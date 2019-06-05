Town Ball Weekly

Roger Mischke

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 14 BRAINERD BEES 10

The Cyclones defeated their Lakewood League rivals the Bees to open their season on a positive note. They collected fifteen hits, including a pair of doubles to give the pitchers good support. David Kroger started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Cordell Lazer threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Koubsky threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hits, issued two walks and he surrendered on run. Tyler Bjork threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Cyclones were led by Bjorn Hanson, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. David Kroger went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-4 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Player/manager Paul Schlangen went 3-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Luis Massa went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tyler Bjork was credited with one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brendan Ehlers went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Matt Johnson scored one run.

The Bees starting pitcher was Brian Voigt and their pitcher of record was Bryce Flannigan. They were led on offense by Brian Voigt, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. A. Haappjoki went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Joel Martin went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tom Fairbanks went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Corey Welsh went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. M. Peterson went 2-for-5, he was it by a pitch and he scored a run and Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Colin Kiefman went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored a run and P. Zinda earned a walk and he scored one run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 14 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 (7 INNINGS)

The Lumberjacks opened their season by collecting eighteen hits, including three doubles and three home runs. This was a great deal of support for their pitching staff, Kyle Kipka started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Cameron Jurek threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and recorded six strikeouts. Dylan Dezurik threw one inning in relief, he faced three batters.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by four Lumberjacks with multi-hit games. Led by Noah Winkelman, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double for seven big RBI’s. Brandon Buesgens had a great game, he went 5-for-5 with a home run for four big RBI’s. Kyle Kipka went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-5 with two RBI’s and he scored a run. Cameron Jurek went 1-for-3 with a double and Rich Rasmussen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Joe Zuwicki went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Drew Murphy went 1-for3 and he earned a walk and Tanner Brosh went 1-for-

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher, Alex Kreiling threw 3 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. Sean Minder threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Haugen threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Poneys offense collected three singles, player/manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Josh Schaefer, Jacob Light, Patrick Dolan and Dylan Dezurik all earned one walk. Rudy Sauerer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Cooper Lynch earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Zack Overboe was hit by a pitch and he was credited with a RBI.

JOSEPH JOES 4 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 (7 Innings)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Poneys twice in the regular scheduled game and a make up game. The Joes collected eleven hits to give a pair of their right handers good support. Greg Anderson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran Craig Hern threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes were led by their veteran catcher, Ben Alvord, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Kendall went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Peter Nelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he had a sacrifice bunt. Brandon Bloch went 2-for-4 with a double and Joe Atkinson went 2-for3 and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-3 and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Ponies Sean Minder started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued one walk and he surrendered four runs. The Ponies were led by Zac Overboe, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Light went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Willy Kranz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Hartwig went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Part Dolan went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jeff Amann earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 14 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4 (5 Innings)

The Joes collected fifteen hits including three doubles to give their starting pitcher a great deal of support. Joey Atkinson threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes were led on offense by: Alex Kendall, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBI’s and he earned a walk and Peter Nelson went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Tanner Aleshire went

2-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Ben Alvord went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brandon Bloch went 1-for-2 with a double. Craig Hern went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and RJ Alpers went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 and Brandon Brissett went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jared Klein was credited with a RBI, Peyton Joos went

1-for-1, Joe Atkinson scored a run and Lukas Nyberg scored a run.

The Poneys starting pitcher Michael Ashwill threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, gave up three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Haugen threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Cam Knudsen threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Poneys offense was led by Jake Light, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Josh Schauer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Will Kranz went

2-for-3 and he scored two runs, player/manager Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Cam Knudsen went 1-for-3 and Brandon Hartung was hit by a pitch.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 6 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Polecats defeated the Bandits, backed by ten hits and outstanding pitcher performance by the Polecats arms. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded twenty strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Kisner threw the final inning in relief to close it out.

The Polecats were led by Wyatt Morrell on offense, he went 2-for-4 with a double for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored run. Michael Olson went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Revenig went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and a stolen base and Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jon Affeldt went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Cole Bovee went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored one run and Joe Tupy went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher Matthew Moe threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Fouquette threw two innings, he gave up three hits, issued five of walks, surrendered two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one hit.

The Bandits were led by Dalton Fouquette on offense, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Matthew Moe went 1-for-4 and Matt Krenz 1-for-3.

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1 (7 Innings)

The Yellowjackets defeated the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including three home runs. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support. Their starter, Taylor Giving, threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Mason Miller threw two innings in relief to close it out, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets offense was led by five multi-hit games by: Tony Rathmanner, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Holthaus had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s. Luke Atwood went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Chance Halligan went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Joe Rathmanner went 1-for-3 for three big RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Tanner Teige went 3-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Dallas Miller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Mason Miller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brian Larson was credited with a RBI.

The Lakers starting pitcher Ryan Skyzmanski threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran lefty Mike Smith threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Golombiecki threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and he surrendered four runs. Patrick McRoe threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense collected two hits, Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-3 with a home run and Blake Brown went 1-for2.

BECKER BANDITS 8 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The Bandits defeated the Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by eight hits and good pitching performance from a pair of Bandit arms. Weston Schug started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued six walks, gave up one run and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Dalton Fouquette threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bandits were led by Kreedan Blomquist, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a pair of RBI’s and Matthew Moe went 1-for-3 for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he score one run and Mitch Louden went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Conrad Goldade went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ryan Hess went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Schug earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Matt Krenz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Conner Rolf earned a walk.

The Lakers, Ryan Skymanski started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he gave up four runs. Play/manager Mike Smith threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Gueningsman threw one inning in relief, he gave up two runs, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Brown threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk.

The Lakers were led by Tyler Mauer, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Blake Brown went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s. Matt Korte went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Ben Anderson went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cole Gueningsman, Tyler Reid and Brett all earned walks.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 11 ROGERS RED DEVILS 6

The Joes defeated a new team in the Sauk Valley League, the Red Devils, backed by twelve big hits and two big innings, they put up five runs in both the first and the fifth innings. This gave the Joes pitchers a great amount of support. Lukas Nyberg started on the mound, he threw 2 /13 innings, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and surrendered two runs. Joe Atkinson threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Jared Klein threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he surrendered one run. Peter Nelson closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued four walks and surrendered two runs.

The Joes offense was led by four players with multi-hit games; led by Joey Atkinson, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Brandon Bloch went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Brandon Bissett went

2-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. RJ Alpers went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Peyton Joos went

1-for-2 and Jared Klein went 1-for-1. Peter Nelson earned three walks, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Blommer was credited with a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Greg Anderson earned a walk and he scored one run and Tanner Blommer scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher, Mitch Annis threw three innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded four strikeouts. Player/manager Bryan McCallum threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke Selken threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued ten walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded six strikeouts.\

The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Annis went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Riley Daun went 2-for-5 and Jake Orwoll went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Eric Simon was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Davidson was credited with a RBI. Dustin Carlson earned two walks and he scored a run and Luke Selken earned a walk and he scored one run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 17 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7

No report from the Foley Lumberjack manager

The Stone Poneys Nate Nierenhausen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he issued four walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Hartwig threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recored two strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw 1/3 of an innings, he gave up two hits, four runs and he issued four walks.

The Poneys were led by Brandon Hartwig, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. William Kranz went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of runs and he scored one run. Gerald DeGray went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zack Overboe was credited with a RBI. Jeff Amann earned a pair of walks, Brandon Reinking scored a run and Patrick Dolan earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Spencer Timm was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Nate Nierenahausen was hit by a pitch and Sean Minder scored one run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1

The Clippers defeated the Nicks backed by fifteen big hits, including a grand slam, and four doubles. That was plenty of support for play/manager Matt Geislinger, he started on the mound and threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

They were led by Brendan Ashton on offense, he went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a double for four big RBI’s. A pair of veterans Lincoln Haugen and Danny Berg had good games. Lincoln went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dan went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Heath Kramer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Reese Jansen went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch, Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 and Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-1.

The NIcks Travis Hanson started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up twelve hits, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Schindler threw 2/3 of an inning and Kevin Drontle threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks were led on offense by Damian Lincoln, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Matt Schindler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Dylan Rausch went 2-for-5. Sam Moriarty went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk, Grant Mrozek went 1-for-3 and Travis Hansen was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

The Express defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Lakers backed by thirteen hits, to give their pitcher great support. Zak Wallner started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Max Koprek threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Gustafson threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by veteran first baseman Adam Beyer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for five five RBI’s and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Cade Marquardt had a good game, he went 4-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Zach Dingmann went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he scored one run. Paul Jacobson went 1-for-1 and Aaron Serbus went 1-for-2. Zak Wallner earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Brian Marquardt had a sacrifice bunt and Nick Gustafson scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Mitch Wieneke threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and surrendered three runs. Justin Kunkel threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, issued four walks and he surrendered seven runs. Chandler Bacon threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Chadd Kunkel went 1-for-3 with a double and Max Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Justin Kunkel went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Ryan Heslop went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Andy Linn went 1-for-3 and Mitch Wieneke went 1-for-1. Chandler Bacon went 1-for-2, Ryan Wieneke earned a walk and Tyler Stang earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

The Hawks defeated their Central Valley League rivals backed by some very timely hitting and a good pitching performance. Ben Arends started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s and Matt Pennertz went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned three walks, one stolen base and he scored two runs. David Pennertz went 2-for-5 and Matt Lies was credited had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored one run. Tanner Olean went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored one run, Ben Arends earned a pair of walks, was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Matt Unterberger earned a pair of walks, had a sacrifice bunt and one stolen base.

The Nicks Derek Kuechle started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Schindler threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Bautch threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeff Lutgen threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, one pitch and he retired one batter.

The Nicks were led on offense by Andrew Bautch, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI’s and Matt Schindler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Tanner Anderson went

1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he one stolen base and he scored one run and Hunter Ahrens went 1-for-3. Damian Lincoln earned a walk and he scored a run, Derek Kuechle was hit by a pitch and Dylan Rausch had a stolen base.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Watkins Clippers 5-0

Pearl Lake Lakers 3-2

Eden Valley Hawks 3-1

Cold Spring Rockies 1-4

SOUTH

St. Augusta Gussies 3-2

Kimball Express 3-1

Luxemburg Brewers 2-3

St. Nicholas Nicks 0-5

STEARNS COUNTY

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 5 ELROSA SAINTS 0

The Grovers continues to stay hot as they collected eight hits, including five doubles to defeat their Stearns County rivals the Saints. The Grovers Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Marthaler threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jaron Klaphake closed the game out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Grovers were led by Colton Meyer, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two big RBI’s and Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Tyler Moscho went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Kurt Marthaler was credited with a pair of RBI’s. Jaron Klaphake went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Tanner Klaphake went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Alex Welle went 1-for-5 and he scored one run, Joshua Olmscheid earned a walk and Andrew Welle was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Saints starting pitcher Aaron Vogt threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Vogt threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Matt Schmitz, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jackson Peter and Ethan Vogt both went 1-for-4 and Derek Wiener went 1-for-3. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-3, James Kuefler earned a walk, Cody Eichers had a sacrifice fly and Aaron Vogt was hit by a pitch.

ELROSA SAINTS 19 GREENWALD CUBS 1 (7 Innings)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rivals with with sixteen big hits, including two triples, five doubles and a home run. They put up fourteen runs in the second inning to give their pitcher very good support. Austin Imdieke started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Saints were led by Brady Weller, he had a great game, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Eichers went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Roelike went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Ryan Illies went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s and Derek Wiener went 1-for-1 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jackson Peter went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, James Kuefler earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Imdieke went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Cubs Tyler Englemeyer started and he threw two innings, Adam VanBeck threw 2/3 of an inning in relief and Zach Ettel threw four innings in relief. They were led on offense by Ryan Kramer, Zach Ettel and Levi Feldewerd all went 1-for-3, Tyler Englemeyer was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Brandon Worms earned a walk.

FRAMING FLAMES 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 7 (11 Innings )

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Royals, they collected seventeen hits including a home run and a double. Dylan Panek started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Brad Mergen, he threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three its, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks and he surrendered three runs.

The Flames had five players with multi-hit games; led by Brad Mergen, he went 4-for-7 for two RBI’s and Taylor Fourre went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-5 with a home run and he scored a pair of home runs. Cody Fourre went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nick Mergen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Zach Koltes went 4-for-5 with a double. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-5, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Austin Arceneau had two sacrifice bunts and he earned a walk, Carey Shay earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Will Mergen scored a run.

The Royals DJ Schleicher started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Mason Primus threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, issued six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Backes threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals were led by Connor Dols on offense, he went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dusty Adams went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and was hit by a pitch. Mason Primus wet 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Adam Backes went 3-for-6 and he scored a pair of runs and Justin Schroeder went 1-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Trent Gertken went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Andy Hadley went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 4

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County foe the Cubs, backed by nine hits, including several very timely hits. Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Stangler threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led on offense by Ty Reller, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he had a sacrifice bunt. Logan Funk went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Tanner Rieland went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Stangler went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Chad Funk earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch and Hunter Rademacher had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Cubs Tyler Hoffman started and he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued five walks and he surrendered five runs. Adam VanBeck went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Mitchell Waldvogel went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Thomas went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Worms went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ryan Kramer went 2-for-5 and Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Levi Feldeward and Regan Stueve both went 1-for-4.

ROSCOE RANGERS 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3

The Rangers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Chargers in the upset of the week in the league. The Rangers collected ten hits to give Josh Mackedanz their starting pitcher a great deal of support. He threw a complete game, he scattered nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Rangers were led on offense by Josh Mackedanz, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Jordan Schleper went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Brent Heinen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and RJ Leyendecker went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Devon Savage and Brady Klingfus both went 1-for-4 and Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Zach Mackendanz went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brandon Schleper earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Russell Leyendecker earned a walk.

The Chargers Jordan Welle started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Tschida threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Eric Terres threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers were led on offense by Nathan Terres, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he was hit twice by a pitch. Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Orbeck went 2-for-2. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Eric Terres went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Owen Meyer and Anthony Reverman both went 1-for-4.

STEARNS COUNTY STANDINGS

NORTH

Meire Grove Grovers 4-1

Spring Hill Chargers 4-2

Elrosa Saints 4-3

New Munich Silverstreaks 2-4

Greenwald Cubs 0-6

SOUTH

Lake Henry Lakers 4-1

Farming Flames 3-2

Richmond Royals 3-3

St. Martin Martins 2-2

Roscoe Rangers 2-4

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 8 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

The Rebels defeated the Black Sox backed by ten hits, including a triple and a pair of doubles. This gave veteran right hander Brett Kramer a great deal of support. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mac Brink threw four innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, issued six walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rebels were led on offense by Brian Skluzacek, he went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Rhett Williamson went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Chris Smolke went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Zach Heidmann went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Nick Jelacie went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Kramer was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Mac Brink went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jason Sather went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jack Schafer earned a walk and he scored a run and Brad Wayatashek earned a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher veteran Craig Meyer threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks and surrendered three runs. TJ Frericks threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Taylor Erickson threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox were led on offense by Dylan Carlson, he went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s and Carter Sawyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan Benson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Bryce Stalboerger went 1-for-3. Trevor Sawyer earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he score a run and Brandon Sawyer earned a walk, hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 21 ST. MATHIES DEVILS 15

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League foe the Devils backed by twenty hits, to give their starting pitcher Mitch Reller great support. He earned the win, no other info was made available.

The Black Sox Bryan Benson went 4-for-4 and he earned two walks and Jake Braegelman went 2-for-4 and he earned two walks. Carter Sawyer went 2-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he was it by a pitch and Nate Mettenburg went 3-for-5. Both Brandon Sawyer and Alex Martinez went 1-for-7. No information on who earned RBI’s in this game.

The Devils Hunter Wicklund was the starting pitcher and he was pitcher of record. David Benson went 4-for-5 and he earned a walk and Kyle Welle went 2-for-3. Kamden Happke went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kolton Happke went 1-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 16 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1

The Rebels defeated their Victory League foe the Saints backed by seventeen hits, including five doubles. Ethan Branum started on the mound, he threw three innings, Logan Kalis threw three innings in relief to earn the win and Mac Brink threw the final inning in relief, to close out the game.

The Rebels were led by five players with multi-hit games, Zach Heidmann had a good game, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Bill Sather went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Brian Skluzacek went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Nick Jelacie went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and veteran Jim Kramer went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Ray Austin went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Brett Kramer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Rhett Williamson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Logan Kalis went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brad Wayatashek went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Joe Anderson went 1-for-2.

The starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Saints was Rolando Ramos, he threw three innings, Tyler Huls threw 2 1/3 innings in relief and Peter Schumer threw 2/3 of any inning to close it out. Peter Schumer led the way for the Saints, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Rolando Ramos went 2-for-4. Jacob Walter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jordan Gombos was hit by a pitch.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Avon Lakers 4-0

Opole Bears 2-2

St. Stephen Steves 2-3

Freeport Black Sox 2-3

St. Wendel Saints 0-5

EXHIBITION GAMES

12 th ANNUAL SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN OMANN INSURANCE TOURNAMENT

(7 Inning Games)

Quarterfinals

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1 (8 Innings)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their big rivals the Steves of the Victory League South in a great game. This game was tied going into the top of the eighth inning, after the Steves pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Muskies batted around in the top of the eighth inning and put up ten big runs. They collected ten hits to support their veteran lefty David Deminsky, he threw seven very good innings. He gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Lefty Johnny Schumer closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies were led by Andrew Deters on offense, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Veteran left fielder Tim Burns went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Pinch hitter Dylan Notsch went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs and pinch hitter Grant Machenthun went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Brain Schellinger went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Veteran Jake Sweeter went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Jace Otto earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger earned a walk.

The Steves, lefty Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw five very good innings. He gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady O’Hara threw two innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he surrender two runs. Chris Belling gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered two runs. Alex Justin closed it out for the Steves, he gave up five hits, six runs and he issued a pair of runs.

The Steves were led by Austin Guggenberger on offense, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a double and Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Matt Meyer earned a walk and player/manager Ben Omann was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 6 BROOKINGS CUBS 5

The Billygoats of the Victory League defeated the Cubs of South Dakota backed by nine hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Big right hander Jeremy Monson started on the mound for the Billygoats, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led by Travis Kahl, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for one RBI and he score a pair of runs and Joe Kahl went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Noah Boser went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Lane Girtz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen bases and he scored one run and Jeremy Monson went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Kummet went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run an and Shawn Lanners earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher Noel Burgos, threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Stratmoen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, issued four walks, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs were led on offense by Carter Roach he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Sam McMacken went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Seth Fraser went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Noel Burgos went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Austin Koenig went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Todd Standish went 1-for-5, JaColby Anderson was hit by a pitch and Jared Tschetter earned a walk and he scored a run.

NISSWA LIGHTING 2 ST. ANTHONY HOGS 1

The Lightning of the Victory League defeated the Hogs of the Sky Line Class A League. The Lightnings Brett Jenkins started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lightning collected four hits, they were very timely hints including a huge double. Jason Roepke led the way, he went 1-for-3 with a double for RBI’s. Tory Miller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Drew Boland went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Brett Jenkins went 1-for-3. Both Morgan Shephard and Logan McElfresh earned walks. Kolton Michalski had a sacrifice fly and Adam Hardy was hit by pitch.

The Hogs starting pitcher Danny Kuhn gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Ryan Bernardy went 2-for-3 with a double and Nicholas Roessler went 1-for-3 with a double. Bennett Wiggins went 1-for-3 with a RBI, Tim Duffy went 1-for-3 and Noah Bluth earned a walk.

SEMIFINALS

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 2

The Muskies collected six hits including a home run and a double to support the starting pitcher Paul Schumer. He threw six very good innings, he gave up just one hit, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jake Sweeter, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Brian Schlleinger was credited for a RBI on a fielders choice. The blow of the game was by Tim Burns, he went 1-for-2 with a walk off home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was the second home run off the score board at the new field. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Andrew Deters went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Paul Schumer went 1-for-2.

The Billygoats starting pitcher Shawn Lanners threw a complete game. He gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Travis Kahl went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeremy Monson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Noah Boser was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Peter Suska earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 9 ISANTI REDBIRDS 6

The Lightning of the Victory League defeated the Redbirds of the Minny East League in very good ball game. The Lightning had Scott Sand start on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jason Roepke threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lightning had three doubles and a triple, led by Jason Roepke, he went 4-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Brett Jenkins went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Chris Peterson went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Player/manager Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Drew Boland went 1-for-2 with a double, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Morgan Shepherd and Adam Hardy both went 1-for-4 and Tory Miller earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Redbirds starting pitcher Max Spitzer threw two innings, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Duong threw four innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran Dan Hamann threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Redbirds were led on offense by Nick Hoffman, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Joe Tuhholsky went 2-for-3 for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored run. Jeff Bowman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and James Green went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Tristen Zimprich went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Trevor Weidt went 2-for-3 and Dan Hamann earned a walk.

BROOKINGS CUBS 4 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2

The Cubs of South Dakota defeated the Steves of the Victory League backed by very timely hitting and some very good defense. The Cubs, JaColby Anderson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Sam McMacken threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Jeff Fish, he went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Todd Standish went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Carter Roach went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Noel Burgos went 1-for-3. Austin Koenig and Noel Burgos both went 1-for-3 and Seth Fraser earned a pair of walks and he scored one run.

The Steves, Chris Belling started on the mound, he threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 1-for-2 with a home run, he earned a walk and one stolen base. Riley Hartwig went 2-for-3 and Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-3 and Ben Omann went 1-for-4.

ISANTI REDBIRDS 6 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

The Redbirds of the Eastern Minny League defeated the Gussies of the Central Valley League, backed by a great pitching performance. James Green started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four its, one run and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Tristen Zimprich threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Redbirds were led on offense by Matt Duong, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for four big RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Joe Tuholsky went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Tristen Zimprich went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Nick Hoffman was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jeff Bowman earned a walk and he scored one run. Patrick Brooks earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jordan Schlueter was hit by a pitch.

The Gussies Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, gave up six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. The Gussies offense was led by Mitch Gwost, Dusty Schultzenberg and Matt Skaja, the all went 1-for-3 and Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 NISSWA LIGHTING 4

The Muskies fell behind early in the ball game, but they did collect nine timely hits to over come that lead. The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated one of the top teams from the Victory League. Travis Weaver started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he surrendered three runs. Right hander Adam Wenker threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty John Schumer threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The Muskies were led on offense by Brian Schellinger he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Sweeter went 1-for-4 for a RBI to tie the ball game in the 7 th inning. Tim Burns had another good game, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and David Deminsky went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s. Jace Otto went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-2.

The Lightning starting pitcher, Kyle Schaible threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Ty Swensen threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lightning was led by Jason Roepke, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and sacrifice fly. Tory Miller went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Morgan Shepherd went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Chris Peterson went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Drew Boland went 1-for-3.

THIRD PLACE

ISANTI REDBIRDS 12 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 6

The Redbirds of the Eastern Minny League defeated the Billygoats of the Victory league. Tristen Zimprich started on the mound for the Redbirds, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Joe Tuholsky threw the final inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Redbirds were led by Matt Duong on offense, he went 2-for-5 with a double for four RBI’s and Trevor Weidt went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Hoffman went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks, he one stolen base and he scored three runs. Patrick Brooks went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Jeff Bowman went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joe Tuholsky earned three walks and he scored three runs and Tristen Zimprich earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Dan Hamann went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk, James Green and Dmitry Bengtson both earned walks and Jake Johnson scored a run.

The Billygoats starting pitcher and their pitcher of record was Noah Boser. They were led on offense by Andrew Richert, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and Travis Kahl went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Noah Boser went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Peter Suska went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lane Girtz, Joe Kahl and Shawn Lanners all went 1-for-4.

FIFTH PLACE

BROOKINGS CUBS 9 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4

The Cubs of South Dakota defeated the Gussies of the Central Valley League, they collected twelve hits including a pair of doubles and some great defense. Curtis Anderson started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cubs were led by four players with multi-hit games; Todd Standish went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jeff Fish went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Seth Fraser went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Carter Roach went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam McMacken went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noel Burgos went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacolby Anderson was credited with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Austin Koenig went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a two runs and Jared Tschetter went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Gussies starting pitcher Dan Swan threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued four walks and seven runs. Veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Gussies were led on offense by Brady Grafft he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Nate Gwost went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Dusty Schultzenburg went 1-for-3. Mike Laundenbach earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI, Nate Laundenbach was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Mitch Gwost was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

SEVENTH PLACE

ST. ANTHONY HOGS 3 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2

The Hogs of the Sky Line Class A league defeated the Steves of the Victory League, backed by solid defense and a good pitching performance. Bennett Wiggins started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Charlie Peterson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued a pair of walks.

The Hogs were led by Ryan Bernardy, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Kris Long went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Tappe went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Tim Duffy went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Ryan Ferkinhoff went 1-for-3. Nick Roessler earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run, Sullivan Jahnke earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Charlie Peterson earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Steves starting pitcher Riley Hartwig threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. They were led by Bo Schmitz, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ben Bierscheid went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he earned a walk. Brandon Waldvogel went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Jonah Nebosis went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Thomas Bevans went 1-for-4, Ben Omann went 1-for-1 and Alan Justin earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY CLASSIC (Lake Henry/St. Martin)

Quarterfinals

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3

The Twins of the County Line League defeated the Lakers of the Stearns County League. They put up six early runs and the Lakers could not recover from the big deficit. The Twins collected ten hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles to give their starting pitcher a great deal of support. Grant Bangen threw a complete game, he scattered eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins were led by Wyatt White, he had a big game he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for five big RBI’s. Austen Hadley had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs and Jake Rambow went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. John Perkins went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Mike Danielson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Scott Rambow went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks, and he scored two runs.

The Lakers Sam Hopfer started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two runs and he surrendered nine runs. Shaye Olmscheid threw the final inning relief.

The Lakers were led on offense by Shane Kampsen, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Shaye Olmscheid went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Adam Miller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4, Sam Hopfer went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Josh Kampsen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 7 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6

The Saints of the North Star League defeated the Brewers of the Central Valley League, backed by the pitching of Michael Leffler, their starter, he threw three innings; he gave up four hits, and five runs. Austin Zweibohmer threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeou

The Saints offense was led by Tyler Zweibohmer, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Fick went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s. Tyler Brandel went 1-for-4 and John Hohenstein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ben Lindquist earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Jeff Janckila earned a walk and he scored a run and Gus Flick earned a walk.

The Brewers, JT Harren started on the mound, he threw five good innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Derrik Orth had a good game, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored one run. Casey Underwood went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Rhett Fruth went 1-for-2. Logan Aleshire earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored one run, Chico Schroeder had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth earned a walk and he scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 6 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5

The Lakers of the Victory League defeated the Martins of the Stearns County League after falling behind early in the game. The Lakers Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lakers collected eight hits, including a four of doubles and a home run, led by Taylor Holthaus. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Will Kleinschmidt went 2-for-3 with two doubles for one RBI and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Josh Becker went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice for a RBI. Riley Voit went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Carter Holthaus earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Martins Bryan Schlangen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts.Scott Schlangen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins were led on offense by Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and one stolen base. Jaylyn Arceneau went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Avery Schmitz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Scott Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nathan Schlangen scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 1 (6 Innings)

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated the Saints of the Lakewood league backed by fifteen hits. This gave the Rockies lefty Nate Brinker a great deal of support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies were led by four players with multi-hit games, including a triple and a double. Nick Skluzacek had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for four RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dufner went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Gill went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Patrick Hemingson went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Aaron Meyer went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. David Jonas went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jordan Neu went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Eli Backes went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Saints starting pitcher, Nick Maiers threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued six walks, he surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Tommy Auger retired one batter that he faced and Will Spaniol threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Saints offense was led by Reese Gregory, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Nick Maiers went 2-for-3. Brian Minks went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks and Tom Spaniol earned a walk.

SEMIFINALS

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 6 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3

The Twins of the County Line League defeated the Rockies of the Central Valley League, backed by ten hits, including three home runs and a pair of doubles. Adam Schrader started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Patrick Courtney threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Mike Danielson, he had a great game, he went 4-for-4 with two home runs and a double for four big RBI’s and he scored three runs. Austin Hadley went 1-for-3 with a home and Scott Rambow went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Adam Schrader went 2-for-3 with a double and Dalton Rambow went 1-for-2. Hunter Magnuson earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Rambow earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rockies' Calvin Kalthoff started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by a pair of home runs and three doubles. They were led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-3 with a home run for a pair of RBI’s. Jordan Neu went 1-for-4 with a double and Brandon Gill went 1-for-3 with a double. Eli Backes went 1-for-1 with a double, David Holbrook and Patrick Hemingson both earned walks.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Lakers of the Stearns County League back by seven hits, including four doubles, a triple and he home run. Tommy Auger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Saints had a big day on offense, they were led by Tom Spaniol, he had a great game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple for six huge RBI’s. Tommy Auger went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Reese Gregory went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Nate Schmidt went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chad Hockenmeyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brian Minks went 1-for-4 and Nick Maiers earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers Grant Ludwig started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued four walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Lakers were led on offense by Matt Quade, he went 2-for-2 with home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Jason Kampsen went 2-for-3. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Nick Dingman earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 9 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2

The Martins of the Stearns County League defeated the Brewers of the Central Valley League backed by some very timely hitting, including four doubles. The Martins Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Lieser threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins were led on offense by Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-2 for a RBI, earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nathan Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he score one run and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Matthew Schlangen earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Michael Ahrens went 1-for-3. Damian Lincoln earned a walk and he scored a run, Derek Kuechle earned a walk and he scored one run. Chase Hennen had a sacrifice bunt, Derek Stroeing was hit by a pitch and Scott Lieser earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher, Nick Baker threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued eight walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Derrik Orth went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Rhett Fruth went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Chase Aleshire went 3-for-4 and he scored one run and Nick Baker went 2-for-4. Isaac Matchinsky scored one run and Cory Wenz was hit by a pitch.

CHAMPIONSHIP

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 2 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 0

The Twins of the County Line defeated the Saints of the North Star League by some very timely hitting a good pitching performance. Austen Hadley started on the mound for the Twins, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins were led by Adam Schrader on offense, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Rambow went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Austen Hadley went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Ben Kulset went 1-for-3 and Austin Rambow earned a walk.

The Saints John Hohenstein started on the mound, he threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Lindquist threw two innings, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. James Howell threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Gus Flick he went 2-for-3 with a double and Michael Leffler went 1-for-3 with a double. Jeff Janckila went 1-or-1 with a double, Jordan Flick went 1-for-3 and Alex Terning had a stolen base.

THIRD PLACE

AVON LAKERS 5 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

The Lakers of the Victory League defeated the Rockies of the Central Valley League backed by some timely hitting. Cody Stich started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Philippi threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Will Kleinschmidt threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Josh Becker, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carter Holthaus earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he was credited with a RBI. Jon Bauer earned three walks and he was credited with a RBI and Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Will Kleinschmidt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tony Schoenberg went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Carter Huberty went 1-for-2 or a RBI and Connor Huberty went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch. Taylor Holthaus earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored one run and Riley Voit was hit by a pitch, he one stolen base and he scored one run. Zac Tomsche and Carter Philipp were both hit by a pitch and Shane Olmscheid scored one run.

The Rockies starting pitcher Eli Backes threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued seven walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Rockies were led on offense by Brock Humbert, he went 3-for-3 with a double and David Jonas went 2-for-3. Austin Dufner and Sam Distel both went 1-for-3 and Nick Skluzacek earned a walk.

FIFTH PLACE

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 10 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0 (6 Innings)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Martins of the Stearns County League backed by some very big hits and a great pitching performance. Reese Gregory started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up just three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Nate Schmidt threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Reese Gregory, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for five RBI’s and he scored two runs. Nate Schmidt went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s ad he scored a pair of runs. Brian Minks went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Maiers went 1-for-2, he earned one walk, a stolen base and he scored one run and Will Spaniol earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Jason Kotschevar and Dan Kroenberg both earned walks and they scored runs. Tommy Auger earned a walk and Mitch Reilly had a stolen base.

The Martins, Ryan Messer started on the mound, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Derek Stroeing threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Nett threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jaylyn Arceneau went 2-for-2 and Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-2.

SEVENTH PLACE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Lakers of the Stearns County League backed by seven hits, including one home run and a double. Chase Aleshire started on the mound he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, he issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers were led by Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Sam Iten went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Derrick Orth went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Logan Aleshire went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Shea Rusha went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Klaverkamp was hit by a pitch and Luke Harren earned a walk.

The Lakers had three pitchers throw during the game, Adam Jaeger, Shaye Olmscheid and Shane Kampsen. The Laker Matt Quade had a good game, he went 4-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Grant Ludwig and Matthew Lieser both went 1-for-3 and Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Carter Wessel earned a walk and Sam Hopfer was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 RICHMOND ROYALS 6 (MERCHANTS NIGHT)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Royals of the Stearns County league. They collected nine hits including a pair of triples and two doubles to give their pitcher good support. Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks and he surrendered five runs. Chris Butala threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he surrendered one run. Sean Terres threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Springers found themselves behind after the third inning, the Springers did come back a with a couple runs late in the game. The Springers were led on offense by Garret Fuchs, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Femrite went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he earned walk. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brian Hansen earned three walks and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Jeron Terres was credited with a RBI and Jack Arnold had a sacrifice and he scored a run.

The Royals Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw four innings, gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Blaine Athmann threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Andy Hadley, he went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Budde went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Backes went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Dusty Adams went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Connor Dols went 1-for-4 and Dalton Thelen earned a walk an he had a sacrifice bunt.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 2

The Springers did collect ten hits, but they did leave several runners on base to defeat the Saints of the North Star Class C league. They did get a home run and a pair of doubles a support their pitchers. Lefty Sam Hanson started on the mound, he threw three innings, he issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Right hander Nick Pennick three three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Right hander Jack Arnold threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, issued a pair of two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers took a early lead, but they fell behind in the sixth inning, when the Saints put up two runs. With two out in the top of the ninth, Drew Bulson had a single and Brian Hansen came up and hit a line drive over the left field fence to give the Springers the lead. Brain Hansen went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for a pair of RBI’s. Drew Bulson went 3-for-4 an he scored a run and Austin Athmann went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Zach Femrite went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Brad Olson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4.

The Saints, Jordan Flick started on the mound, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. James Howell threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints Tyler Brandel went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Tyler Zweilbohmer went 1-for2 for a RBI. Andy Haataja went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice and Gus Flick went 2-for-4. Jeff Janckila went 1-for-4 and John Hohenstein earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Ben Lindquist and Guy Flick both earned one walk.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 14 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

The Saints opened their season with a big win over their rivals the Joes of the Sauk Valley League. The collected eleven hits including two home runs and a pair of double. This was good support for their pitching staff, veteran right hander Andy Auger started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Steve Neutzling threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Crafty Reese Gregory threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints were led by Reese Gregory on offense, he had a very good game, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for seven big RBI’s. Mike Reilly went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned walk and he scored three runs. Tommy Auger went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Steve Neutzling went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jack Schramel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brian Minks went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tom Spaniol had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Doug Keller was credited with a RBI. Nick Maiers earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Will Spaniol eared a pair of walks and he scored two runs and player/manager Brian Anderson scored a run.

The Joes, Alex Kendall started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Greg Anderson threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and Lukas Nyberg threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he surrendered four runs. RJ Alpers threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jared Klein went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-2 and RJ Alpers went 1-for-1. Tanner Blommer was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Alex Kendal and Isaac Holthaus both earned walks.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9 COKATO KERNELS 4

The Rockies Ryan Hennen started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. The Rockies were led on offense by Austin Dufner went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. David Jonas went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he a earned two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Brandon Gill went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Nick Skluzacek went 1-for 1, with a stolen base and he scored one run. Calvin Kalthoff had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and DJ Krön went 1-for-4. Eli Backes, Kevin Wenner and Ryan Hennen all earned walks.

