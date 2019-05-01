Town Ball Recap

Central Minnesota Town Ball Report

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings. Tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2 (4/28/2019)

The Express collected eight hits, including a pair of doubles, this was plenty of support for their pitching staff. Matt Dingmann started on the mound, he threw four innings, gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Sufka threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Johnson threw the final two innings, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Express had several players having good days at the plate, Matt Dingmann helped his own cause. He went 2 for 5 for 2 RBI’s and he scored two runs. Zach Dingmann went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Zach Sufka went 1 for 2 for three big RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Austin Ruehle went 1 for 5 with a double for a pair of RBI’s and Brian Marquardt went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Ben Johnson went 1 for 3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch and Scott Marquardt earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Gussies Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he was their pitcher of record. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke Richardson threw 2/3 s of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Aaron Fruth closed it out with 2 innings of relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies were led by Adam Gwost on offense, he went 2 for 4 with a RBI and Dusty Schultzenburg went 2 for 4 and he scored two runs. Mitch Gwost went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and Nate Gwost went 1 for 4. Marcus Lommel earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Luke Richardson earned a pair of walks.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 18 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 5 (4/28/2019) 7 Innings

The Lakers collected sixteen hits including two home runs and a double and four players with multi-hit games. The game ended on the ten run rule after seven innings. Starting pitcher Mitch Wieneke on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Mitch Ergen threw the final 1 1/3 innings and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers had several players with a very good day at the plate. Leading the way was Chadd Kunkel. He went 2 for 3 with a grand slam for six big RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored four runs. Max Fuchs went 2 for 4 with a home run and he earned a walk and Colton Fruth went 2 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and scored two runs. Ryan Heslop went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Andy Linn went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Player/manager Tim Voigt went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Wieneke went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Krippner went 1 for 1 with a double and Mitch Wieneke went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Mitch Ergen went 1 for 3 and Derrick Garding earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher Travis Hanson was their pitcher of record. He threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, issued one walk, surrendered nine runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Derek Kuechle threw 2 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued six walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kevin Drontle threw the final inning, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks offensive leaders were Andrew Bautch, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Rausch went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Moriarty went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Alex Foehrenbacher went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Derek Kuehkle went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Matt Schindler went 1 for 4, Travis Hansen earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run and Jeff Lutgen scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 13 CS ROCKIES 3 (4/28/2019) (7 Innings)

The Brewers put up seven runs in the first inning and they cruised to big win over their league rivals the Rockies. Twelve hits including a home run and a double was plenty of support for the Brewers pitching staff. JT Harren started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Iten threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded one strikeout to earn the win. Casey Underwood threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky had a good game, he went 2 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Derrick Orth had a good game, he went 2 for 2 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 2 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Harren went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 3 for 5 and he scored a run and Sam Iten went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice and he earned a walk. Austin Klaverkamp earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs.

The Rockies, Chris Lardy started on the mound, he was their pitcher of record, Jordan Neu did threw in relief of Chris. David Jonas went 2 for 3 with a RBI and he scored two runs and Luke Humbert went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Jordan Neu went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Brock Humbert went 2 for 3. Sam Distel and Larry Mehr both earned walks.

WATKINS CLIPPERS @ EDEN VALLEY (CANCELLED) (4/28/2019)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 16 GREENWALD CUBS 2 (4/28/2019) 7 Innings

The Saints collected ten hits, including two home runs and three doubles, this was plenty of support for their veteran pitching staff. Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Imdieke threw two innings to earn the win, he recorded four strikeouts. Aaron Vogt closed it out with two innings of relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints leaders on offense, included James Kuefler, he went 1 for 3 with a home run for four RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Veteran Cody Eichers went 2 for 5 with a home run for three RBI’s and Matt Schmitz went 2 for 4 with a double, he was it by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jackson Peter went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Kevin Kuefler went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Evan Wiener went 1 for 1, Ryan Olmsheid was credited with a pair of RBI’s on fielders choice and Ethan Vogt was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Cubs Tyler Braegelmann started on the mound for the Cubs, he threw 2/3’s of an inning. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Hoffman threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued threw walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Ettel closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Cubs were led on offense by: Tyler Engelmeyer, he went 1 for 3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Cody Imdieke went 1 or 3 with a double and he scored a run. Kegan Stueve went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam VanBeck went 1 for 4. Ryan Kraemer went 1 for 4 and Alex Thompson earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 17 ROSCOE RANGERS 1 (4/28/2019) 7 Innings

The Royals collected twelve hits, including three home runs and a pair of doubles and errorless ball on the field. The Royals benefited from the great support, starting pitcher, DJ Schleicher threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Veteran Blaine Athmann threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals were led by Trent Gertken, he had a great day, he went 4 for 5 with a home run and a double for four big RBI’s and he scored five runs. Connor Dols went 2 for 4 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Schmitz went 1 for 3 with a home run and he earned a walk and Adam Backes went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Mason Primus went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kenny Mooney went 1 for 1 for two RBI’s. Brady Klehr went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Max Hansen went 1 for 1. Kyle Budde was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Dusty Adams was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Andy Hadley was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he earned a walk, Justin Schroeder earned a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Budde scored a run.

The Rangers Josh Mackenanz started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded a strikeout. Brandon Schleper threw 1/3 of an inning, he issue a walk and Russ Leyendecker threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued a pair of walks and he surrendered eight runs. Jordan Schleper threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs.

Five Rangers got base hits, Jordan Schleper went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Russ Leyendecker went 1 for 3. Brent Heinen went 1 for 3, Spencer Evans went 1 for 3 and Devon Savage went 1 for 2.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2 (4/28/2019)

The Grovers got very good pitching performances from two of the arms and some very timely hitting. Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw seven very good innings, he scattered four hits and he surrendered two runs. Jaron Klaphake threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he issued one walk.

The Grovers put up single runs in the 4th, 5 th and in the 7 th innings and hung on to pull a big win. Tanner Klaphake went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Kurt Marthaler went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI. Alex Welle had a very good game, he went 3 for 5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Klaphake went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Colton Meyer went 1 for 5 and Andrew Welle scored a run.

The Lakers Aaron Savelkoul started on the mound, he threw 7 2/3 innings, was the pitcher of record. He gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led by Carter Wessel, he went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Matthew Leiser went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Nick Dingman went 1 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1 for 4 and Shane Kampsen earned a walk and he scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1 (4/28/2019)

The Chargers collected twelve hits, that was more than enough offense for their pitching staff. Anthony Revermann started on the mound, he threw 5 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits.

The Chargers were led by Jamie Terres, he went 3 for 5 for two big RBI’s and he scored a run and Reagan Nelson went 2 for 4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Terres went 2 for 5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Austin Schoenberg went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 1 for 5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Anthony Revermann went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Orbeck went 1 for 1 and Owen Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks, Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw five innings, was their pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ty Reller threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Stangler threw the final inning in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Silverstreaks Alex Hinnenkamp went 1 for 2 with a double and Chad Funk went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Devin Gertken went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Joe Stangler went 1 for 3, Ty Reller went 1 for 4, Tanner Rieland earned a walk and Hunter Rademacher was credited with a RBI and he had a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 6 OPOLE BEARS 4 (4/28/2019)

The Lakers had good pitching performances and some very clutch hits to defeat their South Division foes the Bears. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Putter Harlander threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Harlander threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered four runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led by Will Kleinschmidt, he went 1 for 3 with double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Riley Voit went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Cody Stich went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Reed Voit went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Curry was credited for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer went 1 for 4 and Jon Bauer went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Josh Becker earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Phillips earned a walk and he scored a run. Taylor Holthaus was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Connor Huberty scored a run.

The Bears also had four pitchers, their started Isaiah Folsom threw one inning, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Nelson threw 3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered on run and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Gerads threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout and Zach Bialka threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Bears were led on offense by Alex Lange, he went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Austin Lange went 1 for4 for a RBI. Zack Bialka went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Jake Nelson went 1 for 2. Taylor Nitz was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Peter Schumer was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Thielen earned a walk and he scored a run and Tate Lange went 1 for 3.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 4 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

The Lightning collected nine hits, this included a pair of home runs and two doubles. That gave the Lightning veteran pitch staff plenty of support, Scott Sand started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Jason Roepke threw two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, surrendered two runs, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brett Jenkins threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning were led on offense by their veteran players; Aaron Jenkins went 3 for 4 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Boland went 1 for 5 with a home run for two big RBI’s and Jason Roepke went 1 for 4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Morgan Shepard went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Kyle Schaible went 2 for 4 and Logan McElfresh went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Brett Jenkins earned a walk and Jeremiah Piepkorn earned a walk.

The Steves, Riley Hartwig started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, he surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Krippner threw four innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Chris Belling threw the final inning in relief.

The Steves, Tony Schmitz led them on offense, he 3 for 3 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Bo Schmitz went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Guggenberger went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Brandon Waldvogel went 1 for 4 and Troy Munson earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAME:

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2 (4/24/2019)

The Muskies started their season with a exhibition game with Region 11C and Central Valley League rivals the Gussies. The Muskies got some very timely hits, that was plenty support for this experienced pitching staff. Lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk, he surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty David Deminsky threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies, Ethan Carlson went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tim Burns followed one of the Carson doubles with a home run for two huge RBI’s. Jace Otto went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Grant Mackenthun went 2 for 3. David Deminsky went 1 for 3 and Jake Sweeter earned a walk.

The Gussie big right hander, Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he was their pitcher of record. Adam Gwost led the Gussies offense, he went 2 for 3 with a home run and Matt Saja went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Dan Swan went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Aaron Fruth earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Sunday May 5 (All games 2:00)

Luxemburg Brewers @ Eden Valley Hawks

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Kimball Express

Watkins Clippers @ Pearl Lake Lakers

St. Augusta Gussies @ Cold Spring Rockies

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Sunday May 5 (All Games 1:30)

Spring Hill Chargers @ Elrosa Saints

Farming Flames @ New Munich Silverstreaks

Lake Henry Lakers @ Roscoe Rangers

Richmond Royals @ St. Martin Martins

Greenwald Cubs @ Meire Grove Grovers

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Sunday May 5 (All Games 1:30)

St. Stephen Steves @ Avon Lakers

Freeport Black Sox @ Aitkin Steam

EXHIBITION GAMES

Friday May 3

Dassel Cokato Saints @ Elrsoa Saints 7:30

Eden Valley Hawks @ Litchfield Blues 7:30

Cottonwood @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

Saturday May 4

Raymond Rockets @ Cold Spring Springers 1:00

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Pearl Lake Lakers 2:00

Roger Mischke

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer (26 Years)

Class A State Ratings Editor (20 Years)

USA Wrestling Magazine State Editor (12 Years)

1390 Granite City Sports College/Amateur/Legion Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer (6 Years)

email: matrat@midco.net