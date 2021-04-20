Town Ball Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

April 19, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

MEMORIAL GAME

FOR ALEX WELLE (ST. WENDELL SAINTS vs. OPOLE BEARS)

Yeah so for the memorial we decided to play with Opole because they all went to high in Holdingford with him just like us. We wore blue shirts and they wore green, both of them saying forever in our hearts on the front and his number 13 and Welle on the back. Before the game I said a few things to the crowd about Aaron and both teams left right field open for the first inning as a tribute to him. We have retired #13 from now on and have a sign in right field and a flag honoring him. We drew a large crowd and had lots of people from all over there so it was really good to see everyone come together for something like that. His brother Hunter had the best game of his amateur career going 3-4 with a walk as well in the game that was cool to see.

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 7 OPOLE BEARS 2

The Saints scored early and they collected eight hits to give their pitchers good support. The Saints used five arms to do the mound duties, Austin Dickmann started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Opatz threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Gombos threw two innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Matt Caitlin threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced. Tyler Huls closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Alex’s brother Hunter Welle, he went 3 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored run. Austin Dickmann went 1 for 2 with a home run for 2 RBI’s and Tyler Huls went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Peter Schumer went 1 for 1 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Tanner Tomasek went 1 for 1 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jacob Walter went 1 for 1, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jake Ethen was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Dalbec was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Gombos earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Matt Catlin earned a walk and he scored a run and Jon Ethan scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher Jake Nelson, threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Niemeyer threw six innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Alex Lange went 1 for 3 for a RBI and a walk and Jordan Schmitz went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Hanson went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Steve Benkowski went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Jake Nelson went 1 for 4, Tate Lange earned a walk and he scored a run and Isaiah Folsom earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 3 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 0

The Lakers got very good pitching performances from four of their players. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Harlander threw one inning in relief. Cole Wellman earned the win with three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Cody Stich threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Laker offense was led by Caleb Curry, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Stich went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Reese Gregory went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Riley Voit went

1 for 3 and he earned a walk, Cole Wellman was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Joe Dolan earned a walk.

The River Dogs starting pitcher Nathan Psyck threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Zac Leibold threw one inning in relief, he gave up a pair of hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by: Ryan Snyder, he went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Brady Brizinka went

1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Waleski earned a walk.

UPSALA BLUEJAYS 16 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 9

The Bluejays score often and early in this one, the Lumberjacks battled back with 7 runs in the 7th inning. The Starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Lumberjacks was Hunter Hamers.

The Lumberjacks were led by Luis Massa on offense, he went 2 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 2 for 5 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs and Wyatt Zwicki went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Sam Keeler went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Colby Johnson went

1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chris Plante went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Joe Zwicki earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Bluejays starting pitcher was John Fuch, he threw five innings, he gave up 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks and he recorded 5 strikeouts. Myron Ripplinger threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up 7 hits, 7 runs, 2 walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brock Cichon threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk and he recorded 2 strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw the final inning in relief.

The Bluejays offense was led by Matt Swanson, he went 3 for 4 with a grand slam for 5 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Justin Lampert went 2 for 5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. John Fuchs went 2 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for 2 RBI’s and he score a run. Brock Cichon went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored 4 runs. Brady Burggraff had a sacrifice fly and he earned 2 walks, he scored a run and he was credited for 3 RBI’s. Justin Cichon earned 2 walks, scored 3 runs and he had a sacrifice and Myron Ripplinger was credited for a RBI, he earned 2 walks and he scored 2 runs. Levi Lampert had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Freiler went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and BJ Lange scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 10 PIERZ BREWERS 8

The Black Sox collected thirteen hits including thee doubles and a big sixth inning, where they put up seven runs gave the Black Sox to hold off the Brewers. Bryce Stalboerger started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Cody Rose threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued one walk. Carter Neuenschwander threw the final two inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Jake Braegelman, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Brandon Sawyer went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Bryan Benson went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he socred a run. Matt Johnson went. 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and Cody Rose went 2 for 2 with two doubles and he scored a run. Bryce Stalboerger went 2 for 3 and he scored a run and Brady Pesta went 1 for 4 for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Carter Sawyer was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Dylan Carlson went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Ike Sawyer scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher Peter Schommer threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Kimman thew two innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Otte threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Isaac Otte, he went 2 for 4 with a double and he sacrifice bunt for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Pete Schommer went 2 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for 3 RBI’s and he earned two walks. Cody Kimman went 2 for 5 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Jonah Prokott went 3 for 5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Eric Boser earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Brandon Stachmayer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and had a stolen base. Zach Jones earned a walk and he scored a run and Jared Prokott scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 7 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 2

The Bears collected thirteen hits to give their pitchers support, Jake Nelson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Hanson threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bears offense was led by four multi-hit players; led by Tate Lange, he went 2 for 5 for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Jake Nelson went 2 for 5 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 4 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Schmitz went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaiah Folsom went 1 for 4 with a walk and he scored a run and Derek Thielen went 1 for 4 with a walk. Austin Lange went 1 for 4, Andrew Hanson earned two walk and he scored a run and Steve Benkowski earned a walk and he scored a run.

The River Dogs starting pitcher Nathan Psyck threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ethan Walcheski threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three runs and he recored six strikeouts.

The River Dogs offense was led by Cole Jendro, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and a walk and Zack Cekalla went 2 for 4. Nathan Psych went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Walcheski went 1 for 4 with a double and a walk and Ryan Snyder went 1 for 4 with a walk and he scored a run. Nate Benusa, Grayson Suska and Zack Leibold all went 1 for 4.

PIERZ BULLDOGS 5 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 4

The Bulldogs were out hit eleven to eight, but they did pull out a big win with a walk in the bottom of the ninth. Andy Leidenfrost started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eleven hits, gave up four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by some very timely hitting, Charles Boser went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Louis Gruber went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Teddy Dehler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Chase Becker went 2 for 4. Mitchell Smude went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kirby Fischer went 1 for 4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs, including the winning run on a error. Evan Woitalla earned two walks, Joseph Chapp earned a walk and Mitch Herman was hit by a pitch.

The Saints starting pitcher was Peter Schumer, the big right hander threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Ethen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

EXHIBITION GAMES

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 2

The River Cats opened their season with home game against a North Star foe the Stingers. They collected 13 hits, including a home run and a double to give their pitcher great support. Cody Theirry started on the mound, he threw 4 innings, he gave up 2 hits, 1 run, 4 walks and he recorded 6 strikeouts. Josh Agresto threw 2 innings in relief, he gave up 1 run, 3 walks and he recorded a strikeout. Andy Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up 2 hits, 1 walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jackson Henderson threw one inning in relief, he issued 2 walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Carper threw on inning in relief, he gave up 1 hit and he recorded 3 strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 4 for 5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Picka went 1 for 4 with a home run for 3 RBI’s and Jake Carper went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jackson Henderson went 2 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and Hunter Holwa went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Zach Schmidt went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Smith went 1 for 4, with a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Mutterer went 1 for 5 and Izzy Carper went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Al Smith was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Agresto was credited for a RBI and Andy Johnson earned a walk.

The Stingers offense was led by Robb Moynagh, he went 2 for 4 with a double and Andrew Moynagh went 1 for 3, he earned 2 walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Hansen went 1 for 4 with a walk and Kirby Moynagh earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Vonhagen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Boeddeker earned a walk and a stolen base and Ed Kalska earned a pair of walks. There wasn’t any pitching info made available.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 EDEN VALEY HAWKS 2

The River Cats defeated the Hawks of the Central Valley League in exhibition action. They collected nine hits and they had a big four run 8th inning. Their starting pitcher Josh Agresto earned the win and he threw five innings. He gave up one hit, two runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Grell closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The River Cats offense had seven players collect hits, led by Jacob Carper, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cody Thierry went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Jack Grell went 1 for 4 with a walk. Jordan Picka went 1 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Mutterer went 1 for 2, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Hunter Holewa went

1 for 2, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Callen Henkemeyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Smith had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher, Tanner O’Lean threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Berg threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Travis Thielen threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Klaphake threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two walks and three runs. Stephen Pennertz threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Schlangen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner O’Lean went 1 for 3 with a walk and Cain Renner went 1 for 3. Austin Berg earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeff Haag earned a walk and he scored a run and Matthew Pennertz, Matt Underberger and Jordan Kelm all earned a walk.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 9 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The River Dogs collected 15 hits, including three doubles and they were aided by nine walks. Their starting and pitcher of record was Zach Leibold, he threw four innings to earn the win.

The River Dogs offense was led by Cole Jendro, he went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Snyder went 2 for 5 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run and Adam Snyder went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nate Benusa went

2 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nathan Psyck went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Walcheski went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Steve Hoff went

2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Zach Gottwalt went

1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Gavin Suska went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and David Grittner earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Ryan Skymanski threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett Knudsen threw two innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Golombieki threw two innings in relief, he gave up five walks and two runs.

The offense was led by Justin Hagstrom, he went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Matt Korte went 1 for 4 with a triple and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson went 1 for 3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Skymanski went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Cory Holte went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk, Todd VanErp earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Krepp was hit by a pitch.

HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 9 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

The Orphans of the North Star league scored early and often, with four runs in the first and four more in the fifth innings. Jared Koch started on the mound, he threw two innings, he issued one walk and recorded three strikeouts. Mike Dockendorf threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brad Bickmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cory Dehn threw one inning in relief, he faced three batters. Tyler Hannah threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts and Zach Kuefler threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Orphans offense was led by Mitchell Baumann, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jared Koch went 1 for 2 with a home run for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Bush went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brad Bickmann went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Gruenhagen went 1 for 4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cole Machiewski went 2 for 4, Zach Kuefler earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brandon Karels earned two walks.

The River Cats starting pitcher, Cody Theirry threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Grell threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Carper threw the final inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2 for 3 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Mutterer went

1 for 3 for a RBI and Jack Grell went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andy Johnson was hit twice by a pitch and Callan Hinkemeyer and Nick Proshek both earned walks.

UPCOMING WEEK SCHEDULE

(April 19th thru 25th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Sunday April 25th (2:00)

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Kimball Express

Eden Valley Hawks @ Watkins Clippers

St. Augusta Gussies @ Luxemburg Brewers

Cold Spring Rockies @ Pearl Lake Lakers

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Saturday April 24th

Spring Hill Chargers @ New Munich Silverstreaks (12:30)

Sunday April 25th (1:30)

Richmond Royal @ Roscoe Rangers

Elrosa Saints @ Greenwald Cubs

Lake Henry Lakers @ Meire Grove Grovers

Farming Flames @ St. Martin Martins

VICTORY LEAGUE

Sunday April 25th (1:30)

Avon Lakers @ Upsala Blue Jays

Opole Bears @ Flensburg Falcons

St. Wendel Saints @ Sobieski Skis

INDEPENDENT

Sunday April 25th (1:30)

St. Mathies Devils @ Foley Lumberjacks

EXHIBITION GAMES

Saturday April 25th

St. Augusta Gussies @ Sartell Muskies (1:30)

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Clearwater River Cats (2:00)

Clear Lake Lakers @ Swanville Swans (12:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Elrosa Saints (1:30)