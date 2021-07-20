Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

July 19th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 14 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday July 18th @ St. Augusta)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and two home runs. The Clippers put up six big runs in the sixth inning. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Justin Thompson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran Lefty Dan Berg closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carter Block, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Brendan Ashton went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Justin Thompson went 2-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Dan Berg went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nolan Geislinger was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Aaron Fruth, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Schulzetenberg threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and five runs. James Anderson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he issued one walk.

The Gussies offense included Dusty Schulzetenberg, Nate Laudenbach, Michael Laudenbach and James Anderson all went 1-for-3. Gage Zastrow went 1-for-2 and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 16 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3 (7 Innings)

(Saturday July 17th @ Pearl Lake)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including four home runs and four doubles. Lefty Jake Brinker started for the Rockies, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs for six RBIs and he scored four runs. Cal Kalthoff went 3-for-4 with two home runs for six RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Veteran player/manager David Jonas went 3-for-4 with three doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Collin Eskew went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Brock Humbert earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Humbert earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Justin Kunkel, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Colton Fruth threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Alex Miller threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, eight runs and two walks. Reed Bartell threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Lakers were led on offense by Ryan Wieneke, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for an RBI and he scored two runs. Brady Leverington went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Colton Fruth was credited for an RBI. Andrew Schmitt went 2-for-3, Rudy Notch went 1-for-4 and Nick Schmitt scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4

(Sunday July 18th @ Kimball)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by nine hits. Righty Michael Hoffman started on the hump for the Express, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Joseph threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5. Matt Friesen went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen earned three walks, Adam Beyer and Jordan Joseph both earned a walk.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Nick Howen, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Derek Kuechle threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. Andrew Bautch threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Connor Lincoln, he went 3-for-5 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run.Al Fohrenbacher went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Tyler Stanwick went 2-for-4 with a double. Hunter Ahrens went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dylan Rausch and Nick Howen both went 1-for-4. Mike Bautch had a sacrifice bunt, Damian Lincoln had a stolen base and Alex Faber scored a run.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 11 ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 7

(Saturday July 17th @ St. Augusta)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Bautch threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies were led on offense by Aaron Fruth, he went 3-for-5 with home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Mitch Gwost went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Travis Laudenbach went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs. Dusty Schulzetenberg went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Marcus Lommel went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nate Gwost went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored run. Player/manager Adam Benoit went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Mooney was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Travis Hansen, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Damian Lincoln threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Conner Lincoln threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 3-for-4 with home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Conner Lincoln went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Damian Lincoln went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Anderson went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Nick Howen went 1-for-5 with a double and a stolen base. Al Fohrenbacher went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Mike Bautch went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Andrew Rausch went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Hunter Ahrens earned a walk and he scored a run.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

(Friday July 16th @ Eden Valley)

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a double. The Lakers starting pitcher was righty Mitch Wieneke, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Ryan Wieneke, he went 1-for-3 for a home run, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Alex Lenzmeier went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Rudy Notch went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Colton Fruth went 2-for-6 for an RBI and Max Fuchs went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Linn went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Nick Schmitt earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Kunkel had a sacrifice.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Ben Arends, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Tanner O’Lean threw 2 /3 of an an inning in relief. Austin Schlangen threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two runs, three hits and he issued one walk.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 2-for-4. Tanner O’Lean, Cain Renner and David Pennertz all went 1-for-4. Austin Berg and Josh Johnson both earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY STANDINGS

NORTH

WATKINS CLIPPERS 11-2

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10-3

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 7-6

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2-10

SOUTH

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9-5

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9-5

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3-10

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2-13

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

NORTH

Saturday July 24th

#4 St. Nicholas Nicks @ #1 Watkins Clippers (2:00)

#3 St. Augusta Gussies @ #2 Kimball Express (2:00)

Sunday July 25th

Loser of Game No. 1 Vs. Loser of Game No. 2

At Highest Seed (2:00)

SOUTH

Saturday July 24th

#4 Eden Valley Hawks @ #1 Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

#4 Pearl Lake Lakers @ #2 Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

Sunday July 25th

Loser of Game No. 1 Vs. Loser of Game No. 2

At Highest Seed

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0 (8 innings)

(Friday July 16th @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Polecats, backed by seventeen hits, with nine collecting hits, Veteran lefty David “DD” Deminsky threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts with 101 pitches.

The Muskies was led on offense by Jace Otto, he went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he drove in their tenth run in the bottom of the eighth. Brain Schellinger went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and Adam Schellinger went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Andrew Deters went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-5 and he called a great game from behind the plate. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-2, Riley Ahrndt earned a walk and he scored a run and Tim Burns earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Thomas VanCulin threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ty Ulven threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and one run.The Polecats offense was led by Joe Tupy, he went 2-for-3, Jason Axelberg went 1-for-3 and Keenan Macek earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 1 LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE STINGERS 0

(Wednesday July 14th @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stingers, backed by seven hits, and very good pitching performances. Veteran righty Jake Lund started on the mound for the Muskies, he threw five innings. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts, he did this with just 55 pitches. Veteran righty Adam Wenker threw four innings in relief, he gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts, with just 57 pitches.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-5 for the game only RBI. A walk off performance to score Adam Schellinger from first base. Adam Schellinger also went 2-for-4 and scored the game only run, he led off the ninth inning with a single. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and John Schumer went 1-for-4. Braeden Dykuizen went 1-for-2 and he called a terrific game from his catcher position. Cody Partch earned two walks and Ethan Carlson had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Stingers was Matt Chuba, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Preston Schlegel threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Preston is a member of the St. Cloud Tech College Cyclones. The Stingers were led on offense by Tanner Teige, he went 1-for-3 and Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4. Dustin Wilcox and Sam Dockkebaken both earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 BECKER BANDITS 0

(Saturday July 17th @ Becker)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by seventeen hits, including three doubles and nine collecting hits. The Muskies starting pitcher was Grant Mackenthun, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 5-for-6 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jace Otto went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Adam Schellinger went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored run. Dylan Notsch went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-6 with a stolen base.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Cameron Fischer, he threw six innings, he gave up fourteen hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three walks, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Connor Rolf, he went 2-for-3, Weston Schug went 1-for-4, Luke Schumacher went 1-for-2 and Zach Wenner had a sacrifice bunt.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 4 BECKER BANDITS 3 (10 Innings)

(Wednesday July 14th @ St. Joseph)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by ten hits, including two doubles and a triple in walk off fashion. They put up a run in the bottom of the tenth inning to earn the win, Hunter Blommer led off the tenth inning with a triple and with two outs Tanner Blommer got a walk of single to drive in Hunter. The Joes starting pitcher was Tanner Aleshire, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lukas Theisen threw five innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Joes offense was led by Lukas Theisen, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI. Ben Alvord went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-5 with a triple and he scored a run. Andrew Weisser went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Isaac Benesh went 1-for-1 and Noah Bissett scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Matthew Moe, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 2-for-5 for an RBI. Mitch Louden went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Zach Wenner was credited for an RBI and Luke Schumacher had a sacrifice bunt.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4

(Saturday July 17th @ Clearwater)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the River Cats, backed by nine hits. Righty Lukas Nyberg started on the mound for the Joes, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save, he gave up two hits.

The Joes offense was led by John Huebsch, he went 4-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Sam Schneider went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Weisser went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Andrew Rott scored a run and Willie Willats earned a walk.

The Rivers Cats starting pitcher was Ty Carper, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Andrew Nefs threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Carper threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Jackson Layer, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had three stolen bases. Nick Proshek went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Justin Hauge went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-5 with a double. Jack Grell earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa was hit by a pitch, Ty Carper and Callan Henkemeyer both earned a walk.

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 6 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

(Sunday July 18th @ Monticello)

The Lake Cafe defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by six hits. Their starting pitcher was Mason Miller, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dallas Miller threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lake Cafe was led on offense by Dallas Miller, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Trey Teige went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tanner Teige went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Sam Dokkebakken had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Busse had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run, Matt Chuba was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Preston Schlegel earned a walk.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Alex Otto, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jason Axelberg threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Jason Axelberg, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Michael Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Michael Revenig went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Cal Schmitz went 1-for-2 and Jace Pribyl earned a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 12 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 10

(Sunday July 18th @ Albertville)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Villains, backed by eighteen hits, including eleven players collecting hits. Brett Knudsen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout and Ryan Skyzmanski threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Mike Smith threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Brown threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recored three strikeouts. Mike Golombiecki threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and three walks. Jake Samuelson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 2-for-5 for five RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Finneman went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Blake Brown went 4-for-6 and he scored a run and Ian Jungels went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Van Erp went 3-for-6 and he scored three runs and Todd VanErp went 1-for-3. Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mike Smith went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Bryce Vasek went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Ben Brown went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ryan Skyzmanski went 1-for-1, Brett Knudsen earned a walk and James Boyle earned two walks.

The starting pitcher for the Villains was Brady Yakesh, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Nick Dinkel threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Villains were led on offense by Jacob Dinkel went 3-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Dinkel went

1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tommy Schaupp went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryce Perrier went 1-for-2 what a double, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Easton Knealing went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Karter Gruenwald went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Joel Cornell had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Brady Kakesh earned a walk and he scored a run.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 16 BECKER BANDITS 9

(Sunday July 18th @ Rogers)

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run and four doubles. Luke Welle started on the mound for the Red Devils, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Eldredge threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red Devils were led on offense by Dustin Carlson, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs. Adam Eldredge went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and he scored four runs. Tyler Bjork went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Sam Ripley went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Luke Selken went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Kimbler went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brydon Hegarty was credited for an RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Adam Krueger went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Bryan McCullum earned a walk and he scored at run.

There wasn’t any report on who the Bandits pitchers were. The Bandits offense was led by Kreeden Blomquist went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Schug went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Mitch Louden went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a two runs. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Krenz went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Rolf had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Cam Fischer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Matt Moe earned two walks and he scored two runs and Luke Schumacher went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY STANDINGS

WEST

SARTELL MUSKIES 13-0

ST. JOSEPH JOES 9-4

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7-6

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7-6

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2-11

EAST

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10-3

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 8-5

BECKER BANDITS 4-9

ROGER RED DEVILS 4-9

ALBERTIVLLE VILLAINS 1-12

Play off brackets are set, but waiting on the times because of the assignment of umpires.

Play-in game

Wednesday July 21st

Clear Lake Lakers vs. Rogers Red Devils (7:30) @ Monticello

Quarter finals

Saturday July 24th

Becker Bandits @ St. Joseph Joes

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Monticello Polecats

Winner Rogers/Clear Lake @ Sartell Muskies

Clear Lake River Cats @ Lake Cafe Big Lake

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 10 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5

(Saturday July 17th @ New Munich)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of home runs and five doubles. Their starting pitcher veteran righty, Scott Lieser threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recoded four strikeouts. Kyle Lieser threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Martins were led on offense by Kyle Lieser, he went 3-for-4, with a home run and a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-3, with a homer for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Avery Schmitz went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Scott Lieser went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-5 with a double, Tanner Arceneau and Zach Moritz both went 1-for-4, both earned a walk and each scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Nick Stangler, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Sand threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Jacob Hinnenkamp, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Nolan Sand went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Ty Reller earned two walks and he scored a run. Nick Stangler went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run, Joe Stangler went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Adam Stangler went 1-for-5. Chad Funk went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Will Funk went 2-for-5 and he scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 0 (8 Innings)

(Friday July 16th @ St. Martin)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Schroeder, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Messer threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Martins were led by Scott Lieser, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Nolan Reuter went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Avery Schmitz went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored three runs. Zach Moritz was credited for an RBI, Ryan Messer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Russell Leyendeker threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dawson Hemmesch threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brent Heinen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. The Rangers offense was led by Brent Heinen, he went 1-for-3 and Devan Savage earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 FARMING FLAMES 4

(Friday July 16th @ Farming)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, backed by ten hits, including two doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher was Sam Hopfer, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, the veteran went 4-for-5 with a double for four big RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jason Kampsen went 3-for-4 with a triple for an RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Dingman went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Quade went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Colin Spooner earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Trent Wendlandt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Wessel earned a walk.

The Flames starting pitcher was veteran lefty Brad Mergen, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Cody Fourre and Tylor Schroeder both went 1-for-4 and Taylor Fourre went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Nett went

1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dylan Panek scored a run. Will Mergen had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch, Breydon Einyck and Aaron Einyck both earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

(Sunday July 18th @ Spring Hill)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a double. Anthony Revermann started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Eric Terres threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Anthony Revermann, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and Carter Tschida went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Nathan Terres went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base at home plate, thus he scored a run. Owen Meyer was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Eric Terres went 1-for-4 with a double, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 2-for-3 and Reagan Nelson went 1-for-1. Jamie Terres went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Austin Schoenberg earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Eric Schoenberg earned a walk and Ben Welle had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was player/manager veteran Blaine Athmann, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he issued two walks. DJ Schleicher threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Dalton Thelen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Trent Gertken, he went 4-for-5 with a RBI and Chases Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a home run. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Primus was credited for an RBI and Dusty Adams went 1-for-4. Kyle Budde went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SIVLERSTREAKS 7 GREENWALD CUBS 2

(Sunday July 18th @ New Munich)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and a home run. Lefty Ty Reller threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran righty Jim Thull threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Adam Stangler went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run and Nolan Sand went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Caden Sand earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jim Thull earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Tyler Engelmeyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Levi Feldewerd, he went 1-for-2 and Henry Braun went 1-for-1. Tyler Leukam earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Kegan Stueve earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Hoffman was credited for an RBI, Brett Engelmeyer was hit by a pitch and Tyler Engelmeyer earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 9 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 8

(Sunday July 18th @ Elrosa)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles and two home runs. Veteran righty Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Steffensen threw two innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, six runs and he issued one walk. Jackson Peter threw two innings in relief to close it out. He issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints were led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 3-for-5 with a home run, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Matt Schmitz went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double and he scored two runs. Jackson Peter went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Derek Wiener went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Luke VanBeck went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brandon Roelike went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Vogt went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Riley Lenarz went 1-for-4 and Wyatt Steffensen went 1-for-5.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jaron Klaphake threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Colton Meyer threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Grovers offense was led by Tyler Moscho, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Colton Meyer went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and Alex Welle went 1-for- 5 and he was hit by a pitch. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-6 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Josh Roelike went 1-for-4 he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Olmscheid had a sacrifice bunt. Andrew Welle went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Olmscheid went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jaron Klaphake earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY

NORTH

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 9-4

NEW MUNICH SIVLERSTREAKS 8-5

MEIRE GROVE GROVES 7-5

ELROSA SAINTS 5-7

GREENWALD CUBS 1-12

SOUTH

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 11-2

RICHMOND ROYALS 8-5

LAKER HENRY LAKERS 7-6

FARMING FLAMES 7-6

ROSCOE RANGERS 1-12

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

NORTH

Saturday July 24th

#3 Elrosa Saints @ #1 Spring Hill Chargers (11:00)

#4 Marie Grove Grovers @ #3 New Munich Silverstreaks (1:30)

SOUTH

Friday July 23rd

#4 Farming Flames @ #1 St. Martin Martins (8:15

Saturday July 24th

#3 Lake Henry Lakers @ #2 Richmond Royals (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE:

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 SOBIESKI SKIS 4

(Saturday July 17th @ St. Stephen)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Skis, backed by four teen hits, including two home runs and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was veteran lefty Nick Krippner, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earned the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Young righty Jake Schelonka threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves were led by their veteran first baseman Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with two big home runs for five RBIs. Bo Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Nick Krippner went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak went 2-for-2 and Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-4 with a double. Riley Hartwig, Derek Durant and Landon Lunser all went 1-for-4. Logan Siemers went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Jake Schelonka went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Dusty Parker went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Riley Hirsch went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ben Hanowski went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Beau Hanowski went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Joey Hanowski went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Wenzel, Tyler Jendro and Jake Kapphan all earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 5 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 1

(Saturday July 17th @ Upsala)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Lakers had nine players that collected hits, this gave their starting pitcher a great deal of support. Matt Pichelmann threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recored five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellmann, went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Carter Philippi went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Ryan Janzen went 4-for-5. Joe Dolan went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Theisen went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Matt Meyer went 1-for-5.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was John Fuchs, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Lampert threw 2 2/3 in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by John Fuchs, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice for an RBI. Levi Lampert went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Justin Cichon and Justin Lampert both went 1-for-4. Myron Ripplinger went 1-for-3 and Brock Cichon was hit by a pitch.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 11 PIERZ LAKERS 1

(Saturday July 17th @ Foley)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits including three home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was young righty Drew Beier, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Foss threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumber Jacks was led on offense by Tyler Midas, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Louis Massa went 2-for-2 with a home run and he earned a walk. Tony Stay went 2-for-2 with a home run, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Beier went 3-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs, Brandon Buesgens was hit by a pitch and Rich Rassmasson earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Carter Petron. The Lakers offense was led by Paul Herman, he went 1-for-3 with a home run, Peter Herman and Alex Haapajoki both went 1-for-3 and Lane Girtz went 1-for-2.

OPOLE BEARS 5 FLENSBURG FALCONS 3

(Sunday July 18th @ Opole)

The Bears defeated their Victory League rivals the Falcons, backed by seven hits, including home run and a double. Jake Nelson started on the mound for the Bears, he threw a complete game. He gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Jordan Schmitz, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tate Lange went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Derek Theilen earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Jake Nelson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Drew Lange was hit twice by a pitch, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Blake Niemeyer earned a walk. Austin Lange and Dierks Opatz both went

1-for-4.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Gunnar Gustafson, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jeremy Mugg threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two runs and he issued one walk. Blake Meyer threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bears offense was led by Gunnar Gustafson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Dylan Lukasavititz went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Tyson Leners went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Russ Fellbaum went 1-for-5. Luke Thoma went 2-for-4 with a double, Brent Carry went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Gerard Kokett earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 12 SWANVILLE SWANS 7

(Sunday July 18th @ St. Wendel)

The Saints defeated their Victory League rivals the Swans, backed by eleven hits. Their starting pitcher Jake Ethen threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Jake Ethen, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Peter Schumer went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Charlie Slivnik went 4-for-4, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jack Opatz went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Gombos went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos was credit for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base. He stole home and he scored two runs. Will Ethen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Dalbec earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Swans starting pitcher was Tyler Evans, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hudson Pung threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Swans offense was led by Hudson Pung, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Preston Pung went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Travis Barthel went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Sales went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Troy Evans went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Shane Lambrecht was credited for an RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Austin Johnson earned two walks and he scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

SOUTH/WEST DIVISION

Saturday July 24th

St. Wendel Saints @ Sobieski Skis

St. Stephen Steves @ Upsala Blue Jays

Freeport Black Sox @ Randall Cubs

Opole Bears @ Avon Lakers

St. Mathias Devils @ Buckman Billy Coats

Nisswa Lightning @ Pierz Brewers

Pierz Lakers @ Fort Ripley Rebels

Royalton River Dogs @ Foley Lumber Jacks

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

County Line Playoffs

Sunday July 25th

Starbuck Stars @ New London-Spicer Twins (5:00)

Norway Lake Sundburg @ Regal Eagles (1:30)

ATWATER CHUCKERS 9 REGAL EAGLES 8

(Sunday July 18th @ Atwater)

The Chuckers defeated their County Line League rivals the Eagles, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and a home run. Josh Kingery started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. David Kingery threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Zach Bagley threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four big RBIs, he earn a walk and he scored three runs. Veteran Jordan Olson went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ezra Kaping went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and Josh Kinzler went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jack Peterson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Conner Barker earned a walk and he scored a run. David Kingery went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Afton Kaping earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Jordan Wosmek, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagle offense was led by Derek Dengerud, he went 1-for-4 with home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Nathan Meyer went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Blake Karsch went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chris Beier went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Jordan Beier went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Nathan Beier went 3-for-5, and Bennet Schultz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adrian Belden and Jordan Wosmek both went 1-for-5 and Brandon Wedel scored a run.

(Playoffs)

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 3

(Sunday July 18th @ NLS) (10 Innings)

The Pirates defeated their big rivals in the County Line League the Twins, backed by eleven hits, including a home run. Grady Fuchs started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He gave up nine hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Spencer Imholte threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates were led on offense by Luke Johnson, he went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Drew Tangen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Griffin Bjerke went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-4 and Abe Bullard earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Magnuson threw three innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jett Solonek, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Josh Soine went 1-for-4 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch. Scott Rambow had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk and Mike Danielson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 2-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Adam Schrader went 2-for-5, Ben Kulset went 2-for-6 and Derek Dolezal went 1-for-5.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4 NORWAY LAKE SUNBURG LAKERS 2

(Friday July 16th @ Paynesville)

The Pirates defeated their County Line League rivals the Lakers, backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles. Sam Oehrlein started on the mound for the Pirates, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Abe Bullard went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 with a double and Drew Tangen was credited for an RBI. Grant Fuchs went 1-for-1 and Grayson Fuchs had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. They were led by Brandin Dahl, he went 3-for-5 with a double and Ryan Torkelson went 3-for-4 with a double. Weston Gjerde and Brandon Rassmussen both were credited for an RBI, Josh Peterson and Aaron Zimmer both scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 7 STARBUCK STARS 4

(Friday July 16th @ Starbuck)

The Eagles defeated their County Line League rivals the Stars, backed by eleven hits, including one home run and nine players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw five innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles were led on offense by Nathan Meyer, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adrian Belden went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Derek Dengerud went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Nathan Beier went 1-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jordan Beier went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Chris Beier went 1-for-5. Bennet Schultz went 1-for-4 and Josh Beier was hit by a pitch.

The Stars starting pitcher was Matt Gruber, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Stars was were led on offense by Jared Freese, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Veteran Mike Kragenbring went 2-for-2 with a double for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Darion Alexander went 1-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Gruber went 1-for-6 with a triple for an RBI and Mitch Gruber went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Aaron VerSteeg went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Luke Barkheim went 1-for-5. Andrew Toop went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Mike Andreas earned two walks and Jackson Hendrickson earned a walk.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE:

MOORHEAD BREWERS 9 HAMEL HAWKS 4

(Sunday July 18th @ Hamel)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B foe the Hawks, backed by thirteen hits. The Brewers starting pitcher was Kyle Kingsley, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Spencer Flaten, he went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Brandt Kolpack went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Peschel went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Chris Clemenson was credited for an RBI. Tanner Adam went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Jayse McLean went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Matt Oye went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Joe Hallock was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Nick Salentine went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Dylan Drees, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Yowell threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Jack Puncochar, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Nolan Tichy went 1-for-3 with a home run and and Michael Jacobs went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Brayden Gray had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Griffin Snyder went 1-for-3. Sam Westermeyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Wilson scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 BRAINERD BEES 0

(Sunday July 18th @ Hamel)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead West League and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by eleven hits. Kyle Voltin started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Hallock threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Spencer Flaten threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Brewers offense was led by Joe Hallock, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jayse McLean went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Mike Peschel went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Oye was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Adam went 1-for-4. Brandt Kolpack went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Salentine went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Chris Clemenson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bees starting pitcher was Ben Dorseif, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brain Voight threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was Joel Martin, Brian Voight and Watland all went

1-for-3. Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Eric Martin earned a walk.

HAMEL HAWKS 2 BRAINERD BEES 1

(Sunday July 18th @ Hamel)

The Hawks defeated their Arrowhead League and Section 2B foe the Bees, backed by six hits. The Hawks starting pitcher was Sam Westermeyer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jarett Briol went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Dylan Wilson was credited for an RBI and Dominic Flemming went 2-for-2. Jack Puncochar went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and Griffin Schneider earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Tichy and Brayden Gray both went 1-for-3.

The Bees starting pitcher was Eric Martin, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tom Fairbanks, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Colin Kleffman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Joel Martin and Adam Devall both went 1-for-3.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 6 EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 5

(Sunday July 18th @ Hamel)

The Mudcats defeated their Arrowhead West League and Section 2B rivals the Mass, backed by eight hits. Their starting pitcher was Caleb Saari he thew six innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Toby Sayles threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Tommy Horan, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Toby Sayles went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Gunkel went 2-for4 for an RBI and and Ty Syverson went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Isaac Howe went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Noah Pilon was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Peyton Reed earned a walk, he had a sacrifice, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Naugle earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake McGeever earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the MASS was Kevin Hatcher, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Colby Tweeton threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The MASS offense was led byJake Osowski, he went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Beck went 1-for-3 with a double and Colby Tweeton went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. No. 3 had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and No. 7 earned two walks. Kevin Hatcher went 1-for-1, No. 1 went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Reller earned two walks and he scored a run and No. 55 earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 EAGAN BANDITS 3

(Saturday July 17th @ Chanhassen)

The Springers of the ArrowHead West League defeated their rivals the Bandits, backed by nine hits, including two home runs. Veteran righty Chris Butala started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs. Sean Terres went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Zach Femrite went

1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brad Olson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy earned a walk and he scored a run. William “BJ” Huls went 1-for-3 and Nick Allen went 1-for-3.

The Bandits starting pitcher Kevin Kunik threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Bandits offense was led by Roy Larson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. JD Dorgan went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tony Johnson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Travis McDonald went 1-for-4. Chad Czaplewski went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Drew Grunklee went 2-for-4. Jordan Brandt went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Jake Ossell earned a walk and he scored a run and Justin Weinberg earned a walk.

CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 3 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2

(Saturday July 17th @ Chanhassen)

The Red Birds defeated their rivals the Springers backed by six hits and they were aided by a couple of Springer miscues early in the game. Tommy Thompson started on the mound for the Red Birds, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Logan Spitzack threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Miles Nablo threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red Birds offense was led by Andrew Mahler, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Aaron Kloeppner went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Aaron Pfaff went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Brandon Arnold went 2-for-4, with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Joe Jersak earned a walk and Justin Arnold scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw a complete game, he scattered six hits, gave up three runs, one earned, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by William “BJ” Hulls, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brain Hansen and Brad Olson both went 1-for-4. Zach Femrite went 2-for-4 and Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Schafer went 1-for-4.

RICHMOND ROYALS 13 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 8

(Wednesday July 14th @ Pearl Lake)

The Royals of the Stearns County League defeated their foe the Lakers from the Central Valley League, backed by seventeen hits, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Cameron Miller, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Justin Schroeder threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Adams threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Chase Aleshire closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he issued three walks.

The Royals offense was led by Cam Miller went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Kyle Budde went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 4-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Lane Myer went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Player/manager Blaine Athmann went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored a run. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4, with two stolen bases and he scored two runs, Aaron Budde went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Alex Miller, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits and three runs. Colton Fruth threw three innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Rudy Notch threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Schmitt threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Rudy Notch went 3-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andy Linn went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Haus went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Schmitt went 2-for-3, he was it by a pitch twice and he scored three runs. Colton Fruth went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk, Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-5, Max Fuchs was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Alex Miller scored a run and Derrick Garding earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 ELROSA SAINTS 0 (7 Innings)

(FRIDAY JULY 16th @ Cold Spring)

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated the Saints of the Stearns County League, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. Young righty Brock Humbert started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. TJ Neu threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and veteran David Jones went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned two walks. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Brock Humbert went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tyler Lardy was credited for an RBI. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-2 and Jordan Neu went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Evan Acheson went 1-for-1 and Sam Distel scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Wyatt Steffensen he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Peter went 1-for-3 with a double and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-4 and Riley Lenarz went 1-for-3. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4, Ryan Olmscheid earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Wyatt Steffensen earned two walks.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 12 WILLMAR RAILS 0

(Friday July 16th @ Willmar)

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated the foe the Rails from the Corn Belt League, backed by six hits, including a pair of home runs. Veteran lefty, play/manager Matt Geislinger made a little amateur history by throwing a perfect game. He threw a complete game, he gave up no hits, no walks, no runs and he recorded nineteen strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Carson Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for six RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-2 with a home run, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Carter Block went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Justin Thompson went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nolan Geislinger had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk Matt Geislinger earned two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brendan Ashton earned a walk and he scored three runs.

The Rails starting pitcher Jayden Dierenfend, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Herman threw one inning, he gave up two hits and two runs and Zach Reierson threw one inning, he gave up a run. Jack Baumgart threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and he issued two walks.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 3 COKATO KERNELS 1

(Friday July 16th @ Cokato)

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their foe from the North Star League the Kernels, backed by six timely hits, including thee doubles. Tommy Friesen started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Gabe Small threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Craig “White Shoes” Meyer threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up one hit, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Tommy Friesen, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a pair of doubles. Matt Friesen went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Tom Pearson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Joe Pennertz earned two walks and Matt Dingmann earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Kernels starting pitcher was Jaeger Ohm, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Pennala threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Kantola threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Ethan Niemela went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk and Sanders Asplin went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tom Halonen and Billy Aho both earned a walk.

ANDOVER ACES 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

(Saturday July 17th @ Sartell)

The Aces of the Metro Minny League defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. The Aces collected eight hits and their starting pitcher was Jake Dujmovic, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Michael Head threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Aces offense was led by Charlie Hora, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Sam Plohasz went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Benji Bruce went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Kyle Hoppe went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Dujmovic earned two walks and he scored a run and Logan Gravink scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Reece Johnson, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Nierenhausen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Heying threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Gavan Schlulte, he went 4-for-5 for an RBI and Zack Overboe went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Jeff Amann and Kade Lewis both went 1-for-4 and Teddy Fleming went 1-for-5. Reece Johnson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Will Kranz earned two walks and Shawn Lindsey earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

(Note: The Class C teams will be starting playoffs; we hope to have all those parings for you.

CLASS B

NICK BELL TOURNAMENT

(Friday July 23rd thru Sunday July 25th)

(At Cold Spring “Springer Park)

Friday July 23rd

Moorhead Mudcats vs. Cold Spring Springers

Saturday July 24th

11:00 Moorhead Brewers vs. Cold Spring Springers

1:00 Brainerd Bees vs. Moorhead Mudcats

3:00 Brainerd Bees vs. East Grand Forks MASS

5:00 Hamel Hawks vs. East Grand Forks MASS

Sunday July 25th

12:00 East Grand Forks vs. Cold Spring Spingers

2:00 Hamel Hawks vs. Moorhead Mudcats

4:00 Brainerd Bees vs. Hamel Hawks