TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

(WEDNESDAY)

SARTELL MUSKIES 17 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7

The Muskies out hit the Springers seventeen to fourteen, including one triple, three doubles and seven that collected hits. The Muskies starting pitcher was John Schumer, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Levi Lampert threw 2/3 of a inning, he gave up one hit. Wes Johnson threw one inning, he gave up one hit to close it out.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill went 3-4 with a triple and a double for five RBIs, he had a walk and he scored four runs. Levi Lampert went 2-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Hemmesch went 3-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Grant Mackenthun went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brett Schlangen went 3-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 3-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored four runs and Cody Partch was credited for a RBI. Carson Gross went 2-5 for a RBI an dhe scored two runs and Wes Johnson scored two runs.

The Springers starting pitcher was Hank Bulson, he threw three innings, he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Drew VanLoy threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and Drew Bulson went 2-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brady Schafer went 3-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. BJ Hulls went 2-2 with a home run for a RBI and Jeron Terres went 1-3 for a RBI. Brad Olson went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run and Cal Heying went 1-3 and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-4 and Brady Klehr was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1

The Stone Poneys out hit the Cyclones seven to five, they collected a home run, two doubles and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Jalen Vorpahl, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Carter Stutsman threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recored four strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Braeden Dykhuizen went 3-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Cayden Behrmann went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen bases, one walk and he scored two runs. Carter Stutsman went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Brenden Boesen went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases. Liam Moreno went 1-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run, Parker Schultz was hit twice by a pitch and levin Frieler had a walk and he scored a run.

The Cylcones starting pitcher was Robert Dusing, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up sixth hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw 2 1/3 innings, Ben Rothstein threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Dan Dustin threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Dom Mathies, he went 2-4 for a RBI and Luke Pakkala went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and a walk. Ben Rothstein went 2-4 and Noah Jensen had a walk and he scored a run. Vance Murn, Owen Arndt and Dan Dusing all had a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 6 WAHPPERS 5

The Brewers out hit the Wahppers six to five, including a home run, one doubles, sacrifice fly and twelve walks. The Brewers starting pitcher ws Greg Noel, hit he five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recored two strikeouts. David Ernst threw one innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Ashton Rinas threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and two walks. J. Glienke threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Brennan Haman threw one inning to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Adam Leininger, he went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Brayden Jacobson went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Tate Herman went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he had a walk. Marcus Wohl went 1-3 with two walks and Jonah DeJong went 1-4 with a walk. Carter Ades had two walks and he scored a run, J. Glienke and Caleb Briggeman both had a walk.

The Wahppers starting pitcher was J. Uhlich threw nine innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, twelve walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by S. Ovsak went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. J. Fliflit went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. E. Kappes 1-4, C. Ernst had a walk and he scored a run, R. Loewe and J. Lopez both had a walk.