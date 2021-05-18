Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

May 17th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

(Sunday May 16th @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, with seven players collecting hits. Lefty John Schumer started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Veteran righty David Kroger threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he had two stolen bases. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 for an RBI and a stolen base. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Andrew Deters went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Blake Haus went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Calen O’Connel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Austin Henrichs had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Brett Knudsen threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Korte threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ryan Skymanski threw the last inning in relief, he retired three batters. The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, Blake Brown and Brett Knudsen all went 1-for-4. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Luke VanErp went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 8

(Saturday May 15th @ Clear Lake)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including thee doubles. Tanner Aleshire started on the mound for the Joes, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Theisen closed it out with 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Aleshire, he went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Luke Theisen went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and and he scored two runs. Brandon Bloch went 2-for-5 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Jackson Jangula went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Taylor Olson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Hunter Blommer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Noah Bissett earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Ryan Skyzmanski threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Brown threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Mike Smith threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Korte threw 2/3 of an inning and he retired two batters.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Luke VanErp went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jake Samuelson went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Matt Krepp went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored three runs. Ryan Skymanski went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Blake Brown went 1-for-4. Brett Knudsen went 1-for-5 and James Boyle went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Todd VanErp went 1-for-2, Cory Holte earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Brown had a sacrifice.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4

(Sunday May 16th @ Clearwater)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. They had a very good pitching performance by Reed Johnson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Quinton Young, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Zach Overboe went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Cameron Knudsen went 2-for-5. Jeff Amann went 2-for-4, he had a sacrifice and he scored a pair of runs. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Josh Schaefer went 2-for-6 with a stolen base. Will Kranz went 1-for-4 and he earned two walks and Gavan Schulte went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Dallas Haugen earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch and Ryan Witte scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Jack Grell, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Carper threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jack Grell, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Jordan Picka went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jackson Henderson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jake Carper went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Cole Gueningsman went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Hunter Holewa went 1-for-5. Nick Proshek and Adam Smith both went 1-for-4.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 14 ROGERS RED DEVILS 4

(Saturday May 15th @ Clearwater)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, they collected fifteen hits, including two home runs, two triples and a double, they had eleven players collect hits. This gave their starting pitcher Josh Agresto a great deal of support, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jack Grell, he went 2-for-5 with a grand slam for five big RBIs and he earned a walk. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 3-for-4 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cole Gueningsman went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Jackson Henderson went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Smith went 1-for-2 with a home run, a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Mutterer went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Al Smith went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Jackson Layer scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Brian McCallum, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Luke Selven threw one inning relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Luke Welle threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Red Devils offense was led by Brian McCallum, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Luke Selven went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Davidson went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Bjork went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and Blake Bachowski earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Sam Ripley was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Luke Welle earned a walk and he scored a run, Logan Kimbler and Adam Kruger both each earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 6 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

(Saturday May 15th @ New Munich)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by eight hits and a very good pitching performance. Payton VanBeck threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Will VanBeck, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Evan Wiener went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned two walks. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Payton Winter went 2-for-4, Brandon Roelike earned two walks and he scored a run and Deer Wiener earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was veteran Jimmy Thull, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nolan Sand threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up a run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led Caden Sand, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Adam Stangler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Joe Stangler went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Carter Schiffler went 1-for-1 and Ty Reller, Tanner Rieland, Nick Stangler and Jacob Hinnenkamp all earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 2

(Sunday May 16th @ Elrosa)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rivals the Royals, backed by six hits and solid defense. This gave their veteran righty Ethan Vogt a great deal of support, he started on the mound, he threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Will VanBeck closed the door, he threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save, he recorded a strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz and Brandon Roelike both went 1-for-4, Peyton Winter went 1-for-3 and Will VanBeck scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher, veteran righty DJ Schleicher threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Larson threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Logan Aleshire went 2-for-4. Alex Budde went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Trent Gertken earned a walk. Justin Schroeder, Cole Schmitz and Dusty Adams all went 1-for-4.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5 FARMING FLAMES 4

(Sunday May 16th @ Lake Henry)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Flames, backed by ten very timely hits and good defense. Sam Hopfer started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the save.

The Saints were led on offense by Shane Kampsen, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Sam Hopfer went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Jaeger was credited for an RBI and Nick Dingman went 2-for-4. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Josh Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cooper Bast earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was veteran lefty Brad Mergen, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and he scored a run. Will Mergen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Cody Fourre went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tylor Schroeder, Dylan Panek and Robert Schleper all went 1-for-4 and Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-3.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 11 GREENWALD CUBS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 16th @ Spring Hill)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals, backed by fifteen hits, with nine guys collecting hits. This gave their starting pitcher a good cushion, Anthony Revermann. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw the final two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Luke Dehmer, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Eric Terres went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Anthony Revermann went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Reagan Nelson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Owen Meyer was credited for an RBI. Jamie Terres went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nathan Terres went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Carter Tschida went 1-for-1 and Dylan Gertken earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher, Tyler Engelmeyer threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Rademacher threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, one run and he issued two walks. Their offense was led by Nick Rademacher he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Ethan Ettel and Brent Engelmeyer both went 1-for-3.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 11 ROSCOE RANGERS 1 (8 Innings)

(Sunday May 16th @ Roscoe)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County neighbors, backed by twelve hits, including eight guys collecting hits. Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Lieser threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The offense was led by Nolan Reuter, he went 5-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he earned a walk and Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-1 with a double for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Chas Hennen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Messer went 1-for-5. Brady Goebel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Derek Koll earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a two runs, Avery Schmitz earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Ben Schroeder scored a run.

The Rangers Spence Evans started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Russell Leyendecker threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and issued two walks.

The Rangers offense was led by Devon Savage, he went 3-for4 and Chris Vanderbeek went 2-for-3. Russ Leyandecker went 2-for-4 and Devon Savage went 3-for-4. Max Athmann went 1-for-2 for an RBI, Brent Heinen went 1-for-3, Spencer Evans went 1-for-2 and Blake Pung earned two walks.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4

(Saturday May 15th @ St. Nicholas)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley rivals the Nicks, backed by eighteen hits, including five doubles and eight different players collecting hits. Lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brock Humbert closed it out with four innings of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Sam Distel went 4-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Brock Humbert went 1-for-5, Collin Eskew earned a walk and he scored a run and David Jones earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was veteran lefty Travis Hansen, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Koltes threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nick Howen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and two runs and Kevin Drontle threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and four walks. Connor Lincoln threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Alex Foerhenbacher, he went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, Dylan Rausch went 1-for-4 for an RBI, Michael Bautch earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Tanner Anderson was credited for an RBI. Damien Lincoln went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Derek Kuechle went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs. Tanner Rausch went 1-for-4 with a double and Connor Lincoln went 1-for-4, with a stolen base. Zach Koltes earned two walks and Travis Hansen earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 5 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3

(Sunday May 16th @ Kimball)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, they collected eight hits, including four doubles and some very good defensive play. This gave the Express good support, starter veteran righty Ben Johnson threw four innings, he gave up four hits, and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Dingmann closed it out with 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Austin Ruehle, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Shuggs Hanan went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs, Joe Pennertz went 1-for-4 and Adam Beyer was hit twice by a pitch.

The Rookies starting pitcher Eli Backes threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. TJ Neu threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Jordan Neu, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 3-for-4 and Austin Dufner went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brady Linn went 1-for-4. Colin Eskew was credited for an RBI, Sam Distel earned a walk and Alex Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0

(Sunday May 16th @ Watkins)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and a solid pitcher performance. Veteran righty Justin Thompson started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded seven strikeouts. Veteran lefty Matt Geislinger threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Dustin Kramer, he went 4-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Rookie Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Justin Thompson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored run. Heath Kramer went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Lincoln Haugen, Brendan Ashton and Gavin Mathies were all hit by a pitch.

The Brewers starting pitcher lefty Austin Klaverkamp threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Clark threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, and he recorded a strikeout. The offense was led by Isaac Matchinsky, he went 2-for-4 and Noah Grove went 1-for-4 with a double. Connor Clark went 2-for-4 and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 13 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 16th @ St. Nicholas)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals, backed by seventeen hits, including a home run and four players having multi-hit games. Starting pitcher, righty Tyler Bautch threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Nate Laudenbach went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. James Anderson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Zach Laudenbach went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Mitch Gwost went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Marcus Lommel went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Veteran Dusty Schultzetenberg went 2-for-4, Aaron Fruth earned two walks and he scored two runs, Nate Gwost was credited for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Mitch Mooney went 1-for-1.

The Nicks starting pitcher, Derek Kuechle, threw two innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Their first relief pitcher threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout Connor Lincoln threw three innings in relief, he up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Nick offense was led by Derek Kuechle went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jeff Lutgen went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Nick Howan went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Damian Lincoln went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Tanner Anderson went 1-for-4. Dylan Rausch was hit by a pitch, Al Foehrenbacher earned a walk and he scored a run.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 7 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6

(Sunday May 16th @ Marty)

The Lakers collected nine timely hits, including a home run and three doubles to give their starting pitcher good support. Mitchell Wieneke threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Kleinefelter gave up three hits, six runs and he issued a walk. Justin Kunkel closed it out with one inning of relief to earn the save.

The Lakers offense was led by Justin Kunkel, he went 1-for-3 for a home run for three RBIs. Brady Leverington went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Ryan Wieneke and Mitchell Wieneke both went 1-for-4 with a double and each scored a run. Rudy Notch went 2-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored at run. Ryan Heslop went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Colton Fruth was credited for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Haus earned a walk, Mitch Kunkel was hit by a pitch and Devin Waldorf scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher Tanner Olean threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Austin Berg threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Hawks offense was led by Tanner Olean, he went 3-for-5 for an RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeff Haag went 2-or-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. David Pennertz went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Austin Schlangen was credited for an RBI. Matt Unterberger went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Kelm was hit by a pitch and credited for an RBI. Travis Thielen went 1-for-3, Sam Nistler was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Matthew Pennertz scored a run and Josh Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 3 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 1

(Sunday May 16th @ Avon)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Billygoats, backed by a pair of doubles and timely hitting and good defense. Veteran righty Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, gave up one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran right Reece Gregory threw the final inning in relief to earn the save. He gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Meyer he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Riley Voit went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3 with a walk and he earned a walk and Carter Phillippi went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Stich earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI, Carter Holthaus earned two walks and he had a sacrifice, Ryan Janzen had a stolen base and he scored a run and Joe Dolan was credited for an RBI.

The Billygoats starting pitcher Austin Dickmann threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Travis Kahl threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

The Billygoats offense was led by Lane Girtz, he went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Noah Cekalla went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Travis Kahl went 1-for-4 with a double. Shawn Lanners went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Andrew Ruekert went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Kummet went 2-for-4, Austin Dickmann earned a walk and Jack Suska was hit by a pitch.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 9 PIERZ BREWERS 4

(Sunday May 16th @ St. Stephen)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Brewers, backed by seventeen hits, including four doubles and a home run. They had nine different players collect hits, this gave their pitcher a great deal of support. Lefty veteran Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Derek Durant threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Matthew Meyer, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tony Schmitz went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Ben Omann went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Derek Durant went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Brandon Waldvogel went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Krippner went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Riley Hartwig went 2-for-5 and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-5. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Brewers starting pitcher Pete Schommer threw six innings, he gave up twelve hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Otte threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Brewers offense was led by Isaac Otte, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Pete Schommer went 2-for4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Jonah Prokott, Ryan Stuckmayer and Rylee Rouch all went 1-for-4 and each scored a run. Cody Kimman earned a walk and he scored a run, Michael Leidenfrost earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jared Prokott earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 24 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 16th @ Flensburg)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League foe the Falcons, backed by fifteen hits, including three home runs and a pair of doubles. This gave the veteran righty, the 50 year old manager, Mike Beier great support. He threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks we led by Sam Keeler, he went 1-for-5 with a grand slam for four big RBIs. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-7 with a double and two home runs for five RBIs. Mitch Loegering went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tyler Midas went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Noah Winkleman went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Wyatt Ziwicki went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored six runs and Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored five runs.

The Flensburg starting pitch Blake Meyer was the pitcher of record. Brent Carry went 2-for-3 with a double and Ray Kokett was credited with an RBI. Dylan Lukasavitz went 1-for-4 and Nick Kokett went 1-for- 3 and he scored a run. Jeremy Mugg went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Luke Thoma went 1-for-3.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 12 PIERZ LAKERS 2 (7 Innings)

(Saturday May 15th @ Freeport)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles. They were aided by nine walks and they had four players with multi-hit games. This gave their starting hurler Bryce Stalboerger great support. He threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Brandon Sawyer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bryan Benson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Matt Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jake Braegelman went 2-for-4 with a double or two RBIs. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-2 with a triple for an RBI and he earned two walks. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a pair of runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher Pete Herman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs and two walks. Dan Saehr threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and seven walks. Carter Petron went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run, Pete Herman earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Woitalla was credited for an RBI.

OPOLE BEARS 9 PIERZ BULLDOGS 0

(Sunday May 16th @ Opole)

The Bears defeated their Victory League foes the Bulldogs, backed by eight hits, to give their starting pitcher Jake Nelson good support. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits and he recorded ten strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake Nelson, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs Austin Lange went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jaden Schmitz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tate Lange went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Blake Niemeyer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Steve Benkowski was hit by a pitch and Tony Boeckermann scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Andy Leidenfrost threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Herman threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Kirby Fischer, he went 1-for-4 and Charles Boser, Austin Gohl and Chase Becker all went 1-for-3.

PIERZ BULLDOGS 17 OPOLE BEARS 4 (7 Innings)

Sunday May 16th @ Opole)

The Bulldogs defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears in game two of their double header. They collected seventeen hits, including five doubles and they nine players collect hits. Cody Kimman started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Rylee Rauch threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Cody Kimman, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Rylee Rausch went 2-for-5 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Preston Vieth went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Michael Leidenfrost went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jonah Prokott went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Mike Poser went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run. Pete Schommer went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jesse Marshik went 2-for-2 and Ryan Stuckmayer went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Isaac Otte earned two walks and he scored a run, Steve Kimman earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Burgraff scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher Isaiah Folsom threw three innings, he gave up six his, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Hanson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, six runs and he issued three walks. Dominick Hoikka threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. Bake Niemeyer threw one inning, he gave two hits and one run and Austin Lange threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Tony Boeckermann went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-2 for an RBI, Drew Lange went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Jake Nelson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Dominick Hoikka scored a run.

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

(Sunday May 16th @ Royalton)

The Riverdogs defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles. Zach Leibold started on the mound for the Riverdogs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Riverdogs were led on offense by Cole Jendro, he went 3-for-4 with a double four four RBIs and he scored at run. Nate Benusa went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Nate Psyck went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Yourczek went 2-for-4 with a double and Grayson Suska went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zack Cekalla went 1-for-4, Ryan Snyder earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Gottwalt had a stolen base.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher was Taylor Erickson, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Caleb Neeser threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Cody Rose threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Bryan Benson, he went 2-for-5 and Matt Johnson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brandon Sawyer, Jake Braegelman and Tyler Hemker all went 1-for-4. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-5 and Ike Sawyer earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NLS TWINS 12 NL-SUNBURG LAKERS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 16th @ Sunburg)

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including a home run and two doubles. The starting pitcher for the Twins was Adam Nibaur threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he issued three walks. Ethan Haugen threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Josh Soine went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Ethan Haugen went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Kulset went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jett Salonek earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Hunter Magnuson earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Scott Rambow was hit twice by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher Levi Sweere threw four innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Regan Carlson threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Weston Gjerde threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Justin Johnson, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jared Cortez went 2-for-3. Chris Diederich went 1-for-3, Weston Gjerde earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and Kyle Baker earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5 STARBUCK STARS 4

(Sunday May 16th @ Minnewaska High School)

The Pirates defeated their County Line League rivals the Stars, backed by nine hits and solid pitching. Sam Orhlien started on the mound for the Pirates, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Caden Spanier threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and one run and he earned the save.

The Pirates were led on offense by Griffin Bjerke, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Abe Bullard went 4-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-5 for two RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Spanier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Adam Hemmesch earned two walks, Tanner Stanley earned a walk and Sam Orhlien earned a walk.

The Stars starting pitcher Luke Barkeim threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Gruber threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Darion Alexander, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for an RBI. Andrew Toop went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Luke Barkeim went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitchell Gruber went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Aaron Versteeg went 1-for-4 with a triple, Mike Kragenbring and Mike Andreas both went 1-for-4 and each was hit by a pitch. Mitchell Gruber went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Jackson Hendrickson scored a run.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 8 REGAL EAGLES 7

(Sunday May 16th @ Atwater)

The Chuckers defeated their County Line League rivals the Eagles, they collected fifteen hits, including four doubles and nine players collecting hits.This gave veteran righty Jordan Olson good support. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. David Kingery threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Kingery threw the final inning in relief, he gave recorded a strikeout.

The Chuckers offense was led by Jordan Olson, he went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Afton Kaping went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Connor Barker went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Josh Kingery went 4-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. David Kingery went 3-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Kinzler went 1-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Josh Cunningham earned a walk and he was credited for three RBIs, Cameron Mellin and Ezra Kaping both went 1-for-4 and Jack Peterson went 1-for-1.

The Eagles starting pitcher Brandon Wedel threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nathan Meyer threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles were led on offense by Shane Rademacher, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jordan Beier went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blake Karsch went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Nathan Meyer went 2-for-5 for an RBI. Derek Dengerud was hit twice by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI, Nathan Beier earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Beier went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bennet Schultz went 1-for-2 and Adrian Bele nnn. Mj7777. n went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3

(Wednesday May 12th @ Sartell)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Central Valley League foe the Lakers. They collected eleven hits, including a triple and a double, to support their good pitcher performances. Quinton Young started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Cameron Knudsen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Reese Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by manager Jeff Amann, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Will Kranz went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Josh Schafer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Cameron Knudson went 1-for-1 with a triple for an RBI and Dallas Haugen went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he had two stolen bases. Kade Lewis went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Overboe went 1-for-3, Shawn Lindsay was hit by a pitch twice and he scored a run and Ryan Witte scored at run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Noah Klinefelter threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw four innings in relief, he gave up two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Schmitt threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and three runs. Max Fuchs threw the last 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmitt, he went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Kole Klaphake went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Lenzmeier went 2-for-4 and Noah Klinefelter earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Justin Kunkel went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Leverington earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Wieneke and Tommy Linn both earned a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 13 MORA BLUE DEVILS 3 (6 Innings)

(Saturday May 15th @ Sartell)

The Stone Poneys defeated their former Region one rivals the Blue Devils of the Eastern Minny League. The Stone Poneys collected twelve hits to give their starting pitcher a great deal of support. Nate Nierenhausen started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by player/manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Overboe went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Jackson Voss went 1-for-1 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 3-for-4, he earned three stolen bases and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Tyler Phelps Hemmesch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Overboe was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk and Dylan Dezurik earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dallas Haugen, Andrew Ritter, Nolan Hemmesch, Teddy Flemming and Cameron Knudsen all earned a walk and each scored a run.

The Blue Devils starting pitcher was Derek Graves, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryce Norby threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Timmer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up seven walks, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Zander Graving went 3-for-3, Mike Schnabel went 1-for-3 and Michael Humphrey and Wyatt Foss both earned a walk.

WILLMAR RAILS 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

(Saturday May 15th @ Kimball)

The Rails of the Corn Belt League defeated the Express of the Central Valley League in exhibition action. The Rails collected eight hits, including four doubles. This gave their starting pitcher Patrick Courtney good support, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Zak Madsen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Adam Herman threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rails offense was led by Jordan Steffer, he went 3-for-5 with a two doubles for three RBIs. Gunner Banks went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Sam Etterman went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Herman went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, Trent Herman and Andrew Baumgart each earned a walk, Eli Ackerman was hit by a pitch and Caleb Owens was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

The Express’s starting pitcher Michael Hoffman threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran Righty Craig Meyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up three his, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express was led on offense by Adam Beyer, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he earned a walk. Joe Pennertz was credited for an RBI, Brian Marquardt went 1-for-2, Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 and Jake Traurig went 1-for-3.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 12 ROSCOE RANGERS 11 (11 Innings)

(Friday May 14th @ Eden Valley)

The Hawks of the Central Valley League defeated their foe from the Stearns County League the Rangers. They collected sixteen hits, including eleven players that collected hits. The Hawks starting pitcher Austin Schlangen threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Klaphake threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Travis Thielen closed it out with 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jordan Kelm, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Olean went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen and he scored two runs. Cain Renner went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run. Austin Schlangen and Jeff Haag both had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Devine Pennertz went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Sam Nistler went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Stephen Pennertz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Travis Thielen went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Matt Pennertz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joshua Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Chris Klaphake went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-4 he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Austin Berg was credited for an RBI and he scored a run.

The Roscoe Rangers starting pitcher Cody MacKadanz threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs and one walk. Brandon Schleper threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Spence Evans, he went 3-for-5 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored thee runs. Brent Heinen went 2-for-2 with a home run and for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he score two runs. Ben Moser went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Nick Hommerding went 1-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Austin Pauls went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Chris Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Russell Leyendecker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Bryce Vanderbeek earned a walk and he had a sacrifice and Jaxon Leyendecker went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Max Athmann earned two walks and he scored a run and Cory Schmitt earned a walk.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 16 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4 (7 Innings)

The Rockets of the Corn Belt League defeated the Twins of the County Line league in exhibition action. The Rockets collected fifteen hits, including three doubles and a pair of home runs. They had eight players collect hits, to give their veteran starter and former Husky Tylor Knott threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran Herman Solomon threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockets were led on offense by lefty Tyler Steen, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs.

Veteran Mike Jeseritz went 2-for 5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. John Sawatzky went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Brett Swanson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Andy Schultz went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Koenen went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Eric Hulterstum went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. John Broman earned three walks and he scored a run. Herman Solomon went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Twins starting pitcher Jett Salonek threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Magnuson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Dylan Arndorfer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Derek Dolezal threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and two walks.

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Jett Salonek went 1-for-4 with a double and Ethan Haugen went 2-for-3. Ben Kulset went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Mason Tougtes went 1-for-1. Hunter Magnuson was hit by a pitch, Josh Soine earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Dylan Arndorfer and Derek Dolezal each scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 SOBIESKI SKIS 6 (11 Innings)

Saturday May 15th @ Sobieski)

The Royals of the Stearns County League and the Skis of the Victory League battled for eleven innings and decided that was enough. These two teams could meet once again way down the road for an interesting game. The Royals collected eleven hits to give their pitchers support . Veteran Blaine Athmann started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one one, two walks and six strikeouts. Cameron Miller threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Schoeder threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Logan Aleshire, he went 1-for-5 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Chase Aleshire went 2-for-5, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Trent Gertken went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice for an RBI and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Dusty Adams was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk. Cameron Miller was credit for an RBI, Justin Schroeder went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kyle Budde earned a walk.

The Skis starting pitcher Thomas Miller, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Litchy threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout and Brad Czech closed it out.

The Skis offense was led by Beau Hanowski, he went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Scott Litchy went 3-for-5 with a home run and he earned a walk. Collin Eckman went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he earned two walks. Matt Baier went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice and he scored two runs. Dan Marod went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-2, Dusty Parker was credited for an RBI and Zach Opatz earned a walk.

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 8 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 8 (8 Innings/Darkness)

(Saturday May 15th @ Pearl Lake)

The Saints of the Victory League and the Lakers of the Central Valley League played for eight innings and the game was called for darkness. The Saints starting pitcher was Tyler Huls, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, ten walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Dalbec threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run and he issued one walk.

The Saints offense was led by Hunter Welle, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jacob Wolfe went 1-for-5 with a triple for an RBI and he scored two runs. Jon Ethen went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Wunderlich went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Charlie Slivnik was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Carter Douvier earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Dalbec earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Catlin earned two walks and he scored a run, Tyler Huls earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Will Ethen earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Alex Miller threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, five runs and three walks. Veteran right Colten Fruth threw 7 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, eight walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Wednesday May 19th

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday May 19th

Clearwater River Cats @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Saturday May 22rd

St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Muskies (1:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Becker Bandits (1:30)

Sunday May 23rd

Sartell Muskies @ Albertville Villains (1:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Becker Bandits @ Big Lake Lakes Cafe (4:00)

Clearwater Lakes @ Clearwater River Cats (1:00)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Sunday May 23rd

Watkins Clippers @ St. Nicholas Nicks (2:00)

Kimball Express @ Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

St. Augusta Gussies @ Eden Valley Hawks (2:00)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Saturday May 22nd

Greenwald Cubs @ Richmond Royals (1:30)

Sunday May 23rd

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

Meire Grove Grovers @ Elrosa Saints (1:30)

Lake Henry Lakers @ St. Martin Martins (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE

Saturday May 22nd

Pierz Bulldogs @ Freeport Black Sox (1:30)

Sunday May 23rd

Freeport Black Sox @ Randall Cubs (1:30)

Opole Bears @ St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

Sobieski Ski’s @ Avon Lakers (1:30)

St. Stephen Steves @ Swanville Swans (1:30)

Pierz Brewers @ Foley Lumberjacks (1:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Friday May 21st

Starbuck Stars @ New London-Spicer Twins (7:30)

Sunday May 23rd

New London-Spicer Twins @ Atwater Chuckers (1:30)

Regal Eagles @ Paynesville Pirates (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Wednesday May 19th

Luxemburg Brewers @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

Friday May 21st

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Farming Flames (8:00)

Monticello Polecats @ Delano “A” (6:30)

Saturday May 22nd

Montrose/Waverly Stingers @ Kimball Express (2:00)

Rogers Red Devils @ East Grand Forks MASS (6:00)

Cold Spring Rockies @ Brookings Tournament

Vs. Winner of Hartford/Humboldt (11:30)

Vs. Sioux Falls (4:30)

Roscoe Rangers @ Brookings Tournament