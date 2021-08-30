Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

August 30th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

REGION 11C

WATKINS CLIPPERS Region 11C champions from the Central Valley League vs. St. Martin Martins Region 15C champions from the Stearns County League. Saturday September 4th @ Waconia 11:00

SARTELL MUSKIES Region 11C runner up vs. Bluffton Braves Region 14A Champions from the HI-Ten League Friday Sept. 3rd @ Waconia 7:30

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 PRINCETON PANTHERS 0

(Saturday August 28th @ Waconia)

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated their foe the Panthers from the Eastern Minny League and Region 1C, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. Their starting pitcher was lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a pair of stolen bases. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran Dan Berg had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base. He called a great game behind the plate. Justin Thompson went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brenden Ashton went 1-for-4 and Carter Block earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Panthers starting pitcher was Damon Rademacher, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ethan Beltrand threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense included Tanner Kinney, Dan Voce, Damon Rademacher and Tyson Dusosky all went 1-for-3 and Sam Archer went 1-for-4.

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 WANIMINGO JACKS 1

(Sunday August 29th @ Waconia)

The Muskies of Region 11C and the Sauk River Valley League defeated their foe from the Twin Rivers League and the Region 5C champions the Jacks. This was backed by very good defense, timely hitting and great base running. Their starting pitcher was veteran lefty David “DD” Deminsky, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts. This was accomplished with 98 pitches including 82 strikes, he was indeed outstanding in his performance.

The Muskies offense included Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-4 and Brain Schellinger went 1-for-4. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-2 with a home run and Jace Otto was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Ethan Carlson had a stolen base and he scored a run, Tim Burns earned a walk. Jake Sweeter had a stolen base and he scored a run, Adam Schellinger had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cody Partch was hit by a pitch.

The Jacks starting pitcher was Alex Roosen, he threw a compete game, he scattered four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense included Brady Anfinson went 2-for-3 for an RBI. Alex Roosen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Peder Sviggum went 1-for-4. Aaron Bauer went 1-for-3 and Gavin Roosen had a stolen base.

ALEXANDRIA BLACK SOX 2 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1 (11 Innings)

Saturday August 29th @ Waconia)

The Black Sox of the Resorters League and Region 16C defeated their foe the Express from the Central Valley League and Region 11C, backed by five timely hits. Their starting pitcher Blake Stockert threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dylan Haskamp, a draftee from the Sauk Centre Titans, threw five innings, he gave up two hits two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Chris Curry, he went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Brett Savelkoul went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he earned a walk. Brady Burgau went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Travis Krueger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Eric Carlson went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, Blake Stockert was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, Carter Stockert was hit by a pitch and Shawn Krueger earned a walk.

The Express righty Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up just three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. He threw a great game, but the Express could not get any timely hits to give him a little support. Righty Jordan Joseph threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Zach Dingmann issued one walk and he hit a batter.

The Express was led on offense by Brooks Marquardt, he went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jordan Joseph went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 and he earned a walk and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Ben Johnson went 1-for-3 and Tommy Friesen earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Matt Dingmann earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Cade Marquardt earned a walk.

REGION 15C

LUXEMBURG BREWERS Region 15C Runner Up vs. Waconia Region 7C Champions Friday September 3rd @ Chaska 7:30

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 0

(Saturday August 28th @ Chaska)

The Martins of the Stearns County League their foe the Hurricanes from the Country Side League and Region 16C runner. Their starter pitcher was righty Scott Lieser, he threw nine very good innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued one walk and he recored seven strikeouts.

The Martins offense included Bryan Schlangen was hit by a pitch and credited for the games only RBI. Kyle Leiser earned a walk and he scored a run, Brady Goebel earned two walks and Matthew Schlangen earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Hurricanes starting pitcher was Mitch Porter, he threw six innings, he gave up one run, issued three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Alex Koep, a draftee from Urbank/Parkers Prairie threw two innings in in relief, he issued one walk and he recored four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Jake Anderson, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Alex Hensch, Jack Hiedeman and Carter Theilke all went 1-for-4, Sean McGuire had a stolen base and Austin Stanislawksi was hit by a pitch.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 13 ADA “A”S 6

(Sunday August 29th @ Waconia)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League and Region 15C defeated their foe from Region 10C and the Red River League the ADA “A”, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and a double. The Brewers were down 6-0 going into the sixth inning, they put up one run and in the seventh inning the Brewers batted around, they put up ten runs. Their starting pitcher was lefty JT Harren, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Big righty Reed Pfannenstein threw 6 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Derrick Orth, he went 2-for-5 for four RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Veteran Sam Iten went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Connor Clark went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored five runs. Noah Grove went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 2-for-5, with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. DJ Kron earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and he scored two runs. Ethyn Fruth was credited for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brady Kenning scored a run.

The “A”s starting pitcher was Ethan Opsahl, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, no walks and he recored four strikeouts. Joh Debord, a draftee from Marble Mallards, threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sunny Resnick went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Ethan Opsahl went 3-for-5 for an RBI and Blake Fetting went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Brett Fetting went 2-for-5 with four stolen bases and he scored three runs. Braiden Fetting went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Jonas Sanders was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk. Riley Resnick went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Beau Fetting went 1-for-5.

NEW ULM BREWERS 2 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

(Sunday August 29th @ Waconia)

The Brewers of the Region 2C champions from the Tomahawk East League defeated the The Chargers from Region 15C and the Stearns County League, backed by seven hits, and an outstanding pitcher performance. Their starting pitcher was Nick Altermatt, a draftee from the Lamberton Long Sox, he threw a complete game to earn thew win. He gave up just three hits, one run and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Andrew Peters, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Wade French went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Ranwieler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Judd Davis went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Justin Hoffmann went 1-for-3 and Cole Ranweiler went 1-for-4.

The Chargers starting pitcher was lefty Payton Van Beck, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recored five strikeouts. The Chargers offense included Eric Terres, he went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Jamie Terres went 1-for-4 and Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-3 and Dylan Gertken scored a run.

REGION 8C

WACONIA LAKERS 3 FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 0

(Friday August 27th @ Waconia)

The Lakers of the Crow River League and the Region 7C champions defeated the Lumber Jacks the Region 8C champions from the Victory League. Their starting pitcher was Kodey Simon, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Derek Martin and AJ Fredrich both went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Chris Bullis went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Jake Hendricks went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Justin Schultz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ronnie Olson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Robbie Smith went 1-for-1 and Max Kalenberg was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Lumber Jacks was lefty Ryan Chmielewski, he was really impressive, just graduated from Foley High School this spring. He threw 7 2/3 innings, he scattered five hits, gave up three runs and he recored eight strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks included Drew Beier, he went 2-4, Louis Massa went 1-for-4, veteran Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4 and Mitch Keeler earned a walk.

WATERTOWN RED DEVILS 8 AVON LAKERS 1

(Sunday August 29th @ Chaska)

The Red Devils of Region Region 7C and the Crow River League defeated the Lakers of the Victory League and Region 8C, backed by four hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Zach Iten threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recored four strikeouts. Pat Tschida threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Red Devils offense was led by Ben Smith, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for four RBIs. Pat Tschida went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Mitch Kelzer went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Zac Iten went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Jadrien Keavy went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jake Anderly went 1-for-3, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Andrew Nicholas went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Nick Trucke went 1-for-4 and Ryan Hangartner went 1-for-5.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Matt Pichelmann, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Flanagan threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Cody Stich, he went 2-for-4 and Joe Dolan went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Riley Voit and Matt Meyer both went 1-for-4 and Carter Holthaus earned a walk. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Caleb Curry was credited for an RBI.

SECTION 2B

MIESVILLE MUD HENS 12 EAST GRANT FORKS MASS 2 (7 Innings)

(Saturday August 28th @ Hamburg)