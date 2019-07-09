CENTRAL MN TOWN BALL WEEKLY ROUNDUP

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

BLUFFTON BRAVES VS. NEW YORK MILLS MILLERS FIREWORKS GAMES

This is one of the many traditional games that is held every year on the eve of the 4th of July. I remember growing up in New York Mills and attending these games as a batboy, player and a fan. Back in the 1960’s thru the 1970’s I remember the attendance being 1,000 plus fans each season for this game between the neighbors on Highway #10, just six miles apart.

This season by some reports they had about 600 to 800 people that were in attendance, that is a huge crowd by today's standards. The fans did indeed see a great ball game and a great fireworks show after the completion of the game.

BLUFFTON BRAVES 3 NEW YORK MILLS 0

The Braves defeated their Country Side League rivals the Millers in a terrific pitching dual. The Braves collect seven hits including a pair of extra base hits. This game was scoreless till the top of the eighth inning, when Bluffton had a double by Wyatt Haman and a bunt single by Tom Tellers and Cody Geiser followed with a line drive over the left field fence to give them three big runs. The starting pitcher, Jake Dykhoff threw a complete game to earn the win. He had an awesome game, he gave up just five hits, four singles and one double. He did issue three walks and he recorded an outstanding eighteen strikeouts.

The Braves offense was led by Cody Geiser, he went 2-for-4 with his three home run and Wyatt Haman went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Justin Dykhoff went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Tom Tellers went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jake Dykhoff and Skylar Mursu both went 1-for-4 and Sam Tellers earned a walk.

The Millers starting pitcher, Austin Maneval threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, gave up three runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led by Tyler Petron, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Madison Roberts went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, Austin Maneval went 1-for-4, Derin Gaudette went 1-for-3 and Brandon Kupfer earned a walk.

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 8 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3

The Saints defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Cyclones, backed by eleven hits, including three extra base hits. The Saints starting pitcher Brindley Theisen threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Maiers threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Reese Gregory, he had an awesome game, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBI’s. Nick Maiers went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run and Brian Minks went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tom Imholte went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tommy Auger went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Chad Hockemeyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ryan Schneider earned a pair of walks, Steven Neutzling earned a walk and he scored one run and Tom Spaniol was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher, Tyler Bjork threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Cordell Lazer threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Kreiling threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

They were led on offense by Paul Schlangen, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tyler Bjork went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 and Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run. David Kroger Jr. Went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 8 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2

The Saints defeated their League and Section foe in game two of their double hitter, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Saints Reese Gregory started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Tom Imholte went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and Nick Hengel went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s. Mike Reilly went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Brindley Theisen went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Steven Neutzling went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Maiers went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Chad Hockemeyer went 1-for-3, Andy Auger went 1-for-2 and player/manager Brian Anderson went 1-for-1. Will Spaniol went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Jon Bell went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Brian Minks earned three walks.

The Cyclones starting pitcher David Kroger threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, gave up three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Andy Thayer threw four innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, gave up five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Hemker threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Tyler Hemker, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cole Fuecker went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Logan Siemers went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-4 and Mitch Loegering went 1-for-3.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 9 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

The Brewers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles. Jason Beilke started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw three innings in relief, he issued five walks, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. David Ernst threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Kaleb Binstock threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by veteran Mike Peschel, he went 2-for-6 with a double for four big RBI’s and he scored one run. Joe Hallock went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Jake Faircloth went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jayse McLean went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Matt Oye went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Salentine went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs and Tanner Adam went 2-for-6. Tanner Dahl went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Jeremy Peschel had two sacrifice bunts.

The Mudcats starting pitcher Ty Syverson threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Olsonawski threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded on strikeout. Tanner McBain threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and he issued two walks. Josh Schmidt threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Tyson Tallakson, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Beau Wilmer went 2-for-5. Alex Erickson went 1-for-4, Eric Watt went 1-for-3 and Cooper Tietz earned a pair of walks. Mason Penske, Dylan Fox and Alex Sames all earned walks, Brett Erickson earned a walk and he scored one run and Dylan Olsonawksi scored a run.

SECTION 2B STANDINGS

Cold Spring Springers 4-1

Moorhead Brewers 2-2

Beaudreaus Saints 3-2

Sauk Rapids Cylcones 3-3

Moorhead Mudcats 2-1

Sobieksi Skis 0-1

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 WATKINS CLIPPERS 0 (7 Innings)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and a home run and a couple of miscues by the Clippers. The Rockies young lefty, Ryan Hennen threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Calvin Kalthoff, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Veteran David Jonas went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-4 with a home run for three big RBI’s in the first inning, on a line drive to left center field. Austin Dufner went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Brock Humbert went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Humbert went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Neu went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Andrew Allar earned a walk and Eli Backes scored one run.

The Clippers Dan Berg started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered nine runs and he record four strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Dan Berg, he went 2-for-3, Brenden Ashton went 1-for-3 and Matt Geislinger earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley rivals the Express for their second big CVL win of the weekend. They were led by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a good pitching performance. Lefty Jake Brinker threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brandon Gill threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was Jordan Neu, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base, a sacrifice fly and scored one run. Brock Humbert went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Veteran David Jonas went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Dufner went 1-for-5 with a double. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run, Austin Mehr went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Calvin Kalthoff earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Express’s Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, gave up five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Max Koprek threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express was led on offense by veteran Adam Breyer, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-4 and Ben Johnson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4, Matt Dingmann went 1-for-3 and Zach Dingmann earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by nine very timely hits, good defense and a great pitching performance. Player/manager, lefty Matt Geislinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Lincoln Haugen, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brenden Ashton went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Carter Block went 1-for-5 with a home run and Dustin Kramer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3 and earned a walk and Reese Jansen went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Dan Berg earned three walks and Matt Geislinger earned a one walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher, Tyler Bautch threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. The offense was led by Mitch Gwost, he went 2-of-4, Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3 and Brady Grafft earned a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals backed by seven hits, including a home run. The Lakers starting pitcher, Mitchell Wieneke threw a very good game, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued four walks, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Chadd Kunkel, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two huge RBI’s and Justin Kunkel went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Mitchell Wieneke went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Max Fuchs went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch. Colton Fruth went 1-for-4, Mitch Ergen went 1-for-3, Colten Denn earned a walk and Brandon Haus scored one run.

The Brewers starting pitcher Austin Klaverkamp threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks and he gave up two runs. JT Harren threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Harren went 2-for-4 for a double. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Isaac Matchinsky earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Fruth went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Derrick Orth went 1-for-4 and JT Harren went 1-for-2.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 13 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 6

The Hawks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by eleven hits. Travis Thielen started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, issued five walks, gave up two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Steven Pennertz threw seven innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, issue five walks and he gave up three runs.

The Hawks were led on offense by Austin Schlangen, he went 3-for-5 for four big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Matt Pennertz went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Matt Lies went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Austin Berg went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jeff Haag went 2-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Tanner Olean went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run. David Pennertz went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs, Alex Geislinger earned three walks and he scored two runs and Matt Unterberger was credited wit a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Nicks Damian LIncoln started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, issued six walks, gave up four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Bautch threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Kevin Drontle threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up four runs. Derek Kueckle threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, gave up three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The NIcks offense was led by Jeff Lutgen, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks and Chris Wehseler went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Mike Bautch went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Hunter Ahrens went 2-for-4. Travis Hanson went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Andrew Bautch went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Derek Kuechle earned a walk and he scored a run and Damian Lincoln earned two walks. Jamison Kuechle and Robert Lutgen both scored one run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Watkins Clippers 11-2

Cold Spring Rockies 7-5

Pearl Lake Lakers 6-7

Eden Valley Hawks 5-7

SOUTH

Luxemburg Brewers 9-4

KImball Express 6-5

St. Augusta Gussies 6-7

St. Nicolas Nicks 0-13

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by thirteen hits and very good pitching performance. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just four hits and he recorded four strikeouts. With this win the Muskies are now 10-0 in the Sauk Valley League and 20-1 overall on the season.

They were led on offense by Andrew Deters, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Tim Burns went 2-for-3 or three RBI’s and he scored one run and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Braeden Dykhuizen had a great game, he went 3-for-4 or a RBI and he scored two runs he played and called a great game behind the plate. Brandon Kramer earned a walk and he scored one run and Jake Sweeter earned a walk.

The Joes starting pitcher Joey Atkinson threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, gave up eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Greg Anderson threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes were led on offense by Tanner Blommer went 1-for-2 for a double and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-2. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-1 and Sam Schneider went 1-for-

ST. JOSEPH JOES 13 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3 (7 Innings)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers on a Monday night make up game. They collected fifteen hits, including three doubles and a triple, to give their pitcher very good support. The Joes right hander, Greg Anderson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued no walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Joes were led on offense by Ben Alford, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Atkinson went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-5 with a double for one RBI and he scored one run. Peter Nelson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tanner Blommer went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Greg Anderson went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Hank Hagen went 1-for-3 and he scored one run and Lukas Nyberg earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Ryan Skymanski threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Hayden Fassler threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up four runs. Tyler Maurer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Hayden Fassler went 3-for-3 and he scored a run. Brett Knudsen and Ben Wright both went 1-for-3 and Tyler Maurer was credited with a RBI. Ryan Skymanski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ben Anderson scored one run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 6

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers backed by eight hits. Brandon Buesgens started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, gave up six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Drew Beier threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense byTanner Brosh, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Kyle Kipka went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Mitch Keller went 1-for-4. Sam Keller went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Mark Dierkes earned a pair of walks. Brandon Buesgens earned a walk and he scored a run, Tyler Midas earned a walk and Rich Rassmasson scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Mike Golombiecki threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, gave up seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Mike Smith threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Tyler Maurer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBI’s and Matt Korte went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run. Ryan Szymanski went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Ben Anderson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Eric Faust went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Justin Hagstrom went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Blake Brown went 1-for-5, Hayden Fassler had a sacrifice bunt and Mike Smith was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 3 ROGER RED DEVILS 1 (Game #1)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the Red Devils in game one of their double hitter. Their starting pitcher Michael Revenig threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, surrendered one run and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Tommy Blackstone, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Michael Olson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Michael Revenig went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored one run, Jon Affeldt earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Evan Demars earned a walk.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Luke Selken threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. They were led on offense by Luke Selken, he went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jackson Sarvey went 2-for-3 and Isaac Brand was credited with a RBI. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-3 and Eric Simon went 1-for-3.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 ROGERS RED DEVILS 1 (Game #2)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils in game two, backed by twelve hits, including three extra base hits. The Polecats starting pitcher Alex Otto threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Braydon Hanson threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Michael Olson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s. Keenan Macek went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Braydon Hanson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Otto went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Cole Bovee went 1-for-3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-4, Jon Affeldt went 1-of-1 and Evan Demars went 1-for-2. Issac Frandsen went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Joe Tupy scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Bryan McCallum, he threw six innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued one walk, surrendered eight runs and he recorded six strikeouts. They were led on offense by Luke Selken, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Brady Anderson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Eric Simon went 1-for-3 and Jacob Orwoll and Tyler Hanson both earned one walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 7 (10 Innings)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals in ten innings, backed by eight hits, including four doubles and a triple. Hunter Kisner started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw five innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Revenig went 2-for-6 with triple for a RBI and he scored one run. Evan Demars went 1-for-5 with double for two RBI’s and Wyatt Morrell went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Greg Holker went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Jake Rasmussen was credited with a RBI. Keenan Macek went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Joe Tupy earned a walk and he scored two runs and Hunter Kisner earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Villains starting pitcher Jake Bloomstrand threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued six walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Wallace threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Hayden threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he surrendered one run.

Their offense was led by player/manager Mike Krempa, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jack Denne went 3-for-5 with a double and Ryan Hagerty went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Justin Cornell went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Luke Schumacher went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had one stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Bloomstrand went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Al Jungels went 1-for-5 and Mike Wallace earned a walk.

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 4 BECKER BANDITS 2

The Yellowjackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals and Highway 10 foes the Bandits. The Yellowjackets collected twelve hits, including two extra base hits and eight walks. Mason Miller started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Knaeble threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Dallas Miller threw 1 2/3 inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Yellowjackets were led on offense by Tony Rathmanner, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three huge RBI’s and he earned a walk. Joe Rathmanner had a good game, he went 3-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Dallas Miller had a good game going 3-for-5 with a double and he scored one run. Matthew Chuba went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks. Luke Atwood went 1-for-5 and he scored one run and Brandon Holthaus went 1-for-5. Chance Halligan and Kyle Knaeble both earned walks and Travis Hendrickson had a stolen base.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Weston Schug, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued five walks, gave up three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matthew Moe threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and Zach Wenner threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits were led on offense by Matthew Moe, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Zach Wenner went 2-for-4. Matt Krenz went 1-for-4 with a double and Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ryan Hess went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and Connor Rolf went 1-for-4. Nick Dinius went 1-for-1, Ryan Sommerdorf earned a walk and he had a sacrifice and Chance Halligan earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 5 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 1 (6/30)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. Weston Schug started on the mound for the Bandits, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bandits were led on offense by Ryan Sommerdorf, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Matthew Moe went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Matt Krenz went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Weston Schug went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Connor Rolf went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ryan Hess went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Mitch Louden went 1-for-4. Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch.

The Villains starting pitcher Weston Schug threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, surrendered five runs and he recored eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jim Althoff, he went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Player/manger Mike Krempa had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Luke Schumacher went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Jace Priby, Ryan Hagerty and Al Jungels all went 1-for-4 and Kyle Hayden had a sacrifice fly.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

WEST

Sartell Muskies 10-0

Foley Lumberjacks 9-1

St. Joseph Joes 7-3

Sartell Stone Poneys 2-9

Clear Lake Lakers 0-9

EAST

Monticello Polecats 8-3

Rogers Red Devils 4-7

Big Lake Yellowjackets 4-3

Becker Bandits 5-7

Albertville Villains 1-8

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 11 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 6

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, backed by thirteen hits and a very gutty pitching performance. Veteran right hander Jim Thull threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up sixteen hits, issued two walks and he gave up six runs.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Ty Reller, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for five huge RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Logan Funk went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Chad Funk went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Rieland went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Joe Stangler went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Will Funk went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-4. Peyton Rademacher went 1-for-1, NIck Stangler went 1-for-4, Hunter Rademacher earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs and Devin Gertken scored a run.

The Grovers Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up one hits and one run. Ben Klaphake threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he gave up six runs. Jacob Imdieke threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jaron Klaphake threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Alex Welle, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Andrew Welle ent 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Olmscheid went 3-for-5 and he scored a pair of a runs and Joshua Olmscheid went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Tanner Klaphake went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jaron Klaphake went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Anthony Welle went 1-for-4.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 10 FARMING FLAMES 2

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Flames backed by seven hits, including a double, one home run, handful of walks and a couple of misplays. They had a couple of good pitching performances by Carter Wessel, he started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Shane Kampsen, he went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, had three stolen bases and he scored four runs. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Matt Quade went 1-for-3 with a big three run home run in the top of the 9th and he earned a one walk. Nick Dingmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Carter Wessel went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored one run. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-4 and Collin Spooner went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Shane Olmscheid earned a walk for a RBI and Matt Lieser had a sacrifice fly.

The Flames starting pitcher Adam Winkels threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. This was a two to two ball game till the top of eighth inning. Brad Mergen threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Eiynck threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Flames were led on offense by Ethan Navatril, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Isaac Nett went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and Tyler Schroeder went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Austin Arceneau earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Brad Mergen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 15 FARMING FLAMES 5 (7 Innings)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles and a pair of home runs. Eli Emerson started on the mound for the Royals, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued two walks, gave up three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran right hander Blaine Athmann threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Royals offense was led by Kyle Budde, he went 3-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dalton Thelen went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Trent Gertken went 2-for-2 with a double and two sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Adam Backes went 3-for-4 for two RBI’s, he had a sacrifice bunt , a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brady Klehr went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Mason Primus went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and a sacrifice fly. Alex Budde went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs and Conor Dols earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Flames starting pitcher Dylan Panek threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, gave up six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Chad Mergen threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and Taylor Fourre went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Isaac Nett went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Cody Fourre went 2-for-4, Nick Mergen, was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Aaron Eiynck earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 14 ROSCOE RANGERS 4

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs. Aaron Vogt started on the mound for the Saints, he threw three innings, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Paton VanBeck threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Vogt threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Kevin Kuefler, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBI’s and he scored two runs. Ethan Vogt went 2-for-6 with a home run for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Weller went 2-for-4 for four big RBI’s and he scored one run. Brandon Roelike went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jackson Peter went 2-for-5, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ryan Illies went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored one run and James VanBeck was credited with a RBI and he scored three runs. AJ Hadley earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and James Kuefler earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch twice and he had a stolen base. Ryan Olmscheid earned a walk and Michael Bendix had a stolen base.

The Rangers starting pitcher Josh Mackendanz threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and two runs. Brandon Schleper threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Russ Leyendekcer threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued threw walks and he gave up three runs. Jordan Schleper threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Chris Vanderbeek threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued four walks, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Spencer Evans threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired one batter.

The Rangers were led on offense by Chris Vanderbeek, he went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBI’s and Jordan Schleper went 1-for-5 with a double. Brandon Schleper went 1-for-3 and Brent Heiden went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Russ Leyendecker was credited with a RBI and he scored one run and Brady Klingfus was hit twice by a pitch. RJ Leyendecker earned a walk an Garth Utsch earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including three home runs and a double. Scott Lieser started on the mound for the Martins, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jaylyn Arceneau threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins were led on offense by Nathan Schlangen, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kyle Lieser went 3-for-5 with a home run, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jaylyn Arceneau went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Scott Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Michael Schlangen was hit by a pitch and he scored one run, Bryan Schlangen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Scott Lieser earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Jason Kampsen, threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit and one run.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI’s and Mathew Quade went 1-for-4 for one RBI. Shane Kampsen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Adam Miller went 1-for-2. Josh Kampsen was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Aaron Savelkoul earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 3

The Chargers defeated their Highway 4 neighbors and Stearns County rivals and Cubs, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. The Chargers Anthony Revermann started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, surrendered one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Tyler Revermann threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers were led on offense by Austin Schoenberg, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three big RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jamie Terres went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Nathan Terres went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Eric Terres went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Brent Terres scored one run. Reagan Nelson went 2-for-2 and he scored a run, Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-3, Anthony Revermann went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Jordan Orbeck was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs were led on offense by Peter Lucken, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBI’s and Ryan Kraemer went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Cody Imdieke went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run and Brandon Worms went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Adam VanBeck went 2-for-4, Tyler Leukam went 1-for-4 and Zach Ettel went 1-for-3.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 2

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County neighbors for the second time in one weekend, backed by eight hits. Carter Tschida started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers were led by the Terres boys, Jamie went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks, a stolen base and he scored on run, Brent Terres went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run, Eric Terres went 2-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored one run and Nathan Terres earned a walk. Owen Meyer had a good game, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Eric Schoenberg went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Josh Hemmesch scored one run, Jordan Orbeck earned one walk and Austin Schoenberg was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Braegelmann threw four innings, he gave up three hits, issued six walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Radamacher threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Tyler Thomas, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brandon Worms went 1-for-3 with a double and Peter Leuken went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Tyler Leukam went 1-for-4 or a RBI and Adam VanBeck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-5, Cody Imdieke was hit by a pitch and Ryan Kraemer had a sacrifice bunt.

STEARNS COUNTY STANDINGS

NORTH

Meire Grove Grovers 8-3

Spring Hill Chargers 8-3

Elrosa Saints 6-4

New Munich Silverstreaks 5-5

Greenwald Cubs 0-11

SOUTH

Richmond Royals 7-3

Lake Henry Lakers 7-3

St. Martin Martins 5-4

Farming Flames 4-7

Roscoe Rangers 2-9

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 5 OPOLE BEARS 1

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South Division rivals to earn the number one seed in the South playoffs. They collected fourteen hits, two doubles and a home run. Will Kleinschmidt started on the mound, he threw six innings to earned the win. He gave up three hits, issued two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Jon Bauer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and Shane Olmscheid threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued one walk. Adam Harlander threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Will Kleinschmidt, he went 3-for-5 for two RBI’s and Matt Meyer went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 with a home run and Carter Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Reed Voit went 2-for-3 with a double and Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tony Schoenberg went 1-for-1, Tyler Ritter went 1-for-1, Tony Harlander earned a pair of walks, Carter Huberty earned a walk and he scored one run and Carter Philippi went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Bears starting pitcher Cody Skwira threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tate Lange threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Derek Thielen he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-3. Blake Niemeyer went 1-for-3, Alex Lange went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Tate Lange earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 11 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1 (8 Innings)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League South Division rivals the Saints to help them earn the number two spot in the South Playoffs. The Black Sox collected ten hits including pair of doubles and a good pitching performance. Mitch Reller started on the mound for the Black Sox, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Edwin Zambrona threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Alex Martinez, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Ike Sawyer went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Jake Braegelmann went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run and Dylan Carlson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryan Benson was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Cody Rose went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Carter Sawyer earned three walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Brandon Sawyer earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Saints starting pitcher Jack Opatz threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordon Gombos threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jordan Gombos, he went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Tyler Huls went 1-for-3. Steven Benkowski went 1-for-2, Cole Wunderlich was credited with a RBI, Peter Schumer earned a walk and Jack Opatz had a stolen base.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 4 AVON LAKERS 1

The Rebels defeated their Victory League and Region 8C rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits and good pitching performances by four Rebels arms. Ethan Branum started on the mound, he threw four innings, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brett Kramer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Heidmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded on two strikeouts. Mac Brink closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued one walk and a run.

The Rebels offense was led by player/manager Brett Kramer, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, Nick Jelacie he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Brian Skluzacek went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Logan Kalis was credited with a RBI and Zach Heidmann went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brad Waytashek went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Mac Brink went 1-for-3 and he scored one run. Ethan Branum went 1-for-4 and Rhett Williamson scored one run.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Matt Pichelmann threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Putter Harlander threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Meyer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Cody Stich was credited with a RBI and Will Kleinschmidt earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Josh Becker earned a walk and Taylor Holthaus scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 16 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0 (7 Innings)

The Steves defeated their Victory South League rivals the Black Sox, backed by eighteen hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Blake Guggenberger was the Steves starting pitcher, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Steves Chris Belling threw three innings in relief to earned the win, he gave up four hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Tony Schmitz, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for five big RBI’s and he scored three runs. Mathew Meyer went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-2 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch and Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Nick Krippner went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run and Cody Wolhart went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Brandon Waldvogel went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored one run and player/manager Ben Oman went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Hartwig went 1-for-4 with a home run, Chris Belling went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Alex Wolhart scored one run and Alan Justin was hit by a pitch.

The Black Sox starting pitcher TJ Frericks threw three innings, he gave up ten hits and he surrendered six runs. Cody Rose threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Black Sox were led on offense by Bryan Benson, he went 2-for-3 with a double. Brandon Sawyer, Jake Braegelmann, Nate Mettenburg and Brady Pesta all went 1-for-3 and Carter Sawyer earned a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 22 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 6 (7 Innings)

The Bears defeated their Victory League South rivals, backed by twenty-two hits, and good pitching performances by three Bears. Jake Nelson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Taylor Nitz threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs and he issued one walk. Scott Binet threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he surrendered three runs.

The Bears were led on offense by Alex Lange, he went 5-for-5 for five RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Player/manager Scott Binet, went 3-for-6 with a double for four RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jake Nelson went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jake Klein went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jordan Schmitz went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Austin Lange went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Derek Thielen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Taylor Nitz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Joel Klein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Zack Bialka went 1-for-1, Blake Niemeyer earned a pair of walks and Bryce Binet earned a walk and he scored one run. Dominick Hoikka wen 1-for-3, this was his Victory League Career hit.

The Saints staring pitcher, Cole Wunderlich threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up nine hits and he surrendered nine runs. Peter Schumer threw three innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, surrendered nine runs and he issued three walks. Tyler Huls threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he issued two walks.

The Saints offense was led by lefty Peter Schumer, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s. Jacob Walter went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Huls went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBI’s and Braden Bomgaars went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Will Ethen went 1-for-1, Hunter Welle was hit by a pitch and he scored one run, Jordan Gombos was hit by a pitch and Jon Ethen scored one run.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH FINAL STANDINGS

Avon Lakers 10-2

Freeport Black Sox 7-5

St. Stephen Steves 6-6

Opole Bears 5-7

St. Wendel Saints 0-12

PLAYOFFS

Saturday July 13th

Opole Bears at Avon Lakers 1:30

St. Stephen Steves at Freeport Black Sox 7:30

Sunday July 14th

Winners at Higher Seed 1:30

Losers at Higher Seed 1:30

EXHIBITION GAMES

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 5

The Twins of the County Line defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley League in a slug fest. Both teams collected sixteen hits, including four doubles by the Twins. The Twins starting pitcher Grant Bangen threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Danielson threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.Trent Pientka threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Scott Rambow, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jake Rambow went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Austen Hadley went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Wyatt White went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Ben Kulset went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-4 and Trent Pientka went 1-for-1.

The Joes starting pitcher was Tanner Aleshire, he threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued two walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Greg Anderson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Lukas Nyberg threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up a pair of hits.

The Joes were led on offense by Tanner Aleshire, he went 5-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Peter Nelson went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Hank Hagen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Greg Anderson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Brandon Bissett went 2-for-5 and Willie Willats went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Sam Schneider went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Lukas Nyberg went 1-for-5.

HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 8 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 0

The Hinckley Knights of the Eastern Minny League defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley league. The Knights collected eleven hits including four doubles to give their pitchers good support. Lucas Willis started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Bridenstine threw one inning of relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Johnson threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Knights offense was led by Austin Peterson, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Shawn Ausmus went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Lucas Willis went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Adam Bridenstine went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. TJ Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Trevor Johnson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher, Michael Ashwille threw 4 2/3 innings, gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Jeff Amann threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cameron Knudsen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Sean Minder threw one inning of relief, he retired three batters.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Player/manager Jeff Amann, he went 3-for-5 and Sean Minder went 2-for-4. Michael Ashwill went 1-for-3 with a double and Josh Schaefer went 1-for 4 with a double and he earned a walk. Nate Thielen went 2-for-4 and Cameron Knudsen went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 7 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 1

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. Adam Nibaur started on the mound for the Twins, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Patrick Courtney threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s. Wyatt White went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Austin Hadley had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ben Kulset went 3-for-4 and he scored one run. Jake Rambow went 1-for-4, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jett Salome went 1-for-1, Derek Dolezal had two stolen bases, Dalton Rambow and Josh Soine both earned a walk and scored one run and Scott Rambow earned one walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Regan Carlson threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Justin Johnson threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led on offense by veteran James Cortez, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Weston Gjerde went 2-for-4. Brandin Dahl went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Josh Peterson went 1-for-4, Aaron Zimmer earned a pair of walks and Justin Johnson earned one walk.

UPCOMING GAMES

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B GAMES

Wednesday July 10th

Cold Spring Springers at Beaudreaus Saints (7:30)

Saturday July 13th

Beaudreaus Saints at Brainerd Bees (1:30)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Friday July 12th

Kimball Express at Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

Saturday July 13th

Eden Valley Hawks at Kimball Express (2:00)

Sunday July 14th

Kimball Express at Luxembourg Brewers (2:00)

Cold Spring Rockies at Eden Valley Hawks (2:00)

Pearl Lake Lakers at St. Augusta Gussies (2:00)

Watkins Clippers at St. Nicholas Nicks (2:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Tuesday July 9th

Big Lake Yellow Jackets at Albertville Villains (7:00)

Albertville Villians at Big Lake Yellowjackets (9:00)

Wednesday July 10th

Foley Lumberjacks at Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Big Lake Yellowjackets at Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Friday July 12th

Clear Lake Lakes at Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys at Albertville Villains (7:30)

Monticello Polecats at Becker Bandits (6:00)

Saturday July 13th

Big Lake Yellowjackets at Sartell Muskies (1:30)

Albertville Villains at St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys at Clear Lake Lakers (1:30)

Sunday July 14th

Foley Lumberjacks at St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Albertville Villains at Clear Lake Lakers (1:30)

STEARNS COUNTY GAMES

Friday July 12th

Lake Henry Lakers at St. Martin Martins (8:30)

Saturday July 13th

Richmond Royals at Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

Sunday July 14th

Elrosa Saints at Meire Grove Grovers (1:30)

Farming Flames at Lake Henry Lakers (1:30)

St. Martin Martins at Roscoe Rangers (1:30)

Spring Hill Chargers at Richmond Royals (1:30)

New Munich Silverstreaks at Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday July 10th

St. Joseph Joes at Sauk Rapids Cyclones (7:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys at Avon Lakers (6:30)

Clearwater River Cats at Luxemburg Brewers (6:30)

Richmond Royals at New London-Spicer Twins (7:30)

Cold Spring Rockies at Farming Flames (7:30)

Friday July 12th

Rogers Red Devils at Ramsey Renegades (7:30)

Sauk Centre Titans at Elrosa Saints (7:30)

St. Nicholas Nicks at Farming Flames (7:30)

Saturday July 13th

Cold Spring Springers vs. Eagan Bandits (11:30) at Chanhassen

Cold Spring Springers at Chanhassen Red Birds (5:30)

Foley Lumberjacks at Regal Eagles (1:30)

Sunday July 14th

Montrose Stingers at Sartell Muskies (2:00)

Becker Bandits at Clearwater River Cats (4:00)

Ramsey Renegades at Roger Red Devils (12:00)

ROGER MISCHKE

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer (26 years)

Class A State Ratings Editor (20 Years)

USA Wrestling Magazine State Co-State Editor (12 Years)

1390 Granite City Sports College/Amateur/Legion Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer (6 Years)

Email matrat@midco.net