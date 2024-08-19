Town Ball State Tournament Summaries

STATE TOURNAMENT UPDATE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 LUVERNE REDBIRDS 1

The Express from Section 11C defeated the Redbirds from Section 13C, they out hit them thirteen to one. They collected a home run, a triple and a double and they had nine players that collected hits. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Veteran righty Ben Johnson started on the mound. He threw eight outstanding innings to earn the win, he gave up one single, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Draftee from the Monticello Polecats, righty Brock Woitalla closed it out with one inning of relief he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan, he went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for three RBIs. Veteran Adam Beyer went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Cody Leither scored a run. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Scott Marquardt went 2-for-5, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Schmidt went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5. Veteran Ben Johnson went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5

The Redbirds state pitcher was Ben Serie, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded six walks. Ethan Beyer threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Derek Lundgren threw one inning; he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Sehr went 1-for-3 and Casey Sehr earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 4 MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 1

The Flames from Section 15C defeated the Lakers from Section 12C, they out hit them twelve to six. This included a home run and four players with mult-hit games. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers, a draftee from the Elrosa Saints threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Adam Nibaur threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Flames offense was led by. Josh Becker, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ethan Navratil went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Adam Winkels was credited for a RBI. Isaac Nett went 4-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Robert Schleper went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Cody Fourre went 1-for-3.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Hunter Malachek; he threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. A draftee from Rockford, Aiden Smith threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Luke Fobbe, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Matt Bergstrom went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ben Goelz and Logan Orazem went 1-for-4. Hunter Malachek and Ben Clapp both earned a walk and Donnie Mavencamp earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

HOPKINS BERRIES 5 SOBIESKI SKIS 1

The Berries from Section 6B defeated the Skis the Section 2B champions, they out hit them eight to five. They collected a double and had six players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Ben Shepard, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Gabe Olson threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Berries offense was led by Brock Zimmer, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Andrew Fabio went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Tyler Wojciechowski went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and Alex Boxwell scored a run. Edwardo Estrada went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Justin Brooks earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Smith went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Jordan Kogichywent 1-for-4.

The Skis starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Skis offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Matt Filippi went 2-for-3. Matt Baier and Jake Kapphahn both earned a walk, Owen Bode earned a walk and he scored a run and Joey Welinski scored a run.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2 BASEBALL 365 1

The Mudcats from Section 2B defeated the Baseball 365 Club from Section 6B, they were out hit nine to six. They did collect two doubles and they played very solid defense. Ty Syverson started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Cluff threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and player-manager Toby Sayles went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Gavin Gast was hit by a pitch. Matt Samuelson went 1-for-4and he scored a run, Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-for-4 and Thomas Horan was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for 365 was Will Fazio, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Their offense was led by Wyatt Rogers, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Walker Rogers went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Nate Beklen was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Mason Wolf and Jack Piram both went 1-for-4 and CJ Smith went 1-for-3 with a walk.

MINNETONKA MONARCHS 7 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3

The Monarchs from Section 6B defeated the Springers from Section 2B, they did out hit them ten to nine. They collected a home run, double and a sacrifice fly. The starting pitcher was Jake Marsch, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tom Skoro threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Hughes threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Griffin Schneider, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Paul Voelker went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Nick Thimsen went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Hanson was hit by a pitch and he scored run. Blaine Hedge went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk and Joe Schallenberger went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Jared Wandersee went 1-for-3, he had a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Mason Nadolney went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Femrite threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 4-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brian Hansen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Nick Pennick went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-for-4 and Drew Bulson earned a walk.

COURTLAND CUBS 10 RICHMOND ROYALS 5

The Cubs from Section 2C defeated the Royals from Section 15C, they out hit them ten to eight. They collected two home runs and were aided by seven walks. The starting pitcher was Teddy Griefer, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Bode threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Nolan Drill, he went 2-for-5 with a home runs forthree RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Teagan Kamm went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Maddox Mortensen went 2-for-4 fortwo RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Bode went 1-for-3, with a walk, stolen base and he scored two runs. Mason Cox went 1-for-4 with a walk, Teddy Griefer earned three walks and he scored a run and Carter Lang scored a run. Cade Bushand went 1-for-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Jaden Drill went 1-for-3 with a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen; he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. A draftee from Elrosa Will VanBeck threw one inning, he gave two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. A draftee from Lake Henry Carter Wessel threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles for three RBIs. Carter Thelen went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Jack Boos earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Brock Rothstein scored a run. Andrew Hadley went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Tyler Prom and Justin Schroeder both went 1-for-5.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 PERHAM PIRATES 0

The Rockies from Section 15C defeated the Pirates from 14C, they out hit them five to two. They played very solid defense in support of the righty Cole Fuchs. Cole threw a complete game masterpiece, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Brady Leverington, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Dufner had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Thad Lieser went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Luke VanErp was credited for a RBI. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Weber earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Maddox Kovash, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. A draftee from Midway, Stetson Burkman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Pirates offense was led by Chris Ruther, he went 2-for-3 with a double. Maddox Kovash, Gabe Pankonin and Austin Aanenson all earned a walk. Evan Kovash and Blaiz Schmidt both had a stolen base.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 2 JACKSON BULLS 0

The Joes from Section 11C defeated the Bulls from Section 13C, they out hit them six to two. They collected a home run and a double and they played very solid defense in support of their pitcher. Righty Joey Atkinson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one single, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Joey Atkinson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Noah Bissett earned a walk. John Huebsch went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3 and Ben Alvord went 1-for-2.

The Bulls starting pitcher was Evan Oleson, threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. A draftee from Hadley, Tucker Sorensen threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Chris Gumto went 1-for-3 and Andy Wolf and Blake Evans both had a walk to lead the Bulls offense.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 8 WEBSTER SOX 1

The Billy Goats from Section 8C defeated the Sox from Section 3C, they out hit them eleven to seven. They collected a home run, two doubles and they play very good defense. Matt Tautges started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, one run, one walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Ben Thoma, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for five huge RBIs and he earned a walk. Matt Tautges went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Noah Boser earned a walk, he was credited for aRBI and he scored a run. Jack Suska went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Lane Girtz went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Aaron Weber earned a walk. Player/manager Matt Kummet went 1-for-4 and Max Barclay went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Sox was Jordan Huwe, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Prior Lake draftee Ryan Wallerman threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and two walks. Ryan Joyner threw one inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Draftee from Lonsdale Joe Malecha threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had one strikeout.

The Sox offense was led by Austin Isaacson, he went 1-for4 with a double and William Arendt went 2-for-4. Peter Grassl went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jordan Huwe went 1-for-3 and Jacob Bellile went 1-for-4.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 4 PRINCETON TIGERS 0

The Lightning from Section 8C defeated the Tigers from Section 9C, they out hit them seven to five. They collected four doubles and they played awesome defense in support of their pitcher. Draftee from the Pierz Lakes, Preston Rocheleau threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Lighting offense was led by Aaron Jenkins, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Kody Ruedisill went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Kotaska was credited for a RBI. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-3 for aRBI and Sam Peterson earned a walk. Drew Boland went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Nate DuChaine went 1-for-4 with a double and Matt Casperson went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Mason Beltrand, he threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Draftee from Elk River Jeff Brooks threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Draftee form the Chisago Lakes Reed Marquardt threw 1 1/3 inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Damon Rademacher threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Carlson, Mason Beltrand and Tanner Kinney all went 1-for-4 and Eli Gibbs and Dan Voce both went 1-for-3.