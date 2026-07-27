TOWN BALL ROUND UP

(SATURDAY)

STEARNS COUNTY SOUTH PLAYOFFS

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

The Royals out hit the Rangers ten to six, they collected two home runs, three doubles, a sacrifice fly and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 3-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Caleb Maddox went 2-5 and he scored a run. Goose Hadley went 2-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored three runs. Cooper Notch went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Grady Notch went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Boos went 1-4 and he scored a run. Kyle Budde had two walks and Dalton Thelen had two walks.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Brayden Vanderbeek, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks.

The Rangers offense was led by Josiah Utsch went 1-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Bryce Vanderbeek went 2-5. Brandon Schleper went 1-3 with a walk and Max Athman had a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-3 and Jordan Schleper had a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY NORTH PLAYOFF

ELROSA SAINTS 17 GREENWALD CUBS 1

The Saints out hit the Cub eighteen to four, including two home runs, two doubles and ten that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Aiden Mueller, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles and he recorded two strikeouts. Cameron Loe threw two innings to close it out, he gave up two hits.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 3-4 with a home and and a double for five RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Luke Dingmann went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Luke Illies went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Gavin Kampsen went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored one run. Austin Dingmann went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Blaine Fischer went 2-2 with two walks and he scored three runs. Peyton Winter went 3-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Casey Lenarz went 1-1 with a RBI. Ethan Mueller went 1-5 and he scored a run and Derek Wiener went 1-2 and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Ethan Ettel, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs and two walks. Gabe Schwieters threw one inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Thomes threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Sam Frieler, he went 2-3 and he scored a run and Dylan Trust was credited for a RBI. Connor Anderson went 1-3 and Brady Lenarz went 1-1.

FARMING FLAMES 13 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6

The Flames out hit the Lakers fifteen to nine, including two home runs, two doubles and five walks. Their starting pitcher was Cameron Miller, he thew 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Zierden threw 2 2/3 innings to close it out.

The Flames offense was led by Bennett Hylla, he went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs, two walks and he scored three runs. Cameron Miller went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tylor Schroeder went 2-3 for two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored a run. Drew Cramlet went 2-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored four runs. Cody Fourre went 3-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Drew Lehner went 1-1 with a home run for a RBI. Ethan Navratil went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Owen Sunderman was credited for a RBI. Isaac Nett went 2-6 and Carson Holthaus went 1-4 and he scored two runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Carter Wessel, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.Tori Olmscheid threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 3-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Davis Wuertz went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Stalboerger went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Trent Wendlandt was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Noah Olmscheid went 2-5 with a stolen base, Grant Ludwig went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Isaac Lieser had a walk and he scored a run and Matt Lieser scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

The Rockies out hit the Clippers ten to four, including a home run, three doubles and seven that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tyler Lardy threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Rockies offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-4 with two doubles for four RBIs. Tyler Geislinger went 2-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Max Fredin went 2-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Jordan Neu went 1-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and David Jonas went 1-4 and he scored two runs. Cole Fuchs and Thad Lieser both went 1-4.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Dan Berg, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Dustin Kramer threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Clippers offense was led by Lincoln Haugen went 1-4 with a double for a RBI. Kevin Kramer went 1-4 with a double and Dan Berg went 1-4. Torii Berg went 1-1 and Carter Block had a walk and he scored a run. Max Geislinger and Heath Kramer both had a walk and Eli Hernandez had a stolen base.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 18 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 12

The Silver Streaks out hit the Chargers eighteen to seventeen, including a triple, five hit batters and seventeen walks. Their starting pitcher was Will Funk, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Caden Sand threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Silver Streaks offense was led by Ty Reller, he went 2-4 with a triple for six RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Logan Funk went 1-6 for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Luke Funk was credited for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored a run. Caden Sand went 2-5 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Will Funk went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored four runs. Ian Funk went 2-6 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Brandon Holm was hit twice by a pitch, he was credited for two RBIs, he had three walks and he scored three runs. Owen Funk had three walks and he scored two runs and Kyle Holm had three walks and he scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Ethan Meyer, he gave up four runs and two walks. Ben Welle threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded for strikeouts. Rowan Nelson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeotus. Eric Terres threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and four walks.

The Chargers offense was led by Dan Spanier went 3-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 5-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jamie Terres went 2-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Ethan Meyer went 1-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored run. Austin Schoenberg went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Eric Terres went 1-6. Dylan Gertken went 3-4 with a home run and a double for one RBI, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Reegan Nelson went 1-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Dehmer had a walk and he scored a run.

STARBUCK STARS 6 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5

The Stars out hit the Twins thirteen to ten, including seven collecting hits and four that collected RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Austin VerSteeg, he threw 4 1/3 innings, to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Panitzke threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Dylan Alexander went 3-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Noah Jensen went for two RBIs. Luke Danielson went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and PJ Johnson went 2-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitch Gruber went 2-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and a walk and Cameron Simon went 1-2 with a stolen base. Darion Alexander went 1-5 with a walk, Marc Gruber had a stolen base and he scored a run, Austin VerSteeg had a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Hendrickson scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Sam Etterman threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow, he went 1-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Dalton Rambow went 1-4 for two RBIs. Hunter Magnuson went 2-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Braeden Fagerlie went 2-5 with a stolen base. Jett Salonek went 1-6, Logan Fagerlie went 1-1 and Cayden Hansen had three walks and he scored a run. Jacob DeBoer had a walk and Nolan Johnson scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 12 FLENSBURG FALCONS 0

The Bears out hit the Falcons eleven to two, including four doubles, two sacrifice flys, five stolen bases and three batters hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Alex Lange went 1-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Drew Lange was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek was credited for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Masyn Patrick went 3-4 with three doubles, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs and Dominick Hoika had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brodi Huls went 2-3 with three stolen bases, a walk and he scored three runs and Maverick Novitzki had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Chris Ebnet went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Isaiah Folsom went 2-3 with a double. Will Eichten went 1-1 for a RBI, Sam Butler went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run, Keaton Gustin had a walk and Max Posch scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Simon Pantzke, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Reece Hubbard threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. They were led on offense by Reece Hubbard went 1-3 with a double and he had a stolen base, Trevor Loxtercamp went 1-2 with a walk and Kurt Crosby was hit twice by a pitch and he had two stolen bases.

OPOLE BEARS 15 FLENSBURG FALCONS 2

The Bears out hit the Falcons ten to six, including three doubles, a sacrifice fly and fifteen walks. Their starting pitcher was Max Posch, he he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Isaiah Folsom, he went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Masyn Patrick went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk a he scored one run. Alex Lange went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Chris Ebnet went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Maverick Novitzki went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Bieniek went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Brodi Huls had a stolen base, three walks and he scored a run, Hunter Boeckermann had a walk and he scored a run. Sam Butler was hit by a pitch, J. Schmidt had three walks and he scored a run and Keaton Gustin scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Reese Hubbard, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dan Kokett threw 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Eli Epling threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Simon Pantzke, he went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs. Gunner Gustafson went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Reece Hubbard went 1-3 and he scored a run. Kurt Crosby went 1-3, Kaleb Primus went 1-2 and Sam Perez went 1-1.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 20 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

The Brewers out hit the Hawks seventeen to five, including three home runs, two doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Easton Peters threw two innings to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Derrik Orth went 4-4 with two home runs for five RBIs, he had a stolen bas and he scored four runs. Josh Lanctot went 3-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Jake Stalboerger went 2-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. JT Harren went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs, and Luke Harren went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Ethyn Fruth went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Max Kiffmeyer was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Logan Adams went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Chris Krauss went 1-1, Noah Young had a walk and he scored a run, Easton Peters and Dane Zeiher both scored a run and Cade Stang had a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Ben Arends, he threw three innings, he gave up fourteen hits, fourteen runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tripp McCann threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Riley Geislinger, he went 1-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Tripp McCann went 2-3. Jackson Geislinger 1-3 and he scored a run and Carson Schmaltz went 1-2 and he had a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 11 KIMBALL EXPRESS 3

The Saints out hit the Express eleven to eight, including a triple, two doubles, and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Voss threw four innings, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dingmann went 4-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Tomasek went 1-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Jake Ethen went 2-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 2-4 for a RBI, had a walk and he scored three runs. Tanner Reis went 1-5 with a walk and he scored a run and Carter Voss went 1-5 with a double. Will Ethan was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and a walk, Peter Schumer had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run and Nate Psyck had a walk and he scored two runs.

The Express starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and two walks. Noah Merten threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Blanc threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Riley Blanc went 2-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jaxon Marquardt went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Scott Marquardt went 1-3 and he scored a run and Adam Beyer went 1-5 with a double. Matt Dingmann went 1-2 and Zach Dingmann had two walks.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 HAMEL HAWKS 3

The Martins out hit the Hawks fourteen to eight, including three doubles and eight players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Nolan Rueter went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs and Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-5 for two RBIs. Bryan Schlangen went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and and Matt Schlangen went 1-4. Brady Goebel went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kyle Lieser had a walk and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau went 3-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Kurt Schlangen went 1-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Michael Schlangen scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Sam Hagen, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Vanyo threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Alex Wattermann went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh DeLange went 1-4 and he scored a run. James Hansen and Jack Lewin both went 2-4 and Brady Zackrison had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Kramer went 1-4, Levi Miller and Harrison Boughton both had a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 LORETTO LARKS 2

The Martins were out hit by the Larks eight to six, they did collect three doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Ben Schroeder, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Brady Goebel threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Carter Thelen went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Schlangen went 1-4 for a RBI. Jaylen Arceneau went 2-4 with a double and he had a walk and Kyle Lieser went 1-4 with a double. Tanner Arceneau went 1-3 with a double, and Brady Goebel had two walks and he scored a run. Nolan Rueter was hit twice by a pitch and Devon Schaefer scored a run.

The Larks starting pitcher was Andrew Kemper, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. C. Brookins threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Larks offense was led by Cory Koskie, he went 1-5 with a double for two RBIs and Tyler Maher went 2-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Easton Ahrens went 2-3 with a walk and and Ben Leuther went 1-5 and he scored a run. Romeo Sweet went 1-4, C. Brookins went 1-3 and Josh Koskie had a walk.

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2

The Riverdogs out hit the Black Sox twelve to five, including six doubles and four stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Tyler Jendro, he went 3-4 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Keaton Nelson went 2-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kirk Yourczek went 3-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jaden Albright went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Albright went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Ryan Snyder went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Ryan Swenson had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Williams threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, he went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Mason Tautges was credited for a RBI. Matt Johnson went 1-4 and he scored a run and Dominic Ritter went 1-3 with a walk. Trevor Sawyer went 1-4, Ben Millard went 1-3 and Ryan Liebranz had two walks and he scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 16 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1

The Black Sox out hit the Riverdogs seventeen to six, including a triple, two doubles, two sacrifice flys and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Carter Neuenschwander, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and two walks.

The Black Sox offense was led by Owen Fradette went 3-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jared Laudenbach went 2-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Johnson went 2-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Addi Dobowey went 3-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Iver Papke went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Mason Tautges went 2-3 for two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Nate Mettenburg went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Ben Millard went 1-1, Carter Williams had a walk and he scored a run and Trevor Sawyer had a walk.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Kirt Yourczek, he threw one inning, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and two walks. Keaton Nelson threw one inning and TylerJendro threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Marcus Hayes threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Tyler Jendro went 2-2 with a walk and Jordan Albright had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Drew Yourczek and Kirk Yourczek both went 1-3. Keaton Nelson went 1-3 with a walk, Grayson Suska went 1-2 and Ryan Swenson had a walk.