentine scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Tom Horan, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Tanner McBain threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Noah Pilon threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by A. Gravdahl, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Isaac Howe went 2-for-3. Tom Horan went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, David Dorsey went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Henry Salvoukal went 1-for-1.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 11 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 1 (7 In)

(Friday June 24th)

The Chuckers defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and two home runs. The Chuckers played excellent defense behind their starting pitcher Joshua Kingery, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Cunningham, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double and he scored two runs. Kobe Holtz went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Jeff Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Veteran Jordan Olson went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Joshua Kingery went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. David Kingery went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Afton Kaping went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Hayden Strauman and Terrell Renne both scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Ben Kulset, he threw four innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Evan Haugen threw two innings and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Ben Kulset, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Josh Soine went 1-for-3 with a triple. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Jett Salonek and Wyatt White both earned a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 5 REGAL EAGLES 1

(Sunday June 26th)

The Stars defeated their County Line League rivals the Eagles, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Matt Gruber started on the mound for the Stars, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Versteeg threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Gruber threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Matt Gruber, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Michael Gruber went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Mitchell Gruber went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Darion Alexander went 1-for-4 with a double. Jackson Hendrickson went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Andrew Toop went 2-for-3. Austin Versteeg went 1-for-3, Colin Richards and Torii Johnson both scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jordan Wosmek, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice and he scored a run and Nathan Meyer went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Beier went 2-for-5 and Adrian Belden went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-5, Nathan Beier earned two walks and Jordan Beier was hit by a pitch.

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOBIESKI SKIS 24 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 8 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 26th)

The Skis defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays, backed by thirteen hits, including six doubles and a triple and they were aided by eight walks. Scott Litchy started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tom Miller threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Skis offense was led by Colin Kray, he went 5-for-6 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Riley Czech went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Gabe Hirsch went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Collin Eckman went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jake Kappahn went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Matt Filippi went 2-for-2 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Litchy went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Zach Opatz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dusty Parker had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Chris Reller earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI, Dan Marod was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Zach Gwost earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Blue Jays was Eric Lampert and Levi Lampert threw four innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. They had four others throw in relief a inning or less.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 3-for-3 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Matt Swanson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Welinski went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Burggraff went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Primus went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Justin Cichon went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Nick Frieler went 2-for-4. Justin Lampert went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Harren went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 11 AVON LAKERS 1 (7 Innings)

(Saturday June 25th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles and solid “D”. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was righty Drew Beier, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Joe Ziwicki, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a three runs. Mitch Keeler went

2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwicki went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Veteran Mitch Loegering was credited for two RBIs and Alex Foss was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Colby Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Keeler went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Matt Pichelmann, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Harlander threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Ryan Janzen went 2-for-4. Caleb Curry and Reese Gregory both went

1-for-3. Joe Dolan was credited for a RBI, Cody Stich and Matt Pichelmann both earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1

(Sunday June 26th)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a home run and they were aided by nine walks. The Steves played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Chris Belling starting on the mound for the Steves, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Landon Lunser threw four innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 2-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs. Mathew Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-5 with a double and stolen base and Derek Durant went 1-for-5. Riley Hartwig went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brandon Waldvogel had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk. Ben Omann earned three walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Landon Lunser earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Austin Dickmann, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, three runs, nine walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Brandon Dickmann earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Peter Schumer and Tyler Huls both earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 11 AITKEN STEAM 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 26th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League foe the Steam, backed by six hits, including a home run, they were aided by nine walks. The Lumberjacks played good defense in support of their pitcher. Hunter Hamers started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and he recored six strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Joe Ziwicki, he went 2-for-2 with a grand slam home run for four big RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Rich Rasmussen went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Michael Moulzolf earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Foss was hit twice by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Colby Johnson earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Drew Beier earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Steam starting pitcher was Jesse Goettig, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, seven walks, three runs and recorded four strikeouts. John Blanchette threw one inning, he gave up two hits, eight runs and two walks. The Steam offense was led by by John Blanchette, he went 1-for-3, Carter Dox went 1-for-2, Carson Kullhem, Jake Ince and Jesse Goettig all earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2

(Friday June 24th)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by thirteen hits, including two doubles and five players with multi-hit games. They were aided by seven walks, their starting pitcher was Elian Mezquita, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Stich threw 4 2/3 innings, he issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cody Stich, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Elian Mezquita went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Peyton Randall went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Voit went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Reese Gregory went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Mitch Reller, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Neuenschwander threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate Winter threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and one walk.

The Black Sox offense was led by Carter Sawyer, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Bryan Benson earned three walks, Brady Pesta earned a walk and Trevor Sawyer was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ LAKERS 6 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5

(Wednesday June 22nd)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rival the Lumberjacks, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Lakers starting pitcher was Noah Cekalla, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brady Petron threw two innings in relief to earn the save. He issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Brady Petron, he went 1-for-3 with a huge three run home run in the fifth, he was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Noah Cekalla went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Peter Herman went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Paul Herman went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Diers had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Janson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Reggie Litke went 1-for-4.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Joe Ziwicki, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Keeler went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Josiah Peterson went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 5 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

(Sunday June 26th)

The Devils defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by nine hits, including a home run. The starting pitcher for the Devils was Alex Guggisberg, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Dillon Solid went 1 1/3, he gave up one hit and one run and Connor Knettel threw 1 2/3, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk.

The Devils offense was led by Luke Zontelli, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Jacob Zontelli went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored at run and Kyle Welle had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Houle went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Kolton Happke and Konnor Wicklund both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run. Hunter Wicklund and Kamden Happke both went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Andrew Kerzman, he threw a complete game. He gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Bryan Benson, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Isaac Sawyer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Matt Johnson. Ben Millard and Tom Benson all went 1-for-4. Brady Pesta went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Trevor Sawyer was hit twice by a pitch and Carter Sawyer earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

RANDALL CUBS 5 OPOLE BEARS 0

(Sunday June 26th)

The Cubs defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Caleb Strack, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded twenty strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Matt Otremba, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Travis Wenzel went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Rick Drew went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Alex Zack went

1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Kyle Peterschick went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Caleb Strack went 2-for-5 and he scored a run.

Brett Strack went 1-for-5, Dylan Lukasavitz went 1-for-4, Davin Gerads went

1-for-1 and Hudson Fillippi earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Bears was Isaiah Folsom, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Alex Lange threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Tate Lange went 1-for-4, Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-3 and Alex Lange earned a walk.

SWANVILLE SWANS 3 OPOLE BEARS 2

(Friday June 24th)

The Swans defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher for the Swans was Joshua Vogel, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Swans offense was led by Jackson Thiescaffer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Hudson Pung was credited for a RBI. Travis Barthel went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Preston Pung went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Johnson went 2-for-3 and Colton Kruzel went 1-for-4. Tren Dinius went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Bears offense was led by Blake Niemeyer, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Isaiah Folsom went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tate Lange went 1-for-5 with a double and Alex Lange went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Lange went 2-for-4 and Jake Nelson went 1-for-5- A. Ahrenz had a sacrifice bunt and Jordan Schmitz earned a walk.

PIERZ BREWERS 4 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3

(Sunday June 26th)

The Brewers defeated their Victory League rivals the Riverdogs, backed by four hits, aided by five walks and a couple of mis-plays. The Brewers broke up a 3-3 ball game in the top of the ninth with a unearned run. Pete Schommer started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten his, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Peter Schommer, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Preston Veith went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Leidenfrost earned a walk he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mike Poser went 1-for-4, Ryan Stuckmayer earned four walks and he scored a run and Kaden Kruschek had a sacrifice bunt.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Psyck threw three innings in relief, he gave up one walk, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nate Benusa went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Ryan Snyder went 2-for-4 with an double and Nathan Psyck went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Zack Cekalla went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 21 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0

(Wednesday June 22)

The Springers of the Arrow Head West League (Region 2B) defeated their rivals from the Sauk Valley League the Polecats. This was backed by twenty-one hits, including a home run, one triple and four doubles and a nine run second inning. The Springers starting pitcher was righty Mason Primus, he threw six very good innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Will Huls threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by seven players with multi-hit games. Their lead off hitter may have had his best game as a Springer, Brian Hansen went 4-for-5, he hit for the cycle, with a home run, a triple, a double and a signal, he was hit twice by a pitch and a scored five runs. Drew Bulson went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Nick Pennick went 4-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tate Wallat went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Huls went went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Mason Primus earned two walks and he scored two runs and Eli Emerson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Tommy Blackstone, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up nine hits, eleven runs, and one walk. Ben Schaben threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Brayden Hanson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and two walks.

The Polecats offense was led by Tommy Blackstone, Ethan Bosacker and Danny Blackstone all went 1-for-3. Tanner Eckhart went 2-for-3 and Braydon Hanson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 FARMING FLAMES 10

(Friday June 24th)

The Springers from the Arrow Head West (Region 2B) defeated their Stearns County League foe the Flames, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles. The Springers put up four big runs in the fourth inning and five more in the eighth inning. Righty Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Veteran righty Chris Butala threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. BJ Huls went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Nick Pennick went 2-for-5, with a double and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Alex Jungels went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tate Wallet went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brain Hansen went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jeron Terres earned two walks and he scored two runs and Brad Olson earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Flames was Ethan Navratil, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three walks, five runs and he recorded a strikeout. Breyden Eiynck threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Wenkels threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, one walk and three runs.

The Flames offense was led by Tylor Schroeder, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Will Mergen went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Taylor Fourre was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ethan Navratil went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Breyden Eiynck earned two walks, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Hopfer went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Dominic Eiynck went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Becker went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Henry Theis went 1-for-2.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 FOREST LAKE BREWERS 0

(Sunday June 25th)

The Springers of the Arrow Head West (Region 2B) defeated their foe the Brewers of the Metro Minny and (Region 4B), backed by sixteen hits and errorless defense. The starting pitcher veteran righty Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. Gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts, he faced just 21 batters. Righty Sean Terres threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for one RBI and he scored a three runs. Drew Bulson went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Tate Wallat went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. BJ Huls went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, Nick Pennick went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Jeron Terres went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Brewers was Jackson Schneider, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Roers threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Rogers threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. The Brewers offense was led by Austin Bergum, he went 1-for-2, Nick Brown and Isaac Roers both earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 15 LITCHFIELD BLUES 5

(Saturday June 25th)

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated the Blues of the North Star League, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and a home run. They were aided by eight walks and they played solid defense. Righty TJ Neu started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Brady Blattner threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Brady Linn went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran David Jonas went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Blattner went 1-for-3 for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-1, he earned four walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brock Humbert went 1-for-5.

The Blues starting pitcher was Kaleb Kalkbrenner, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Riley Taber threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kal Volinkaty threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave two hits, four runs and two walks.

The Blues were led on offense by Carson Deal, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Eric Hulterstrum earned walk, he was credited for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Loch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Jones credited for a RBI. Avery Liestman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Smith went 2-for-4 and Bennett Lecher went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Eddie Estrada was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jordan Lecher earned a walk and he scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 5 MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 2

(Friday June 24th)

The Polecats from the Sauk Valley League defeated their North Star League rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and tough defense. The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Tanner Eckhart, he went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Michael Olson went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Bosacker went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Brayden Hanson went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-6 and he scored a run, Cole Bovee went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jack Seibert went 1-for-5.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Ryley Hagen, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Preisinger threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Winslow threw two innings and he gave up two hits. Jordan Tanner threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Lakers offense was led by Ben Clapp, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Orazem had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brady Scanlon went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Luke Fobbe and Grant Mergen both went 1-for-4 and Alex Winslow went 1-for-3.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS/CLEARWATER RIVER CATS TOURNAMENT

(Saturday/Sunday June 24th/25th)

ROGERS RED DEVILS 8 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

(Saturday June 25th)

The Red Devils defeated their League foe the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including two home runs and a double. The starting pitcher for the Red Devils wast Sam Orgon, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Sam Erickson, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for five big RBIs. Sam Eldridge went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Selken went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Dakota Rockstad earned a walk. Tylor Bjork, Kody Lamb and Luke Welle all went 1-for-4 and Sam Orgen scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Brett Knudsen, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Lakers offense was led by Tommy Gohman, he went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. James Boyle went 1-for-2, Hayden Fassler was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Blake Brown, Jordan Golombiecki and Brett Knudsen all earned a walk.

PLYMOUTH HITDAWGS 8 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

(Saturday June 25th)

The Hitdawgs from the Riverview league defeated the Lakers from the Sauk Valley League, backed by seven hits, including a home run. They were aided by ten walks and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Brandon Welch, threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks. Ean Laird threw one inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ian Masui, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Lane Vugtuveen went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kaleb Dube went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Isaac Pilon went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Masui went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jordan Page earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Sam Frazen earned two walks. Jackson Sonquist earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ean Laird earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Blake Brown, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Drew Turnquist threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and four walks. Jordan Golombiecki threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Tommy Gohman, Justin Hagstrom and James Boyle all went 1-for-3. Blake Brown went 1-for-2, Jordan Golombieki and Ben Kullberg both earned a walk.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 8 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

(Saturday June 25th)

The Red Devils defeated their League rivals the River Cats, backed by eight hits, they were aided by seven walks and played good defense. The Red Devils starting pitcher was Luke Welle, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Tyler Bjork, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored run. Dakota Rockstad went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Sam Orgon went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Bryan “Big Mac” McCullum went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Kody Lamb went

2-for-4 and he scored a run. Hunter Wavinak went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Luke Welle earned three walks, he had a stolen base, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs, Luke Selken earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Eldredge earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

(Sunday June 26th)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals and neighbors the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including five doubles and a home run. The River Cats starting pitcher was Ty Carper, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Ty Carper went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Jack Grell was credited for a RBI. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 1-for-1, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Alex Kreiling, he threw a complete game, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Stephen Ellingson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Cody Pausch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brett Knudsen went 1-for-2. Justin Hagstrom and Jordan Golombiecki both went 1-for-1, Blake Brown earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew Turnquist earned a walk.

PLYMOUTH HITDAWGS 12 ROGERS RED DEVILS 1

(Sunday June 26th)

The Hitdawgs defeated the Red Devils, backed by fifteen hits, including four doubles and good defense. The Hitdawgs starting pitcher was Duke Coborn, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Hitdawgs offense was led by Lane Vugeteveen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Simonson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ryan Masui went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Ian Masui went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Page went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Ean Laird went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Franzsen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Daniel Marxen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Kaleb Duke went 1-for-4.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Bryan McCullum, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, twelve runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dakota Rockstad threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Red Devils offense was led by Tylor Bjork, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned two walks. Luke Selken went 1-for-4 and Hunter Wavinak earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan McCullum, Sam Erickson and Kody Lamb all earned a walk, Adam Eldredge and Dakota Rockstad both were hit by a pitch.

UP COMING SCHEDULE (June 29th July 3rd)

Central Valley League

Friday July 1st

Luxemburg Brewers at Watkins Clippers 7:30

St. Nicholas at Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

Sauk Valley League

Wednesday June 29th

Sartell Muskies at Sartell Stone Poneys 7:00

Monticello Polecats at Becker Bandits 6:00

Friday July 1st

Clearwater Lakers at Monticello Polecats 7:30

Stearns County League

Friday July 1st

New Munich Silverstreaks at Elrosa Saints 8:00

Farming Flames at St. Martin Martins 8:15

Saturday July 2nd

Greenwald Cubs at Elrosa Saints 8:00

Farming Flames at New Munich Silverstreaks 1:30

County Line League

Friday July 1st

Regal Eagles at New London-Spicer Twins 7:30

Victory League

Wednesday June 29th

Aitkin Steam at Avon Lakers 7:30

Friday July 1st

St. Stephen Steves at Nisswa Lightning 7:30

Saturday July 2nd

St. Stephen Steves at Randall Cubs 1:30

Arrow Head West (Region 2B)

Friday July 1st

Sobieski Skis vs. Brainerd Bees 7:30

Exhibition Games:

Wednesday June 29th

Clearwater Lakers at St. Augusta Gussies 6:15

Sauk Rapids Cyclones at Brainerd Bees 7:00

Saturday July 2nd

Raymond Rockets at New London-Spicer Twins 1:00

Albertville Anglers at St. Boni Saints 6:00