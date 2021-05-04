Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

May 4th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 8 WATKINS CLIPPERS 4

(Sunday May 2nd @ Cold Spring)

The Rockies defeated a big Central Valley League rival the Clippers, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run, a triple and a double, to give their lefty Jake Brinker room to work with. Jake threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, 2 walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Distal threw 2/3 off an inning, he gave up a pair of hits and a run. Righty Eli Backes threw three inning in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty Ryan Hennen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 2 for 5 with a triple for 2 RBI’s. Austin Dufner went 3 for 5 for a RBI and Jordan Neu went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. David Jonas went 2 for 5 with a home run, about a 380’ foot shot to left center for 2 RBI’s and he scored two runs. Nick Skluzacek went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cal Kalthoff went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and Sam Distel went 1 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. Collin Eskew went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Alex Geislinger went 1 for 5.

The Clippers starting pitcher, veteran righty Justin Thompson threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Veteran lefty Matt Geislinger threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Justin Thompson, he went 3 for 4 with a double for 3 RBI’s and a walk. Lincoln Haugen went 2 for 5 for a RBI and Kevin Kramer went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 1 for 5 and he scored two runs and Dan Berg went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 1 for 5 and Nolan Geislinger went 1 for 1 and he had three walks.

EDEN VALLEY 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

(Sunday May 2nd @ Kimball)

The Hawks defeated their Central Valley league rival the Express, backed by eight hits. The Hawks got a very good pitching performance from their righty, Tanner Olean, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Hawks were led on offense by Austin Schlangen, he went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Tanner Olean went 2 for 5 for 2 RBI’s. Cain Renner, David Pennertz and Matt Unterberger all went 1 for 4 and each scored a run. Travis Thelen was hit by a pitch and Jeff Haag earned a walk.

The Express starting pitcher, Zach Dingmann threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brooks Marquardt threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Express offense was led by veteran Adam Beyer, he went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he earned walk. Brian Marquardt went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and Zach Dingmann went 1 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk. Matt Dingmann went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Joe Pennertz went 1 for.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3

(Sunday May 2nd @ St. Nicholas

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley league rivals the Nicks backed by four hits, including three doubles and a home run. Lefty JT Harren started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Connor Clark threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued a walk.

The Brewers were led on offense by Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Grove went 2 for 4 with a home run for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Luke Harren went 3 for 4 with a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 2 for 5 with a double and he scored a run and JT Harren went 2 for 5. Reed Pfannenstein went 2 for 5 with a double and Ethyn Fruth was credited with a RBI. Casey Underwood went 1 for 4 with a walk and Derrick Orth earned a walk.

The Nicks starting pitcher Travis Hanson threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, one walk and four runs. Derek Kuechle threw six innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.\

The Nicks offense was led by Tanner Anderson, he went 1 for 4 with a double and Connor Lincoln went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Bowen was credited for 2 RBI’s and Michael Bautch earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Foehrenbacher was credited for a RBI. He earned a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Rausch earned a walk.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 16 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 2nd @ Pearl Lake)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, they collected nine hits to give their starting pitcher good support. Veteran righty Travis Laudenbach threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 2 for 3 with a home ran for 3 RBI’s, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Veteran catcher Adam Gwost went 2 for 5 for 3 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Mitch Gwost went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Veteran shortstop Dusty Schulzenburg went 1 for 3 for 3 RBI’s he earned two walks and he score a run. Marcus Lommel went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Laudenbach was credited with 2 RBI’s, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Gwost was credited with 3 RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Tommy. Friesen went 1 for 2 and he scored a run, Tyler Bautch was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Eric Primus was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Lakes starting pitcher Rudy Kotch threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Mitchell Wieneke threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Colten Denn threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Alex Miller threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Justin Kunkel he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Ryan Heslop went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Rudy Notch went 2 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Max Fuchs and Andy Linn both went 1 for 3 and Brady Levingston was credited for a RBI. Ryan Wieneke went 1 for 2 , he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Colten Fruth went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

(Sunday May 2nd @ Richmond)

The Martins defeated their Stearns Count League rivals the Royals, backed by some timely hitting and very good pitching performances. The Liesers combined for a four hitter, just one walk, and they recorded nine strikeouts. Scott earned the win with six innings of work.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 2 for 4 with a double and Scott Lieser went 2 for4 and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for 2 RBI’s. Avery Schmitz and Ryan Messer both went 1 for 4 and Kyle Lieser was hit by a pitch. Bryan Schlangen earned a walk and Michael Schlangen scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher Austin Larson threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. DJ Schleicher was the pitcher of record, he threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits and one run.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and Cole Schmitz went 3 for 4. Trent Gertken went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt. Justin Schroeder went 1 for 4 and Dusty Adams went 1 for 3.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 4

(April 24th Saturday)

The Chargers chargers defeated their Stearns County North rivals, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles. Anthony Revermann started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered four hits, gave up one run, issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.Reagan Nelson threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.Eric Terres threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up a hit, one run and he issued one walk.

The Chargers offense was led by Reagan Nelson, he went 3 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Anthony Revermann went 2 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s and Eric Schoenberg went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jamie Terres went 2 for 4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Tschida went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Owen Meyer went 2 for 5. Austin Schoenborg went 1 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Dehmer went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher, lefty Ty Reller threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran right hander Jim Thull threw three innings in relief. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Nick Stangler threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Adam Stangler, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cayden Sand went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Joe Stangler went 1 for 3. Ty Reller went1 for 4 and Tanner Rieland went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Logan Funk went 1 for 1 and he was hit by a pitch and Carter Schiffler went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Nick Stangler had a sacrifice bunt, Chad Funk earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jacob Hinnenkamp earned a pair of walks and he scored once.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5 FARMING FLAMES 4

(Friday April 30th @ Farming)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames in a very good early season ball game. The Silverstreaks collected ten hits, including three doubles to give their pitchers good support. They were tied going into the 9th inning with a big ninth inning double to score the go ahead run. Veteran righty Jim Thull started on the mound for the Silverstreaks, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Ty Reller threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 3 for 5 with a double for 2 RBI’s and Adam Stangler went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Jacob Hinnekamp went 2 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 2 for 6 and Hunter Rademacher went 1 for 2 with a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Rieland was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Birr earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored the go ahead run. Joe Stangler earned a walk and he scored a run and Chad Funk earned a walk.

The Flames starting pitcher Tylor Schroeder threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Veteran lefty Brad Mergen threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Chad Mergen thew the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Cody Fourre, he went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Will Mergen went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored once and Aaron Eiynck went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Josh Becker went 1 for 4 with a walk and he scored a run, Tylor Schroeder went 1 for 4 and Taylor Fourre earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8 ELROSA SAINTS 2

(Saturday May 1st @ Spring Hill)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints, backed by five very timely hits and solid defense. The Chargers starting pitcher Austin Schoenberg, threw thee innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Owen Meyer, he went 1 for 3 with a big home run for 3 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Anthony Revermann went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Luke Dehmer went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s. Reagan Nelson went 1 for 4 and Eric Terres went 1 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. Erik Barten earned a walk, Austin Schoenberg, Dylan Meyer and Jamie Terres each scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher Payton VanBeck threw five innings in relief, he gave up thee hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Vogt threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Will Van Beck went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1 for 4, Matt Schmitz and Ethan Vogt both earned walks. Gavin Kampsen was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk and Luke Van Beck was credited for a RBI.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3 GREENWALD CUBS 0

(Sunday May 2nd @ Greenwald)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by eleven hits, they had six players collect hits. They played very good defense behind their pitchers. Matt Imdieke started on the mound for the Grovers. He threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Klaphake threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Colton Meyer threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Welle went 2 for 5 for a RBI and Jaron Klaphake went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Moscho went 3 for 5 and he scored a run and Jordan Klaphake went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler went 1 for 4 and Andrew Welle earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was veteran right Tyler Hoffman, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up elven hits, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw 1/3 of an inning, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up one walk.

The Cubs offense was led by Levi Feldewerd and Tyler Leukem both went 1 for 3 and each had a walk. Kegan Stueve went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Tyler Thomas went 2 for 4. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1 for 5 and Tyler Hoffman and Zach Ettel each earned a walk.

ROSCOE RANGERS 12 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 7

(Sunday May 2nd @ Lake Henry)

The Rangers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and three home runs. This was great support for their starting pitcher Dawson Hemmesch. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, eight walks and he record a strikeout. Jordan Schleper closed it out with 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 3 for 5 with a home run and double for 4 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Brent Heinen went 2 for 3 with two home runs, for 3 RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Devon Savage went 3 for 5 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three walks. Bryce Vanderbeek went 2 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Chris Vanderbeek went 1 for 5 with a walk and he scored two runs and Brandon Schleper went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Max Athmann went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Russ Leyendecker was credited for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Austin Pauls earned a walk

The Lakers starting pitcher Weston Brinkman threw one inning, he gave up five hits, three walks, seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Orbeck threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and four walks. Sam Hopfer threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Josh Kampsen, he went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Hopfer went 1 for 5 for a RBI and a stolen base. Nick Dingman went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Adam Jaeger went 1 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Shane Kampsen earned four walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Spencer Lieser and Colin Spooner both earned a walk and Lucas Holtz earned a walk and he scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 14 RANDALL CUBS 6

(Sunday May 2nd @ Randall)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Cubs, backed twenty hits, including two home runs and six doubles. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk. Cody Stich threw two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and recorded three strikeouts. Righty Reese Gregory threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense had five guys collect multiple hits, led by Caleb Curry went 6 for 6 with a home run and two doubles for 5 RBI’s and he scored four runs. Reese Gregory went 2 for 6 with a home run and a double for 3 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Wellmann went 4 for 6 with two doubles for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Carter Phillippi went 1 for for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 2 or 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Joe Dolan went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run and Riley Voit went 2 for 5, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Reed Voit went 1 for 2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Matt Meyer went 1 for 6 and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher Travis Wenzel threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Nagel threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Brett Stack threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts

The Cubs were led on offense by Travis Wenzel, he went 2 for 5 with a home run for 3 RBI’s and Alec Zack went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ricky Drew went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Thomas Kunkel went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Kyle Peterschick went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Dane Couture went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Brett Stack went 1 for 3 with a walk, Matt Otremba had a pair of walks and he scored a run and Sam Nagel was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 21 FLENSBURG FALCONS 4

(Sunday May 2nd @ Flensburg)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Falcons, backed by sixteen hits, including seven players collecting hits. Taylor Erickson started on the mound he threw two innings, Tyler Hemker threw two innings in relief and Nate Mettenburg threw two innings in relief to earn the win and Brady Pesta threw one inning in relie

The Black Sox were led on offense by Nate Mettenberg, he went 4 for 5 with a double for 5 RBI’s and he scored three runs. Jake Braegelman went 2 for 2 for 3 RBI’s and he scored three runs. Brady Pesta went 4 for 6 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Dylan Carlson went 2 for 4 for with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored two runs. Taylor Erickson went 2 for 4 for with a double 2 RBI’s and he scored a run and Carter Sawyer went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s. Bryan Benson went 1 for 2 with a double, Trevor Sawyer was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Ike Sawyer was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk.

The pitcher of record for the Falcons was their starter Dylan Lukasavitz. Their offense was led by Nick Kokett, he went 2 for 3 and Brent Carry and Gerard Kokett both went 1 for 3. Dylan Lukasavitz , Tyson Leners and Ray Kokett all scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 12 PIERZ BULLDOGS 2 (7 Innings)

(Saturday May 1st @ St. Stephen)

The Steves defeated their Victory league rivals the Pioneers, backed by four doubles and a home run. They did collect ten hits overall, to give their starting pitcher Nick Krippner great support. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up just two hits and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Steves offense put up four runs in both the first and the seventh innings, led by Blake Guggenberger, he went 3 for 3 with two doubles for 4 RBI’s and Matt Meyer, he went 2 for 3 with two doubles for 3 RBI’s. Brandon Waldvogel had a walk off two run home run and Bo Schmitz went 2 for 3 and he scored three runs.

The Pioneers starting pitcher David Skiba was the pitcher of record. Mitch Smude and Mason Herold each collected hits for the Pioneers.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 OPOLE BEARS 5

(Sunday May 2nd @ Opole)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by ten hits, including a home run and three doubles. Riley Hartwig started on the mound for the Steves, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Belling threw 5 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Blake Guggenberger threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 3 for 4 with a home run for 3 RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ben Bierschied went 1 for 4 with a double for 3 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Guggenberger went 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base and Bo Schmitz went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Tony Schmitz went 1 for 6 with a double for 2 RBI’s and Chris Belling went 1 for 5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Durant went 1 for 4, he earned two walks and he scored three runs, Sam Holthaus scored a run and Ben Omann had two walks and he scored two runs.

The Bears starting pitcher Jake Nelson threw 5 innings he gave up four hits four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Blake Niemeyer threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Jake Nelson, he went 2 for 5 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored two runs. Austin Lange went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Tate Lange went 3 for 5 and he scored two runs and Drew Lange went 1 for 1. Jordan Schmitz went 1 for 5 for 2 RB’s and Steve Benkowski earned a walk, and Isaiah Folsom and Jake Hanson both earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 13 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7

(Sunday May 2nd @ Nisswa)

The Lightning defeated their Victory League foes the Lumberjacks, they collected ten hits, including a pair of home runs and two doubles. Brett Jenkins started on the mound for the Lightning, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one walk, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Eric Bolt threw thee innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Hoge threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Kody Ruedisili threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lightning were led on offense by Aaron Jenkins, he went 3 for 4 with a home run for 3 RBI’s and Kody Ruedisili went 2 for 4 with a home run for 3 RBI’s, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Boland had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brett Jenkins went 1 for 2 with two walks and he scored three runs. Austin Meister went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Tory Miller had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher Charles Hackett threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Luis Massa issued four walks and he gave up four runs. Mitch Keeler threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Mitch Keeler, he went 3 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Luis Massa went 1 for 5 with a home run for 3 RBI’s and Mitchell Loegering went 2 for 4 with two doubles, a walk and he scored twos runs. Joe Ziwicki went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Ryan Chmielewski went 1 for 4 and Wyatt Ziwicki earned a walk and he scored a run.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 8 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 5

(Sunday May 2nd @ St. Wendell)

The Blue Jays defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of home runs. Brock Cichon started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Brady Burggraff, he went 1 for 3 with a home run for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Welinski went 1 for 4 with a home run, a walk and he scored two runs. Justin Lampert went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Swanson went 1 for 4 with sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brock Cichon went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Levi Lampert went 3 for 5 and he scored a run, Justin Cichon went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Nick Frieler went 1 for 3.

The Saints starting pitcher Jordan Gombos threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Tyler Huls, he went 3 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos went 2 for 2 for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run and Brandon Dickmann went 2 for 4. Peter Schumer went 1 for 2 and he scored a run, Carter Douvier went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Jacob Wolter scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 SARTELL STONE PONIES 0

(Sunday May 2nd @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their cross town Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Ponies backed by eight hits, noting that seven players collected hits. The Muskies starting pitcher, veteran lefty David “DD” Deminsky threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded sixteen strikeouts. Veteran righty Adam Wenker closed it out with one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he face.

The Muskies offense was led by Tim Burns, he went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Ethan Carlson went 2 for 3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Adam Schellinger went 1 for 2, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1 for 2, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Andrew Deters was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Charlie Kent went 1 for 2.

The Stone Ponies starting pitcher Reece Johnson threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he issued one walk. Max Koprek three four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stone Ponies offense was led by Quinton Young and Andrew Ritter each went 1 for 3. Jeff Amann went 1 for 4, Tyler Phelps Hemmesch went 1 for 2 with a walk and Josh Schaefer was hit by a pitch.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 12 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Sunday May 2nd @ Spicer)

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Pirates, backed by fifteen hits, including seven different players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Adam Schroeder threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Haugen threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for 4 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Rambow went 4 for 6 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Wyatt White went 4 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jay Magnuson went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Scott Rambow went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Salonek went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 1 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Ethan Haugen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Taugtes earned three walks and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Pirates starting pitcher, young Sam Oehrlein, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Caden Spanier threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and four walks. Griffin Bjerke threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Blake Vagle threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Abe Bullard went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Grant Fuchs and Tanner Stanley both went 1 for 3, and Blake Vagle went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Sam Oehrlein earned a walk and he scored a run and Griffin Bjerke. earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0

(Friday May 30th @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Central Valley League foe the Lakers, backed by eight hits and a combined one hitter by four pitchers, they issued three walks and recorded a combined ten strikeouts. Veteran right hander Paul Schumer started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran right hander David Kroger threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Grant Machenthun threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced. Veteran Righty Jake Lund threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Adam Schellinger, he went 2 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Rob Voshell went 2 for 3 and he scored a run and Braeden Dyhuizen went 2 for 3. Cody Partch had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Greenlun went 2 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Tim Burns went 1 for 3. Adam Wenker went 1 for 2 and Brian Schellinger went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson earned two walks, Calen O’Connell and Blake Haus each could earned a walk.

The Lakers Mitch Wieneke started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Schmidt threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and one walk. Reed thew one inning in relief, he issued one walk and Colton Fruth threw the final inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks. The Lakers offense was led by Rudy Notch, he went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Colton Fruth and Nick Schmidt both earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 8 REGAL EAGLES 4

(Saturday May 1st @ Regal)

The Clippers opened their season with a win over County Line League foe the Regal Eagles. The Clippers collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles to give their veteran right hand Dustin Kramer a good deal of support. Dustin threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran righty Heath Kramer threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Matt Geislinger, he went 2 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Myles Dziengel went 2 for 2 with a double for a RBI and Armondo Walker went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 2 for 3, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Mathies went 2 for 5 and he scored a run and Brendan Ashton went 1 for 5 and he scored once. Lincoln Haugen earned three walks and Kevin Kramer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dustin Kramer earned a walk and he scored a run and Caden Neiman was hit by a pitch.

The Eagles starting pitcher Chris Beier threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brandon Wedel threw one inning in relief, issued two walks and he recorded 2 strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nathan Meyer, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Jordan Beier went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Beier went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Nathan Beier went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Shane Rademacher was credited for 2 RBI’s and Chris Beier went 1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch. Blake Karsch went 1 for 4, Adrian Belsen went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Tyler Kemen went 1 for 3.

RICHMOND ROYALS 9 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

(Saturday May 1st @ Kimball)

The Royals of the Stearns County League defeated the Express of the Central Valley League in exhibition action. Both teams were missing ball players, so many of the younger players got on the field today. The Royals collected thirteen hits by eight different players. Veteran Logan Aleshire started on the mound of mound for the Royals, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Aleshire he two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Dusty Adams threw the final three innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Carter Thelen, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for 3 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Budde went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Logan Aleshire went 1 for 3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Layne Meyer went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Trent Gertken went 2 for 4, with a walk and a run scored. Carson Miller went 1 for 4 and he scored twice and Chase Aleshire went 1 for 5. Cole Schmitz went 1 for 5 and Dusty Adams earned a walk and he scored run.

The Express starting pitcher young right hander Michael Hoffman threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recored two strikeouts. Thomas Pearson threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs and two walks. Adam Beyer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 2 for 4 with a home run and Austin Ruehle went 1 for 3 with a double, two walks and he scored once. Brian Marquardt went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Tom Pearson went 1 for 4, Jake Traurig earned two walks, Zach Dingmann earned a walk and Michael Hoffman was it by a pitch.

MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 13 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8

(Sunday May 2nd @ Clearwater)

The Stingers defeated their non-league rivals from the Sauk Valley League, backed by ten hits and aided by eleven walks. Bill Aamodt started on the mound for the Stingers, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three run, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Mark Ricke threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs and a walk.

The Stingers offense was led by Mark Ricke, he went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored two runs. Brady Boeddeker went 2 for 5 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Travis Bickman went 2 for 4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Bill Aamodt went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Kirby Moynagh went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI. Jake Sohns went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored at run. Joe VonHagen was credited for 2 RBI’s, he had a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bradley Farniok was credited for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Rob Moynagh went 1 for 5 and he scored two runs and Wyatt Johnson had a walk and he scored two run

The Rivers Cats Josh Agresto started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Proshek threw one inning in relief, he gave a run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Hunter Holewa threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and two walks. Jackson Henderson threw 1/3 of any inning, he gave up six hits, and five runs. Jake Carper threw two innings in relief, he gave up three walks and one run.

The River Cats offense was led by Hunter Holewa, he went 3 for 4 with a double for 3 RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1 for 4 with a triple for a RBI and Jackson Henderson went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Gueningsman went 1 for 4, with a walk and he scored a run and Jake Carper went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Callen Henkemeyer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1 for 5 and Cody Thierry earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored three runs and Al Smith was credited for a RBI.

SCHEDULE FOR UPCOMING GAMES:

May 10th thru May 16th

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday May 15th

Cold Spring Rockies @ St. Nicholas Nicks (1:30)

Sunday May 16th (2:00)

Cold Rockies @ Kimball Express

Luxemburg Brewers @ Watkins Clippers

St. Augusta Gussies @ St. Nicholas Nicks

Eden Valley Hawks @ Pearl Lake Lakers

SAUK VALLE LEAGUE

Saturday May 15th

St.Joseph Joes @ Clear Lake Lakers (12:30)

Rogers Red Devils @ Clearwater Rivercats (2:00)

Sunday May 16th

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Clearwater Rivercats (2:00)

Albertville Villains @ St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Rogers Red Devils @ Becker Bandits (4:00)

Clear Lake Lakers @ Sartell Muskies (12:30)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Saturday May 15th (1:30)

Elrosa Saints @ New Munich Silverstreaks

Sunday May 16th (1:30)

St. Martin Martins @ Roscoe Rangers

Richmond Royals @ Elrosa Saints

Meire Grove Grovers @ Spring Hill Chargers

Farming Flames @ Lake Henry Lakers

VICTORY LEAGUE

Saturday May 15th

Piers Lakers @ Freeport Black Sox (1:30)

Sunday May 16th

Pierz Lakers @ St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

Freeport Black Sox @ Royalton Riverdogs (1:30)

Pierz Bulldogs @ Opole Bears (12:00)

Pierz Brewers @ Opole Bears (3:30)

Buckman Billygoats @ Avon Lakers (1:30)

Pierz Brewers @ St. Stephen Steves (12:00)

INDEPENDENT TEAMS

Wednesday May 12th

Paynesville Pirates @ Raymond Rockets (7:30)

Friday May 14th

Raymond Rockets @ NLS Twins (7:30)

Sunday May 16th

NLS @ Norway Lake (1:30)

Paynesville Pirates @ Starbuck (1:30)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Flensburg Falcons (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Wednesday May 12th

St. Joseph Joes @ St. August Gussies (6:15)

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:00)

Montrose Waverly @ Albertville Villains (7:30)

Friday May 14th

Pearl Lake Lakes @ St. Wendel Saints (6:15)

Cold Spring Rockies @ Dundas Dukes (7:30)

Roscoe Rangers @ Eden Valley Hawks (7:30)

Becker Bandits @ DC Saints (7:30)

Saturday May 15th

Willmar Rails @ Kimball Express (1:00)

Mora Blue Devils @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:00)