Town Ball Weekly

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

96TH ANNUAL STATE TOURNAMENT ACTION

SECTION 2B TEAMS (COLD SPRING, MHD BREWERS, BEAUDREAUS SAINTS, MHD MUDCATS)

MOORHEAD BREWERS vs. DUNDAS DUKES/MIESVILLE MUDHENS loser

Saturday August 31st 1:30 at Maple Lake

BLAINE FUSION 3 MOORHEAD BREWERS 1

The Fusion of the Metro Minny League defeated the Brewers, backed by six very timely hits, including a triple and a pair of doubles. The Fusions starting pitcher Davis Bryan threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Brad Spencer threw 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Fusion was led on offense by Jackson Hauge, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple for two RBI’s. Ryan Sutterer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Travis Conoryea went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Matt Mossey went 1-for-4. Mike Gottschalk earned a pair of walks and Chris Olson earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Brewers David Ernst started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jason Beilke threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Brewers were led by veteran Mike Peschel on offense, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jake Faircloth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Jayse McLean earned a pair of walks. Joe Hallock and Spencer Flaten both went 1-for-4 and Matt Oye earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 NORTHFIELD KNIGHTS 0

The Brewers defeated the Knights of Classic Cannon Valley and Section 1B, backed by eight hits, good defense and a good pitching performance from a pair of Brewers arms. Jason Beilke started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Kingsley threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Brewers was led on offense by Jayse McLean, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Hallock went 2-for-5 for a pair of RBI’s and Matt Oye went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tanner Adam went 1-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks and Nick Salentine went 1-for-4. Mike and Jeremy Peschel both scored a run and Jake Faircloth earned a walk.

The Knights starting pitcher Quinn Ahern threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, gave up five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Meland threw two innings in relief, he gave up a pair of hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Knights offense was led by Tim Maus he went 2-for-4 and Aldon Severson was hit by a pitch. Tom McDonald, Jake Mathison, Nick Bournhauser and Sam Maus all went 1-for-4.

REGION 11C (SARTELL MUSKIES, WATKINS CLIPPERS, COLD SPRING ROCKIES

WATKINS CLIPPERS vs. RED WING ACES (Region 5C Champion)

Friday August 30th 7:30 at Maple Lake

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 MORRIS EAGLES 1

The Clippers of Region 11C and the Central Valley League defeated the Eagles of Land O’Lakes League and the Region 9C Champions. This was backed by seven hits, including one huge double and great defense. Play/manager, lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by seven players with big hits, they were led by a booming double by Brendan Ashton, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two huge RBI’s and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger followed his double with a base hit to drive in Brendan for the third run in the top of the eighth inning. Matt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch, Lincoln also called a great game from his catcher position. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-5 and he roamed the out field like Buxton and Heath Kramer went 1-for-2, he started the big eighth inning with a lead off single. Carter Block went 1-for-4, Carson Geislinger earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Luke Jansen scored a run as a pinch runner for Heath.

The Eagles starting pitcher Jacob Torgerson threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Chandler Erickson, a draftee from the Chokio Coyotes, threw 1 1/3 innings in relief.

The Eagles were led on offense by Mac Beyer, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ryan Beyer went 1-for-3. Tanner Picht was hit by a pitch and he scored their lone run, Kirby Marquart was hit twice by a pitch and Brady Jergenson earned a walk.

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 1 SARTELL MUKSIES 0

The Titans of the Resorters League and Region 16C defeated the Region 11C and Sauk Valley League Champions in a great pitching dual. The Titans starting pitcher, a draftee from the Alexandria Black Sox’s Blake Stockert threw eight very good innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran Brian Beuning threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts to earn the save.

The Titans were led on offense by six singles, led by Jake Haskamp, he went 2-for-4 and Brain Beuning went 2-for-4 and he scored the lone run of the game. Andrew Rousslage and Derek Holm both went 1-for-4 and Alex Kowski was hit by a pitch.

The Muskies starting pitcher, lefty David Deminsky threw a complete game, he gave up six singles, issued no walks, gave up one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. The lone run was scored on a pass ball in the eighth inning with two outs.

The Muskies were led on offense by Tim Burns, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4, Brain Schellinger went 1-for-3 and Jace Otto and Cody Partch each earned a walk. The Muskies season ended on a sour note, as they had high hopes of making a deeper run in the state. They did have an impressive season, with a 31-3 record, Sauk Valley League Champions, Region 11C Champions, Oman Insurance Tournament Champions and the Elrosa “Elite 8” Invitational championship. This writer for one is already looking forward to next season.

REGION 15C (FARMING FLAMES)

FARMING FLAMES 2 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

The Flames from the Stearns County Leauge defeated their rivals from the Central Valley League the Rockies. This was backed by twelve hits and some great defense. The starting pitcher, draftee from the St. Martin Martins, Scott Lieser threw a complete gem to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flames were led on offense by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Taylor Fourre went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Isaac Nett went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Brad Mergen went 2-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Nick Mergen and Aaron Eiynck both went 1-for-4 and Austin Arceneau went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Rockies starting pitcher, Jake Brinker threw one inning, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Revenig a draftee from the Monticello Polecats threw 5 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up six hits, issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Gill threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by Collin Eskew, he went 2-for-3 with a double, one stolen base and he scored their lone run. David Jonas went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jordan Neu went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Austin Dufner and Sam Distel both went 1-for-4 and Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-4.

REGION 8C (AVON LAKERS)

RED WING ACES 3 AVON LAKERS 1

The Aces of the Classic Cannon Valley League and Region 5C Champions defeated the Lakers of the Victory League South Devision and Region 8C. Backed by nine hits, including six players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher, Aaron Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he gave up one run. Brady Schroeder threw 7 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Aces were led on offense by Brady Schroeder, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Dixon Irwin went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Kyle Blahnik went 3-for-4 and Mitch Matter went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Adam Thuggesen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run, Zach Harding went 1-for-4 and Corey Tauer earned a pair of walks.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Matt Pichelmann threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Reed Voit, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Cody Stich went 1-for-4 with a double. Carter Philippi went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4, Carter Holthaus earned a pair of walks and Taylor Holthaus earned one walk.

REGION 4C (NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS, BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS, RAYMOND ROCKETS)

RAYMOND ROCKETS vs. FARMING FLAMES (Region 15C Champions)

Saturday August 31st 4:30 PM at Delano

NEW LONDON SPICER TWINS vs. NEW MARKET MUSKIES (Region 3C Champions) Friday August 30th 5 PM at Maple Lake

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4 MORA BLUE DEVILS 2

The Twins of the County Line League and Region 4C Runner Up defeated the Blue Devils of the Eastern Minny North League and Region 1C Champions. backed by nine hits. The Twins got good pitching performances from a pair of Twins arms, Adam Nibaur started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Patrick Courtney threw two innings in relief, he gave gave up one hit. Nathan Deutz threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recored two strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Ben Kulset, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austen Hadley went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Wyatt White went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Adam Shrader went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Mike Danielson went 1-for-4 and Jake Rambow went 1-for-5. Scott Rambow earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, and John Perkins and Derek Dolezal both earned a walk.

The Blue Devils starting pitcher Derek Graves threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jimmy Skroch, a draftee from the North Branch Knighthawks threw six innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Blue Devils were led on offense by Troy Jones, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Hunter Foss went 1-for-4 with a double. Logan Graves went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Jake Olson went 2-for-4. Brian Kiel went 1-for-4, Darin Erickson went 1-for-4 and Adam Burgess earned a walk and he scored one run.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 7 PERHAM PIRATES 0

The Rockets of the Cornbelt League and the Region 4C Champions defeated the Pirates of the Hi-Ten League and the Region 14C Runner ups. The Rockets had thirteen hits, including a big home run.The Rockets starting pitcher Cole Christianson threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Versteeg, a draftee from the Starbucks Stars, threw two innings in relief. He gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Colten Vien, a draftee from the Granite Falls Kilowatts, threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran Zach Nelson threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Rockets were led on offense by Tyler Steen, he went 1-for-3 with a huge three run home run and Eric Hulterstrum went 2-for-5 for a RBI. John Sawatzky went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jon Broman went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Jordan Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a pair of walks and Mike Jeseritz went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Calvin Kosminskas went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jose Rosario went 1-for-2, Justin Koenen was credited with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Brady Kientz scored one run.

The Pirates starting pitcher, Noah Rooney threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, gave up five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Lindberg threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up two runs. Jack Stigman threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Peter Marjama a draftee from the Midway Snurdbirds threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Schroeder threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates were led on offense by Dylan Perrine and Gavin Biegler both went 1-for-3 and each earned a walk. Ryan Schmitz went 1-for-4, Josh Belling went 1-for-3 and Nick Lindberg earned a walk.

JORDAN BREWERS 10 BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 4

The Brewers of the River Valley League and the Region 6A champions defeated the Bullfrogs from the Cornbelt League and the No. 3 team from Region 4C. The Brewers collected twelve hits, including a double and they got very good pitching performances from a pair of arms. Nate Beckman started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Joe Lucas threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Adam Kalal, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Scott Hollingsworth went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Kyle Hvidsten went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Steve Beckman went 3-for-5. Joe Lucas went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Nate Beckman went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Devyn Ulibarri went 1-for-2, Alex Beckman scored a pair of runs, Mike Vohnoutka was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Jake Lucas scored one run.

The Bullfrogs starting pitcher, Luke Kramer, threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recored three strikeouts. Logan Nissen threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Casey Lewandowski threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he gave up a pair of runs.

The Bullfrogs were led on offense by Jack Peppel, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s and Shawn Dollerschell went 1-for-4 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Trent Athmann went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored one run and James Woelfel went 2-for-3. Logan Swan went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run, Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Trevor Nissen was hit by a pitch.

REGION 16C (SAUK CENTRE TITANS)

SAUK CENTRE TITANS vs. HUTCHINSON HUSKIES (Region12C Champions)

Friday August 30th 5 PM at Delano

ROGER MISCHKE

The Mat Rat

Email matrat@midco.net