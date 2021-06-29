Town Ball Weekly And All Star Game Recap

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

June 28th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10-2

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8-3

ST.AUGUSTA GUSSIES 7-3

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1-9

SOUTH DIVISION

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7-4

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6-4

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2-8

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1-9

WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 5

(Sunday June 27th @ Watkins)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including eight different players collecting hits. Veteran lefty Dan Berg started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Matt Geislinger threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recored eight strikeouts. Righty Justin Thompson closed it out with one inning in relief to earn the save, he issued one walk.

The Clippers offense was led by Veteran Dan Berg, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Dustin Kramer went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Brendan Ashton went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Carter Block went 2-for-4. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Matt Geislinger, Nolan Geislinger both went 1-for-5 and each scored a run and Justin Thompson was credited for an RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Mitch Wieneke, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and four walks. Noah Klinefelter threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Andrew Schmidt, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Linn went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Justin Kunkel went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Colton Fruth went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice for an RBI and he scored a run. Rudy Notch went 2-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Brady Leverington had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Nick Schmidt earned a walk and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4

(Saturday June 26th @ St. Augusta)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by eleven hits, including two home runs, a double and a triple. Righty Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Hoffman threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tom Pearson closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Tommy Friesen, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Ben Johnson went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cade Marquardt went 2-for-5. Austin Ruehle was credited for two RBIs and Joe Pennertz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher Tyler Bautch threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Laudenbach threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Dusty Schultzetenberg, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Adam Gwost went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Nate Gwost was credited for an RBI. Marcus Lommel went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Zach Laudenbach was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Michael Laudenbach earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 5 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0

(Sunday June 27th @ Kimball)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, backed by nine hits, including a big four run first inning. Lefty Matt Dingmann started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Andy Dingmann closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Express was led on offense by Ben Johnson, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Matt Friesen went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Joe Pennertz went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk.Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Adam Beyer went 1-for-4, Brian Marquardt earned a walk and Cody Leither scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Reed Pfannenstein threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Connor Clark went 1-of-1. Derrik Orth, Josh Lancot and Sam Iten all went 1-for-4 and Noah Grove, Reed Pfannenstein and Isaac Matchinsky all earned a walk

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

(Sunday June 27th @ Cold Spring)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles. Lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one run and he scored one strikeout. Eli Backes threw 7 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Trevor Lardy closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. David Jonas went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Jordan Neu went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Sam Distel went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nick Skluzacek had a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex Geislinger earned a walk.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Derek Kuechle, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Howen threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Conner Lincoln, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Dylan Rausch was credited for a RBI. Derek Kuechle went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Hunter Arens went 2-for-4. Alex Foerhenbacher went 1-for-3 and Nick Howen went 1-for-1. Damian Lincoln scored a run, Tanner Anderson, Tanner Rausch and Michael Bautch all were hit by a pitch.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 10 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3

(Sunday June 27th @ St. Augusta)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by twelve hits, including one home run, they had eight different players collect hits. Travis Laudenbach started on the mound for the Gussies, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Nevin Bloom threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits and one walk.

The Gussies offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Adam Gwost went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Mitch Gwost went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Aaron Fruth went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Nate Gwost went 1-for4 for an RBI. James Anderson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Michael Laudenbach earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Ben Arends, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tanner O’Lean threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tanner O’Lean went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Austin Schlangen went 1-for-5. Jordan Kelm went 5-for-5 and he scored a run and David Pennertz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cain Renner went 1-for-3, Travis Thielen was hit by a pitch and Sam Nistler and Austin Berg both went 1-for-2.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SAUK VALLEY WEST

SARTELL MUSKIES 9-0

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6-3

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5-5

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3-5

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1-8

SAUK VALLEY EAST

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8-0

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 4-3

BECKER BANDITS 2-5

ROGERS RED DEVILS 2-5

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0-5

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

(Sunday June 27th @ St. Joe)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by ten hits and good defense. Veteran right Adam Wenker started on the mound for the Muskies, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. David Kroger closed it out with two innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 1-for-4 for a home run and he earned a walk. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jace Otto went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Ethan Carlson went 2-for-5. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Jake Sweeter went 1-for-5. Riley Ahrndt and Jacob Merrill both went 1-for-1, Jack Greenlun was hit by a pitch and Charlie Kent earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Isaac Holthuas, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and one run. Lukas Theisen threw nine innings, he gave up nine hits, two walks, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Lucas Theisen, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Ben Alvord went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Peyton Joos went 2-for-4 he scored a run. Noah Bissett, Tanner Aleshire and Tanner Blommer all went 1-for-4

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 ROGERS RED DEVILS 4

(Saturday June 26th @ Rogers)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by eleven hits, including two doubles and a home run. Lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Jake Sweeter, he went 3-for-3 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. David Kroger went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Jace Otto went 1-for-6. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Riley Ahrndt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Dan O’Connell earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Sam Orgon, he threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Hanson threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one run and two walks.

The Red Devils offense was led by Sam Ripley, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Bryan “Big Mac’ McCallum went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Luke Selken went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Bjork went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Adam Eldridge went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Kimbler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Johnson went 1-for-1

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 ROGERS RED DEVILS 0 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 23rd @ Monticello)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by twelve hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher was Alex Otto, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Brayden Hanson, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Otto went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Michael Olson went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Frandsen went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Michael Revenig and Cole Bovee both went 2-for-3 and each scored a pair of runs. Calvin Schmitz went 2-for-3 and Jon Affeldt was credited for an RBI. Jason Axelberg earned a walk and he scored a run and Carson Sawatzke scored two runs.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Logan Kimbler, he threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Welle threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced. Bryndon Haggerty went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Sam Ripley went 1-for-3 and Tyler Bjork earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 13 BECKER BANDITS 2 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 27th @ Becker)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the Bandits, backed by fourteen hits, including six doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was lefty Tanner Eckhart, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Michael Revering threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats were led of offense by Michael Olson, he went 3-for-5 with a grand slam n the first inning and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Jace Pribyl went 2-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joe Tupy went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.Jason Axelberg went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Alex Otto went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Gary Revenig went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Braydon Hanson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Carson Sawatzke went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Ty Ulven earned a walk. Keenan Macek was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Calvin Schmitz scored a run.

Starting pitcher for the Becker Bandits was Andrew Kolbinger, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, nine run and he issued three walks. Cameron Fischer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and Ryan Groskreut threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and three walks. Matt Krenz threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one urn and two walks.

The Bandits offense was led by Matt Krenz, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, Weston Schug went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-3 and Matt Louden went 1-for-3

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

(Saturday June 26th @ St. Joseph)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, backed by nine hits. Lukas Nyberg started on the mound for the Joes, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Aleshire, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Bissett went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs and Peyton Joos was credited for an RBI. Brandon Bissett went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Isaac Holthaus earned two walks and he had a stolen base and John Huebsch earned two walks.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Andrew Nefs, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jack Grell threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Tyler Carper, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-3 with a double. Callan Henkemyer went 2-for-4 and Jackson Layer had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Grell and Adam Smith both went 1-for-4 and Hunter Holewa earned a walk.

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE STINGERS 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

(Sunday June 27th @ Sartell)

The Lake Cafe of Big Lake defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals, backed by thirteen hits, including two doubles, a triple and a home run. Righty Dallas Miller started on the mound for the Lake Cafe, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lake Cafe’s offense was led by Dallas Miller, he went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Matt Chuba went 3-for-5 with a double and Mason Miller went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Preston Schlegel went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Brandon Holthaus went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Max Koprek, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits and three runs.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Teddy Flemming went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jackson Vos went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4, Jeff Amann earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Josh Schaefer was hit by a pitch.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3

(Wednesday June 23rd @ Sartell)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by six hits, including a home run and three doubles. A huge base clearing double in the 8th inning gave the River Cats the lead. Ty Carper started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Jake Carper threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Adam Smith, he went 1-for-3 with his base clearing double in the eighth for three huge RBIs. Ty Carper went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Callan Hinkemeyer went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Justin Houge went 1-for-3. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-4, Hunter Holewa earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Layer earned a walk and he scored a run, Nick Proshek earned a walk and he scored a run and Al Smith scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher young Chase Heying, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Reed Johnson threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Quinton Young, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Kalen Lewis went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-5 and Shawn Lindsay earned two walks and he was credited for an RBI. Jeff Amann earned two walks and he scored a run and Will Kranz earned two walks and he scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 (7 Innings)

(Saturday June 26th @ Clear Lake)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including five doubles. Righty Reece Johnson started on the mound for the Stone Poneys, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by player/manager Jeff Amann, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zack Overboe went 1-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-5 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored three runs. Gavan Schulte went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Will Krenz went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Witte went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Steve Fish was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Shawn Lindsay earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Matt Korte threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Kreiling threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Brett Knudsen went 2-for-3, Blake Brown went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brock Brown went 1-for-2. Jordan Golombiecki and Luke VanErp both went 1-for-3.

LAKE CAFE OF BIG LAKE 5 BECKER BANDITS 2

(Wednesday June 23 @ Becker)

The Lake Cafe defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, they collected seven very timely hits. Their starting pitcher Mason Miller threw six innings to earn the win. Matthew Chuba threw one inning in relief and Preston Schlegel threw two innings in relief to close it out.

The Lake Cafe’s offense was led by Tanner Teige, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Miller went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Travis Hendrickson was credited for an RBI and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Will Boeckman went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Cameron Fischer, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matthew Moe threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Matt Krenz, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Mitch Louden went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Schumacher went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Zach Wenner went 1-for-3, Connor Rolf went 1-for-4 and Weston Schug earned two walks.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 14 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 27th @ Clear Lake)

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League Rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles. Starting pitcher Luke Welle threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Adam Eldridge threw the final inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Sam Ripley, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Eldridge went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Luke Selken went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored five runs. Brian “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tylor Bjork went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Logan Kimbler went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Eric Simon was hit by a pitch and credited for an RBI, Adam Kruger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ryan Davidson scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mike Smith, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and three walks. Ben Brown threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and two walks. Mike Golombiecki threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Jordan Golombiecki threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and he issued one walk.

The Lakes offense was led by Blake Brown and Matt Korte, they both went 2-for-3, Ben Brown went 1-for-3 and Nick Hamak earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7-3

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6-3

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4-5

ELROSA SAINTS 3-7

GREENWALD CUBS 1-8

SOUTH DIVISION

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8-1

RICHMOND ROYALS 7-2

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4-4

FARMING FLAMES 4-5

ROSCOE RANGERS 1-8

FARMING FLAMES 7 ELROSA SAINTS 1

(Saturday June 26th @ Farming)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Saints, backed by six timely hits, including a home run and a double. Veteran Lefty Brad Mergen started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Rookie righty Ethan Navratil threw three innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 2-for-2 with a home run, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Cody Fourre went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned two walks. Will Mergen went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Brad Mergen earned two walks and he scored two runs. Bradon Einyck went 1-for-4 with a double, Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Adam Winkels earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Payton VanBeck threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Peyton Winter threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Jackson Peter threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four walks and two runs. Wyatt Steffensen threw three 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Will VanBeck went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz was credited for an RBI, Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 and Brandon Roelike earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 4 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2

(Sunday June 27th @ St. Martin)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Martins, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and two doubles. The starting pitcher was Adam Winkels, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recored seven strikeouts. Bradon Einyck threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Navratil threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Brad Mergen had a good weekend, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Taylor Fourre went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Fourre went 3-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Isaac Nett went 4-for-5 for an RBI and Bradon Einyck went 1-for-4. Will Mergen earned two walks, Robert Schleper earned a walk and hHenry Thies had a sacrifice bunt.

The Martins starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Schroeder, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Right Bryan Schlangen threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Kyle Lieser threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he earned a walk. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Zach Moritz went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Matt Schlangen was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Scott Lieser was hit by a pitch.

RICHMOND ROYALS 11 ROSCOE RANGERS 6 (10 Innings)

(Sunday June 27th @ Roscoe)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs. Veteran righty Blaine Athmann started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran Righty DJ Schleicher threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits and four runs. Dalton Thelen threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Mason Primus, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-5 with a home run in the top of the 10th, he had four RBIs. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-5 with a home run and he earned a walk and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice. Trent Gertken went 2-for-6 for an RBI and he scored a run. Alex Budde went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Dusty Adams earned a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Russell Leyendecker threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Devon Savage, he went 4-for-6 for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Russell Leyendecker went 4-for-6 for an RBI and Bryden Pung went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Jordan Schleper went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs and Max Athmann wen 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Nick Hommerding went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Austin Pauls went 1-for-5. Bryce Vanderbeek earned two walks and Spence Evans earned a walk.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 9 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

(Sunday June 27th @ Meire Grove)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of home runs. Josh Roelike started on the mound for the Grovers, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits and four runs. Jaron Klaphake threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Josh Roelike went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Alex Welled went 2-for-5. Tanner Klaphake went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jaron Klaphake went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Ludwig, he threw six innings, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Mathew Quade, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Jordan Orbeck went 2-for-4. Shane Kampsen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Copper Bast went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOUTH/WEST

SOBIESKI SKIS 10-0

UPSALA BLUEJAYS 9-1

AVON LAKERS 9-1

RANDALL CUBS 7-2

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6-4

ST. STEPHEN STEVE 4-6

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 3-6

OPOLE BEARS 1-8

SWANVILLE SWANS 0-8

FLENSBURG FALCONS 0-8

NORTH/EAST

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 8-0

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 6-4

PIERZ LAKERS 5-2

NISSWA LIGHTING 5-2

PIERZ BREWERS 3-5

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 2-6

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 3-4

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 2-5

PIERZ BULLDOGS 1-8

AVON LAKERS 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4

(Friday June 25th @ Freeport)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by sixteen hits, including two triples and six doubles. Their starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Harlander threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Wellmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cody Stich, he went 3-for-6 with two doubles for five RBIs and he had a stolen base. Riley Voit went 3-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Phillipi went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Joe Dolan went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Peyton Krumrei went 2-for-5 with a double, Noah Voz went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Jacob Adrian earned a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher Carter Neuenschwander threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryan Benson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Blacks Sox offense was led by Ike Sawyer, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Bryan Benson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Nate Mettenberg went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Neuenshwander went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4, Conner Hemker earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Sawyer earned two walks.

BUCKMAN BILLGOATS 6 FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 4

(Saturday June 26th @ Buckman)

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League rivals the Lumber Jacks, backed by ten hits, including a big home run. Matt Tautges was the starting pitcher for the Billygoats, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw 6 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Noah Boser, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Travis Kahl went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Joe Kahl went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Lane Girtz and Matt Tautges both went 1-for-4 for an RBI and both scored a run. Noah Cekalla went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Shawn Lanners went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jack Suska went 1-for-4.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher lefty Alec Dietl threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier threw four innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Tony Stay, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tyler Midas went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Beier went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and Sam Keeler earned two walks. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Loegering earned a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 13 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3 (7 Innings)

(Saturday June 26th @ Buckman)

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and a home run. They put up five runs in the third and six more in the fourth innings. The starting pitcher for the Billygoats was Austin Dickman, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs and eight walks.

The Billygoats offense was led by Noah Cekalla, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Lane Girtz went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Suska went 2-for-4 with a home run for thee RBIs. Shawn Lanners went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and Travis Kahl went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Tautges went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Noah Boser had two sacrifice flys for two RBIs and Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Chris Belling, he was tagged with the loss and Jake Schelonka threw in relief. The Steves offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for an RBI and he scored two runs. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Bo Schmitz went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Derek Durant earned two walks and he scored a run. Logan Siemers earned two walks and Ben Omann earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1

(Sunday June 27th @ St. Stephen)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by twelve hits, including one double and a triple. Veteran Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Bo Schmitz, he went 3-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he got a stolen base. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Jake Schelonka went 1-for-3, he earned three walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored four runs. Derek Durant went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Omann went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Tony Schmitz earned two walks and he was credited for two RBIs. Riley Hartwig went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Carter Douvier, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, twelve walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, and he issued one walk.

The Saints offense was led by Peter Schumer, he went 2-for-4 with a double. Tyler Huls went 1-for-4 with a double and Jake Ethen earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Will Ethen went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Jack Opatz went 1-for-4. Jacob Wolter went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 14 FLENSBURG FALCONS 6

(Saturday June 26th @ Flensburg)

The Saints defeated their Victory League rivals the Falcons, backed by sixteen hits, including a triple and six players with multi-hit games. Jordan Gombos started on the mound for the Saints, he did earn the win. Jake Ethen earned the save in relief, no pitching stats were made available.

The Saints were led on offense by Carter Douvier, he went 3-for-3 with a triple and he scored four runs. Jake Ethen went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Jordan Gombos went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Tyler Huls went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-6 for two RBIs, Peter Schumer went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Wolter scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher Tucker Vetsch was the pitcher of record. They were led on offense by Russ Fellbaum, he went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs. Jeremy Mugg went 2-for-4 and Gerard Kolkett went 2-for-3. Brent Carry and Reece Hubbard both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run. Gunnar Gustafson and Blake Meyer both went 1-for-4 and Brady Shelstad went 1-for-3.

OPOLE BEARS 8 SWANVILLE SWANS 0 (6 Innings)

(Sunday June 27th @ Swanville)

The Bears defeated their Victory League rivals the Swans, backed by seven hits, including home run. Tate Lange started on the mound for the Bears, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bears were led on offense by Alex Lange, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four huge RBIs. Austin Lange went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Derek Theisen went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned two walks. Drew Lange went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned walk he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Steve Bartkowitz went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Blake Niemeyer was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Tate Lange earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Swans starting pitcher was Troy Evans, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk. Travis Barthel threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Cooper Thieschafer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Carter Loven and Preston Pung both went 1-for-2 and Tren Dinuis was hit by a pitch.

RANDALL CUBS 4 OPOLE BEARS 1

(Sunday June 27th @ Randall)

The Cubs defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by eight hits including a double. Their starting pitcher was Caleb Strack, he threw eight innings to earned the win. He gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Travis Wenzel threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Ricky Drew, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Caleb Strack went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Tom Kunkel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Travis Wenzel went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett Strack went 1-for-3 and Brandon Dickmann scored a run.

The Bears staring pitcher Jake Nelson threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Derek Thielen went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Isaiah Folsom, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Tony Boeckermann and Steve Benkowski both went 1-for-4. Jake Nelson and Jordan Schmitz both earned a walk and a stolen base and Austin Lange and Drew Lange both earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

(Sunday June 27th @ St. Wendel)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by six hits and aided by nine walks. Taylor Erickson started on the mound for the Black Sox, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Brandon Sawyer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Matt Johnson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nate Mettenburg had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Bryan Benson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Pesta went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Sawyer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base. Jake Braegelmann earned two walks and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jack Opatz, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Ethen threw 7 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jake Ethen went 1-for-4 for a double and Alex Dalbec went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Opatz and Peter Schumer both went 1-for-4 and Will Ethen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5-3

ATWATER CHUCKERS 5-2

REGAL EAGLES 4-4

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4-4

STARBUCK STARS 4-4

NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 1-6

ATWATER CHUCKERS 5 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4

(Sunday June 27th @ Spicer)

The Chuckers defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Josh Kingery started on the mound, he chucked for five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. David Kingery threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Veteran Jordan Olson went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Josh Kinzler went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Cameron Mellin went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Ezra Kaping went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Eli Albrecht went 1-for-4, Afton Kaping had a stolen base and Conner Barker earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Scott Rambow, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for an a RBI. Ethan Haugen went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Adam Schrader went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Mike Danielson and Dalton Rambow both went 1-for-4. Ben Kulset went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Hunter Magnuson was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Josh Soine earned a walk and he scored a run.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3-0

MOORHEAD BREWERS 3-1

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2-1

HAMEL HAWKS 0-3

BRAINERD BEES 0-3

EAST GRAND FORKS MASS

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 13 HAMEL HAWKS 9

(Wednesday June 23rd @ Cold Spring)

The Springers defeated their Arrowhead West League foe the Hawks in a come from behind effort. They collected eleven hits, including a home run and three doubles. The Springers had three big innings, they put up four in the third, four in the sixth and five runs in the seventh inning. The Springers young righty started on the mound, Nolan Notch, he battled the Hawks for five innings. He gave up thirteen hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran righty Chris Butala thew two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he issued two walks. Nick Pennick threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Pennick went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Bulson went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Alex Jungels scored two runs and Beck Loesch scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Dylan Drees, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs and he issued three walks. Alex Houlihan threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and he issued two walks. Dominic Fleming threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he issued two walks.

The Hawks offense was led by Tyler Schell, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Nolan Tichy went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Westermeyer went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Puncochar went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Sawtelle went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Houlihan went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run, Dylan Wilson went 1-for-3 with a double and Brayden Gray went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 12 BRAINERD BEES 1 (7 Innings)

(Saturday June 26th @ Mattson Field Fargo)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by twenty hits, including five doubles. Jason Beilke started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Olson threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jeremy Peschel, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Adam went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Mike Peschel went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joe Hallock went 3-for-5 with two doubles and he scored three runs. Brandt Kolpack went 3-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Spencer Flaten went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Nick Salentine went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jayse McLean went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Oye went 1-for-4.

The Bees starting pitcher was Brian Voigt, he threw five innings, he gave up fourteen hits and six runs. Adam DeVall threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and one walk. Tim Martin threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bees offense was led by Phil Zynda, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Eli Roberts went 1-for-3 and Brian Voigt was hit by a pitch. Adam DeVall, Ben Dornself and Tim Martin all earned walks.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 7 BRAINERD BEES 0

(Saturday June 26th @ Matson Field Fargo)

The Mudcats defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by fourteen hits, including a double and one triple. Starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Ty Syverson, he threw seven innings, to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Gabe Duncan threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Tommy Horan, he went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Noah Pilon went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Caleb Saari went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Peyton Reed went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks. Ty Syverson went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Drew Olsonowski went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run, Gabe Duncan went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Gunkel went 1-for-5 and Max Boran earned a walk.

The Bees starting pitcher was Eli Roberts, he threw a complete game, he gave up fourteen hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Bees offense was led by Brian Voigt, he went 2-for-4 and Phil Zynda went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tim Martin earned a walk, Ben Dorself was hit by a pitch and Tim Martin went 1-for-4.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 10 HAMEL HAWKS 2

(Sunday June 27th @ Mattson Field)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B rivals the Hawks, backed by fifteen hits, including five doubles and a triple. The Brewers starting pitcher was Brook Lyter, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jayse McLean threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters and Joe Hallock threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Tanner Adam, he went 3-for-5 with triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran Mike Peschel went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Joe Hallock went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brandt Kolpack went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Salentine went 1-for-5 and veteran Derek Dormanen earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher Caleb Yowell threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, six runs, three walks and three strikeouts. Jackson Sundt gave up two runs and he issued three walks. Jarrett Briole threw two innings in relief, he gave two hits, two runs and three walks.

The Hawks offense was led by Michael Jacobs, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Blake Williams went 1-for-3 for an RBI, Jack Punchochar went 1-for-4 and Tyler Schell scored a run.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4 HAMEL HAWKS 2

(Sunday June 27th @ Mattson Field)

The Mudcats defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B rivals the Hawks, backed by six hits, including a home run and a double. Caleb Saari started on the mound for the Mudcats, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Tommy Horan, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake McKeever went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Noah Pilon went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Toby Sales went 1-for-4. Jake Naugle was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ty Syverson, Peyton Reed, Isaac Henkemeyer and Howe each earned a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Blake Williams, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The offense was led by Brayden Gray, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Dylan Wilson went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jarett Broil went 1-for-4 Jack Puncochar went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jackson Sundt went 1-for-3.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

ALL STAR GAME

CENTRAL VALLEY ALL STARS 7 STEARNS COUNTY ALL STARS 0

(Friday June 25th @ Farming)

The Central Valley Stars defeated the the Stearns County All Stars, backed by two home runs and a double, good defense and solid pitching. Lefty Matt Geislinger of the Watkins Clippers started on the mound, he threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Mitch Weineke from the Pearl Lake Lakers threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced. Lefty Zach Dingmann from the Kimball Express threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk, but faced just three batters. Righty Eli Backes from the Cold Spring Rockies threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced. Lefty Jake Brinker from the Cold Rockies gave up the first hit to the Stearn County All Stars in the seventh inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Matt Dingmann from the Kimball Express threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Justin Thompson closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. This gave the Central Valley All Stars a combined line score of two hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.

The Central Valley All Stars were led on offense by Tyler Geislinger from the Cold Spring Rockies, he went 2-for-3 with a home for four RBIs. Nick Schmidt from Pearl Lake Lakers went 2-for-2 with home run for three RBIs. Veteran Dan Berg from the Watkins Clippers went 2-for-2 and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Brooks Marquardt from the Kimball Express went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger from the Cold Spring Rockies went 1-for-2 and Brendan Ashton from the Watkins Clippers went 1-for-2. Jordan Neu from the Cold Spring Rockies went 1-for-3 and Calvin Kalthoff from the Cold Spring Rockies earned a walk and he scored a run.. Carter Block from the Watkins Clippers earned a walk, Austin Schlangen from the Eden Valley Hawks earned a walk and Derek Kuechle from the St. Nicholas Nicks scored a run.

The Stearns County starting pitcher was righty Scott Lieser from the St. Martin Martins, he threw one inning, he retired three batters including one strikeout. Righty Anthony Revermann from the Spring Hill Chargers threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he issued one walk. Lefty Payton VanBeck from the Elrosa Saints threw one inning in relief, he faced four batters, he gave up one hit. Righty Matt Imdieke from the Meire Grove Grovers threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one run. Righty Tyler Hoffman from the Greenwald Cubs threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Sam Hopfer from the Lake Henry Lakers threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Ben Schrader from the St. Martin Martins threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stearns County All Stars were led on offense by Taylor Fourre from the Farming Flames, he went 1-for-2 with a double. Adam Stangler from the New Munich Silverstreaks went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Will Funk from the New Munich Silverstreaks earned a walk and Isaac Nett from the Farming Flames earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 SHAKOPEE INDIANS 2

(Saturday June 26th @ Shakopee Tournament)

The Springers of the Arrowhead West League defeated their rival from the River Valley and Class B foe the Indians. Backed by ten hits, including seven doubles and good defense. The starting pitcher for the Springers was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw seven innings to earn them win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Sean Terres threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brad Olson wen 3-for-5 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Bulson earned two walks and William “BJ” Huls earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Indians starting pitcher Zack Henderson threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tom Hardy threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter and Alex Ege threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Indians offense was led by Dominick Schleper, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Schleper and Justin Winerfeldt both went 2-for-4. Kyle Ryan went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kolin Williams went 1-for-3.

BLAINE FUSION 2 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1

(Sunday June 27th @ Shakopee Tournament)

The Blaine Fusion of the Metro Minny Class B League and No. 2 ranked in the last Class B state rankings defeated their Class B rivals the Springers, backed by eight hits. No pitching stats were provided. The Fusion did win with a walk off run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The offense was led by Benedict Danielson, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Chris Olson went 2-for-4 with a double. Marcus Riewer went 1-for-4 with a double and Michael Gottschalk went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tom Druk went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Paar went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Goodman went 1-for-4, Patrick Riewer earned two walks and Andrew Siens had a sacrifice.

The Springers starting pitcher was righty Nick Pennick, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, no runs, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Jack Arnold threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he issued one walk.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Alex Jungels had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Brad Olson earned a walk. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 and William Huls went 1-for-3.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 LITCHFIELD BLUES 1

(Saturday June 26th @ Litchfield)

The Rockies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Blues from the North Star League, backed by fourteen hits, including five doubles. The Rockies starting pitcher was rookie Brady Blattner, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by Nick Skuluzacek, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Veteran and “Birthday Boy” David Jonas went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-5 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs and Alex Geislinger went 1-for-5. Jordan Neu went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Brady Linn went 1-for-4.

The Blues starting pitcher Brady Smith threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Ramthun thew 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Blues offense was led by Bauer Wahl, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Cody Klabunde went 1-for-3 with a double and Jake Jones went 1-for-4. Bret Wendlandt went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Winky Estrada earned a walk and Andrew Loch went 2-for-4.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2 NIMROD GNATS 1 (7 Innings)

(Saturday June 26th @ Nimrod Tournament/Quarterfinals

The Silverstreaks of the Stearns County League defeated the Gnats of the Lake and Pine League, backed by seven very timely hits and two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Veteran righty Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Nolan Sand, he went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 2-for-3 and he had a stolen base and Joe Hoppe went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks. Chad Funk went 1-for-3 with a double and Carter Birr was credited for an RBI on a fielders choice. Logan Funk earned a walk, Jacob Hinnenkamp scored a run and Keagan Stangler was hit by a pitch.

The Gnats starting pitcher was Nolan Coyle, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, three walks, two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Stephen Funk went 3-for-3 for an RBI and Beau Mertens went 1-for-3 with a double. Paul Funk went 1-for-4 and Adam Thompson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jackson Weniger and Nolan Coyle both went 1-for-3.

CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 2

(Saturday June 26th @ Nimrod Tournament/Semifinals

The LoGators from the Minny Metro Class B league defeated the Silver Streaks of the Stearns County League, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Zach Heckert, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Riola threw four innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The LoGators were led on offense by Sam Riola, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Reid Conlee went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Jeff Heuer went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Jack Puder went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Davis Grismer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Nelson went 1-for-4, Ryan Bruns was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Robert Hogan was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Silversteaks was lefty Ty Reller, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Nick Stangler, he went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI. Carter Birr went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Joe Stangler went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Tanner Rieland went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Ty Reller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Keagan Stangler went 1-for-2.

CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 9 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Sunday June 27th @ Nimrod Tournament/Championship)

The LoGators of the Minny Metro Class B League defeated the Pirates of the County Line league, backed by eight hits, including two doubles and a triple. Charlie Hutchinson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Wilson threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued two walks.

The LoGators were led on offense by Sam Riola, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jack Puder went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Reid Conlee went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Ryan Bruns was credited for an RBI. Aaron Buendorf went 1-for-1 with a double and Jeff Heuer went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Alex Winslow went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Jon Koeinig went 1-for-3 and Derek Heldman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Bryce Nelson earned two walks and he had a stolen base.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Sam Oehrlien, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and two walks. Griffin Bjerke threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Tanner Stanley went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Sam Oehrlien went 1-for-3 and Rick Hendrickson earned three walks.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4 WARROAD MUSKIES 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday June 26th @ Nimrod Tournament/Quarterfinals)

The Pirates of the County Line League defeated their foe from the Northwest Border League the Muskies, backed by nine hits, including one double. Their starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Luke Johnson went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Grady Fuchs went 2-for-3, Abe Bullard scored a run and Caden Spanier went 1-for-1. Sam Oehrlien went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Grant Fuchs went 1-for-3 and Rick Hendrickson earned a walk and he scored at run.

There wasn’t any game info made available for the Warroad Muskies.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4 BLUFFTON BRAVES 1 (7 Innings)

(Saturday June 26th @ Nimrod Tournament/Semifinals)

The Pirates of the County Line defeated their foe from the Hi-10 League the Braves backed by eight hits including two doubles. Spencer Imholte started on the mound for the Pirates, he gave up just three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley went 4-for-4 and he scored a run, Luke Johnson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Blake Vagle scored a run.

There wasn’t any game info made available for the Bluffton Braves.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

(Wednesday June 23rd @ St. Joseph)

The Lumberjacks of the Victory League defeated their former Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by five timely hits. Righty Drew Beier started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Chuck Hackett threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one run. Alex Foss threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by veteran Mitch Keeler, he went 2-for-4 for and RBI. Sam Keeler went 1-for-3 with a double and he had a stolen base and Chuck Hackett went 1-for-4. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski had a stolen base and he scored a run, Alex Foss earned a walk and he scored run and Hunter Hamers earned a walk.

The Joes starting pitcher was Tanner Aleshire, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lucas Theisen threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Lucas Theisen went 2-for-4. Brandon Bissett went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4. Andrew Weisser went 1-for-2 with a triple and he scored a run. Willie Wallats went 1-for-2 and Noah Bissett was credited for an RBI.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

(Wednesday June 23rd @ Luxemburg)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Steves of the Victory league backed by a double, one triple and a home run, along with some good defense. Young righty took the mound for the Brewers, Brady Kenning, battled for five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Josh Lancot threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense led by Tyler Stang, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Josh Lancot went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Sam Iten went 1-for-1 with a pinch hit home run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Casey Underwood went 1-for-4 and Derrik Orth earned three walks and he scored a run. Noah Grove earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and DJ Kron earned a walk. JT Harren earned three walks and he was credited for an RBI and John Fish was credited for an RBI on a fielders choice.

The Steves starting pitcher was Riley Hartwig, he threw two innings, he issued four walks and he gave up one run. Mathew Meyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, seven walks, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Omann threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Terrance Moody went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Derek Durant went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3. Jake Schelonka went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Lunser went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Andrew Ambrosier earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

HASTING HAWKS 9 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 1 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 23rd @ NLS)

The Hawks a Class B team from the Classic Cannon Valley League defeated the Twins of the County Line league, backed by twelve hits, including three home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Zack Nelson threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Doug Nordine threw one innings in relief, he gave up two his, one walk ad he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks was led on offense by Evan Krhin went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Jordan Jeske went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Blake Warner went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Ben Bundschu went 1-for-4 with a home run and Max BUndschu went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Patrick Rough went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Cory Wolters went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jason Greeder went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, Noah Paulseth earned a walk and Sam Keran scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Twins was Adam Nibaur, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Scott Rambow went 1-for-4 with a double. Adam Schrader and Ben Kulset both went 2-for-3 and Mason Tougtes went 1-for-1. Mike Danielson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Josh Soine wen 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

(JUNE 28th Thru JULY 4th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Friday July 2nd

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Eden Valley Hawks (7:30)

Luxemburg Brewers @ Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

Saturday July 2nd

Eden Valley Hawks @ St. Nicholas Nicks (1:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 30th

Sartell Muskies vs. Sartell Stone Poneys (7:00) TV BALL GAME

Rogers Red Devils @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Saturday July 3rd

Clearwater River Cats @ Clear Lake Lakers (2:00)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday July 2nd

Richmond Royals @ St. Martin Martins (8:15)

Roscoe Rangers @ Farming Flames (8:00)

Saturday July 3rd

Spring HIll Chargers @ Lake Henry Lakers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE

Saturday July 3rd

Foley Lumber Jacks @ Fort Ripley Rebels (1:30)

St. Wendel Saints @ Flensburg Falcons (1:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Friday July 2nd

Starbuck Stars @ Paynesville Pirates (7:30)

Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers @ New London-Spicer Twins (7:30)

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

No League Games

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Wednesday June 30th

Clearwater Lakers @ Pearl Lake Lakers (6:30)

St. Augusta Gussies @ St. Joseph Joes (6:15)

Paynesville Pirates @ Elrosa Saints (7:00)

Richmond Royals @ St. Stephen Steves (6:15)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

Friday July 2nd

Sobieski Skis @ Elrosa Saints (7:30)