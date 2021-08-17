Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

August 16th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

REGION 11C

(Qualifying teams from the Central Mn. Town Ball Coverage and Draftees)

No. 1# Watkins Clippers (BYE)

Isaac Benesh St. Joseph Joes

Tyler Bautch St. August Gussies

Tyler Phelps Hemmesch Sartell Stone Poneys

No. 2# Sartell Muskies vs. Hutchinson Huskies (12C) (Sat. 1:30 Hamburg)

Max Koprek Sartell Stone Poneys

Tyler Carper Clearwater River Cats

Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum Rogers Red Devils

No. 3# Kimball Express vs Union Hill Bulldogs (3B) (Sun. 11:00 Waconia)

Andrew Nefs Clearwater River Cats

Zach Laudenbach St. Augusta Gussies

Michael Revenig Monticello Polecats

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

(Friday August 13th @ Sartell)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express to capture the Region 11C championship, backed by seven timely hits, good defense and three big runs in the fifth inning. Lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound for the Clippers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recored nine strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for4 for an RBI and he scored a run. The Clippers young shortstop, Nolan Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Block went 1-for-4. Matt Geislinger earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Veteran Danny Berg earned a pair of walks.

The Express starting pitcher was Tommy Friesen, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.Jordan Joseph threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Jordan Joseph, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Scott Marquardt, Brooks Marquardt and Matt Friesen all went 1-for-4 and Tommy Friesen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2

(Saturday August 14th @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by eleven hits, including seven players collecting hits. Lefty David “DD” Deminsky started on the mound for the Muskies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jack Greenlun he went 2-for-5 for an RBI. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Tim Burns was credited for an RBI. Andrew Deters went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Ethan Carlson went 1-for4- and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jace Otto went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 2-for-4, he had a great game calling the game from his catcher position.

The Polecats starting pitcher was lefty Tanner Eckhart, he threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tom VanCulin threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run, that is still pending for review. Cal Schmitz went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Ben Schaben and Joe Tupy both went 1-for-3.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 3 LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 2

(Saturday August 14th @ Sartell)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lake Cafe of Big Lake, backed by eight hits, including five doubles. Their starting pitcher was lefty Isaac Benesh, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Ben Alvord was credited for an RBI on a fielders choice. Peyton Joos went 2-for with a double and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4. John Huebsch went 1-for-4 with a double and Andrew Weisser earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Lake Cafe’s starting pitcher was Mason Miller, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, one walk three runs and he recored four strikeouts. They were led on offense by Sam Dokkebakken, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs. Trey Teige went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Teige went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dallas Miller and Samson Schlegel both earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

(Saturday August 14th @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rival to secure a spot in the state tournament. They collected eight hits and played good defense. Their starting pitcher right Adam Wenker, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Jack Greenlun earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-3 and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 2-for-4 and Tim Burns went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Ethan Carlson had a sacrifice bunt.

The Joes starting pitcher was Lukas Nyberg, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, two walks, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Tanner Aleshire was 2-for-4. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4

(Sunday August 15th @ Sartell)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their rival from the Central Valley League backed by ten hits, including a double and three big runs in the top of the ninth inning. The starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty David Kroger threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk.

The Muskies were led on offense by Jace Otto, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Deters went 3-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored three runs. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. David Kroger went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack Greenlun went 1-for-4. Ethan Carlson had a sacrifice bunt, he earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Tim Burns earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Express starting pitcher was Lefty Matt Dingmann, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk. Michael Hoffman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued two walks.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Jordan Joseph went 1-for-4 with a home run. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Tommy Friesen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Brooks Marquardt was credited for an RBI and Cade Marquardt went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt.

REGION 15C

No. 1# St. Martin Martins (BYE)

Ty Reller New Munich Silverstreaks

Grant Ludwig Lake Henry Lakers

Matt Imdieke Meire Grove Grovers

No. 2# Luxemburg Brewers vs. St. Benedict Saints (3D) (Sat. 7:00 Waconia

Nick Stangler New Munich Silverstreaks

Jake Brinker Cold Spring Rockies

Andrew Schmitt Pearl Lake Lakers

No. 3# Richmond Royals vs. vs. Dumont Saints (9B) Sat. 4:30 Waconia)

Sam Hopfer Lake Henry Lakers

Ethan Vogt Elrosa Saints

Carter Wessel Laker Henry Lakers

No. 4# Spring Hill Chargers vs. Delano “A” (12B) (Saturday. 11:00 Ham)

Eli Backes Cold Spring Rockies

Payton VanBeck Elrosa Saints

Jim Thull New Munich Silverstreaks

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

(Friday August 13th @ Cold Spring)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated their rivals from the Stearns County League the Royals, backed by five timely hits, aided by five walks and a couple of early misplays by the Royals. Their starting pitcher was crafty lefty JT Harren, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein was credited for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Noah Grove went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Derrik Orth went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Clark went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and DJ Kron earned a walk. Veteran Isaac “Zeek”Matchinsky earned two walks and the vet Sam Iten earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was lefty Brady Klehr, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Carter Wessel, a draftee from Lake Henry threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty Austin Larson threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Klehr, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Mason Primus and Justin Schroeder both went 1-for-4 and Dusty Adams was hit by a pitch. Trent Gertken went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Logan Aleshire went 1-for-3.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 9 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

(Saturday August 14th @ Cold Spring)

The Martins of the Stearns County League defeated their Central Valley League rival the Rockies to secure their ticket to the state tournament. They did collect sixteen hits, including one double and six players with multi-hit games. Righty Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Grant Ludwig, a draftee from Lake Henry, threw the final inning in relief. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Brady Goebel went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Zach Moritz went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-5 and Derek Koll went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs. Chas Hennen went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Ryan Messer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen had two sacrifice bunts and he scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher righty Eli Backes threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Lefty Jake Brinker threw four innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 with a double, Sam Distel went 1-for-4 and Austin Dufner earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

(Saturday August 14th @ Cold Spring)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Silverstreaks to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They collected eight hits to give their starting pitcher Payton VanBeck a draftee from Elrosa good support. He threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Anthony Revermann threw the final 1 2/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Chargers offense was led by Nathan Terres, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Reagan Nelson went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Anthony Revermann went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Owen Meyer went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Austin Schoenberg was credited for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jamie Terres and Eric Schoenberg both earned a walk and Eric Terres and Ben Welle both scored run.

The Silverstreaks started pitcher was lefty Ty Reller, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recored five strikeouts. Veteran righty Ethan Vogt threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran right Jim Thull threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Logan Funk, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Chad Funk went 1-for-3, with a stolen base. Nick Stangler went 1-for-4, Adam Stangler went 1-for-2 and Joe Stangler went 1-for-3. Nolan Sand went 1-for-1, Ty Reller scored a run, Will Funk earned a walk and Carter Birr had a stolen base.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3

(Saturday August 14th @ Cold Spring)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rival the Chargers to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They did collect seven hits, including a double and they were aided by nine walks. The starting pitcher was righty Ben Schroeder, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Grant Ludwig, draftee from Lake Henry threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Brady Goebel went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Ryan Messer went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Moritz went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Kyle Leiser earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs, Avery Schmitz earned three walks and Derek Koll had a stolen base.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Owen Meyer, 3-for-6 for an RBI and Jamie Terres went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Brent Terres went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Anthony Revermann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Eric Terres went 1-for-3. Nathan Terres earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-2 and Dylan Gertken went 1-for-1.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 2

(Sunday August 15th @ Cold Spring)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, backed by ten hits, including a a double and good “D”. Their starting pitcher was the Gophers former catcher Bryan Schlangen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Matthew Schlangen, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Derek Koll went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he had a sacrifice, he was hit by a pitch, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 3-for-4 and Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was veteran DJ Schleicher, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Klehr, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Trent Gertken went 2-for-4. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Dusty Adams went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Mason Primus and Justin Schroeder both went 2-for-4, Cam Miller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Kyle Budde was hit by a pitch.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0

(Sunday August 15th @ Cold Spring)

The Martins of the Stearns County League defeated their Central Valley League rival the Brewers, backed by five hits, aided by five walks. Their starting pitcher was Righty Bryan Schlangen, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Scott Lieser threw three innings in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Righty Ben Schroeder closed it out the 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Scott Lieser, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser and Zach Moritz both went 1-for-5 and Avery Schmitz earned three walks and he had a sacrifice bunt. Brady Goebel earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Derek Koll had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Righty Reed Pfannenstein, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Andrew Schmitt threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and Brady Kenning threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Brewers offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Reed Pfannenstein and Ethyn Fruth both went 1-for-4 and Derrik Orth earned a walk.

PHOTO: Roger Mischke

REGION 8C UPSALA

No. 1# Avon Lakers (BYE)

Matt Swanson Upsala Blue Jays

Travis Wenzel Randall Cubs

Bryce Flanagan Fort Ripley Rebels

No. 3# Foley Lumber Jacks vs. Stark Longhorns (2B) (Sunday 4:30 Chaska)

Matt Tautges Buckman Billy Goats

Eric Lampert Upsala Lbue Jays

Nathan Psyck Royalton Riverdogs

No. 4# St. Stephen Steves vs. Princeton Panthers (1B) (Sun. 1:30 Chaska)

Preston Rocheleau Pierz Lakers

Brett Kramer Fort Ripley Rebels

Kyle Peterschick Randall Cubs

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 3

(Saturday August 14th @ Upsala)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Rebels, to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They collected six hits, including a triple and a double and three big runs in the seventh inning for the come from behind win. Their starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Chris Belling threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Logan Siemers went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Riley Hartwig went 1-for-4. Ben Omann went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Tony Schmitz went 1-for-4. Bo Schmitz, Blake Guggenberger both earned a walk and Andrew Wollak scored a run.

The Rebels starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brett Kramer threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Rebel offense was led by Josh Kossan, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Josh Hukriede went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Seth Vagts went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Nick Jelacie went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Zach Heidmann went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Bill Sather and Nathan Ehnstrom both went 1-for-5 and Brett Kramer earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 6 BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 2

(Saturday August 14th @ Upsala)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Billy Goats, backed by twelve hits including a pair of doubles and a home run. Lefty Ryan Chmielewski started on the mound for the Lumber Jacks, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, two runs, no walks and he recored ten strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier threw the final two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lumber Jacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Veteran Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Ean VonWald went 1-for-4 with a home run and Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Luis Massa went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tyler Midas went 1-for-5 with a double and Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Mitch Loegering and Sam Keeler both went 1-for-4.

The Billy Goats starting pitcher was Austin Dickman, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Noah Boser, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Tautges went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lane Girtz went 3-for-5 and Matt Kummet went 2-for-2. Joe Kahl went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Andrew Ruckert went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 6 SOBIESKI SKIS 5

(Sunday August 15th @ Upsala)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Skis, backed by eight timely hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by eight walks. They needed a huge double play to end the Skis threat in the top of the ninth, that included the potential tying run thrown out at home. The Lakers starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Cody Stich threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Lakers offense was led by Riley Voit, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-2, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Caleb Curry earned two walks. Carter Philippi earned three walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Skis starting pitcher was righty Tyler Jendro, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and two strikeouts. Caleb Strack, a draftee from the Randall Cubs threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recored two strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Josh Wenzel, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Ben Hanowski went 3-for-5 for an RBI and Beau Hanowski went 4-for-5 and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Dusty Parker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Riley Hirsch went 1-for-4. Tyler Jendro had a sacrifice bunt and Jake Kapphan earned a walk and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 13 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

(Sunday August 15th @ Upsala)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recored eight strikeouts. Lefty Alec Dietl threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits and Nate Psyck, a draftee from the Royalton River Dogs threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recored a strikeout. Hunter Hamers threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run. The Young 50 year righty Mike Beier threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Lumber Jacks offense was led by Luis Massa, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Tyler Midas went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Sam Keeler had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Rick Rassmusson went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Chris Plante went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Mitch Loegering had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a pair of RBIs. Ean VonWald went 1-for-3, Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Brandon Buesgens earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Kyle Peterschick, a draftee from the Randall Cubs. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Derek Durant threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, gave up four hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Krippner threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Tony Schmitz went 1-for-4. Riley Hartwig went 1-for-3 and Andrew Ambrosier went 1-for-3 and he had a stolen base.

REGION 4C

No. 3# Paynesville Pirate vs. Austin Greyhound (3C) Sunday 4:30 Waconia)

Matthew Gruber Starbuck Stars

Patrick Courtney Willmar Rails

Eli Nelson Raymond Rockets

REGAL EAGLES 5 MARSHALL “A” 4

(Saturday August 14th @ Marshall)

The Eagles of the County Line League defeated their Corn Belt League foe the Marshall “A”, backed by four huge his, including a home run. Righty Brandon Wedel started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Chris Beier, he went 1-for-4 with huge three run home run. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Blake Karsch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Josh Beier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jordan Beier was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Derek Dengerud earned a walk and Jordan Wosmek scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the “A” was Mason Penske, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Hmielewski, he went 4-for-5 with a triple for an RBI and he scored a run. Mason Penske went 3-for-5 with an double for an RBI and Charles Jacobson went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Peyton Grant went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Ryan VanMoyer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Ryan Schwagel went 1-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Thompson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Tomasek went 1-for-5 and Zach Olson earned a walk and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 7 REGAL EAGLES 6

(Saturday August 14th @ Marshall)

The Pirates defeated their County Line League rivals the Eagles for their ticket to the state tournament. They collected thirteen hits, including five doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Sam Oehrlein, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Griffin Bjerke threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Luke Johnson thew 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Tangen went 4-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored three runs. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Garrett Leusink went 1-for-5 with a double. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-5, Grant Fuchs was hit by a pitch and Griffin Bjerke scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Shane Rademacher, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Chris Beier threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and one run. Nathan Meyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Jordan Beier, he went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Beier went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Shane Rademacher went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Nathan Beier went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Blake Karsch went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chris Beier went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Derek Dengerud went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2 WILLMAR RAILS 0

(Saturday August 14th @ Marshall)

The Pirates of the County Line League defeated the Rails of the Corn Belt league, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and great defense. Their starting pitcher was righty Grady Fuchs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Sam Oehrlein, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 2-for-4 with a double and Luke Johnson went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Tanner Stanley, Garrett Leusink, Grant Fuchs and Grayson Fuchs all went 1-for-4 and Blake Vagle had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Rails was righty Patrick Courtney, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, two runs, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Rails offense was led by. Jack Baumgart, he went 3-for-4 with a double and Ashton Gregory went 1-for-4 with a double. Jordan Steffer and Gunnar Banks both went 1-for-4 and Andrew Baumgart earned a walk. Caleb Owens and Zack Madsen both were hit by a pitch and Zack Reirson had a sacrifice bunt.

BIRD ISLAND BULL FROGS 10 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 0

(Sunday August 15th @ Marshall)

The Bull Frogs of the Corn Belt League defeated the Pirates of the County Line League, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Aidan Elfering, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Eric Gass threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Trent Kjersten threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bull Frogs offense was led by Logan Swan, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk , he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tyler Hebrink, the Ridgewater Head Baseball coach and former St. Cloud Tech College asst. Coach went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Veteran Shawn Dollerschell went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Braeden Tersteeg went 1-for-1, he earned three walks, a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Colten Minkel had a sacrifice and he was credited for an RBI, Trent Athmann earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and Dylan Gass was credited for an RBI, he had a sacrifice and he earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Blake Vagle, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and four walks. Caden Spanier threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and three walks. Grant Fuchs threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grayson Fuchs threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates offense included: Drew Tangen, he went 1-for-4, Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-2 and Rick Hendrickson earned a walk.

SECTION 2B

No. 1 Moorhead Brewers vs. St. Michael Saints (Saturday 7:00 Chaska)

No. 2 Hamel Hawks vs. Victoria Vics (Saturday 4:30 Chaska)

No. 3 East Grant Forks Mass vs. Anoka Bucs (Saturday 1:00 Chaska)

No. 4 Moorhead Mudcats vs. Chanhassen Red Birds (Sat. 1:30 Chaska)

MOORHEAD BREWERS 13 EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 7

(Friday August 13th @ Jack Williams (Fargo)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead West League and Section 2B rival the Mass, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and a double. Veteran David Ernst started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Christianson threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Joe Hallock threw the final inning in relief, he issued a walk and he recored a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Denver Blinn, he went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Joe Hallock went 1-for-4 with one run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tanner Adam went -for-4 for two RBIs. Veteran Mike Peschel went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brandt Kolpack went 2-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chandler Ibach went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Salentine had a sacrifice, a stolen base and he earned a walk.

The MASS starting pitcher was Clarke Peterson, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kevin Hatcher threw three innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Richardson threw an inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The MASS offense was led by Brock Reller, he went 2-for-4, with two triples for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Lukkeson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jakob Hjelle went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Parker Stroh went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. TJ Hokanson went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Colton Dauksausage went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Scott Mortenson earned a walk. Clarke Peterson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. David Olson had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

HAMEL HAWKS 1 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 0 (13 Innings)

(Sunday August 15th @ Fargo)

The Hawks defeated their Arrowhead West League and Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by seven hits, in a thirteen innings marathon. The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Sam Westermeyer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Tyler Schell, he went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Dylan Wilson was hit by a pitch and he scored the games only run. Sam Westermeyer went 2-for-5 and Michael Jacobs went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Nolan Tichy went 1-for-5 with a double and TJ Guggenberger went 1-for-5. Jarett Briol and Dominic Flemming both had sacrifice bunts.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Caleb Saari, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tristen Roerich threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Mudcats offense was led by Noah Pilon, he went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Jack Naugle earned a walk. Tommy Horan, Jake McKeever and Isaac Howe all went 1-for-5.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 HAMEL HAWKS 1

(Sunday August 15th @ Jack Williams)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B rivals the Hawks, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ryan Olson, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recored six strikeouts. Joe Hallock threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Brewers were led by Brandt Kolpack, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nick Salentine went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he had a sacrifice. Spencer Flaten went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Joe Hallock went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-2 and he earned three walks and veteran Mike Peschel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Denver Blinn and Tanner Adam both went 1-for-4 and each earned a walk, Chandler Ibach earned a walk and he scored a run Casey Clemenson scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Hageman, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and ten walks. Dominic Flemming threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawks offense included Jack Puncochar, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Griffin Snyder went 2-for-4. Sam Westermeyer went 1-for-4, Jarrett Briole went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tyler Schell earned a walk.

EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 4 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

(Sunday August 15th @ Fargo)

The MASS defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by eight hits, including a double and two big runs in the eighth inning to break their two-two tie. Their starting pitcher was Victor Saucedo, he went 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Osowski threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recored seven strikeouts. No. 13 threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The MASS was led on offense by Reed Hjelle, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Colton Dauksavage went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. No. 24 went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ajay Kofstad went 2-for-5, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Thomas Hokanson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Jake Osowski went 1-for-5 and Carter Beck was credited for an RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Gabe Duncan, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ty Syverson threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI. Ty Syverson went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jack Naugle was hit by a pitch. Tristen Roerich went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tommy Horan went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Caleb Saari went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Noah Pilon and Wyatt Gunkel both went 1-for-5.