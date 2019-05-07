PHOTO: Dave Overlund

Central Minnesota Town Ball Report:

Posted on May 7, 2019

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings. Tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0

The Clippers collected eleven hits including three doubles, to give their starting pitcher more than enough support. Player/Manager lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound. He threw a complete game, he gave up just 2 hits, issued no walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Clippers were led by Lincoln Haugen, he had a very good game, he went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles for 2 big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brendan Ashton went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 2 for 5 and he scored a run, Carson Geislinger went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Reese Jansen was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Kevin Kramer went 1 for 3 he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Heath Kramer went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Dustin Kramer went 1 for 4.

The Lakers Mitch Wienke started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Mitch Wienke went 1 for 3 and Derek Garding went 1 for 1.

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 5 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4

The Gussies defeated their rivals the Rockies, backed by twelve hits, to give their pitchers good support. Big right hander Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Zach Laudenbach threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies had four players with multi-hit games, Matt Skaja went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and he scored one run. Nate Gwost went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Adam Gwost went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Marcus Lommel went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Aaron Fruth went 2 for 5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Laudenbach went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Gwost went 1 for 5. Dusty Schultzenberg had a flawless game at shortstop, he was credited with a RBI and on fielders choice and he scored a run.

The Rockies lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he was their pitcher of record. He threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Neu threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Distel went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Brock Humbert went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Humbert went 2 for 4 and Colin Eskew went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice run. Kevin Wenner went 1 for 4, Pat Hemingson went 1 for 3 and Austin Dufner earned a pair of walks.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0

The Express defeated the Nicks, backed by ten hits, including six hits by the Marquardt family. Lefty Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits and he issued three walks. Andy Dingmann threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits. Matt Dingmann threw the final two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express were led by Scott Marquardt, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Brian Marquardt went 1 for 5 for a RBI and player/manager Tom Marquardt went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Adam Beyer went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Dingmann earned a walk and he scored a run and Cade Marquardt, Tom Marquardt's grandson scored a run.

The Nicks Derek Kuechle started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Hansen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit. Matt Schindler threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he surrendered three runs.

The Nicks were led by Derek Kuechle on offense, he went 1 for 2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Alex Faber went 2 or 4 and Al Foehrenbacher went 2 for 4. Damian Lincoln went 1 for 4 and Robert Lutgen went 1 for 2. Matt Schindler earned a pair of walks and Chris Wehseler earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 5 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3

The Hawks may have pulled off the upset of the season, they defeated the Brewers with the timely hitting and good pitching performances by two of the Hawks arms. Tanner Olean started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran Steven Pennertz threw four innings to earn the save, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks had Alex Geislinger setting the table so to speak, he went 3 for 4, earned a walk and he scored three runs. Austin Schlangen went 2 for 4 for three RBI’s and Austin Berg went 2 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt. Jeff Haag went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Nathan Geislinger went 1 for 4. Tanner Olean earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs, Matt Unterberger earned a walk and he scored a run and Matthew Pennertz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

The Brewers Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, issued three runs, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Klaverkamp threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. JT Harren threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered a pair of runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Derrick Orth, he went 2 for 3 with two doubles for one RBI, and he earned a walk. Isaac Matchinsky went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth went 3 for 4 with three singles. Chase Aleshire went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Austin Klaverkamp went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Reed Pfannenstein went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Harren had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1

The Royals collected eight very timely hits, to give their pitchers good support. DJ Schliecher started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Kyle Budde, he went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Andy Hadley went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Backes went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Mason Primus went 1 for 3 , he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Dusty Adams went 1 for 5 and he scored a run, Trent Gertken was credited with a RBI and Connor Dols scored a run.

The Martins, Jaylyn Arceneau started on the mound, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Lieser threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Scott Schlangen threw one inning in relief and Kyle Lieser threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins Bryan Schlangen went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk and Daniel Sargent went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 1 for 3, Ryan Messer went 1 for 1 and Kyle Lieser was credited with a RBI.

ELROSA SAINTS 3 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

The Saints won a big ball over their rivals the Chargers with some very timely hits, including a pair of doubles. The right handed brothers threw a very good game, Ethan Vogt started on the mound. He threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Aaron Vogt threw four innings of relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Saints were led by Ethan Vogt, he went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Austin Imdieke went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Matt Schmitz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Cody Eichers went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored one run. Brady Weller went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Jacob Weller earned a walk and he scored a run. James Kuefler earned a walk and Brandon Roelike earned a walk.

The Chargers Anthony Reverman started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout, he was the pitcher of record. Tyler Reverman threw one inning in relief.

The Chargers had five players that earned hits, Nathan Terres went 2 for 5 and Owen Meyer went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Jamie Terres went 1 for 5 and Carter Tschida went 1 for 5. Eric Terres went 1 for 2, Austin Schoenberg earned a walk and he scored a run and Eric Schoenberg earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 3 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

The Flames got some very timely hits, to support a very good pitching performance by three Flames arms. Veteran lefty, Brad Mergen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Chad Mergen threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and recorded two strikeouts to earn the win. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames were led by Mitchell Thelen went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Zac Koltes went 1 for 3 for two big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Brad Mergen went 2 for 2 and Cody Fourre went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Tylor Schroeder scored a run and Aaron Eiynck was hit by a pitch.

The Silverstreaks collected just four hits, including one double, not a lot of support for their veteran pitcher Jimmy Thull. He started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Stangler threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout. Ty Reller threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk and Nick Stangler went 1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch two times. Chad Funk went 1 for 3 and Alex Hinnenkamp went 1 for 1. Logan Funk was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Nolan Sand earned a walk. Joe Stangler was it by a pitch, Devon Gertken scored a run and Peyton Radenmacher went 1 for 2.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 15 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

The Saints collected eleven hits, including two doubles and a home run to give their pitcher good support. Aaron Savelkoul started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered one run. Jason Kampsen threw two innings in relief, he didn’t allow any base runners.

The Lakers were led by veteran Jason Kampsen, he went 4 for 5 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s, two stolen bases, was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. NIck Dingman went 1 for 5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Aaron Savelkoul went 2 for 4 with three RBI’s and he scored a run and Carter Wessel went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Sam Hopfer went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Shane Kampsen went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned three walks, two stolen bases and he scored four runs. Josh Kampsen went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Lieser went 1 for 4 with a stolen base. Adam Jaeger had a big day with out a hit, he earned three walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Shaye Olmsheid was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Mike Ludwig was credited with a RBI.

The Rangers Josh Leyendecker started on the mound, he threw five innings, gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Schleper threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk. Jordan Schleper threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued seven walks, surrendered eleven runs, he recorded one strikeout.

The Rangers, Jordan Schleper went 4 for 5 with home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Russell Leyendecker went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Cody Mackedanz went 1 for 1. Devin Savage earned a walk, Brandon Schleper earned a walk and a stolen base and RJ Leyendecker earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 2 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1 (13 Innings)

The Lakers picked up a huge South Division win over their rivals the Steves, a battle that took thirteen innings. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, surrendered one run, issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers had a big walk off single by Cody Stich in the bottom of the thirteenth inning for the big win, he went 1 for 4 and he earned two walks for the game. Taylor Holthaus went 1 for 5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Josh Becker was credited with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Will Kleinschmidt went 1 for 5 with a double, he was it by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 2 for 4 and he earned a pair of walks and Riley Voit went 1 for 4, he earned two walks and a stolen base. Zac Tomsche went 1 for 5. Reed Voit had a sacrifice bunt and Carter Holthaus earned a walk.

The Steves lefty Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, issued six walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Riley Hartwig threw seven innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he surrendered one run.

The Steves Cody Wolhart went 2 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Bo Schmitz went 2 for 6 and Tony Schmitz went 1 for 6 with a double. Player/manager Ben Omann went 1 for 5 and he earned a walk and Troy Monson went 1 for 5. Blake Guggenberger went 1 for 5, Austin Guggenberger earned a walk and Jake Schelonka earned a walk and he scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 21 AITKIN STEAM 1 (7 Innings)

The Black Sox’s got their season started with a big win over the Steam, as they collected twelve hits. This included four doubles and a very good pitching performance. Mitch Reller started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, he issued three walks. The Black Sox had three players with multi-hit games, led by Alex Martinez, he went 3 for 4 with a double for four RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Cody Rose had a good game, he went 2 for 6 for five RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Stalboeger went 1 for 6 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Brandon Sawyer went 1 for 5 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Braegelman went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned five walks and he scored three runs. Trevor Sawyer went 2 for 4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Taylor Erickson went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Christin Bartello went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Gavin Sawyer was credited for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Ike Sawyer earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs and Carter Sawyer earned three walks and he scored a run.

The Steam’s pitcher of record was Taylor Whiteoak and their leading hitters were; Caiden Kjelstrom went 1 for 2 and he scored a run, Logan Olson went 1 for 1 with a RBI, Will Wilson went 1 for 2 and Carter Olson earned a pair of walks.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 RAYMOND ROCKETS 10

The Springers got their season started with a big win over one of the top Class C teams in the state. They collected fifteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple, to give them a big early lead. Right hander Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Chris Butala threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk. Jack Arnold threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers, Eric Loxtercamp had a great game, he went 4 for 6 with a double and he scored three runs. Brian Hansen had a good game, he went 3 for 5 with a triple for five big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Garrett Fuchs had a good game, he went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dempsey went 1 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Jungels went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Arnold went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 1 for 5 and Drew Bulson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rockets, John Sawatzky started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up fifteen hits, issued six walks, surrendered eleven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Calvin Kosminskas threw the final inning in relief.

The Rockets Calvin Kosminskas had a good game, he went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s and Joe Schlagel went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s. Tyler Steen went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and John Broman went 1 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Justin Koenen went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jordan Smith went 1 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Mike Jeseritz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run, Brett Swanson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Eric Hulterstrum scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 OPOLE BEARS 0

The Muskies collected ten hits, that was more than enough for lefty David Deminksy. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he recorded seventeen strikeouts. As a matter of fact the Bears didn’t have a base runner, it was a perfect game.

The Muskies were led by Ethan Carlson, he went 4 for 4 with three doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Kramer went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cody Partch went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Adam Wenker went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Braeden Dykhuizen was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Tim Burns earned four walks.

The Bears Jake Nelson their starter on the mound and the pitcher of record.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 24 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 10

The Stone Poneys had a big win over the Central Valley League foes the Lakers with fourteen hits, including three extra base hits. Sean Minder started on the mound for the Poneys, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Neirenhausen threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Haugen threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Poneys had nine players that earned RBI’s, led by Cameron Knudsen, he went 3 for 5 with a home run for seven RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jacob Light had a big game, he went 4 for 5 with a double for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Spencer Timm went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored four runs. Rudy Sauerer went 1 for 4 for three RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Player/manager, Jeff Amann went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored six runs. Josh Schaefer went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a a pitch twice and he scored three runs. Zach Overboe went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Ethan Hopper was credited with two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Brandon Hartung was credited with a pair of RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run.

The Lakers Alex Miller was their starting pitcher, he was their pitcher of record, Alex had a solo home run. Max Fuchs went 2 for 4 with a double, Ryan Wieneke went 2 for 4 with a double and Tommy Linn went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s.

UPCOMING GAMES

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Sunday May 12 (2:00)

Kimball Express @ Watkins Clippers

Luxemburg Brewers @ St. Augusta Gussies

Eden Valley Hawks @ Pearl Lake Lakers

Cold Spring Rockies @ St. Nicholas Nicks

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE (1:30)

Elrosa Saints @ New Munich Silverstreaks

Farming Flames @ Roscoe Rangers

Richmond Royals @ Lake Henry Lakers

St. Martin Martins @ Greenwald Cubs

Meire Grove Grovers @ Spring Hill Chargers

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH DIVISION

Friday May 10

Avon Lakes @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

Saturday May 11

Opole Bears @ St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

Sunday May 12

Opole Bears @ St. Mathias Devils (1:30)

St. Wendel Saints @ St. Stephen Steves (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday May 8 th

Cold Spring Rockies @ Cokato Kernels (7:30)

St. Joseph Joes @ St. Augusta Gussies (6:15)

Friday May 10 th

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Farming Flames (6:30)

Richmond Royals @ St. Joseph Joes (6:15)

Saturday May 11 th

Minneapolis Angels @ Cold Spring Springers (1:00)

Fort Ripley Rebels @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

Sunday May 12 th

Maple Lake Lakers @ Monticello Polecats (2:00)