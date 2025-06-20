Town Ball Update – June 20th, 2025

TOWN BALL BASEBALL ROUND UP

WEDNESDAY JUNE 18th

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1

The Springers defeated their league foe the Cyclones, they were out hit ten to six, they were aided by seven walks. Brady Klehr threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning, he gave a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mason Primus, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brad Olson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base and he had two walks. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Brian Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 and Jace Griffin went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Drew Bulson had two walks, Jeron Terres had a stolen base and Cal Heying had a walk.

For the Cyclones Ethan Swanson threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had five strikeouts. Nolan Jensen threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, six walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Rothstein went 3-for-4 and Luke Pakkala went 2-for-4 with a triple. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-3 with a walk and Dakota Banks went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 1-for-4, Noah Hemker went 1-for-5 and No. 1 had a RBI.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 3 REGAL EAGLES 2

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Eagles, they out hit them nine to four. David Kingery threw nine innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jonas Morrison, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and J. Peterson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Josh Kingery went 2-fort-3 with a double, a sacrifice fly and he scored a run Carson McCain went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, J. Peterson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Logan Straumann went 1-for-3.

For Regal Grant Paffrath threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gabe Rohman threw one inning, he gave up one hit. Luke Knutson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Bennett Schultz went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Shane Rademacher went 1-for-3 with a walk.

AVON LAKERS 6 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Saints, they out hit them nine to five, Elliot Allen threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cole Wellmann went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Griffin Roemeling went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Reese Gregory went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett and Kayden Mork both went 1-for-5 and Drew Lieser went 1-for-1 and he scored two runs. Nolan Bigaouette went 1-for-2, Caleb Curry had a walk and Jack Theisen had a walk and he scored a run.

For St. Wendel Conner Breth threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he had a strikeout. Rolando Ramos threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Austin Dickmann went 1-for-3. Jake Ethan went 1-for-3 and Rolando Ramos went 1-for-3. Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 and Brandon Dickmann had a walk.

COKATO KERNELS 5 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4

The Kernels defeated their foe the Brewers, they out hit them eight to four, Josh Massignham threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he had three strikeouts. Jaeden Ohm threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he had strikeout. Jackson Schrupp threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Toby Colline threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Austin Kantola went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Toby Colline went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Nelson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and Jackson Yanta had a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Gabe Helget went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Blake Morris went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Justin Borg went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

For Luxemburg Luke Schmidt threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and one walk. Tyler Stang threw two innings, he gave up four hits and four runs. JT Harren threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, three walks and he scored a run. Dane Zeiher had a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Jackson Sheetz went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Stang went 1-for-3 with a double and JT Harren went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run. Logan Adams had a RBI and Ethyn Fruth had a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 21 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2

The River Cats defeated their foe the Gussies, they out hit them fourteen to three, including two home runs and two doubles. A. Smith threw for four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Callan Henkemeyer threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one run, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Will Kranz threw one inning, he had a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-4 with two home runs for seven RBIs, a walk and he scored four runs. Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 with double for RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Will Kranz went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. David Novak went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Colten Palmer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Bryan McCallum went 2-for-2 with a walk and he scored three runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. A.Smith had a RBI, three walks and he scored two runs. Kaden Haselius went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Nick Proshek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.

Paul Meyer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Nevin Bloom threw one inning, he gave up seven hits, ten runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Everett Yarke threw one inning, he gave up a hit, two runs and one walk. Zach Meyer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, four runs, five walks and he had a strikeout. Nate Green threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. Zach Meyer went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and a walk and Nate Green went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk. T. Toenjes went 1-for-2 and Nevin Bloom had a stolen base and a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4

The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them nine to eight, including five doubles. Chase Heying threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Jaylen. Vorpahl threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Calen O’Connell went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Tinklenberg went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Miles Simonsen went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Dan O’Connell went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Braden Boesen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Carter Stutsman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cayden Behrmann and Brayden Simones both had a walk.

For the Lakers Jackson Phillipp threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he had six strikeouts. Trevor Fleege threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout. Tommy Gohman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Blake Brown went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Alex Schroeder went 2-for-3 with a walk and Tommy Gorman went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Korte went 3-for-5, Jake Samuelson had a walk, Trevor Fleege scored a run and Ben Brown scored a run.

HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 6 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3

The Ophans defeated their foe the Hawks, they out hit them nine to four, Jared Koch threw four innings, he gave up one hit and he recored eight strikeouts. Mike Dockendorf threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Colton Long threw one inning, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bennett Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Matt Streich went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Kuefler went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Shane Heber went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Cole Macziewski went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, Alex Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Colton Long was hit by a pitch.

For Eden alley Herman Solomon threw three innings, he gave up two hits, and he had a strikeout. Austin Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Owen Nystedt gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Sorato Yamane threw two innings, he gave up two hits and had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sorato Yamane, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Kelm had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Owen Nystedt went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Gabe Shmdit went 1-for-3.

ADA ATHLECTICS 6 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 0

The Athletics defeated their foe the Mudcats, they each collected nine hits, Beau Fetting threw nine innings, he gave up nine hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Beau Jorgensen, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Sunny Resnick went 2-for4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Beau Fetting went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and D. Totten had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and a walk. B.Fetting went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Oliver Kitzberger went 1-for-2 with two walks. Brennen Fetting went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Keith Hanson had a walk and he scored a run and No. 25 went 1-for-3.

For the Mudcats Gavin Quade threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he had five strikeouts. Carter Heinsch threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Wyatt Tweet and Brett Letness went 2-for-4. Cullen Wilson went 1-for-4 with a double and Isaac Howe went 1-for-3 with a walk. David Dorsey and Tanner Nowacki both went 1-for-4 and Dylan Inniger went 1-for-3.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 GREENWALD CUBS 2

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them nine to five, BryanSchlangen threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Brady Goebel went 1-for-2 for a RBI and two walks. Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Keenan Dingmann had a sacrifice bunt and two stolen bases and Tanner Areaneau had a stolen base and a walk, and Jayden Schaefer went 1-for-1.

For Greenwald Brett Engelmeyer threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Gabe Schweiters had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Brett Engelmeyer went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Sam Frieler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Grant Moscho had a walk and he scored a run and Keagan Stueve had a walk.