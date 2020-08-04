Town Ball Weekly- August 4th, 2020

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

August 3rd, 2020

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org. By Roger and Lynn Mischke.

REGION 2B

MOORHEAD BREWERS 11 BRAINERD BEES 1

The Brewers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Bees, backed by thirteen hits, including five doubles and a triple. The starting pitcher for the Brewers Kyle Kingsley threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Denver Blinn, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Oye went 2-for-2 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chris Clemenson went 4-for-4 for a RBI and Brandt Kolpack went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Grant Wehseler went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chandler Ibach had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Mike Peschel went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeremy Pesch earned a walk and he scored a run, Casey Clemenson scored a run, Joe Hallock was hit by a pitch and David Ernst scored at run.

The Bees starting pitcher Brian Vogt threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout and Mike Shogren closed it out, he gave up one hit.

The Bees offense was led by Brian Vogt, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joel Martin and Phil Zynda both went 1-for-3 and Mike Shogren went 1-for-2.

BRAINERD BEES 4 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 3

The Bees starting pitcher Gunnar Wicklund threw a complete game. He gave up nine hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Bees offense was led by Tyler Lenz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tom Fairbanks went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Joel Martin went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Gunnar Wicklund went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Blake Peterson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brian Voigt went 2-for-5 and he scored a run.

Gabe Duncan started on the mound for the Mudcats. He threw threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Josh Schmidt, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk and Alex Erickson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dylan Olsonawski went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Noah Pilon went 1-for-5 with a double. Drew Olsonawski went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Tanner McBain went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Toby Sayles earned a walk and he scored a run and Gabe Duncan had a sacrifice.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 9 SOBIESKI SKIS 7

The Mudcats defeated their Region 2B rivals the Skis, backed by eleven hits, including four players with multi-hit games. Ty Severson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Swanson threw the final two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Ben Swanson, he went 4-for-4 for four RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Toby Sayles went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Noah Pilon went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Josh Schmidt went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Dylan Olsonawski went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Erickson went 1-for-5 and Ty Severson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Tanner McBain earned two walks and he scored a run and Gabe Duncan earned two walks.

The Ski starting pitcher Tyler Jendro started on the mound, he gave up seven hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for thee RBIs and Scott Litchy went 2-for-2 with a home run and he earned a pair of walks. Riley Hirsch went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Baier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Joey Hanowski went 1-for-4. Josh Wenzel was credited with a RBI and Dusty Parker earned two walks and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 15 SOBIESKI SKIS 2

The Brewers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Skis, backed by twenty hits, including four doubles and two home runs. The starting pitcher for the Brewers Parker Trewin threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Cole Christiansen threw six innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Parker Harm threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by seven players with multi-hit games, led by Denver Blinn, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Spencer Flaten went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Tanner Adam went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Chris Clemenson went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brandt Kolpack went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Oye went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Joe Hallock went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Mike Peschel went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run, Casey Clemenson went 1-for-1 and Chandler Ibach earned a walk.

The Skis starting pitcher Scott Litchy threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs and one walk. Zach Gwost threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and two walks. Tom Miller threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Dusty Parker, he went 1-for-1 with a home run and Tyler Jendro went 1-or-3 with a RBI. Zach Gwost went 1-for-3 with a double and Collin Eckman earned two walks. Tom Miller went 1-for-3, Matt Baier went 1-for-1, Dan Marod scored a run and Riley Czech earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 9 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

The Brewers defeated their Region 2B rivals and neighbors, backed by fifteen hits. David Ernst started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brook Lyter threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Salentine threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Tanner Adam, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Grant Wehseler went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Joe Hallock went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Mike Peschel went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandt Kolpack went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored run. Veteran Derek Dormanen went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chris Clemenson went 1-for-3 and Denver Blinn went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-6 with a double, Nick Salentine earned a walk and he scored a run and Chandler Ibach earned a walk.

The Mudcats starting pitcher Carson Spiess threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Kody Lindgren threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Toby Sayles threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Pietsch threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Jake McKeever, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ben Swanson and Toby Sayles both went 1-for-4, Tom Horan went 1-for-5 and Jack Naugle went 1-for-3. Matt Pietsch, Brett Erickson and Cooper Tietz each earned a walk.

REGION 2B BRACKETS

Brainerd Bees (6) at Moorhead Brewers (1): playing 1pm and 4pm on Saturday at Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo. If needed game 3 on Sunday at 1pm at Jack Williams Stadium

Sobieski Skis (5) at East Grand Forks Mass (2):

Moorhead Mudcats (4) at Cold Spring Springers (3): playing 5:00 PM Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 at Springer Park. If needed game 3:00 on Sunday at Springer Park

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 15 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 7

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers to qualify for the Region 11C tournament. Backed by fifteen hits, including three home runs, four doubles and a triple. JT Harren started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, five runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Klaverkamp threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued four walks and gave up one run. Brady Kenning threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Reed Pfannenstein, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Ethyn Fruth went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Luke Harren went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Casey Underwood went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Derrick Orth went 2-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. DJ Kron went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Kenning was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Mitch Wieneke threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Miller threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Justin Kunkel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Max Fuchs went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Mitch Ergen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Mitch Wieneke earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Colton Fruth went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Tommy Linn went 1-for-5. Rudy Notch was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Chadd Kunkel earned two walks and he scored a run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(See game summary under Stearns County League)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

(Elimination Game)

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League neighbors the Lakers in a play-in game. The River Cats collected eleven hits, including thee doubles and a triple to give their pitcher good support. Cory Schmidt started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, thee runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The River Cats were led on offense by six players earning RBIs, led by Ty Carper, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Al Smith went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cole Gueningsman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Richard Thompson went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he has a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jack Grell went 2-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Ryan Skymanski threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.Mike Smith threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Justin Hagstrom, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Samuelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice and Matt Korte went 1-for-5. Tyler Maurer and Matt Krepp both were hit by a pitch and each scored a run and Ryan Skymanski was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

(Sauk Valley Play Off for No. 1 Seed into the Region)

The Muskies defeated the Sauk Valley League rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and a home run. Veteran lefty David “DD”Demensky started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw 126 pitches, he scattered six hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by veteran Tim Burns, he went 2-for-2 with a two run homer and he scored two runs. He had a towering shot off the score board, leaving another dent in the new score board. Cody Partch went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Veteran Jake Sweeter went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Carlson went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Rob Voshell went 1-for-4 with a double and Jace Otto went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 and Brian Schellinger was hit by a pitch.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher, player/manager, a crafty right hander, Mike Beier threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up eleven hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Alec Dietl threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Mitch Keeler, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 2-for-4 and Mitch Loegering had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-4 and Kyle Kipka went 1-for-1, Tyler Midas earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Rich Rassmussen was hit by a pitch.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 6 ST. JOSEPH JOES 5

The Rivercats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, to give them their first playoff game win in team history. The Rivercats collected ten hits, including three doubles. They put up two runs in the third inning and it stayed that way till the Joes put up five runs in the seventh inning. The Rivercats put up three runs in the bottom the eighth to tie the game up. They won in walk off fashion, with a single by Callan Henkemeyer. Their starting pitcher, Cory Schmidt threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw 1 1/3 inning in relief and Al Smith closed it out out, he threw the final inning in relief.\

The Rivercats were led on offense by Cory Schmidt, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored at run. Jack Grell went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Ty Carper went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 with his huge walk off single, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-5 with a double and Jake Carper went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jordan Picka earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher, Isaac Benesh threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Lukas Nyberg threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bloch, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Noah Bissett went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Lukas Theisen went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Schneider went 1-for-4 and Brandon Bissett scored at run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 11 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and three doubles. They had a big third inning, when they put up six big runs. Joey Atkinson started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered four hits, gave up three runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Joey Atkinson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Blommer went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, three stolen bases and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Alvord went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Lukas Theisen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 1-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brandon Bloch was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Brandon Bissett earned a walk and Peyton Joos scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher Jake Carper threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave gave up four hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Richard Thompson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Cory Schmidt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Ty Carper went 1-for-5 and he scored at run. Adam Smith was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI, Jack Grell earned two walks and he scored a run, Alex Smith and Justin Houge both earned a walk.

ST JOSEPH JOES 8 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats for a berth to the Region 11C tournament. They collected twelve hits, including four doubles and a triple. They had two big innings, they put up three runs in the second inning and three more in the seventh inning. Starting pitcher for Joes, Lukas Theisen threw nine innings, he gave gave up seven hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire issued a pair of walks and Lukas returned to the mound.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bloch, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a sacrifice bunt. Joey Atkinson went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Bissett went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ben Alvord went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Lukas Theisen earned a walk, he was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Blommer earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Rivercats starting pitcher Tyler Carper threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tyler Carper, he went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a double for four RBIs. Jordan Picka went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Adam Smith went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Callan Henkemyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Zachary Schmidt went 1-for-4. Jack Grell earned three walks and he scored a run, Cole Gueningsman earned a walk and he scored two runs and Cory Schmidt earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals in two games to earn a spot in the Region 11C tournament next weekend. The collected twelve hits, including a pair of doubles, with five players with multi-hit games. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Wyatt Morrel threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Isaac Frandsen, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Revenig went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Jon Affeldt went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Cole Bovee went 2-for-4. Calvin Schmitz went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs, Joe Tupy was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Wyatt Morrell earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher Reece Johnson, threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Nierenhausen threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Josh Schaefer, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Shawn Lindsey went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. William Kranz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Dallas Haugen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Zack Overboe went 1-for-4. Jeff Amann earned a walk and he scored a run and Cameron Knudsen had a sacrifice bunt.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 16 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8

The Polecats defeated the Stone Poneys, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run, three doubles and a triple and six players with multi-hit games. Hunter Kisner started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Frandsen threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Keenan Macek, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Cole Bovee went 3-for-4 with a triple, two sacrifice flys for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Hunter Kisner went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Wyatt Morrell went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Isaac Frandsen went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jon Affeldt went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Revenig went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Calvin Schmitz earned three walks and he scored a run and Joe Tupy went 1-for-6.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher Jeff Amann threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Quinton Young threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs and five walks. Cam Knudsen threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Gerdes threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Overboe threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Josh Schaefer, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit twice by a pitch. Zack Overboe went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored run and Shawn Lindsay went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored at run. Jeff Amann went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. William Kranz went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Dylan Dezurik had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Dallas Haugen went 1-for-5, Reece Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run and Cameron Knudsen earned a walk.

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 3 BECKER BANDITS 0

The Yellowjackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals and highway #10 neighbors, backed by some timely hitting a good defense. Dallas Miller started on the mound for the Yellowjackets, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts, he took a no-hitter into the ninth.

The Yellowjackets offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and double and Sam Dokkebakken went 3-for-4. Brandon Holthaus went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk Samson Schlegel, he was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Dallas Miller went 1-for-4 and Zeus Schlegel earned a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher Matt Moe threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Bandits offense was led by Joe Dolan, he went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Weston Schug and Dalton Fouquette both went 1-for-4. Kreeden Blomquist earned two walks, Matt Moe, Ben Strot and Matt Krenz each earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 3 BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 0

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals, backed by six very timely hits good defense and solid pitcher. The Bandits starting pitcher Weston Schug, he threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Dalton Fouquette threw two innings in relief to earn a save, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Cam Fischer, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and he earned a walk and Connor Rolf went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Moe went 1-for-2 and Weston Schug went 1-for 4 and he earned two walks. Hunter Stulz went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Joe Dolan went 1-for-4, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher, Matthew Chuba threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Teige threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and issued one walk.

The Yellowjackets offense was led by Sam Dokkebakken and Brandon Holthaus both went 2-for-3, each earned a walk and Will Boeckman and Zeus Schlegel each went 2-for-4 and Ben Busse earned a walk.

BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 9 BECKER BANDITS 8

The Yellowjackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rival and highway #10 neighbors for a berth into the Region 11C tournament. The Yellowjackets collected seventeen hits, including a home run and a double. The Yellowjackets starting pitcher, Zeus Schlegel threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs and he issued four walks. Matthew Chuba threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Dallas Miller threw the final inning to earn the save.

The Yellowjackets offense was led by Chad Boeckman, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Sam Dokkebakken went 3-for-5 for two RBIs. Brandon Holthaus went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored at run. Tanner Teige went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Trey Teige went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Zeus Schegel went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a two runs. Dallas Miller went 1-for-5 and he scored a run Ben Busse went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice for two RBIs he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher Joe Dolan, threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Matthew Moe threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Weston Schug threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits and Dalton Fouquette threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits were led on offense by Dalton Fouquette, he went 4-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Weston Schug went 1-for-4 earned a walk and he scored a run and Connor Rolf went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run.. Mitchell Louden went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks. Joe Dolan went 1-for-2 with three walks and he scored two runs and Hunter Stulz went 1-for 5 with a double and he hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Krenz went 2-for-5.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 13 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 8

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals and I94 neighbors in their first of three playoff games. The Red Devils collected twelve hits to win a come from behind battle, they put up seven runs in the top of the ninth. Luke Selken started on the mound he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, issued five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Kimbler threw 6 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Ryan Davidson, he went 3-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Eric Simon went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Tyler Bjork went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Noah Schenkle went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Bryndon Haggerty went 2-for-5 and he scored at run. Bryan McCallum and Logan Kimbler each were credited with a RBI and both scored a run and Luke Welle went 1-for-5.

No game information was received for the Albertville Villains

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 14 ROGERS RED DEVILS 8

The Villains defeated the Sauk Valley League rivals and I94 neighbors, backed by sixteen hits and a couple big innings. They put up four runs in the fourth and six in the fifth innings. Jake Rasmusen started on the mound, he gave up five hits, eight runs and fourteen walks.

The Villains offense was led by Eric Fouquette, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Mitch Gabrelcik went 2-for-6 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kyle Hayden went 4-for-7 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Jack Denne went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Nick Dinkel went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jacob Dinkel was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ian Jungels wen 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Luke Schumacher went 1-for-6 for a RBI.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Tyler Hanson threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Davidson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Welle threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four teen thirteen hits and ten runs.

The Red Devils offense was led by Dustin Carlson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Eric Simon went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Bryndon Haggerty went 2-for-11 for two RBIs and Luke Selken went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Welle earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, credited with a RBI, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Bryan McCallum earned three runs and he scored two runs, Ryan Davidson earned two walks, was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Tyler Hanson earned two walks and he scored a run.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 8 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 5

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains for a berth into the Region 11C tournament next weekend. They put up four big runs in the first inning to give their starting pitcher good support. Player/manager Bryan McCallum threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Bjork closed it out with 1 1/3 inning in relief.

The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Sam Ripley went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Bryndon Haggerty went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Luke Welle went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Eric Simon was credited for a RBI and Luke Selken earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Villains starting pitcher Kyle Hayden was the pitcher of record. Their offense was led by Jacob Dinkel, he went 2 for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Mitch Gabrelcik went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Denne went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases and Eric Fouquette earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Ian Jungels went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Kyle Hayden earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Justin Cornell was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 5

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers in a play-in game for the region tournament, with three big runs in the top of the ninth inning. They collected fourteen hits to give their pitchers good support. Anthony Revermann started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Eric Terres threw three innings in relief, gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw one inning to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers were led on offense by Brent Terres, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three big RBIs and he scored a run. Nathan Terres went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jamie Terres had a sacrifice fly, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited with three RBIs and he scored a run. Owen Meyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Austin Schoenberg went 3-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Anthony Revermann went 4-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Eric Terres went 2-for-5, with a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reagan Nelson had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Ben Welle and Jordan Orbeck both each earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Grovers was Matt Imdieke, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jaron Klaphake threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers were led by Andrew Welle, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Olmscheid went 2-for-5 and Matt Imdieke was credited with a RBI. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-4 and Kurt Marthaler scored a run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Silverstreaks in very close ball game to earn a play-in game to the region. The Silverstreaks left the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth inning. The starting pitcher for the Lakers, young right hander Carter Wessel threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw 2 1/3 innings in earn the save, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense put up three runs in the first inning and three more in the sixth inning with timely hitting. Matt Quade went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Lieser went 1-for-3 or a RBI and Sam Hopfer was credited with three RBIs. Shane Kampsen went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Levi Bast went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Wessel earned a walk and Trent Wendlandt earned a walk.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher Jim Thull threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ty Reller threw two innings, he issued a one and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Joe Stangler, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Chad Funk went 1-for4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ty Reller went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Funk went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Adam Stangler went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Tanner Rieland went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk Nick Stangler and Hunter Rademacher both earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Hinnenkamp scored a run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

The Lakers of the Stearns County League defeated their Central Valley League foe for a berth into the Region 15C tournament. Carter Wessel started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grant Ludwig earned the save with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double and he scored two runs. Matt Quade went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Nick Dingman went 1-for-4 with a double. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Carter Wessel earned two walks and he scored a run, Cooper Bast earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Sam Hopfer earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies Travis Laudenbach threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler Bautch threw two innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussie offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Adam Gwost went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Nate Gwost went 1-for-5. Tommy Freisen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mitch Gwost earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and had a stolen base. Zach Laudenbach was hit twice by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt and Dusty Schultzenberg earned a walk.

DRAFTEES REGION 15C

Elrosa Saints Ty Reller New Munich Silverstreaks

St. Martin Matt Imdieke Maire Grove Grovers

Richmond Royals Jimmy Thull New Munich Silverstreaks

Farming Flames Dawson Hemmesch Roscoe Rangers

Lake Henry Lakers Jordan Schleper Roscoe Rangers

Kimball Express Tommy Freisen St. Augusta Gussies

Watkins Clippers Travis Hanson St. Nicholas Nicks

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH DRAFTEES

Avon Lakers Jake Nelson Opole Bears

St. Stephen Steves Alan Justin Opole Bears

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 16 REGAL EAGLES 15

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Eagles in a marathon battle that included 32 hits. This included two big innings, a four run seventh and a six run ninth inning. The starting pitcher for the Twins, Patrick Courtney threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Magnuson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs and four walks. Ethan Haugen threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Austen Hadley threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out. He gave up three hits and one run.

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 3-for-6 with a home run for five RBIs and Austen Hadley, he went 4-for-6 with two doubles and he scored three runs. Wyatt White went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Josh Soine went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Rambow’s: Scott went 2-for-4, with two walks and he scored three runs, Dalton Rambow went 3-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and Jake Rambow had a sacrifice fly, earned a walk and he was credited with two RBIs. Ben Kulset was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and John Perkins went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Chris Beier threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Chris Beier, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and Josh Beier went 2-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Blake Karsch went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored at run. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-6 for three RBIs and Nick Perkins went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. William Rougske went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Beier went 3-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-3, he earned three walks and he scored three runs and Sam Ohrlein earned a walk.

CHAMPIONSHIP

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 7 STARBUCK STARS 2

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals to the League championship and a berth into the Region 4C. The Twins collected nine hits and four big runs in the seventh inning to give their pitcher good support. Adam Nibaur started on the mound for the Twins, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Dalton Rambow, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Wyatt White went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Rambow went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Mike Danielson went 2-for-5 and Ben Kulset was hit by a pitch and he was credited for RBI. Josh Soine went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Austen Hadley earned a walk and scored a run and John Perkins earned a walk.

The Stars starting pitcher Aaron VerSteeg threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andy Toop threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Michael Gruber threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Michael Andreas, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Gruber went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Michael Gruber and Darion Alexandria both went 3-for-4 and each scored a run. Austin VerSteeg went 1-for-4, Aaron VerSteeg went 1-for-2 and Conner Westberg and Andy Toop both earned a walk.

(Elimination Game)

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 7 ATWATER CHUCKERS 0

The Pirates defeated their County Line League rivals the Chuckers, backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance. Grady Fuchs started on the mound for the Pirates, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued one walk and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two big RBIs. Grady Fuchs went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Blake Vagle went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Fuchs went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Rick Hendrickson earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Chuckers starting pitcher Josh Cunningham threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Wedel threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Jordan Olson, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Josh Kingery went 3-for-4. Josh Cunningham went 1-for-4 and Eli Albrecht earned a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 7 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 6

The Stars defeated their County Line League rivals the Pirates, backed by fifteen hits, including six doubles. The Stars earned the third seed and the Pirates the fourth seed into the Region 4C tournament. Matt Gruber started on the mound for the Stars, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, six runs and three walks. Darion Alexander threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Stars offense was led by Darion Alexander, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three big RBIs, he had a sacrifice, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mike Kragenbring went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Austin VerSteeg went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Michael Gruber went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Jackson Hendrickson went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Aaron VerSteeg went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Andrew Toop went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Matt Gruber went 1-for-6 and he scored a run, Mike Andreas went 1-for-5 and Connor Westberg had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Pirates Spencer Imholte threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Blake Vagle threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Johnson wen 2-for-5 for a RBI and Griffin Bjerke went 2-for-4 with a double. Drew Tangen went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Grant Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-3, Grady Fuchs went 1-for-5 and Abe Bullard earned a walk and he scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAME

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 4 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3

The Bulldogs, champions of the North Star League defeated the Springers, in exhibition action. The Bulldogs starting pitcher Jon Euerle threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eric Newman threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Kia Brisk went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ramon Vega Jr. Went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two big RBIs and Josh Fussy went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Colton Haight went 3-for-4 and Brett Renshaw went 1-for-4 with a double. Cal James went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Tony McCombs and Walker Haight each went 1-for-1.

The Springers starting pitcher Zach Femrite threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw five innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers left twelve base runners stranded, they were led on offense by Brad Olson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jerron Terres went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Drew VanLoy and Joe Dempsey both went 1-for-4 and each earned a walk. Brian Hansen went 1-for-5 and Zach Femrite went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Alex Jungels earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Nick Pennick had a sacrifice bunt.

MINNETONKA MILLERS 10 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3

The Millers defeated the Springers; it was a good battle until the Millers put up six runs in the sixth inning. The Millers collected fifteen hits, including a pair of doubles. The Millers starting pitcher Donny Erdall threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Sturek threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate Shoemaker threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Millers were led on offense by Mason Nadolney, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Blaine Rutledge went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Sturek went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Hanson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mike Davis went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zack Trygstad went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Joey Danielson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Joe Shallenberger earned two walks, he was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Jarad Wandersee earned a walk.

The Springers starting pitcher Nick Pennick threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Sean Terres threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Arnold threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 5-for-5 with three doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Zach Femrite went 1-for-4 and Brad Olson went 1-for-3. Nate Hinkemeyer went 1-for-2, Joe Dempsey scored a run and Nick Pennick had a sacrifice.

CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 13 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11

The LoGators of the Minny Metro League defeated the Springers, backed by four hits and a couple of big innings. Josh Koenig started on the mound for the LoGators, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs and two walks. Ethan Mocchi threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Riola closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hits.

The LoGators offense was led by John Koenig, he went 3-for-5 with a double of three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Mocchi went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Ryan Bruns went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Sam Riola went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Puder went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Heuer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Aaron Urlaub went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Reid Conlee earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher, Zach Femrite threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. George Loxtercamp threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw one inning in relief, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for seven RBIs. Alex Jungels went 2-for-3 and he scored three runs and Jack Arnold was credited with a RBI. Garrett Fuchs ent 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Zach Femrite went 1-for-5 and Drew Bulson was hit by a pitch.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 8 WATKINS CLIPPERS 2

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Clippers of the Central Valley in exhibition action. The Lumberjacks collected twelve hits, to give their pitcher good support. Drew Beier threw three innings, he gave up two hits, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Foss threw six innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Rich Rassmussen, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Midas went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Mitch Keeler went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Wyatt Ziwicki went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Alex Foss went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Joey Ziwicki went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Kyle Kipka went 1-for-4, Eon VonWald went 1-for-2, Sam Keeler earned two walks and he scored a run and Mitch Loegering earned a walk.

The Clippers starting pitcher Matt Geislinger threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dustin Kramer threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, four runs and he issued a walk.

The Clippers were led on offense by Carson Geislinger, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Brendan Ashton went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Carter Block went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run Dustin Kramer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Nolan Geislinger earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Heath Kramer earned two walks, Xander Willner went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Gavin Mathies was hit by a pitch.

BRAINERD BEES 5 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

The Bees of the Lakewood “B” League defeated the River Cats of the Sauk Valley League, backed by eleven hits. Veteran right hander Tim Martin threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Tim Martin, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Grant Toivonen went 2-for-4 for a RBI. #2 went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tom Fairbanks went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs. #12 went 1-for-4 for a RBI and #8 went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tyler Lenz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Eric Martin earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher Cody Thiery threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Justin Houge threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Proshek threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The River Cats offense was led by Al Smith, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jordan Picka went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Houge went 1-for-4 with a double and Adam Smith went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ty Carper went 1-for-1 with a triple and he scored a run and play-manager Izzy Carper went 1-for-2.