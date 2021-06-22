Town Ball Weekly And All Star Rosters

Back for an eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 11 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4

(Sunday June 20th @ Luxemburg)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley rivals the Brewers, backed by fourteen hits, including three home runs, and a pair of doubles. The Clippers starting pitcher Justin Thompson threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Matt Geislinger threw three innings in relief to close it out, He gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a double for six RBIs. Veteran Dan Berg went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Nolan Geislinger went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Justin Thompson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher JT Harren threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. DJ Kron threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-4 with a home run and Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-4. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Noah Grove earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Iten went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run, DJ Kron went 1-for-2 and JT Harren had a sacrifice.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

(Saturday June 19th @ Luxemburg)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals backed by six very timely hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher, righty Reed Pfannenstein threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Isaac Matchinsky, he went 1-for-4 with home run for two RBIs. Josh Lancot went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Luke Harren went 1-for-2 with a double. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Derrik Orth scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher Tyler Bautch threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Gussies offense was led by Marcus Lommel and Dusty Schultzetenberg, both went 2-for-4. Tyler Bautch went 1-for-4, Mitch Gwost went 1-for-3, Aaron Fruth earned two walks and Brady Kenning earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

(Sunday June 20th @ Cold Spring)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by thirteen hits, including three home runs, three doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher Zach Dingmann threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Dingman threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Brian Marquardt, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four huge RBIs. Jordan Joseph went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Ben Johnson went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5 with a triple and he scored a run and Adam Beyer went 1-for-1 with a pinch hit home run. Joe Pennertz went 1-for-4, Austin Ruehle earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Zach Dingmann earned a walk and Cody Leither scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher, Eli Backes threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Linn threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. David Jonas went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Jordan Neu went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and Tyler Geislinger 1-for-5. Collin Eskew went 1-for-4 and Brock Humbert earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

(Wednesday June 16th @ Sartell)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The Polecats starting pitcher was Ty Ulven, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Manning threw four innings in relief, to earn the win, he issued four walks, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Jason Axelberg threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Jace Pribyl, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Otto went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Hanson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jason Axelberg went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Keenan Macek went 3-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Michael Olson went 2-for-5 and he scored three runs, Michael Revenig was credited for an RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Isaac Frandsen and Calvin Schmitz both earned walk and Carson Sawatzke scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Reece Thompson, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Overboe threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and four runs. Jeff Amann threw the final inning in relief, he faced three batters and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Shawn Lindsay, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by pitch. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-2, he earned one walks and he scored a run and Jeff Amann went 1-for-4. William Kranz went 1-for-4, earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Teddy Fleming earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Witte earned a walk and Dylan Dezurik scored a run, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

BECKER BANDITS 9 ROGERS RED DEVILS 1

(Wednesday June 16th @ Rogers)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by thirteen hits, including two triples and a double. No pitching info was made available by the teams for the Bandits.

The Bandits offense was led by Weston Schug, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Murphy went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matthew Moe went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Schumacher went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Wyatt Flint went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Kreeden Blomquist earned three walks and he scored two runs and Matt Krenz scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Sam Orgon, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Welle threw five innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCullum, he went 3-for-5 for an RBI. Adam Eldredge went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Ripley went 2-for-4. Tylor Bjork went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Luke Welle went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Kimbler went 1-for-4 and Sam Orgon went 1-for-1 with a double

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 FARMING FLAMES 2

(Friday June 18th @ Farming) (League/Tournament Game)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rival and also advanced in the Farming tournament to the semifinals. They collected thirteen hits, including five doubles and eight players that collected hits. The Royals starting Chucker was Mason Primus, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Veteran righty DJ Schleicher threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and Dalton Thelen went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Dusty Adams went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 3-for-5 with double and Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Cameron Miller went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Trent Gertken earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher Adam Winkels threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Issac Nett, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Mergen went 1-for-4, Bradon Einyck was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ethan Navratil earned a walk and Cody Fourre was hit by a pitch.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

(Sunday June 20th @ Spring Hill)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Reagan Nelson threw three innings in relief to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Reagan Nelson went 2-for-4 with home run and Austin Schoenberg earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Nathan Terres and Anthony Revermann both went 1-for-3, Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-3 and Jamie Terres earned a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Russell Leyendecker threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 2-for-4 and Russell Leyendecker went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Max Athmann went 1-for-4, Spencer Evans went 1-for-2 and Austin Pauls earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 17 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

(Saturday June 19th @ Freeport)

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by eighteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Noah Cekalla started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Matt Tautges, he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Lane Girtz went 3-for-6 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Matt Kummet went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Andrew Rueckert went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Shawn Lanners went 1-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Noah Boser went 1-for-6 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Travis Kahl went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 1-for-6 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Peter Suska went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Aaron Weber went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Austin Dickman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher Carter Neuenschwander threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Hemker threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs and he issued three walks.

The Black Sox’s offense was led by Dylan Carlson, he went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI and he earned two walks. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Taylor Erickson went 1-for-3. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-4, Brandon Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Trevor Sawyer earned a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 7 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

(Saturday June 19th @ St. Wendel)

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League foes the Saints, backed by nine hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. They did have one big inning when they put up four runs in the sixth inning. Their starting pitcher Noah Cekalla threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Noah Boser, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Andrew Rueckert went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Travis Kahl went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Lane Girtz went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Noah Cekalla went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Shawn Lanners went 1-for-4, Matt Tautges earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Aaron Weber scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jordan Gombos, he threw a compete game, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Saints offense had Cole Wunderlich going 2-for-3, Will Ethen went 1-for-3 and Tyler Huls and Jake Ethen both earned a walk.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

MOORHEAD BREWERS 19 EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 0

(Friday June 18th @ EGF)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead West and Regional rivals the MASS, backed by twenty three hits, including two home runs and four doubles and all nine starters with multi-hit games. Cole Christensen started on the hump for the Brewers, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded eight strikeouts. Veteran righty David Ernst threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jayse McLean, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double for six RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Adam went 4-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Parker Harm went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jeremy Peschel went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Oye went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brandt Kolpak went 3-for-6 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Chris Clemenson went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Salentine went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run, Mike Peschel went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Casey Clemenson scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the MASS was Kevin Hatcher, threw threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Marek threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and Clark Peterson thew two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Carter Beck threw two innings, he gave up six hits and four runs.

The MASS offense was led by Alex Mushitz, TJ Hanson and Andrew Marek they all went 1-for-3 and Yadi Ortiz went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

2021 ELOSA’S ELITE 8 TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

ELROSA SAINTS 2 STARBUCK STARS 0 (7 Innings)

(Friday June 18th @ Elrosa)

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated a County Line League rival the Stars, backed by four very timely hits and good defense. The Saints starting chucker was Payton VanBeck, the threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Jackson Peter went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Brandon Roelike earned a walk, Ethan Vogt and Will VanBeck were both hit by a pitch.

The Stars starting pitcher was Luke Barkeim, the threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Stars offense was led by Aaron VerSteeg, Mitch Gruber and Andy Toop all went 1-for-3. Darion Alexander went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Mike Kragenbring went 1-for-4. Jackson Hendrickson went 1-for-2 he earned a walk and Matt Gruber earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 0

(Saturday June 19th @ Elrosa)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley league defeated a long time rival from the Countryside League the Hurricanes, backed by some timely hitting including three home runs and a double. The Muskies veteran lefty took to the mound, David Deminsky, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Muskies were led by Andrew Deters, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Tim Burns went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 with a home run, Ethan Carlson had a sacrifice bunt and Paul Schumer earned a walk. Veteran Brian Schellinger went 1-for-2 with his first home run in a decade, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Hurricanes starting pitcher Mitch Porter threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four walks, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Nick Pearson and Thomas Bosek, both went 1-for-2 and Alex Hexum earned a walk.

HASTING HAWKS 9 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4

(Saturday June 19th @ Elrosa)

The Hawks of the Classic Cannon Valley League and Class B affiliation defeated the Twins of the County Line League, backed by twelve hits, including three home runs and a double. Zack Nelson was their starting pitcher, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Evan Krhin, he went 3-for-4 with home run for two RBIs. Ben Bundschu, he went 1-for-4 with home run for two RBIs and Jordan Jeske went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Patrick Rough went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Warner went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Max Bundschu went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jason Greeder went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs. Cory Wolters went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Noah Paulseth earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Twins starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake Rambow went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Scott Rambow went 1-for-4 with a double. Adam Schrader and Ben Kulset went 2-for-3 and Josh Soine went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Mike Danielson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Mason Toutges went 1-for-1. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Ethan Haugen earned a walk.

TRI-CITY SHARKS 4 ROGERS RED DEVILS 3

(Saturday June 19th @ Elrosa)

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Micah Rassat, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Welle threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Tyler Bjork, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Brady Johnson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Luke Selken went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Micah Rassat earned a walk and he scored a run, Luke Welle and Jose Bue both scored a run.

SEMIFINALS

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 ELROSA SAINTS 2

(Saturday June 19th @ Elrosa)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their rivals from the Stearns County League the Saints, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Adam Wenker threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw 2/3 inning in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Carter Hemmesch, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Deters went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tim Burns went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Cody Partch had a sacrifice fly for an RBI.

The Saints starting pitcher Jackson Peter threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Imdieke threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Will VanBeck and Peyton Winter both went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Jackson Peter went 1-for-3 and Luke VanBeck went 1-for-2. Gavin Kampsen and Ryan Ulmscheid both scored a run and Ethan Vogt earned a walk.

TRI-CITY SHARKS 5 HASTINGS 4

(Saturday June 19th @ Elrosa)

CONSOLATION

FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 9 STARBUCK BUCKS 1

(Saturday June 19th @ Elrosa)

The Hurricanes of the Country Side League defeated the Bucks from the County Line league, backed by twelve hits, including five doubles. Darin Stanislawski started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Hurricanes offense was led by Josten Mann, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Pearson went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Alex Hexum went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored two runs. Mitch Porter went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Hensch and Jack Hiedeman both went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Austin Stanislawski went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Stars was Matt Gruber, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 ROGER RED DEVILS 8

(Saturday June 19th @ Elrosa)

The Twins of the County Line Line League defeated the Red Devils of the Sauk Valley League, backed by eight hits. Ethan Haugen started on the mound for the Twins, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Adam Schrader, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mike Danielson went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Josh Soine went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Dalton Rambow was credited for two RBIs and Scott Rambow was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored run. Jake Rambow was hit three times by a pitch and he scored two runs and Mason Tougtes earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was player/manager Bryan McCallum, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Bryndon Haggerty went 2-for-4 with a home run and double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brady Johnson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Tylor Bjork went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Selken and Sam Ripley both went 1-for-4, they each earned a walk and both scored a run. Jose Bue went 1-for-4 and Luke Welle earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 TRI-CITY SHARKS 2

(Sunday June 20th @ Elrosa)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Class A Skyline League Sharks, backed by sixteen hits, including two home runs and ten different players collecting hits. The starting pitcher was veteran righty Paul Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Dylan Notsch went 1-for-1 with a home run for three RBIs and Ethan Carlson went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he a stolen base and he score three runs. Braeden Dykuizen went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Cody Paratch went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt and Andrew Deters earned two walks. Johnny Schumer went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Grant Mackenthun went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and CJ Hemmesch went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-5 and he score a run.

The Sharks starting pitcher Bloom was their pitcher of record. Their offense was led by Jack Kroehler, he went 1-for-3 with home run and John Lux went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Casey Lieser went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Casey Trapp went 1-for-3. Patrick went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Rietron went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch.

THIRD PLACE

HASTINGS HAWKS vs. ELROSA SAINTS (Cancelled Rain)

FIFTH PLACE

FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES vs. NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS

(Cancelled Rain)

SEVENTH PLACE

STARBUCK STARS 6 ROGER RED DEVILS 2

(Sunday June 20th @ Elrosa)

The Stars of the County Line League defeat the Red Devils of the Sauk Valley League, led by five very timely hits and aided by seven walks. No other details are available for the Stars.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Micah Russat threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Welle threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Red Devils offense was led by Tylor Bjork, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Brady Johnson went 1-for-3 and RBI. Luke Selken went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Micah Rassat earned a walk and he scored a run, Luke Welle and Jose Bue both scored a run.

2021 FARMING BASEBALL INVITATIONAL (FBI)

Quarterfinals

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 15 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4 (5 innings)

(Friday June 18th @ Farming)

The Titans of the Resorters League defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League, backed by fifteen hits, including two doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was righty Dylan Haskamp, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Titans offense led by Andrew Rousslange, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Dylan Haskamp went 2-for-3 with double for two RBIs, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brian Beuning went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jake Haskamp went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Shane Trattles went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Alex Kowski went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Noah Fletcher scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Quinton Young, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Overboe threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits two runs, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Josh Schaefer went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Zach Overboe went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Dallas Haugen went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Ryan Witte went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, William Kranz was credited for an RBI and Jeff Amann earned a walk and he scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 FARMING FLAMES 2

(Friday June 18th @ Farming) (League/Tournament Game)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rival and also advanced in the Farming tournament to the semifinals. They collected thirteen hits, including five doubles and eight players that collected hits. The Royals starting Chucker was Mason Primus, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Veteran righty DJ Schleicher threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and Dalton Thelen went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Dusty Adams went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 3-for-5 with double and Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Cameron Miller went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Trent Gertken earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher Adam Winkels threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Issac Nett, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Mergen went 1-for-4, Bradon Einyck was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ethan Navratil earned a walk and Cody Fourre was hit by a pitch

ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 METRO KNIGHTS 4

(Saturday June 19th @ Farming)

The Joes of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Class A Skyline League foe the Knights, backed by nine hits. The Joes starting pitcher was Tanner Aleshire, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bloch, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tanner Aleshire was credited for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a and a run and Ben Alvord went 2-for-4. John Huebesch went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Taylor Olson scored a run.

The Knights starting pitcher Shane Moore threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Herold threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Knights offense was led by Carter Shook, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and Austin Burandt went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Isaac Becker went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Seth Goplen went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Chris Jacobs went 2-for-4, Matt Nunn earned two walks and Shane Moore earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 4 HERON LAKE LAKERS 3

(Saturday June 19th @ Farming)

No Report on this game from either team

SEMIFINALS

RICHMOND ROYALS 15 SAUK CENTRE TITANS 1 (5 Innings)

(Saturday June 19th @ Farming)

The Royals of the Stearns County League defeated their Resorters league foe the Titans, backed by twelve hits, a home run and a double. The starting pitcher for the Royals was Logan Aleshire, he threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, gave up one run, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 3-for-3 for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Trent Gertken went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cameron Miller went 3-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Dusty Adams went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Thelen earned two walks and he was credited for two RBIs. Kyle Budde earned three walks and he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI.

The Titans starting pitcher was Jared Gesell, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Rousslange threw two innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Titans offense was led by Dylan Haskamp, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Derek Holm went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Brian Beuning and Andrew Rousslange both went 1-for-2. Andrew Primus went 1-for-3 and Jared Gesell went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 9 BECKER BANDITS 1

(Saturday June 19th @ Farming)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by six hits. Their starting pitcher Lukas Nyberg threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bloch, he went 2-for-3 for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Noah Bissett went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Ben Alvord earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Lukas Theisen was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Hunter Blommer earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Weisser earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The Bandits starting pitcher Cameron Fischer threw three innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Kolbinger threw three innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Weston Schug, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Luke Schumacher went 1-for-4, Kreeden Blomquist earned a walk and Matt Krenz and Wyatt Flint both 1-for-3.

CONSOLATION

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 12 FARMING FLAMES 6

(Saturday June 19th @ Farming)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Stearns County foe the Flames, backed by eleven hits, five doubles and a pair of triples. Their starting pitcher Nate Nierenhausen threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Will Kranz threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Jackson Voss, he went 3-for-4 with a pair triples and a double for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Will Kranz went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cam Knudsen went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dallas Haugen went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-4, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Schaefer was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Phelps Hemmesch went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs.

The Flames starting pitcher Chad Mergen threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Dominic Eiynck threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he issued two walks. Taylor Fourre threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Isaac Nett went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Colby Mergen went 1-for-3 with a double and Henry Theis went 1-for-4. Adam Winkels went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Cody Fourre had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Hunter Mergen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Taylor Fourre earned a walk and he scored a run, Tylor Schroeder earned a walk and Carson Holthaus was hit by a pitch.

METRO KNIGHTS 7 HERON LAKE 1

(Saturday June 19th @ Farming)

No game info was available.

CHAMPIONSHIP

RICHMOND ROYALS 9 ST. JOSEPH JOES 7

(Sunday June 20th @ Farming)

The Royals of the Stearns County League defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Joes, backed by nine hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher for the Royals was Austin Larson, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs and he issued a pair of walks.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Justin Schroeder earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Trent Gertken was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Carter Thelen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire earned two walks and he scored a run, Cameron Miller was hit by a pitch and Dusty Adams scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher Andrew Weisser threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bissett, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Peyton Joos had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Ben Alvord went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-1. Andrew Rott went 1-for-4, John Huebsch earned a walk, Willie Willats had a sacrifice bunt and Noah Bissett scored a run.

THIRD PLACE

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 9 BECKER BANDITS 2

(Sunday June 20th @ Farming)

The Titans of the Resorters League defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League the Bandits, backed by ten hits, including four doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher Shane Trattles threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up ten hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Titans offense was led by Andrew Rousslange, he went 3-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he had three stolen bases. Dylan Haskamp went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jake Haskamp went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brain Beuning went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jared Gesell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Primus went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Derek Holm was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Dominic Ritter and Hunter Fletcher both earned a walk and Shane Trattles was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Matthew Moe, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Graskreuz threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by by Kreeden Blomquist, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Luke Schumacher went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Mitch Louden went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Weston Schug and Dalton Fouquette both went 1-for-4 and Matt Krenz went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Rolf went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Matthew Moe went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

FIFTH PLACE

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 METRO KNIGHTS 4

(Sunday June 20th @ Farming)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe the Knights from the Skyline League, backed by five hits and aided by three walks. Starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was Jackson Voss, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Tyler Phelps Hemmesch, he went 2-for-3 with a late inning home run and a double for three big RBIs. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Gaven Schulte went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Zach Overboe went 1-for-3. Will Kranz earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Teddy Fleming had a sacrifice bunt. Jeff Amann earned a walk and Dallas Haugen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Metro Knights is unknown. Their offense was led by Austin VanDeWiele, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Austin Jerylo went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Shane Brown went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run, Matthew Wilkinson earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and No. 36 earned two walks and he scored two runs.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

(Wednesday June 16th @ Cold Spring)

The Springers of the Arrowhead West League defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express, backed by nine hits, including a triple and a double. Drew VanLoy started on the mound for the Springers, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Notch threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brad Olson went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Alex Jungels went 2-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-1 with a triple and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 and Nick Pennick was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Michael Hoffman, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw three innings in relief he gave up one hit, one walk, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Jordan Joseph closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Express was led on offense by Jordan Joseph, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Zach Dingmann had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk and Cade Marquardt earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Friesen had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Michael Hoffman went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Cody Leither went 1-for-3 and Brian Marquardt earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 12 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

(Wednesday June 16th @ St. Augusta)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the Central Valley League the Gussies, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of home runs. Their starting pitcher Dylan Notsch threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five walks, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw four innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Carlson threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Muskies were led on offense by Dylan Notsch, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for three RBIs. Veteran Tim Burns went 3-for-5 with home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Braeden Dyhuizen went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Johnny Schumer went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he had a sacrifice. Cody Partch went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Grant Mackenthun went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, CJ Hemmesch went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Andrew Deters earned a pair of walks.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Nevin Bloom, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three walks, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Fruth threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate Laudenbach threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and three walks.

The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Tyler Bautch went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-4, James Anderson and Gage Zastrow earned a walk and Michael Mooney earned a pair of walks.

ATWATER CHUCKERS TOURNAMENT

ATWATER CHUCKERS 9 KIMBALL EXPRESS 7

(Friday June 18th @ Atwater)

The Chuckers of the County Line League defeated their Central Valley League foe the Express, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. The Chuckers starting pitcher was Josh Kinzler, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Bagley threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts and Dylan Hoachler threw one inning, he issued a walk and Josh Kingery threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Josh Kinzler went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. David Kingery went 2-for-3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cameron Melin went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Logan Straumann went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Olson went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Jordan Nelson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

The Express staring pitcher was Thomas Pearson, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout and Matt Friesen threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters that he faced.

The Express offense was led by Joe Pennertz, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Ben Johnson went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Matt Friesen went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Dingmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Taurig earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 11 MINNEAPOLIS ANGELS 1

(Saturday June 19th @ Atwater)

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their Class A foe from the Skyline league the Angels, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher righty Brooks Marquardt threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Express was led on offense by Scott Marquardt, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jake Traurig was credited for two RBIs. Ben Johnson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Thomas Pearson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Joe Pennertz scored two runs.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 5 MILROY YANKEES 0

(Friday June 18th @ Hamburg Tournament/quarterfinals)

The Polecats of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Yankees of the Corn Belt league, backed by six timely hits and good defense and they were aided by three Yankees errors. Starting pitcher for the Polecats was lefty Tanner Eckhart, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, no walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Brayden Hanson, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-2, he earned two walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Calvin Schmitz went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Jace Pribyl went 1-for-3. Michael Olson earned a walk, Joe Tupy scored a run, Jon Affeldt had a stolen base and he scored a run, Thomas VanCulin was hit by a pitch and Cole Bovee had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Yankees was David Schmidt, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and two strikeouts. Aaron Mathiowetz threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Bauer went 2-for-4 with a double and Andy and David Schmidt both went 1-for-3.

LE SUEUR BRAVES 7 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2

(Saturday June 19th @ Hamburg Tournament)

The Braves of the River Valley League defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Polecats, backed by five timely hits. Their starting pitcher Tristin O’Brien threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, for walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Burke Nesbit threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeouts.

The Braves offense was led by Ryan McPartland, he went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Tristin O’Brien went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tom Gupton went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Pengilly went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Colton Bruce went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Burke Nesbit earned two walks and he scored three runs. Zach Berndt earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Mitch Casperson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher Michael Revenig threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Manning threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and one runs. Jason Axelberg threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and Jace Pribyl threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Brayden Hanson went 1-for-4 for an RBI, Cole Bovee went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jon Affeldt had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Jace Pribyl earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

(Wednesday June 16th @ St. Joesph)

The Lakers of the Victory League defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double. The Lakers starting pitcher Riley Voit threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Stich threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Jacob Adrian threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Riley Voit, he went 1-for-2 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Jacob Adrian went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Peyton Krumrei went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Ryan Janzen went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs and Joe Dolan went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Matt Meyer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Cole Wellmann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Cody Stich and Carter Holthaus both earned a walk.

The Joes starting pitcher Andrew Rott, threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Joes offense was led by Willie Willats, he went 2-for-2 with a double, Lukas Theisen went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and John Huebsch went 1-for-1.

REGAL EAGLES 9 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

(Saturday June 19th @ Paynesville)

The Eagles of the County Line League defeated their rivals from the Stearns County League the Rangers, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Adrian Belden was the Eagles starting pitcher, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brandon Wedel threw two innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nathan Meyer, he went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chris Beier went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and. Jordan Beier was credited for an RBI. Adrian Belden went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Josh Beier was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Blake Karsch earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud, he went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs. Tyler Kemen went 1-for-2 with a walk and he had a stolen base and Austin Klaphake earned a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Brandon Schleper, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs and three walks. Spence Evans threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Max Athmann threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Austin Pauls went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Bryce Vanderbeek was credited for an RBI, Josiah Utsch was credited for an RBI and Spence Evens went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 12 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

(Wednesday June 16th @ Paynesville)

The Pirates of the County Line league defeated their Stearns County League the Rangers, backed by nine hits, including a double and a home run. The Pirates starting pitcher was Griffin Bjerke, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Garrett Leusink, he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Rick Hendrickson went 2-for-2 for three RBIs and Blake Vagle went 4-for-4 for an RBI and he scored at run. Grant Fuchs went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 2-for-2 for an RBI and Tanner Stanley went 2-for-2. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Griffin Bjerke earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Luke Johnson earned three walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Grayson Fuchs had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Dawson Hemmesch, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Spence Evans threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Rangers offense was led by Bennett Evans, he went 1-for-1 with a double, Jordan Schleper went 1-for-2 and Devon Savage and Dawson Hemmesch both earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 0

(Friday June 19th @ Paynesville)

The Lakers of the Stearns County League defeated their rivals from the County Line League the Pirates, backed by seven very timely hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher Trent Wendlandt threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jason Kampsen, he went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Grant Ludwig was credited for an RBI. Shane Kampsen was credited for an RBI and Nick Dingman went 1-for-2. Carter Wessel went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs, Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Spencer Lieser and Lucas Holtz both earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Oerhrlein threw two innings in relief, he gave up two runs, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Grant Fuchs, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Luke Johnson went 2-for-3. Drew Tangen went 1-for-3 and Grady Fuchs was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Abe Bullard went 1-for-3, Blake Vagle, Tanner Stanley and Griffin Bjerke all earned a walk.

NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 2 REGAL EAGLES 0

(Saturday June 19th @ Regal)

The Lakers defeated their County Line rivals the Eagles, backed by five timely hits and the pitching of Weston Gjerde. He threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by three doubles, Josh Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Jared Cortez went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Justin Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Aaron Zimmer went 1-for-3 and Regan Carlson scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Chris Beier, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Shane Rademacher, he went 2-for-4 with a double, Nathan Meyer went 2-for-2 and he earned two walks, Chris Beier went 1-for-4 and Tyler Kemen had a stolen base.

REGAL EAGLES 11 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

(Saturday June 19th @ Paynesville)

The Eagles of the County Line League defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits. Their starting pitcher Jordan Wosmek threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Josh Beier, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Chris Beier went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Beier went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shane Rademacher went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Nathan Meyer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Bennett Schultz earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Jeff Schaefer was credited for an RBI. Blake Karsch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was it by a pitch and he scored two runs, Nathan Beier and Adrian Belden both scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Tori Ulmscheid, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Weston Brinkman threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Hopfer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Jason Kampsen, he went 1-for-2 and Spencer Leiser went 1-for-1. Shane Kampsen earned two walks and he scored a run, Nick Dingman was credited for an RBI and Grant Ludwig, Carter Wessel and Weston Brinkman all earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 BRAINERD BEES 1

(Saturday June 12th @ Monticello)

The Polecats of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Arrowhead Northwest Class B Bees, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher Tom VanCulin threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eleven hits. Ty Ulven threw three innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Isaac Frandsen, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Alex Otto went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases and Brayden Hanson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jon Affeldt went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, Calvin Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Jace Pribyl went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Michael Olson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Michael Revenig went 1-for-1 and Joe Tuby and Carson Sawatzke both scored a run.

The Bees starting pitcher Brian Voigt threw eight innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Bees offense consisted of Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Colin Kleffman went 1-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored their only run. Colby Watlund went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brian Voigt was hit by a pitch and Phil Zynda earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

(Friday June 18th @ Eden Valley)

The Hawks of the Central Valley League defeated their Victory League foe the Saints, backed by seven hits, good defense and good pitching. The Hawks starting pitcher Jackson Geislinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Joshua Johnson, he went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Austin Schlangen went 2-for-4 and he scored the only run of the game. Jordan Kelm went 2-for-4 and Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-4. Sam Nistler earned a walk, Stephen Pennertz was hit by a pitch and Matt Unterberger and Matthew Pennertz both earned a stolen base.

The Saints starting pitcher was Carter Douvier, threw threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Caitlin threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Saints offense was led by Tyler Huls, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Carter Douvier went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Gombos went 1-for-4 and Rolando Ramos earned three walks and he had a stolen base. Jacob Walters was hit twice by a pitch, Jake Ethen was hit once by a pitch and Alex Dalbec earned a walk.

CLEAR LAKE RIVER CATS 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

(Saturday June 19th @ Staples)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by seven hits, a triple and a double. They were aided by eleven walks, to give their starting pitcher a great deal of support. Andy Nefs was the River Cats starting pitcher, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jake Carper, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hunter Mutterer went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Justin Houge went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Nick Proshek earned two walks, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Layer went 1-for-4 with a triple, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Picka went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Al Smith earned a walk and he scored two runs, Jake Holewa, Cole Gueningsman, Tyler Carper and Adam Smith all earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Alex Krelling, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brett Knudsen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Brown threw two innings in relief to close it out, he issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Blake Brown, he went 2-for-3 and Ryan Szymanski went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Hamak and Matt Krepp both went 1-for-3 and Jordan Golombiecki had a pair of stolen bases.

STAPLES LUMBERBATS 3 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

(Saturday June 19th @ Staples)

The Lumberbats of the Lake and Pine League defeated the Lakers of the Sauk Valley League, backed by four hits and aided by four walks. The starting pitcher for the Lumberbats was No. 2, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. No info given on any other pitcher.

The Lumberbats offense was led by Austin Redemske, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Blake Petrich went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Swendsrud earned two walks and he scored a run and Cole Winkels earned a walk and Jason Bachman earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mike Golombiecki, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Hamak threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Brown threw one inning of relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Ben Brown went 2-for-2, Ryan Szymanski went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Blake Brown went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Matt Krepp was hit by a pitch.

CLEAR LAKE RIVER CATS 7 CLINTON CARDS 4

(Saturday June 19th @ Staples)

The River Cats of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Cards from the Land O’Ducks league, backed by eleven hits, including six doubles. Their starting pitcher Cody Thiery threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jackson Layer, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Ty Carper went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Jake Carper went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Nick Proshek and Hunter Mutterer both earned a walk.

The Cards starting pitcher Ryan Toelle threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Cards offense was led by Keane Turner, he went 2-for-3 with triple and a double, he had three stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jake Adelman went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Toelle went 1-for-3 and both Ben Blees and Nate Vogt earned walks. Mike Adelman was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he had a sacrifice and Kevin Caster had a sacrifice.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 13 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7

(Saturday June 19th @ Cold Spring)

The Rockets of the Corn Belt League defeated their Central Valley League foe the Rockies, backed by fifteen hits, with a big nine run inning in the sixth. Their starting pitcher Tanner Bauman threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Knott threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockets offense was led by nine players collecting hits, led by Paxton Nelson, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Isaac Call went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Asaiah Smith went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brooks Asche went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Steen went 2-for-6 for an RBI and he scored a run. Caleb Ditmarson went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and a sacrifice and Eli Nelson earned two walks and he scored a run. Veteran Mike Jeseritz went 1-for-3, John Sawatzky went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Wylie Lottman went 1-for-2.

The Rockies staring pitcher Jake Brinker threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Chris Sundmark gave up one hit, three walks and two runs. Luke Humbert threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brock Humbert threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and David Jones went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Colin Eskew went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Humbert went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Neu earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run, Brady Linn and TJ Neu both earned walk.

FOREST LAKE BREWERS 10 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1

(Saturday June 19th @ Cold Spring)

The Brewers of the the Metro Minny defeated the Arrowhead West Springers, backed by sixteen hits and eight different players collected hits. Their starting pitcher Jackson Schaefer threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. TJ Galleberg threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Wallner threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Cam Kline, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sean Graff went 4-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Rydel went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Logan Walker went 2-for-5 and he scored three runs. Mike Schultz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Cory Purkat went 1-for-5. Brandon Rogers went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Jordan Schaefer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher Chris Butala threw four innings, he gave up eight hits five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Pennick threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen he went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 2-for-5 and Brad Olson went 2-for-5 and Nick Allen earned two walks. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Joe Dempsey had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Alex Jungels went 1-for-4, Drew Bulson went 1-for-5 and Nick Pennick earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULES:

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday June 26th

Kimball Express @ St. Augusta Gussies (1:00)

Sunday June 27th

Luxemburg Brewers @ Kimball Express (2:00)

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Watkins Clippers (2:00)

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Cold Spring Rockies (1:30)

Eden Valley Hawks @ St. Augusta Gussies (2:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 23rd

Rogers Red Devils @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Lake Cafe Big Lake Sting @ Becker Bandits (6:00)

Clearwater River Cats @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

Saturday June 26th

Sartell Muskies @ Becker Bandits (1:30)

Clearwater River Cats @ St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Clear Lake Lakers (1:30)

Sunday June 26th

Sartell Muskies @ St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Lake Cafe Big Lake Stingers @ Sartell Stone Poneys (2:00)

Clearwater Lake Lakers @ Rogers Red Devils (12:30)

Monticello Polecats @ Becker Bandits (4:00)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Saturday June 26th

Elrosa Saints @ Farming Flames (8:00)

Lake Henry Lakers @ Meire Grove Grovers (1:30)

Sunday June 7th

Farming Flames @ St. Martin Martins (1:30)

Richmond Royals @ Roscoe Rangers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE

Friday June 25th

Avon Lakers @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

Sunday June 27th

Buckman Billygoats @ Foley Lumber Jacks (1:30)

St. Wendel Saints @ St. Stephen Steves (1:30)

Opole Bears @ Randal Cubs (1:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Sunday June 27th

Atwater Chuckers @ New London-Spicer Twins (1:30)

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE:

Wednesday June 23rd

Hamel Hawks @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

Saturday June 26th

Shakopee Tournament

Cold Spring Springers vs. Shakopee Indians (12:00)

Cold Spring Springers vs. Blaine Fusion (3:00)

Brainerd Bees @ Moorhead Brewers (1:00)

Sunday June 27th

Cold Spring Springers vs. Miesville Mudhens (12:00)

(At Moorhead (Mattson Field)

Hamel Hawks vs. Moorhead Brewers (1:00)

Moorhead Mudcats vs. Brainerd Bees (1:30)

Hamel Hawks vs. Brainerd Bees (4:00)

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Wednesday June 23rd

St. Stephen Steves @ Luxemburg Brewers (6:30)

Foley Lumberjacks @ St. Joseph Joes (6:15)

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Paynesville Pirates (6:00)

Friday June 25th

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Saturday June 26th

Cold Spring Rockies @ Litchfield Blues (7:00)

Isanti Redbirds vs. Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Sunday June 27th

Sauk Centre Titans @ Freeport Black Sox (2:00)

ALL STAR GAME INFO, ROSTERS

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE vs. CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE ALL STAR GAME

FRIDAY JUNE 25th @ FARMING (8:00)

(Elrosa-EL)

(Greenwald-GW)

(Meire Grove-MG)

(New Munich-NM)

(Spring Hill-SH)

(Farming-FARM)

(Lake Henry-LH)

(Richmond-RICH)

(Roscoe-ROS)

(St. Martin-STM)

Pitchers

Scott Lieser (STM)

Ben Schroeder (STM)

Sam Hopfer (LH)

Anthony Revermann (SH)

Matt Imdieke (MG)

Payton VanBeck (EL)

Tyler Hoffman (GW)

Alt- Ty Reller (NM)

Alt- Mason Primus (RICH)

Outfield

Matt Quade (LH)

Kevin Kuefler (EL)

Owen Meyer (SH)

Adam Stangler (NM)

Dalton Thelen (RICH)

Isaac Nett (FARM)

Alt - Tanner Klaphake

Infield

Jamie Terres (SH)

Eric Terres (SH)

Jackson Peter (EL)

Will Funk (NM)

Taylor Fourre (FARM)

Jason Kampsen (EL)

Alt- Matt Schmitz (EL)

1st Base

Colton Meyer (MG)

Carter Wessel (LH)

Alt- Justin Schroeder (RICH)

Catcher

Nate Terres (SH)

Cole Schmitz (RICH)

Alt- Cody Fourre (FARM)

DH

Devon Savage (ROS)

Nick Dingman (LH)

Al-Nolan Reuter (STM)

Starters & Back-Ups:

(Cold Spring-CS)

(Kimball-K)

(Watkins-W)

(Eden Valley-EV)

(Pearl Lake-PL)

(St. Nick-SN

(St. Augusta-SA)

(Luxemburg-L)

Catcher – Calvin Kalthoff (CS) - Cade Marquardt (K)

1st Base – Brendan Ashton (W) - Austin Schlangen (EV)

2nd Base – Ben Johnson (K) - Carter Block (W)

3rd Base – David Jonas (CS) - Scott Marquardt (K)

SS – Jordan Neu (CS) - Ryan Wieneke (PL), Brock Humbert (CS)

Outfield – Tyler Geislinger (CS) - Derek Kuechle (SN) - Austin Ruehle (K) - Brooks Marquardt (K) - Marcus Lommel (SA) - Dan Berg (W) - Luke Harren (L)

DH – Alex Geislinger (CS) - Nick Schmitt (PL)

Pitcher – Matt Geislinger (W) - Jake Brinker (CS) - Zach Dingmann (K) - JT Harren (L) - Justin Thompson (W) - Matt Dingmann (K) - Travis Laudenbach (SA) - Mitch Wieneke (PL)

Alternates:

Catcher – Brady Kenning (L)

1st Base – Mitch Kunkel (PL)

2nd Base – Max Fuchs (PL)

3rd Base – Justin Kunkel (PL)

SS – Jordan Joseph (K)

OF – Derek Kuechle (P)

Pitcher – Eli Backes (CS)