TOWN BALL BASEBALL ROUND UP

WATERVILLE INDIANS 7 NLS TWINS 3

(Friday 21st June)

The Indians defeated the Twins in the first round of the Elrosa tournament, they out hit them eight to seven, including three doubles and one home run. Luke Sellner threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Boran went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nolan Witzel went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Josh Cook went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Mellstrum went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Erhan Bartlett went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nolan Gross went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Brody Boran had a walk and he scored a run and Dalton Grose was hit by a pitch.

For the Twins Dylan Arndorfer threw two innings, he gave up two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Ben Kulset threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dalton Rambow, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Rylan Shimek went 2-for-3 and Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Soine was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 6 NLS TWINS 3

(Saturday 22nd June)

The Hurricanes defeated the Twins in the consolation round of the Elrosa tournament, they out hit them twelve to two. Nathan Kenjalo threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Adam Johnson threw four innings, he gave up a hit and he had a strikeout. Pete Gaustad threw one inning, had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tosten Mann went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Adam Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Alex Hexum went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Carter Thielke went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Hensch went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Sean McGuire went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Stanislawski went 1-for-3.

For the Twins Sam Etterman threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he had five strikeouts. Jeff Salonek threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Mike Danielson went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Hunter Magnuson scored a run. Rylan Shimek, Jett Salonek and Dalton Rambow both had a walk.

NLS TWINS 3 VESELI WARRIORS 2

(Sunday 23 June)

The Twins defeated the Warriors for fifth place a the Elrosa tournament, they out hit them seven to four. Hunter Magnuson threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Jett Salonek threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mike Danielson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk and Fischer Glauvitz went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Sam Etterman went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run and Zak Madsen went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Dylan Arndorfer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-4. Jake Rambow had two stolen bases and two walks and Jett Salonek had a stolen base.

For the Warriors Max Feirdt threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he had five strikeouts. Kyle Carlberg threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he had two strikeouts. Stephen Nezerick went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Matt Perkinson went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run. Riley Schaefer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Bryce Simon went 1-for-3. Eddie Sirek had two walks and Matt Friedges had a walk.