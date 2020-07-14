Town Ball Weekly – July 14th, 2020

Special Note:

On Wednesday July 8th a very big Amateur Baseball Milestone took place. The veteran lefty David “DD” Deminsky recorded his 1,000 amateur strikeout. He recorded this feat as he faced the first batter of the ball game against the Becker Bandits, he went on to record six more strikeouts in five innings. David has been playing amateur ball with the Sartell Muskies since the 2006 season. Congratulations David on your milestone!

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

July 13th, 2020

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE (REGION 2B)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 MOORHEAD BREWERS 2

The Springers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Brewers, backed by ten hits and good defense to give their pitchers good support. Nick Pennick started on the mound for the Springers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sean Terres threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. George Luoxtercamp threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 4 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Nick Pennick went 1 for 3, two sacrifice bunts and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1 for 2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs, Joe Dempsey went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Garrett Fuchs went 1 for 3 and he earned a wal

The Brewers starting pitcher David Ernst, threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, issued eight walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Parker Harm threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Brandt Kolpack, he went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Denver Blinn went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Mike Peschel went 2 for 4 and Grant Wehseler went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Spencer Flaten went 1 for 5, Nick Salentine went 1 for 4, Tanner Adam earned three walks and Jayse McLean earned two walks.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by thirteen hits. Lefty Zach Dingmann started on the mound for the Express, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, four runs, issued five walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw four innings in relief to earn a save. He gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout

The Express was led on offense by veteran Adam Beyer, he went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Scott Marquardt was credited for a RBI. Austin Ruehle went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Dingmann went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeremy Kuechle went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Ben Johnson went 2 for 4. Thomas Pearson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Zach Dingmann went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Gabe Small and Jake Taurig both scored a run and Aaron Serbus earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher Travis Laudenbach threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Bautch threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued a pair of walks.

The Gussies offense was led by Tommy Friesen, he went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and Adam Gwost went 1 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk. Marcus Lommel earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Mitch Gwost was credited with a RBI. Aaron Fruth earned a walk, was credited with a RBI and he scored a run, J. Anderson earned three walks and he scored a run and Nate Gwost scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 13 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0 (7 Innings)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by twelve hits to give their pitchers great support. Michael Hoffman started on the mound for the Express, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Peyton Pauman threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Express was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 4 for 5 for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Johnson went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 2 for 2, for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, one stolen base and he scored four runs. Veterans Adam Beyer went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Cade Marquardt went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Traurig was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Zach Dingmann earned two walks. Brooks Marquardt was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Gabe Small was credited with a RBI. Zach Dingmann andThomas Pearson each earned a walk and scored a run, Jeremy Kuechle earned a walk and Nick Gustafson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher Derek Kuechle threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kevin Drontle threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit. Zach Koltes threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jeff Lutgen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Nicks collected a pair of hits by: Mike Bautch and Andrew Bautch, both went 1 for 3 and Zach Koltes earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 12 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, backed by nine hits, to give their pitcher support. Both teams had several players missing to the game for various reasons. Carson Geislinger started on the mound for the Clippers, he grew 4 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts

The Clippers were led on offense by player/manager Matt Geislinger, he went 3 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Kevin Kramer went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Dustin Kramer went 2 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Carson Geislinger went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Nolan Geislinger went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Carter Block earned a walk and he scored a run. Heath Kramer was credited with four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run and No. 11 earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs and No. 19 earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher, Sam Iten threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Klaverkamp threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Casey Underwood threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Breaker threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and one strikeout. Brady Kenning threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Austin Klaverkamp went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Rhett Fruth went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Derrick Orth went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Luke Harren went 1 for 3 and he earned a pair of walks. DJ Kron went 1 for 5, Sam Iten earned a walk and he scored a run and JT Harren earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 9 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by eleven hits. The Clippers starting pitcher, player/manager lefty Matt Geislinger threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Heath Kramer threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Heath Kramer, he went 3 for 4 with a double for four RBI’s and he earned a walk. Matt Geislinger went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 3 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Kevin Kramer went 1 for 6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Lincoln Haugen went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dustin Kramer and Carson Geislinger both earned a walk and both scored a run and Nolan Geislinger earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher, Jake Brinker threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Hennen threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. TJ Neu threw one inning, he gave up four hits, seven runs and two walks. Eli Backes threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Colin Eskew, he went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek and Alex Geislinger both went 2 for 5 and both scored a run. Brady Linn went 2 for 5 and he scored a run, Tyler Geislinger went 1 for 5 and Max Hansen went 1 for 3.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 11 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and a home run. JT Harren started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two runs, he issued three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by lefty Sam Iten, he went 2 for 4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Kenning went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and DJ Kron went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Derrick Orth went 1 for 3 with a double for three RBI’s and he earned a walk. Reed Pfannenstein went 3 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Klaverkamp went 1 for 2, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Isaac Matchinsky was credited with two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch and Cory Wenz scored a run

The Lakers starting pitcher Mitch Wieneke threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitch Ergen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Justin Kunkel, he went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Chad Kunkel went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Andy Linn went 1 for 2, Ryan Wieneke earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Ergen earned a walk and a stolen base.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 7 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 5

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Veteran Lefty Zach Laudenbach started on the mound for the Gussies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered elven hits, gave up five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Tommy Friesen, he went 4 for 5 with a triple and a double or two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Adam Gwost went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Tyler Bautch went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and a stolen base. Marcus Lommel went 2 for 2 with two stolen bases and he scored one run; veteran Dusty Schultzenburg was credited with a RBI, he had a stolen base and scored a run. Mitch Gwost went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Zach Laudenbach went 1 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. James went 1 for 3, Aaron Furth was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Nate Gwost earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Hawks starting pitcher Ben Arends threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. They were led on offense by Austin Berg, he went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and Austin Schlangen went 3 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Haag went 1 for 4 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jordan Kelm went 2 for 4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matthew Pennertz went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Matt Unterberger was credited with a RBI. Tanner Olean went 1 for 5, Ben Arends went 1 for 4 and David Pennertz scored a run.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 20 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 10

The Nicks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by fourteen hits and aided by thirteen walks. Veteran lefty Travis Hansen started on the mound for the Nicks, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, five runs, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Bautch threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Lincoln gave up one hit and three runs. Damian Lincoln threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks were led on offense by Michael Bautch, he went 3 for 7 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks, four stolen bases and he scored four runs. Derrick Kuechle went 3 for 7 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Alex Foehrenbacher went 2 for 7 for two RBI’s and he earned three walks. Jeff Lutgen went 3 for 7, he earned a walk and he scored four runs and Damian Lincoln went 1 for 7, he earned two walks, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Tanner Rausch went 1 for 7 for three RBI’s, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dylan Rausch went 1 for 6 for a RBI and he scored two runs, Connor LIncoln earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Andrew Bautch earned a walk, he was hit three times by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The Hawks starting pitcher Austin Berg threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Travis Thielen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, six runs and he issued two walks. Tanner Olean threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Stephen Pennertz threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and three walks. Jackson Geislinger threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks were led on offense by Jordan Kelm, he went 2 for 6 with a double for four RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Matt Unterberger went 2 for 4 for three RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Olean went 2 for 6 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeff Haag went 2 for 6 and Travis Thielen went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.David Pennertz went 1 for 6, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Matt Lies went 1 for 4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Austin Schlangen went 1 for 6, Ben Arends earned two walks and he scored a run and Adam Rohrbeck scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 BECKER BANDITS 0 (7 Innings)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of home runs and double and a big six run fifth inning. The Muskies lefty, David “DD” Deminsky started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Max Koprek threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 2 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s. Jace Otto went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Carlson went 1 for 5 for a RBI. Tim Burns went 2 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Partch went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Rob Voshell went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dylan Notsch went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jake Sweeter went 1 for 2, he earned two walks and he scored one run and Riley Ahrndt went 1 for 3 with a stolen base. Brian Schellinger and Braeden Dykhuizen both went 1 for 1 and each scored a run and Adam Wenker went 1 for 1.

The Bandits starting pitcher, Peyton Bigaouette threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks and he gave up two runs. Dalton Fouquette threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cam Fischer threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and one run. Andrew Kolbringer threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Bandits offense including Matthew Moe he went 1 for 3 and Hunter Stulz went 1 for 2 and Matt Krenz and Kreeden Blomquist both earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 (8 Innings)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including eleven players that collected hits. Veteran right hander Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Paul Schumer threw the final inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded a a pair of strikeouts.

The Muskie offense was led by Adam Schellinger, he went 2 for 5 with a double for three RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1 for 1 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. John Schumer went 1 for 3 for thee RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a a run. Jake Sweeter went 2 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 2 for 6 for a RBI and he scored two runs Riley Ahrndt went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Notsch went 1 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Braeden Dykuizen went 2 for 3 with a double, he was by a pitch, had a stolen base, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs, Rob Voshell went 1 for 5 and he earned a walk and Carter Hemmesch went 1 for 2 for a RBI.

The Lakers starting pitcher Alex Krelling threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Skymanski threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and Caleb Neeser threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Ryan Janzen threw one inning, he gave up a hit and Mike Smith threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he issued three walks

The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Matt Korte went 2 for 4. Blake Brown went 1 for 4 and Justin Hagstrom scored a run. Ryan Janzen, Ryan Skymanski and Caleb Neeser all went 1 for 3.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5 MONTICELLO POLECATS 4

The Lumberjacks come from behind to defeat their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats. They put up four big runs in the top of the ninth to give them a huge league win. Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Alec Dietl threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks collected nine hits, led by Ean VonWald, he went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and Joe Ziwicki went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s. Mitch Keeler went 2 for 3 with a double and he earned a pair of walks and Drew Beier went 1 for 5 or a RBI and he scored a run. Rich Rassmasson went 1 for 2 with a double and he earned a walk and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1 for 1 and he scored two runs. Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Midas earned a walk.

The Polecats starting pitcher, Tanner Eckhart threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he issued two walks.

The Polecats were led on offense by Keenan Macek, he went 3 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jon Affeldt went 3 for 4 for a RBI and Michael Revenig went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he score a run. Jason Axelberg went 1 for 5, Joe Tupy went 1 for 4 and Andrew Manning was credited with a RBI. Wyatt Morrell earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 BECKER BANDITS 4

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, they come from behind with four big runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Lumberjacks Kyle Kipka started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Crafty veteran, right hand Mike Beier threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Foss threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Tyler Midas, he went 3 for 5 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Ean VonWald went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Mitch Loegering went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Sam Keeler went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Brandon Buesgens was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Keeler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Joe Zwicki went 1 for 2 and Rich Rassmasson was hit by a pitch.

The Bandits starting pitcher, Matthew Moe threw six innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Cam Fischer threw 2 1/3 innings in relief he gave up three hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Weston Schug threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Bandits offense was led by Hunter Stulz, he went 1 for 3 with a double and Joe Dolan went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored and Connor Rolf went 1 for 4. Weston Schug and Cam Fischer both earned a walk and both scored a run

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 5

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Yellow Jackets, backed by ten hits. Alec Foss started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Mitch Loegering threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Ziwicki threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Ean VonWald, he went 4 for 5 with two doubles for four RBI’s and Mitch Keeler went 1 for 2 with a home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Mitch Loegering went 1 for 4 or two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored two runs and Kyle Kipka went 1 for 5 for a RBI. Rich Rassmussen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brandon Buegens went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Drew Beier earned three walks and he scored three runs, Ryan Chmielewski earned a walk and Alec Foss was hit by a pitch.

The Yellow Jackets Dustin Wilcox started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and nine runs. Tanner Teige threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Holthaus threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts

The Yellow Jackets offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 3 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dallas Miller went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zeus Schlegel went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Tanner Teige went 1 for 5 and Brandon Holthaus went 1 for 3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ben Busse went 1 for 4, Preston Schlegel went 1 for 2 and Travis Hendrickson earned a walk.

BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 15 ROGERS RED DEVILS 6 (7 Innings)

The Yellow Jackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by ten hits, two big innings. They put up five runs in the second and four runs in the fifth and they had a good pitching performance. The Yellow Jackets Preston Schlegel started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win.

The Yellow Jackets were led on offense by eight players that collected hits. Preston Schlegel went 1 for 4 with a triple for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dallas Miller went 1 for 3 with a home run for three RBI’s and he earned a walk. Tanner Teige went 2 for 5 for three RBI’s and he scored a a run and Zeus Schlegel went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Holthaus went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Chad Boeckman went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Ben Busse went 1 for 5 and he scored two runs and Matt Chuba earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Luke Selken, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, issued six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Hanson threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Ryan Davidson threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red Devils were led on offense by Eric Simon, Sam Ripley and Ryan Davidson, they all went 2 for 4 and scored a pair runs. Bryan McCallum went 1 for 4 with a RBI, Luke Selken earned a walk and Logan Kimbler and Luke Welle both was hit by a pitch.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals, backed by four big runs in the third inning. The Red Devils starting pitcher Luke Welle threw seven innings to earned the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Brandon Haggerty, he went 3 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Ripley went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Eric Simon was credited with 2 RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Welle went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored one run and Ryan Davidson went 2 for 2 with a sacrifice, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Luke Selken was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored one run and Bryan McCallum earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers stating pitcher, Mike Smith threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and he issued three walks. Ryan Skyzmanski threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers were led on offense by Justin Hagstrom, he went 3 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Blake Brown went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s and Tyler Maurer went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson went 1 for 3, Matt Korte went 1 or 4 and Ryan Janzen was it by a pitch and he scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 6 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 (13 Innings)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats in a thirteen inning battle and a walk off single ended this marathon. The Bandits collected fourteen hits to support their pitchers. Weston Schug started on the mound for the Bandits, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Dalton Fouquette threw eight innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued six walks and he recorded an outstanding nineteen strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Kreeden Blomquist, he went 4 for 7 with a walk off single to end the game. Dalton Fouquette went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Moe went 1 for 6 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Weston Schug went 3 for 6, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Connor Rolf went 2 for 7 and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 1 for 5, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs, Matt Krenz went 1 for 3, he earned two walks and he had a sacrifice and Zach Wenner was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher Ty Carper, threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Andy Nefs threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Carper threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Cole Gueningsman, he went 2 for 6 with two doubles for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Houge went 1 for 7 for two RBI’s and Jordan Picka went 3 for 5 and he earned a pair of walks. Ty Carper went 1 for 6 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Smith went 2 for 5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Callan Henkemeyer went 1 for 7 for a RBI. Richard Thompson went 1 for 5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jake Carper went 1 for 4 and he earned two walks. Jack Grell went 1 for 5 and he earned two walks.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 13 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 12 (10 Innings)

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals and I94 neighbors the Villains, backed by twenty hits, including two triples and thee doubles. Luke Selken started on the mound for the Red Devils, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, ten walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Player/manger Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by seven players with multi-hit games, led by Bryan Haggerty he went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Ripley went 3 for 6 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Eric Simon went 4 for 6 for four RBI’s and Luke Welle went 3 for 6 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Bryan McCallum went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Ryan Davidson went 2 for 3 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Adam Kruger went 3 for 5, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs, Noah Schenkel went 1 for 6 with a double for a RBI and Luke Selken scored a run.

The Villains starting pitcher Austin Haus threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Hayden threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Villains offense was led by Mitch Gabrelcik, he went 1 for 6 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s. Justin Cornell went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kyle Hayden went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reed Brown went 2 for 6 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Luke Schumacher went 2 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nick Dinkel went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Bourgeois went 1 for 7, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chase Bocken was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs, Jake Rasmusen earned a walk and Ian Jungels earned three walks and he scored a run.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 8 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

(No game info receive from the Villains)

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher Nate Nierenhausen started on the mound, he threw six innings. He gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gerald DeGray threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kalen Lewis threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and three strikeouts.

The Poneys were led on offense by Dallas Haugen went 3 for 5 and he scored three runs and Zach Overboe went 3 for 5 and he scored a run. Josh Schaefer went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Jeff Amann went 1 for 4 for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt. Nolan Hemmesch went 1 for 3, Shawn Lindsay went 1 for 4 and he was hit by a pitch and Cam Knudsen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 14 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher Reece Johnson threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cam Knudsen gave up two hits, five runs and he issued two walks. Brandon Reinking threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and three walks. Jeff Amann threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Cam Knudsen, he went 4 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ted Fleming went 3 for 5 for a RBI and Brandon Hartwig went 2 for 4. Shawn Lindsay went 2 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 2 for 5 for a RBI and Josh Schaefer went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Jeff Amann went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Dylan Gerdes and Zach Overboe both earned walks.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Martins, backed by good defense and a very good pitching performance. The Silverstreaks lefty Ty Reller started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led by Will Funk, he went 1 for 3 with a big first inning home run and he earned a walk. Joe Stangler went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Adam Stangler was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Ty Reller and Jacob Hinnenkamp both went 1 for 4, Tanner Rieland earned a walk and Hunter Rademacher was hit by a pitch.

The Martins starting pitcher, Ben Schroeder, threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins were led on offense by Derek Kroll, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Matthew Schlangen went 1 for 4 with two stolen bases and he scored their lone run. Scott Schlangen went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt and Michael Schlangen went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Bryan Schlangen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a pair of stolen bases. Kyle Lieser went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and Nathan Schlangen was hit by a pitch.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 4

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs in a very good game. They had a big 5th inning, when the put up four big runs, This gave their veteran right hander Jim Thull support, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Will Funk closed it out with one inning of relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Silverstreaks were led on offense by Will Funk, he went 4 for 4 with a home run and a triple for four big RBI’s. Adam Stangler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nick Stangler went 1 for 2 and he earned two walks. Tanner Rieland went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Ty Reller went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt. Hunter Rademacher went 1 for 2 with a walk and he scored two runs, Chad Funk earned a walk and Jacob Hinnenkamp scored a run.

The Cubs Tyler Hoffman started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Ryan Kraemer, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Leukam went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Derek Wessel went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Tyler Hoffman was hit by a pitch and credited with a RBI. Levi Feldewerd went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kegan Stueve went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 10 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0 (7 Innings)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, behind by great defense and a pair of good pitching performances. Eli Emerson started on the mound for the Royals, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Larson threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals were led on offense by Chase Aleshire, he went 1 for 3 with a double for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Schroeder went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Trent Gertken was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Dusty Adams went 1 for 3, Brady Klehr earned two walks and he scored two runs, Logan Aleshire earned a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Budde was hit by a pitch.

The Grovers starting pitcher Jacob Imdieke threw five innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Klaphake threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he gave up one run.

The Grovers offense was led by Alex Welle, he went 1 for 3 with a double, Andrew Welle went 1 for 3 and Ryan Olmscheid went 1 for 3. Anthony Welle went 1 for 1 and he earned a walk and Josh Roelike earned a walk and he had a stolen base.\

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 RICHMOND ROYALS 4

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, backed by timely hitting, including two home runs and a pair of big innings. The Martins put up three runs in both the first and the second inning. Scott Lieser started on the mound, he thew five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw four innings to earn the save. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins were led on offense by Kyle Lieser, he went 2 or 4 with a home run for four RBI’s, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nathan Schlangen went 2 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Scott Schlangen went 1 for 3, with a sacrifice, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Derek Koll went 1 for 3 with a pair of stolen bases and Bryan Schlangen earned a pair of walks. Jaylyn Arceneau, Matthew Schlangen and Michael Schlangen all went 1 for 4.

The Royals starting pitcher Brady Klehr threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw thee innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals were led on offense by Mason Primus, he went 4 for 5 for two RBI’s and Trent Gertken went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 2 for 5 and he scored a a run and Justin Schroeder went 5 for 5. Kyle Budde went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Dalton Thelen earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire earned two walks and Carter Thelen scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 5

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by twelve hits to give their pitchers good support. Austin Imdieke started on the mound for the Saints, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, gave up four runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Aaron Vogt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Will VanBeck threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by James Kuefler, he went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jackson Peter went 4 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored four runs. Matt Schmitz went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Kevin Kuefler went 2 for 5 with three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Gavin Kampsen went 1 for 1 for a RBI and Luke VanBeck was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Illies was credited with a RBI, Will VanBeck went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Evan Wiener went 1 for 5.

The Rangers starting pitcher Josh Mackendanz threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Dawson Hemmesch threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Schleper threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and three walks. Brady Klingfus threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Devon Savage, he went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Jordan Schleper went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Dawson Hemmesch went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Chris Vanderbeek went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs and Cory Schmitt went 1 for 2 and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 SPRING HILL CHARTERS 0

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals and neighbors the Chargers, backed by very timely hitting and good defense. Payton VanBeck started on the mound for the Saints, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by James Kuefler, he went 1 for 3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kevin Kuefler went 1 for 4 with a home run. Luke VanBeck and Jackson Peter both went 2 for 4 and Derek Wiener went 1 for 1 for a RBI. Austin Imdieke was credited for a RBI, Brandon Roelike went 1 for 3, Abraham Peter scored a run and Ethan Vogt earned a walk.

The starting pitcher of the Chargers, Anthony Reverman threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Reagan Nelson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. They were led on offense by Austin Schoenberg, he went 2 for 4, Nathan Terres went 1 for 3, Jamie Terres went 1 for 4 and Eric Terres earned a walk.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 10 FARMING FLAMES 9

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, backed by nineteen hits, including six players with multi-hit games. Matt Imdieke started on the mound for the Grovers, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout

The Grovers were led on offense by Josh Roelike went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and and Tanner Klaphake went 4 for 6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Olmscheid went 2 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Kurt Marthaler went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jaron Klaphake went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Welle went 2 for 5 and he scored a run.Tyler Moscho went 2 for 6 and he scored a run, Josh Olmscheid went 1 for 1 and he scored a run and Anthony Welle scored a run.

The Flames Adam Winkels started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Schroeder threw four innings in relief, he gave up nine hits and three runs.

The Flames were led on offense by Isaac Nett went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Mergen went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Taylor Fourre went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and a stolen base and Adam Winkels went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Chad Mergen went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dylan Panek went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored at run.Tyler Schroeder went 2 for 5 and he scored a run, Aaron Eiynck earned two walks, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cody Fourre scored a run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by eleven hits. Grant Ludwig started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eleven hits, gave up three runs and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Grant Ludwig, he went 1 for 2 for three RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Matthew Lieser went 3 for 5 for a RBI and Shane Kampsen went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Quade went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Dingmann went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Trent Wendlandt went 1 for 2, Sam Hopfer and Colin Spooner both earned walks.

The Rangers starting pitcher, Dawson Hemmesch threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs, five hits, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Schleper threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run, three hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rangers were led on offense by Brent Heinen he went 3 for 4 with a home run and Devon Savage went 2 for 4 with a home run. Jordan Schleper went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Schleper went 2 for 5. RJ Leyendecker and Dawson Hemmesch both went 1 for 4 and Spencer Eisenbraun went 1 for 1.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 12 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Black Sox, backed by twelve hits and a six runs first inning. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw four innings, gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Shane Olmscheid threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Will Kleinschmidt threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Josh Becker, he went 2 for 6 with a double for four RBI’s and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 2 for 3 for three RBI’s and he earned two walks and Taylor Holthaus went 1 for 1 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Will Kleinschmidt went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 1 for 3, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Carter Huberty went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Bjorn Hansen went 1 for with a stolen base and he scored a run and Cole Fuecker went 1 for 5, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Riley Voit went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Matt Meyer went 1 for 3. Cody Stich was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Philippi earned a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher Taylor Erickson threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Winter threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Brandon Bokelman threw one innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Carter Sawyer, he went 2 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and Bryan Benson went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg and Trevor Sawyer both went 1 for 3, each earned a walk and scored a run. Tyler Hemker was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Carlson was credited with a RBI. Brady Pesta went 1 for 1, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Andrew Wollack scored a run and Isaac Sawyer had a sacrifice.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 12 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Saints, backed by sixteen hits, including a grand slam and a pair of doubles. Veteran lefty Nick Krippner started on the mound for the Steves, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Chris Belling threw the final two innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Tony Schmitz, he went 2 for 4 with a grand slam for a total of five RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Bo Schmitz went 3 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jake Schelonka went 3 for 5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored three runs and Blake Guggenberger went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Oman went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Bierscheid went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Durant was credited with a RBI, Riley Hartwig went 1 for 3, Nathan Shaw went 1 for 2 and Logan Siemers earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Jake Ethen threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and he issued a pair of walks. Peter Schumer threw five innings in relief, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout

The Saints were led of offense by Tyler Huls, he went 2 for 5 and he earned a walk and Jack Opatz went 1 for 3 with a double. Peter Schumer went 1 for 3 and Carter Douvier went 1 for 3. Jake Ethen earned a walk and he scored a run and Alec Dalbec was hit by a pitch.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 OPOLE BEARS 1 (7 Innings)

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of home runs, a triple and a double. They did put up four runs in both the 1st and the 7th innings, to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Riley Hartwig started on the mound for the Steves, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 2 for 5 with a triple for three RBIs and Tony Schmitz went 1 for 3 with a home run for three RBI’s. Player/Manager Ben Oman had a good game, he went 3 for 3 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Riley Hartwig and Logan Siemers both went 1 for 4 for a RBI and they scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a a run and Bo Schmitz went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Wolhart and Nathan Shaw both went 1 for 1 and they scored a run and Derek Durant earned a walk. Blake Guggenberger went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Ben Biersheid earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bears staring pitcher Blake Niemeyer threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Nelson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bears offense was led by Austin Lange, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Joel Klein went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and two stolen bases. Isaiah Folsom went 1 for 3, Alex Lange was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Blake Niemeyer earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 9 OPOLE BEARS 2

The Black Sox’s defeated their rivals from the Victory League South the Bears, backed by eleven hits. This gave lefty Cody Rose great support, he started on the mound for the Black Sox, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox’s were led on offense by Tyler Hemker, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nate Mettenburg went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Pesta went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Taylor Erickson went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Bryce Stalboeger went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s. Dylan Carlson went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Braegelmann went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brandon Bokelman went 1 for 5 and Bryan Benson went 1 for 4.

The Bears starting pitcher Alan Justin threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Skwire threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bears were led on offense by Jake Klein, he went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored two runs. Tate Lange went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Cody Skwira went 2 for 3 with a stolen base. Jake Nelson went 1 for 4, Steve Benkowski earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Jordan Schmitz had a stolen base.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 6 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBERG LAKERS 0

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Lakers, backed by fourteen hits and a very good pitching performance. Adam Nibaur started on the mound for the Twins, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Derek Dolezal, he went 2 for 5 for a RBI and Scott Rambow went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Haugen went 1 for 4 for three RBI’s and Jake Rambow went 3 for 4 and he scored a pair of run. Adam Schrader went 2 for 5 with a double and he scored a run and Dalton Rambow went 3 for 5. Ben Kulset went 1 for 2 for a RBI, had earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. John Perkins went 1 for 2, he earned two walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Josh Soine earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Regan Carlson thew four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Torkelson threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued a pair of walks and two runs. The Lakers offense was led by Weston Gjerde, went 1 for 4 and Levi Sweere went 1 for 2.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 11 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 10

The Chuckers defeated their County Line League rivals the Pirates in a wild game. They did collect seventeen hits and they took a early led of 9-0 and the Pirates come back to take the led 10-8 going into the the eighth inning. The Chuckers put up single runs in both the eighth and the ninth innings for the win. The Chuckers starting pitcher Josh Kingery threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Bagley gave up four hits, six runs and one walk. Jordan Olson gave up three runs and he issued three walks. Josh Cunningham threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. David Kingery threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired the two batters that he faced.

The Chuckers were led on offense by Josh Cunningham, he went 2 for 4 with two doubles for three RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. David Kingery went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Kingery had a great night, he went 5 for 6 and he scored three runs. Cam Melvin went 2 for 6 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Tyler Stegman went 1 for 5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Schultz went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jared Elkjer went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Mike Dallmann went 1 for 1 for a RBI and Eli Albrecht went 1 for 4. Justin Schroeder went 1 for 1, Noah Cunningham earned a pair of walks and Jarren Kaddatz earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher Spencer Imholte threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Zac Osendorf, he went 2 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Griffin Bjerke went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Vagle went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Johnson went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Tangan went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Grant Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run. Rick Hendickson earned three walks, he was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Grady Fuchs earned a walk, he was credited with for a RBI and he scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAMES

ELROSA SAINTS 3 STARBUCK STARS 0

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated the Stars of the County Line League. The Saints starting pitcher, Luke VanBeck threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Payton Winter, he went 1 for 3 for 2 big RBI’s and Luke VanBeck went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Abraham Peter went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Evan Wiener went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Ryan Olmscheid went 1 for 2 an Ryan Illies earned a walk.

The Stars starting pitcher, Mike Andreas threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brian Gruber threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Gruber threw two innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Michael Gruber, he went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk. Mason Blair and Connor Westberg both went 1 for 3 and Grant Jensen earned a walk.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 6 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 2

The Rockets of the Corn Belt League defeated the Twins of the County Line League, backed by ten hits and a big four run third inning. Starting pitcher for the Rockets, Herman Solomon threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, gave up one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brooks Asche threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockets offense was led by Tyler Steen, he had a double for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Eli Nelson and John Sawatzky both went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Eric Hulterstrom went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Kienetz went 2 for 4 and Brett Swanson went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Paxton Nelson went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Mike Jeseritz was hit by a pitch. Caleb Dillmarson was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Asaiah Smith earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher, Mike Danielson threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Patrick Courtney threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run and he recorded a strikeout. Trent Pientka threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins were led on offense by Josh Soine, he went 2 for 4 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Danielson and Dalton Rambow both went 2 for 4 and Derek Dolezal and Dylan Arndorfer both went 1 for 4. Trent Pientka went 1 for 3 and Ethan Haugen scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 8 BRAINERD BEES 7

The Black Sox’s of the Victory League South defeated the Bees of the Lakewood League. The Black Sox’s collected nine hits, including a home run to give their pitchers good support. The Black Sox’s veteran right hand Craig Meyer started on the mound, he battled for six innings to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryce Stalboeger threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Black Sox’s offense was led by Dylan Carlson, he went 1 for 5 with a big three run home run in the first inning. Tyler Hemker went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jake Braegelman went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Bryan Benson went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg went 1 for 3 with a big single late in the game for a RBI. Brady Pesta earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Neuenschwander earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Alex Martinez was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Taylor Erickson earned a walk. Cody Rose went 1 for 2, Conner Hemker earned a walk, Andrew Wollack had a stolen base and Nic Neeser scored a run.

The Bees starting pitcher, Eric Martin threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Haapajoki threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Charlie Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bees were led on offense by Phil Zynda, he went 2 for 5 with a home run and a double for four RBI’s. Tom Fairbanks went 2 for 6 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Colby Watland went 2 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Gunner Wicklund went 2 for 3, he earned a walk, hit by a pitch, a stolen base and he scored a run. Joel Martin went 1 for 5 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Eric Martin went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brian Voigt went 1 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Isaac Hanson went 2 for 3 and he scored a run and Adam Devall went 1 for 4.

LORETTO LARKS 17 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS. 2 (7 Innings)

(Please note all stats take from the Larks game changer)

The Larks of the North Star League defeated their Sauk Valley League foe in a seven inning game, ended by the ten run run. The Larks collected sixteen hits, they left very little doubt after putting up seven runs in the first inning. Jacob Mathiason starting on the mound for the Larks, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Noah Schneider threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Larks offense was led by Charles Engdahl, he went 5 for 6 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Nathan Maher went 2 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kent Koch went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nicholas Kaye went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Eric Schutte went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Bradley Koskie went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Leuthener went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Kale Leines went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Colin Pettit was credited with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Taylor Broderson earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Keenan Hodgkin was credited with a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored three runs and Max Hudlow scored a run.

The Villains starting pitcher Ian Jungels threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, twelve runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Cornell threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs and he issued three walks. Their offense was led by Justin Cornell, he went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Jared Duda went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Chase Bocken went 1 for 3 and Kyle Hayden was hit twice by a pitch. Ian Jungels went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Luke Schumacher earned a walk and Jake Rasmusen earned a walk, a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 5 (10 Innings)

The River Cats of the Sauk Valley League and the Lakers of the Central Valley League tied in exhibition action after battling for ten innings. Richard Thompson started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, eight walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Houge threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ty Carper threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2 for 5 with a home run for three RBI’s. Cole Gueningsman went 1 for 4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk. Ty Carper went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Jake Carper went 1 for 4. Nick Proshek and Al Smith both earned a walk and scored a run and Justin Houge and Adam Smith both earned a walk.

The Lakers Chandler Bacon started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and four walks. Tyler Stang threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Justin Kunkel, he went 2 for 3 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and a stolen base. Colton Fruth went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 2 for 3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tim Voigt went 1 for 3, he earned two walks and he scored a run No. 6 went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Blake Kunkel earned a walk and he scored run and Chandler Bacon and Cole Denn both earned walks.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE STANDINGS

RECORDS

NORTH

Elrosa Saints 5-1

New Munich Silverstreaks 5-1

Spring Hill Chargers 3-3

Meire Grove Grovers 3-4

Greenwald Cubs 1-5

SOUTH

Richmond Royals 5-2

Farming Flames 4-2

St. Martin Martins 4-2

Roscoe Rangers 1-5

Lake Henry Lakers 0-62 0

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

RECORD

Foley Lumberjacks 7-0

Sartell Muskies 3-0

Monticello Polecats 3-1

Clearwater River Cats 3-3

Albertville Villains 3-3

St.Joseph Joes 3-2

Rogers Red Devils 4-4

Becker Bandits 3-5

Sartell Stone Poneys 1-5

Big Lake Yellow Jackets 1-4

Clear Lake Lakers 1-6

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

North

Cold Spring Rockies 4-1

Luxemburg Brewers 2-3

St. Augusta Gussies 2-3

Pearl Lake Lakers 2-3

South

Kimball Express 5-0

Watkins Clippers 3-1

Eden Valley Hawks 1-4

St. Nicholas Nicks 1-4

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Avon Lakers 3-1

St. Wendel Saints 3-1

St. Stephen Steves 3-2

Freeport Black Sox 2-2

Opole Bears 0-5

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday July 15th

Luxemburg Brewers @ Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

Friday July 17th

Eden Valley Hawks @ Watkins Clippers (8:30)

Saturday July 18th

Cold Spring Rockies @ Kimball Express (2:00)

Pearl Lake Lakers @ St. Nicholas Nicks (2:00)

Sunday July 19th

Kimball Express @ Watkins Clippers (2:00)

Luxemburg Brewers @ St. Nicholas Nicks (3:00)

Eden Valley Hawks @ Pearl Lake Lakers (2:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Tuesday July 14th

Clearwater River Cats @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Wednesday July 15th

Becker Bandits @ St. Joseph Joes (6:15)

Big Lake Yellow Jackets @ Albertville Villains (7:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Friday July 17th

Foley Lumberjacks @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Big Lake Yellow Jackets @ Becker Bandits (6:00)

Saturday July 18th

Monticello Polecats vs. St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Clear Lake Lakers @ St Joseph Joes (4:30)

Rogers Red Devils @ Sartell Muskies (1:30)

Clearwater River Cats @ Clear Lake Lakers (1:30)

Sunday July 19th

Rogers Red Devils @ St. Joesph Joes (1:30)

Big Lake Yellow Jackets @ Sartell Stone Poneys (4:00)

Albertville Villains @ Foley Lumberjackets (5:30)

Monticello Polecats @ Clear Lake Lakers (7:00) ??????

STEARNS COUNTY

Friday July 17th

Greenwald Cubs @ Elrosa Saints (8:00)

Saturday July 18th

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Spring Hill Chargers (11:00)

St. Martin Martins @ Lake Henry Lakers (1:30

Sunday July 18th

Farming Flames @ New Munich Silverstreaks (1:30)

Richmond Royals @ Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

Roscoe Rangers @ St. Martin Martins (1:30)

Elrosa Saints @ Lake Henry Lakers (1:30)

Spring Hill Chargers @ Meire Grove Grovers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Saturday July 18th

Avon Lakers @ St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

Freeport Black Sox @ St. Stephen Steves (1:30)

Sunday July 19th

Avon Lakers @ Opole Bears (1:30)

St. Wendel Saints @ Freeport Black Sox (1:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Wednesday July 15th

Paynesville Pirates @ New London-Spicer Twins (7:30)

Friday July 17th

New London-Spicer Twins @ Starbuck Stars (7:30)

Paynesville Pirates @ Norway Lake/Sunburg (7:30)

Sunday July 19th

New London-Spicer Twins @ Atwater Chuckers (1:30)

Paynesville Pirates @ Starbuck Stars (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday July 14th

Clearwater River Cats @ Montrose Stingers (6:15)

Friday July 17th

Sauk Centre Titans @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

2-0

1.5

3

Monticello Polecats

3-1

1.5

4

Clearwater River Cats

3-2

2

5

Albertville Villains

2-2

2.5

6

St Joseph Joes

2-2

2.5

7

Rogers Red Devils

3-4

3

8

Becker Bandits

2-4

3.5

9

1-3

3.5

10

Big Lake Yellow Jackets

1-3

3.5

11