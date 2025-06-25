Central Minnesota town teams are not unfamiliar with Fox 9's Town Ball Tour. Central Minnesota area towns who've been apart of this tour in the past include Freeport, St. Joseph, Delano, and Avon. Avon was the latest to be apart of the tour on June 18 of this year.

The Town Ball tour will be making another stop in Central Minnesota when Princeton hosts the Hinckley Knights on July 16.

The tour highlights the strong community support for town ball, including volunteers, fans, and families. The tour shares stories about the origins of team names, notable players, and memorable games.

FOX 9 broadcasts live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also stream the games on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.

