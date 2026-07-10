TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

MONDAY/TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY

(Monday)

MONTICELLO POLECATS 1 ANOKA BUCS 0

The Polecats and the Bucs both collected eight hits, they did put up the one run in the second inning. Their starting pitcher was Dallas Miller, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by eight singles, Dustin Wilcox went 1-3 and he scored the lone run, Brayden Hanson went 1-3 with a walk and Cal Ulven went 1-3 with a walk. Caden King, Mike Olson and Keegan Macek all went 1-4. Max Robinson had a walk and Cole Bovee and Zac Anderson both went 1-3.

The Bucs starting pitcher was Parker Nedland, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bucs offense was led by Trent Fredenburg, he went 2-4 with a double and Fred Huebner went 1-3 with a double and two walks. Hunter Brummer went 1-3, H. Brunner went 1-3 with a walk and Hunter Smith went 1-4.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 14 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1

The Black Sox out hit the Falcons twelve to four, they collected three doubles, eight walks and three were hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Kaden Tautges, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Liebrenz threw two innings, he recorded Four strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Matt Johnson, he went 3-4 for five RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Owen Fradette went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs and he had two walks. Ryan Liebranz went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Trevor Sawyer went 2-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Mason Tautges went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Ben Millard went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run. Bryan Benson went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg went 1-3 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run and Iver Papke had a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Gunnar Gustafson, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Simon Pantzke threw threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Epling threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Gunnar Gustafson, he went 1-3 for a RBI and Eli Epling was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reece Hubbard, Simon Pantzke and Eddie Menciano all went 1-3.

(TUESDAY)

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 6 MONTROSE WAVERLY STINGERS 2

The Anglers out hit the Stingers seven to six, including two doubles, a sacrifice fly and one hit batter. Their starting pitcher wsa Joe Rathman, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tom Schaupp threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Ethan Knutson, he went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Joe Rathman went 1-4 for a RBI and a walk and G. Miller went 1-1 with a double for a RBI. Gabe Nathe went 1-3, he was hit by pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Kyle Kitzberger went 1-2 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and Easton Knealing was credited for a RBI. Tom Schaupp went 1-5 and he scored a run and Henry Albert went 1-3. Kal Volinkaty had a walk and he scored a run, Nick Dinkel had a walk and Karter Greenwald scored a run.

The Stingers starting pitcher was Gage Moffer, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Smothers threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jacob Noor threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Stingers offense was led by Collin Smith went 1-3 for a RBI and Andrew Moynagh went 1-4 for, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Bueddecker and Alex Smothers both went 2-4. , Kirby Moynagh was hit by a pitch, Carter Moynagh had a walk and he E. Bakala scored a run.

WEDNESDAY

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

The Springers out hit the Cyclones twelve to six, inclduing a home run, two doubles and two sacrifice flys. The starting pitcher was Zach Femrite, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Paul Dorr threw threw innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Klehr threw one innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brad Olson went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Joe Dempsey went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Cal Heying went 1-4 for two RBIs. Brady Klehr went 4-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-4 and he scored two runs and Jace Griffin had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Hank Bulson went 1-1 with a double and Brady Schafer went 1-3 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run.

The Cylcones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cylcones offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 2-4, Vince Murn went 1-4 and Shea Koster went 1-3. Noah Jensen and Luke Pakkala both went 1-3 with a walk and Owen Gates had a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 14 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

The Stone Poneys out hit the Anglers eleven to six, including two doubles and five walks. Their starting pitcher was Jaylen Vorpahl, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Calen O’Connell, he went 3-5 with two doubles, for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Liam Moreno went 2-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Cayden Behrman went 1-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Brenden Boesen went 2-4 and he scored a run. Daylon Holter went 1-2 for a RBI and he had two walks and Miles Simonson had a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Dan O’Connell scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Ethan Knutson, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacob Dinkel threw one innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, and two walks.

The Anglers offense was led by Derek Cagle went 2-3 with a double and Jordan Schlueter went 2-3 and he scored a run. Henry Albert went 2-3 and Ethan Knutson had a stolen base and a walk.

AVON LAKERS 5 ELROSA SAINTS 2

The Lakers out hit the Saint eight to seven, including one double and very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Henderson, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hit, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Kadyn Mork threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ellio Burnett threw one innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded one strikeout. Nolan Dumonceaux threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Abe Kalthoff, he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Elliot Burnett went 3-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Dumonceaux went 1-4 for two RBIs and Griffin Roemeling went 1-3 for a RBI. Jackson Henderson wetn 1-2 with a walk, Kayden Mork had a stolen base a walk and he scored two runs, Nick Merdan had a walk and he scored a run and Tyson Fredricks had a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Luke Dingmann, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ethan Mueller, he went 2-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Will VanBeck went 1-3 for a RBI. Aiden Mueller went 1-2 with a stolen base and he had two walks and Luke Illies went 1-3 with a walk. Casey Lenarz went 1-4 and he scored a run, Cameron Loe went 1-4, Peyton Winter was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ashton Dingmann had a walk.

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

The Bulldogs out hit the Express ten to four, including a home run, a doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Broc Mutterer, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk andhe recorded seven strikeouts. Tom Eckstein closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts

The Bulldogs offense was led by Broc Mutterer went 1-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Justin Johnson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ramon Vega Jr. went 1-3 with a double, with a walk and he scored a run and Colton Haight went 1-4 and he scored a run. JD O’Connell went 1-3, Cal James was hit by a pitch, Noah Christianson had a stolen base and he scored a run and Caleb Breuer had a walk.

The Express starting pitcher was Zach Dingmann, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Clay Faber threw seven innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Brian Marquardt went 1-4 for a RBI and Brooks went 1-4 for a RBI. Joe Hess went 2-4 with a double and Adam Beyer went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Friesen, Noah Gordon and Scott Marquardt all went 1-4. Austin Ruehle went 1-4, Riley Blanc went 1-4 and he scored a run and No. 14 scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 14 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

The Rivercats out hit the Gussies nine to three, including a hoem run, four doubles, a sacrifice fly and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Sam Carper, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. B. Prybilla threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts and Colleen Palmer threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rivercats offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 3-4 with a home run and two doubles for five RBIs. Preston Schlegel went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-1 with a double, a stolen base, three walks and he scored four runs. Bryan McCallum went 1-2 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-2 with a walk. K. Haselius went 1-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ty Carper went 1-3 and he scored a run and Josh Tapio was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Trey Toenjes, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sean Kenning threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Their offense was led by Aaron Voight, Nevin Bloom and Sean Kenning all went 1-2. Trey Toenjes was credited for a RBI and Jeron Hanson had two walks and he scored one run.

CHAMPLIN PARK LAGATORS 6 MONTICELLO POLECATS 4

The LaGators out hit the Polecats eleven to eight, including a home run, a double and one hit batter. Their starting pitcher was Charlie Halverson, he thew five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brayden Buttweller threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Trent Palmer threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The LaGators offense was led by Jack Puder, he went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Marek went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs and Sam Puder was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Kellen Oligmueller went 1-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Rieland went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Trent Palmer went 2-4 and scored a run and Brockton Sandell was credited with a RBI. Drake Siens went 2-4, Derek Schlomann went 1-4 and he scored a run and Adam Puder went 1-2.

The Polecats staring pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Anderson threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brayden Hanson went 1-4 for a RBI and Dustin Wilcox was credited for a RBI. Max Robinson went 2-2 with, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brayden Hanson went 1-4 for a RBI, and Caden King went 2-2 with two doubles, two walks and he scored a run. Adam Brenny went 2-5 with a stolen base and Brock Holthaus went 1-5.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 16 SABIN METS 1

The Brewers out hit the Mets seventeen to two, including a home run, one triple four doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Bakett Stimpson, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Dawson threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Crew Nola threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Ashton Rinas threw one inning, he retired the three batters that he face.

The Brewers were led on offense by Dustin Mertz, he went 4-4 with a home run, a triple and a double for five RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Jordan Leininger went 2-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Denver Blinn went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tate Hermanson went 1-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Marcus Wohl went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Braydon Jacobson went 2-4 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jonah DeJone went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Caleb Briggeman went 2-3 and he scored a run and Adam Leininger was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Ades went 1-2 and he scored a run, Casey Clemenson and Ashton Rinas both scored runs and Jordan Clemenson scored a run.

The Mets starting pitcher was Bergen Bauman, he threw three innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. E. Krogen threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Mets offense was led by David Benson, he went 1-3 and Chris Thompson went 1-1 with two walks. Thorny Hopkins was hit by a pitch and Blake Chase had a walk and he scored a run. Jayce Burris and Essen Westby both ahd a walk.

NORWAY LAKE SUNDBURG LAKERS 6 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Lakers out hit the Pirates twelve to eight, including a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Evan Zimmer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight his, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Luke Jeseritz went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and Luke Ruter went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs. Travis Engelke went 3-5 with a home run for a RBI and Justin Johnson went 1-4 for a RBI. Jaiden Henjum went 2-5 and he scored a run and Hunter Engelke went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Weston Gjerde went 1-4 for a RBI and Jared Cortez went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Pirates staring pitcher was Sam Oehrlein, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eric Pauls threw threw innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Garrett Keusuink, he went 1-4 with a double for a RBI. Grady Fuchs went 2-4 for a RBI and Grayson Fuchs went 2-4. Griffin Bjerk went 1-2 with a walk and Luke Johnson went 1-4.