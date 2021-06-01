Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

May 24th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4 (10 Innings)

(Friday May 28th @ Watkins)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by fifteen hits, including two doubles, yet this was a ten inning battle. Veteran righty Justin Thompson started on the mound for the Clippers, he threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Player/manager lefty Matt Geislinger threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Matt Geislinger, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dustin Kramer went 4-for-5 for an RBI and Heath Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Veteran lefty Dan Berg went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen the Clippers veteran catcher went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Justin Thompson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher Travis Laudenbach threw eight innings, he gave up thirteen hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Mitch Gwost, he went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Michael Laudenbach went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Nate Gwost went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Bautch went 1-for-5 for an RBI. James Anderson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-5. Zach Laudenbach was credited for an RBI and Nate Laudenbach earned a walk and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3

(Saturday May 29th @ Kimball)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League for the Nicks backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and three doubles. This gave the Express’s starting pitcher Ben Johnson good support. He threw six innings, to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Zak Wallner threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran Matt Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by veteran Adam Beyer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly four four big RBIs. Tommy Friesen went 3-for-6 with two doubles and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joe Pennertz went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Ben Johnson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-6 and Matt Dingmann earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Ashton “Shuggs”Hanan went 2-for-3 and he was hit twice by a pitch, Brooks Marquardt had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tom Pearson earned a walk and he scored a run and Gabe Small and Jake Traurig both scored one run.

The Nicks starting pitcher Derek Kuechle threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Howen threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Fuchs threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Travis Hansen threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Nicks offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for an RBI and he scored at run. Hunter Ahrens went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Thomes went 1-for-1 with a triple and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went

1-for-1 with a stolen base and Al Foehrenbacher went 1-for-4. Tyler Stanwick went 1-for-1, Connor Lincoln was hit by a pitch and Mike Bautch earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 3 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2 (10 Innings)

(Sunday May 30th @ Kimball)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by seven hits, including three doubles. The Express’s starting pitcher Zak Wallner, threw ten innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Friesen went 1-for-2 with a double. Jordan Joseph went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Justin Kunkel threw nine innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Fuchs gave up a hit and he issued one walk. The Lakers offense was led by Brady Leverington, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI, Max Fuchs was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nick Schmidt scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

(Sunday May 30th @ Luxemburg)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by eleven hits, including two home runs and a double. This gave their starter lefty JT Harren a good deal of support. This was a very close game till the seventh inning when Derrick Orth hit one into the church yard for a three run home run. JT threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Reed Pfannenstein closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers were led on offense by Derrick Orth, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs. Who said that wrestlers can’t hit? Reed Pfannestein went

2-for-4 with a home run and Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Casey Underwood went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Luke Harren went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Player/manager Cory Wenz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Connor Clark went 1-for-4 and JT Harren earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher Eli Backes threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. TJ Neu threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits and four runs. Trevor Lardy closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jordan Neu went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Brady Linn went

2-for-3 and NIck Skluzacek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger, Austin Dufner and Calvin Kalthoff all went 1-for-4 and Sam Distel was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

(Friday May 28th @ Eden Valley)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League foe the Hawks, backed by twenty hits, including a pair of doubles, two triples and a home run. Lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound for the Rockies, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brock Humbert threw the final inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dufner had a big day at the plate, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for an RBI. Brady Linn went 3-for-4 with a triple for an RBI and Calvin Kalthoff went 3-for-6 for an RBI and he scored a run. Veteran David Jonas went 4-for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Blattner went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored one run and Sam Distel went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Collin Eskew went 1-for-6 and he scored one run and TJ Neu earned a walk and he scored a run. Peyton Randall was hit by pitch and he scored a run, Tyler Lardy was it by a pitch and Blake Tylutki scored at run.

The Hawks starting pitcher Tanner O’Lean threw seven innings, he gave up fifteen hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Arends threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen and Jordan Kelm, both went 1-for-4 with a double. Riley Geislinger went 1-for, Austin Berg went 1-for-3, Matthew Pennertz earned a walk and Stephen Pennertz scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8 ROGERS RED DEVILS 6

(Wednesday May 26th @ Sartell)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by nine hits and timely hitting. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher righty Quinton Young threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Zack Overboe he went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Will Kranz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Kade Lewis went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Jack Schaefer went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Jeff Amann was credited for an RBI, Gavan Schulte earned a walk and he scored a run, he had a stolen base, Shawn Lindsay scored a run and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-1.

The Red Devils starting pitcher, Sam Orgon, threw a complete game. He gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Red Devils offense was led by player/manager Bryan McCallum, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks. His home run was a first inning shot into the trees in right field, an estimated 380’ plus. Luke Selken went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jose Bue went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Ben Anderson earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Luke Welle went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Blake Bachowski went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Adam Kruger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Adam Eldredge went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk, Eric Simon earned two walks and he scored a run and Tyler Bjork earned a walk.

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 5 BECKER BANDITS 3

(Sunday May 23rd @ Big Lake)

The Lake Cafe defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals and highway 10 neighbors, backed by ten hits and a solid pitcher performance by Preston Schlegel. He threw seven innings to earn the win and Mason Miller threw two innings in relief to earned the save.

The Lake Cafe was led by on offense by Will Boeckman, he went 3-for-3 for an RBI. Brandon Holthaus went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ben Buss went 2-for-4 for an RBI.

The Bandits starting pitcher Matt Moe, threw five innings, he gave up nine hits and five runs. Weston Schug threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Mitch Louden, he went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Wyatt Flint went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Conner Rolf went

3-for-4 and Dalton Fouquette went 3-for-5. Weston Schug went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Zach Wenner went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Matt Moe went 1-for-5.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 0

(Saturday May 29th @ St. Martin)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rival the Chargers under the lights on Saturday night. Backed by seven hits and three big runs they put in the first innings. Righty Scott Lieser threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Ben Shroeder went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 2-for-3, Bryan Schlangen earned a walk and he scored one run and Matt Schlangen was hit by a pitch.

The Chargers Anthony Revermann started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres and Jamie Terres they both went 1-for-4 and Reagan Nelson and Anthony Revermann both went 1-for-3.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 ELROSA SAINTS 1

(Friday May 28th @ Elrosa)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles. The Martins did leave a dozen runners stranded on the bases. They got a pair of good pitcher performances from Ben Schroeder, he started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one run, issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw four innings to earn the save. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Nolan Reuter, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Scott Lieser went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Brady Goebel went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and a stolen base. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-5 and Derek Koll went 1-for-3. Matthew Schlangen and Avery Schmitz each earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Payton VanBeck threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Luke VanBeck threw two innings in relief, he gave up one it, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Brandon Roelike went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Luke VanBeck went 1-for-3. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Kevin Kuefler earned a walk and he was hit b a pitch and Gavin Kampsen earned two walks.

RICHMOND ROYALS 9 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 0

(Saturday May 29th @ Richmond)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by ten hits, including a pair of home runs and four doubles. Brady Klehr started on the mound for the Royals, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Veteran DJ Schleicher threw five innings of relief to close it out, he gave up two hits and he record three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Dalton Thelen, he had a huge day at the plate, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Mason Primus went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Cameron Miller went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Chase Aleshire went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Kyle Budde earned a walk and he scored a run. Trent Gertken went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Logan Aleshire earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks lefty Ty Reller started on the mound, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Nolan Sand threw threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Chad Funk went 1-for-4 with a double and Caden Sand went 1-for-2, with a walk and a stolen base. Carter Birr and Nick Stangler both went 1-for-4, Ty Reller went 1-for-3 and Joe Stangler and Tanner Rieland both earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3

(Sunday May 30th @ Richmond)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs. Logan Aleshire started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Larson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs for four RBIs. Mason Primus went 1-for-4 with a home run and Dalton Thelen went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Kyle Budde went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cameron Miller went 1-for-1, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Larson went 1-for-1 and he scored one run, Cole Schmitz and Trent Gertken both earned a walk.

The Grovers starting pitcher Jaron Klaphake threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he record a strikeout. Jordan Klaphake threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Tanner Klaphake, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and Colton Meyer went 2-for-5 with a double. Jaron Klaphake went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Welle went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Tyler Moscho went 1-for-4 and Josh Roelike earned a walk and he scored one run.

MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 17 FARMING FLAMES 6 (7 Innings)

Friday May 28th @ Farming)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals, backed by nineteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Colton Meyer threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 3-for-5 for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Roelike went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs.

Kurt Marthaler had a huge day, he went 5-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Andrew Welle went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored scored a run. Alex Welle went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs.Tyler Moscho went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored three runs. Tanner Klaphake went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jaron Klaphake had two sacrifices and he was credited for four RBIs and Josh Olmsheid scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher Tylor Schroeder threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dylan Panek threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eleven hits and eleven runs. Taylor Fourre threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The Flames offense was led by Taylor Fourre, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Will Mergen went

2-for-4 for three RBIs and Robert Schleper went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4 and Cody Fourre went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Breyden Eiynck went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, and Aaron Eiynck earned two walks and he scored a run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5 ELROSA SAINTS 3

(Saturday May 29th @ Lake Henry)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double. Sam Hopfer started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Jason Kampsen closed it out with three innings of relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits and one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Jason Kampsen, he went just 1-for-4, but with a huge walk off home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Nick Dingman went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Mathew Quade went 1-for-4, he earned two walks, had had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run the tying run on Jason’s home run. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-4 and Michael Ludwig went 1-for-2. Josh Kampsen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Jordan Orbeck was hit by a pitch and Adam Jaeger earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher veteran righty Ethan Vogt threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Luke Van Beck threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and two runs.

The Saints offense was led by Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-5 with two doubles for and RBI and Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Ethan Vogt and Peyton Winter both went 1-for-4 and Will Van Beck went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz earned four walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Kevin Kuefler earned a walk, he had was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice and he scored one run and Brandon Roelike earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 9 GREENWALD CUBS 7

(Sunday May 30th @ Lake Henry)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run, and a double. Adam Jaeger started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Weston Brinkman threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 3-for-5 with a walk off home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Nick Dingman went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Adam Jaeger went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and Jason Kampsen had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Mathew Quade went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored the run on Shane’s walk off home run. Josh Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored one run Cooper Bast had a sacrifice bunt. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jordan Orbeck went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Engelmeyer threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he issued one walk. Tyler Hoffman threw two innings in relief he gave up four hits and three runs.

The Cubs offense was led by Kegan Stueve, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored run. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Tyler Thomes went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Nick Rademacher went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Hoffman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Ethan Ettel went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Ryan Kraemer had a sacrifice for an RBI, Tyler Engelmeyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Leukam scored one run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 11 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

(7 Innings)

(Sunday May 30th @ New Munich)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by eleven hits, including a triple and a pair of doubles. This gave their veteran righty Jim Thull a great deal of support, he started and he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Carter Schiffler, he went 1-for-1 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Caden Sand went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Tanner Rieland went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Stangler went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored one run, Joe Stangler was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Keagan Stangler earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored one run and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-2. Ty Reller went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Chad Funk earned two walks, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Logan Funk earned three walks.

The Rangers starting pitcher Spence Evans threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, five runs and two walks. Russell Leyendecker threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Bryce Vanderbeek threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The offense was led by Russell Leyendecker, he went 1-for-3, Austin Pauls went 1-for-2 and Brandon Schleper earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 5 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4

(Sunday May 30th @ Spring Hill)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Chargers, backed by seven hits, including a pair of home runs and one double. This gave their starting pitcher some support, Adam Winkels threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and seven walks. Veteran lefty Brad Mergen threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Bradon Einyck went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Aaron Einyck went 1-for-3 with a home run and he had one stolen base. Ethan Navartril went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Brad Mergen went 1-for-4 and he scored one run, Tyler Schoeder earned two walks and he scored one run, Cody Fourre and Will Mergen each earned one walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher Regan Nelson threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Schoenberg threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Eric Schoenberg, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Owen Meyer was credited for an RBI. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Eric Terres went 1-for-4, he earned one walk and he scored one run and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4. Regan Nelson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jamie Terres earned three walks and he scored one run and Nathan Terres earned one walk.

GREENWALD CUBS 8 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

(Saturday May 29th @ Roscoe)

The Cubs defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by eight hits to give their starting pitcher Tyler Hoffman good support. He threw nine innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Brett Engelmeyer, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tyler Engelmeyer went 2-for-6 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Tyler Thomes went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Regan Stueve was credited for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ryan Kraemer earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Tyler Leukam went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ethan Ettel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Rademacher earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run and Derek Wessel earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Dawson Hemmesch threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, ten walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Mackendanz threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Devon Savage, he went 2-for-5 with a double and Brandon Schleper went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Russell Leyendecker went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Bryce Vanderbeek went

1-for-4 for an RBI. Chris Vanderbeek went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Nick Hommerding went 1-for-1 and Spence Evans went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 12 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 30th @ Avon)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and one triple. Righty Matt Pichelmann started on the

mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Holthaus threw one inning in relief, he gave up one two and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Philippi threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cody Stich, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Cole Wellman went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Carter Phillippi went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Reese Gregory went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored one run. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Matt Meyer went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Riley Voit went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joe Dolan earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Reed Voit earned two walks and he scored one run.

The Saints starting pitcher Rolando Ramos threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Dalbec threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Opatz threw one inning relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Saints offense was led by Tyler Huls, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jake Ethen went 1-for-3. Peter Schumer, Rolando Ramos, Charlie Slivnik,

J. Walter and Tanner Tomasek all earned one walk.

AVON LAKERS 11 SWANVILLE SWANS 1 (7 Innings)

(Monday May 30th @ Swanville)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League foes the Swans, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs and three doubles. They played errorless ball in support of their starting pitcher Cole Wellman, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Reese Gregory, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dolan went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Riley Voit went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs.

Carter Philippi went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cole Wellman wen 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Cody Stich went 1-for-5. Carter Holthaus was hit twice by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Matt Meyer earned two walks and he scored one run.

The Swans starting pitcher Joshua Vogel threw two innings, he gave up seven hits and five runs. Travis Barthel threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he issued two walks. Peyton Jackson threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Swans offense was led by Nathan Lambrecht, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Jordan Sales went 3-for-4. Troy Evans went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Peyton Jackson went 1-for-3. Travis Barthel and Tren Dinius both went 1-for-4 and Joshua Vogel and Nathaniel Koetter both earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 16 PIERZ BULLDOGS 1

(Sunday May 30th @ Pierz)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League foe the Bulldogs, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Lefty Alec Dietl started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Luis Massa, he went 4-for-6 with a home run for six RBIs and he scored three runs. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and Joe Ziwicki earned a walk and he scored a run. Ean VonWald went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Chris Plante went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Rich Rasmusson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Sam Keeler earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Foss went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Mitch Keeler earned a walk.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Mitch Herman threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kirby Fischer threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits and six runs. Chase Becker threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Charles Fischer, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Mason Herold went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Lois Gruber went 1-for-3. Evan Woitalla went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Craig Luberts earned a walk. Veteran George “Skip” Toops went 1-for-3.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 11 SWANVILLE SWANS 0

(Sunday May 30th @ Freeport)

The Black Soxs defeated their Victory League foe the Swans, backed by eight hits. The Black Sox starting pitcher Nate Mettenburg threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Pesta threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks.

The Black Sox’s offense was led by Brandon Sawyer, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Neuenschwander went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Braegelman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-3. Matt Johnson had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs and Tyler Hemker earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The Swans starting pitcher Hudson Pung threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Joshua Vogel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Thieschafer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Swans offense was led by Travis Barthel, he went 2-for-3 and Colten Kruzel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jackson Thieschafer went 1-for-4, Jordan Sales earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Carter Loven, Shane Lambrecht and Preston Pung all each earned a walk.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 11 OPOLE BEARS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 30th @ Opole)

The Blue Jays defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by ten hits, including one triple and a double. The Blue Jays starting pitcher John Fuchs threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Brandon Welinski, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Matt Swanson went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Cichon went 3-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Brock Cichon went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Levi Lampert had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Justin Lampert, was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored one run. Brady Burggraff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Nick Frieler went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Dustin Biniek and BJ Lange both earned a walk.

The Bears starting pitcher Jake Nelson threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Niemeyer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and he issued three walks. Alex Lange threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Bears offense was led by Jordan Schmitz, he went 2-for-3 and Blake Niemeyer was credited for an RBI. Tate Lange went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Tony Boeckermann went 1-for-2 and he scored one run.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 8 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7

(Monday May 31sth @ Upsala)

The Blue Jays defeated their Victory League rivals on a walk off single, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Matt Swanson started on the mound for the Blue Jays, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Eric Lampert threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Blue Jays were led on offense by Levi Lampert, he went 2-for-4, with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Lampert went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored one run. Brandon Welinski went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Brock Cichon went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and John Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Matt Swanson went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brady Burggraff had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk and Nick Frieler was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dustin Biniek went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, one a walk off single in the bottom of the ninth. Justin Cichon went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Cody Rose, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Brady Pesta threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks. Carter Neuenschwander threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Trevor Sawyer, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Johnson went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Carter Sawyer went 2-for-5 with a triple for an RBI and he scored a run and Ike Sawyer went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Bryan Benson went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Dylan Carlson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice for an RBI, Brandon Sawyer and Jake Braegelmann both earned a walk.

RANDALL CUBS 7 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

(Sunday May 30th @ St. Stephen)

The Cubs defeated their Victory League rivals, backed by six timely hits, including a home run. Caleb Strack started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up just three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Kyle Peterschick, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ricky Drew went

1-for-5 and he scored a run and Sam Nagel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Travis Wenzel went 1-for-5 and Alex Zack earned three walks, he was hit by a hit, he was credited for an RBI and he scored one run. Tom Kunkel earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored one run. Carter Natvig went 1-for-1, Caleb Strack earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Matt Otremba earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher Nick Krippner threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger thew one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout and Alan Justin threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Jake Schelonka went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Riley Hartwig went 1-for-3 with a double an Brandon Waldvogel earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 10 FLENSBURG FALCONS 2

(Monday May 31st @ Flensburg)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Falcons, backed by fifteen hits, including two doubles and a home run. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support, their starter Chris Belling threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Derek Durant threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double or three RBIs. Jake Schelonka went 3-for-6 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Blake Guggenberger went 3-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned one walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Riley Hartwig was credited for an RBI and Derek Durant went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Logan Siemers went 1-for-3 and he scored one run and Brandon Waldvogel went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tony Schmitz earned two walks and Ben Omann went 1-for-3.

The Falcons starting pitcher Russ Fellbaum threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Gunner Gustafson threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Gunner Gustafson he went 2-for-5 and Blake Meyer went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks, and he scored one run. Andrew Marod went 1-for-3 with a walk, Jeremy Mugg went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Brent Carry earned a walk and he scored one run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 15 OPOLE BEARS 2

(Monday May 31st @ Opole)

The Skis defeated their Victory League foes the Bears, backed by sixteen hits, including six doubles and three home runs. Their starting pitcher Dusty Parker threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Ben Hanowski went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Beau Hanowski went 3-for-6 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Jendro went 3-for-4 with two doubles for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Opatz went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Matt Baier went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Riley Hirsch went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dusty Parker went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

The Bears starting pitcher Alex Lange threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and two walks. Austin Lange threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Tony Boekermann went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-1. Jordan Schmitz, Dierks Opatz and Austin Lange all earned a walk.

RANDALL CUBS 10 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2

(Monday May 31st @ Randall)

The Cubs defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles. This gave Sam Nagel the Cubs starting pitcher a good cushion to work with, he threw five inning to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Travis Wenzel threw four innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Brett Stack he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Zack went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he had one stolen base and he scored one run. Thomas Kunkel wen 2-for-5 for an RBI and one stolen base and Travis Wentzel went 2-for-4 with two doubles,, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Caleb Strack went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had one stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Jennings went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Ricky Drew went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Kyle Peterschick went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he score one run and Sam Nagel earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Jake Ethen threw a complete game, he gave up fourteen hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Saints offense wears led by Tyler Huls, he went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rolando Romos went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored one run and Jacob Walter went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Charlie Slivnik and Cole Wunderlich both went 1-for-4, Jordan Gombos was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Jake Ethen earned one walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

REGAL EAGLES 4 STARBUCK STARS 2

(Friday May 28th @ Minnewaska High School)

The Eagles defeated their County Line League rivals the Stars, backed by seven timely hits, good defense and a solid pitching performance. Chris Beier started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs and six strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Nathan Meyer went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Chris Beier went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Jordan Beier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Adrian Belsen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Josh Beier earned a walk and scored one run and Derek Dengerud earned one walk.

The Stars starting pitcher Luke Levasseur threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Gruber threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Matt Gruber, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for an RBI and he scored one run. Mike Kragenbring went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Mike Andreas went 1-for-3. Darion Alexander went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Michael Gruber went 1-for-1.

REGAL EAGLES 5 NORWAY LAKE LAKERS 0

(Sunday May 30th @ Regal)

The Eagles defeated their County Line League rivals the Lakers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Brandon Wedel started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recored six strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Shane Rademacher, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Nathan Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Adrian Belden scored a run. Jordan Beier went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, Nathan Beier went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Josh Beier earned a walk and he had a sacrifice.

The Lakers starting pitcher Brandon Rasmusson threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and one walk. Justin Johnson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Weston Gjerde threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one run. Brandon Rasmusson went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Brandon Dahl went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice. Weston Gjerde went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Ryan Torkelson went 1-for-3 and Justin Johnson and Regan Nelson each earned a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 6 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Sunday May 30th @ Atwater)

The Chuckers defeated their County Line rivals the Pirates, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles. Veteran righty Jordan Olson started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Scott Borman threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 4-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Connor Barker went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Cunningham went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Zach Bagley went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Josh Kinzler went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Straumann went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Eli Albright went 1-for-2 no he scored a run. David Kingery went 1-for-5, Cam Melvin was hit by a pitch, Jordan Olson and Afton Kaping each earned a walk.

The Pirates Spencer Imholte started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run and three walks. Sam Oehrlein threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Caden Spanier threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Garrett Leusink, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Grant Fuchs went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Abe Bullard went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 and Drew Tangen and Luke Johnson each earned a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 2 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 0

(Sunday May 30th @ Starbuck)

The Stars defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by twelve hits and good defense. The Stars starting pitcher Matt Gruber threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Mike Andreas, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and Matt Gruber went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jackson Hendrickson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a sacrifice. Mike Krangenbring went 2-for-4 and Jared Freese went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Michael Gruber went 2-for-3, with a sacrifice and he had a stolen base and Mitch Gruber went 1-for-4.

The Twins starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. The Twins offense was led by John Perkins, he went 2-for-3 and Jake Rambow went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Mason Toutges went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and Scott Rambow went 1-for-4.

EXHIBITION GAMES

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4

(Wednesday May 26th @ Luxemburg)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defatted the Sauk Valley League River Cats, backed by four time hits and aided by fourteen walks. There are no lights behind the church on highway 15, so called the game after five innings due to darkness. Tyler Stang started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Harren threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Casey Underwood, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Josh Lancot went 1-for-1 with a home run, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Ethan Fruth went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Dean Kron had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk and Tyler Stang earned two walks and he scored one run. Chris Knauss went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Grove earned three walks, he was credited for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cory Wenz earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The River Cats starting pitcher Jose Agresto threw two innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued four walks. Cody Thierry threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty Carper threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Jake Carper went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Jackson Layer went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Justin Houge went 1-for-3 with a double and Adam Smith went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ty Carper went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Nick Proshek earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Holewa was hit by a pitch.

MILROY YANKEES 7 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5

(Friday May 28th @ Milroy)

The Yankees of the Corn Belt League defeated the Twins of the County Line league, backed by ten hits, including a home run, one triple and a double. This gave veteran Austin Deutz good support, as he started on the mound for the Yankees, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty Kemp threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Branden Flock threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Yankees offense was led by Branden Flock, he went 2-for-2 with a home run, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Andy Schmidt went 4-for-5 with a triple for an RBI and he scored two runs. Isaac Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and Jackson Hughes went 1-for-4. Aaron Mathiowetz went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk, Brian Dolan earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Bauer earned two walks and he scored one run.

The Twins starting pitcher Grant Bongen threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Magnuson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jett Salonek threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Scott Rambow, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned three walks. Jett Salonek went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Adam Schrader went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-5 and Ethan Haugen was hit three times by a pitch and he scored one run. Dalton Rambow earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Hunter Magnuson was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Josh Soine was hit by a pitch.

HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 7 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4

(Friday May 28th @ Hutchinson)

The Huskies defeated the Springers, backed by six hits, and and timely hitting and they were aided by six walks. Jon Derock started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw seven innings to earned the win, he gave up ten hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Messner threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Jayden Fleck, he went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Mitch Reiner went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Marcus Hahn went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Jake Wendland earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was given credit for two RBIs. Tyler Schiller went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Piechowski went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Lane Glaser went 1-for-4 for two RBIs.

The Springers veteran righty Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sean Terres threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Chris Butala threw two innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Zach Femrite went 3-for-4 for an RBI and Austin Athmann went

2-for-4 with a double. Veteran Greg Terres went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Brad Olson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Alex Jungels and Brady Schafer both went 1-for-4.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 6

(Friday May 28th. @ Dassel)

The River Cats of the Sauk Valley League defeated their North Star League foe the Saints, backed by ten hits, including three doubles. The River Cats had a combined pitcher performance by four arms. Starting on the mound was Jae Carper, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty Carper threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts and Cody Thiery threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jake Carper, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Ty Carper went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Jordan Picka went 2-for-5 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored a run. Adam Smith went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Justin Houge went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Grell earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Nick Proshek earned a walk and he scored run.

The Saints starting pitcher Collin Krick threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jim Althoff threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit. Their offense was led by Steve Boger, he went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned three walks, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Paul Jacobson went 1-for-4, with a walk, one stolen base and he scored one run. Jim Althoff earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs and Jordan Flick was credited for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Ben Lindquist earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Gus Flick went 1-for-3 with a walk, Paul Vetsch earned a walk and he scored a run and Cy Flick and Noah Halonen both earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Monday May 31st @ Clearwater)

The River Cats of the Sauk Valley defeated the Gussies of the Central Valley League in exhibition action. Jack Grell starter pitcher for River Cats, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Rivercats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Nick Proshek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Carper went 1-for-4. Jack Grell earned a walk and he scored a run, Troy Deans and Conor Deans both earned a walk and Justin Houge was hit by a pitch.

The Gussies starting pitcher Aaron Fruth threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Bautch threw 2 2/3 innings, he issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. T. Toejnes went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and Gage Zalstrom was hit by a pitch.

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 8 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

(Wednesday May 26th @ Maple Lake)

The Lakers of the North Star league defeated the Polecats of the Sauk Valley league, backed by ten hits, including a triple and a double. The Lakers starting pitcher Grant Mergen started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earned the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Tanner threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ben Reilley, he went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ben Clapp went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Grant Mergen went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Ben Goelz went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Bergstrom went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jordan Tanner went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Orazem went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Luke Fobbe earned two walks and he scored two runs and Mitch Wurm was hit by a pitch.

The Polecats starting pitcher Michael Revenig threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and one walk. Thomas Van Culin threw two innings, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Otto threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he had one strikeout. Andrew Manning threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Tanner Eckhart threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Isaac Frandsen, he went 2-for-2 for an RBI and Jon Affeldt went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Michael Olson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jace Pribyl went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Otto went 1-for-3 and he scored one run. Braydon Hanson earned two walks, Danny Blackstone and Joe Tupy each earned a walk.

ANDOVER ACES 5 BECKER BANDITS 0

(Tuesday May 25th @ Becker)

The Bandits starting pitcher Cam Fischer threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Moe threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts Weston Schug threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Matt Krenz threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits wee led on offense by Matt Krenz he went 3-for-5 and Weston Schug went 2-for-3. Wyatt Flint went 2-for4, Matt Moe went 1-for-4 and Zach Wenner went 1-for-2.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(May 31st thru June 6th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday June 5th

Luxemburg Brewers @ St. Augusta Gussies (1:00)

Sunday June 6th

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

St. Augusta Gussies @ Pearl Lake Lakers (2:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 2nd

Clear Lake Lakers @ Sartell Stone Poneys (6:30)

Monticello Polecats @ Albertville Villains (7:30)

Saturday June 5th

Lake Cafe of Big Lake vs. St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Sunday June 6th

Monticello Polecats @ Lake Cafe of Big Lake (2:00)

Albertville Villains @ Becker Bandits (4:00)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Sunday June 6th

Farming Flames @ Greenwald Cub (1:30)

Meire Grove Grovers @ Roscoe Rangers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE

Saturday June 5th

Sobieski Skis @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

Sunday June 6th

St. Wendel Saints @ Royalton Riverdogs (1:30)

Opole Bears @ Buckman Billygoats (1:30)

Randall Cubs @ Foley Lumberjacks (1:30)

TOURNAMENTS

SARTELL “OMANN” INSURANCE

(Note: The Sartell Teams will play at their home park;

Except for the Friday night game)

(Friday June 4th/7:30)

St. Stephen Steves vs. Sartell Muskies

Saturday June 5th

Brainerd Bees vs. Sartell Stone Poneys

(1:00 @ Sartell)

Elrosa Saints vs. Clearwater River Cat

(10:30 @ Sartell)

Nisswa Lightning vs. St. Anthony Hogs

(11:30 @ St. Stephen)

Semifinals

Saturday 3:30/5:00

Consolation Semifinal

Saturday 2:00/6:00

Sunday June 6th

Championship 1:30

Third Place 1:30

Fifth Place 11:00

Seventh Place 11:00

STEARNS COUNTY TOURNEY

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday June 2nd

Kimball Express @ Dassel Cokato Saints (7:00)

Rogers Red Devils @ Isanti Redbirds (7:30)

Friday June 4th

Becker Bandits @ Watkins Clippers (7:30)

Spring Hill Chargers @ Eden Valley Hawks (7:30)

Pearl Lake Lakes @ Farming Flames (7:00)

Rogers Red Devils @ Hinckley Knights (8:00)

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

Cologne Hollanders @ Paynesville Pirates (7:30)

Alexandria Black Sox vs. Richmond Royals (11:00) (Morris Tourney)