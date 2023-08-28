Town Ball Recap; State Tournament Edition

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SCHEDULE FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND/CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

Friday September 1st

(7:30) ST. MARTIN MARTINS vs. AVON LAKERS (DASSEL) ELROSA SAINTS vs. DELANO “A” (DELANO)

Saturday September 2nd

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS vs. MIESVILLE MUDHENS (11:00/Delano) MOORHEAD BREWERS vs. AIR FREIGHT UNLIMITED (1:30/Litchfield) SARTELL MUSKIES vs. MAPLE LAKE LAKERS (4:30/Delano) NISSWA LIGHTNING vs. NEW ULM BREWERS (4:30/Litchfield)

FRIDAY AUGUST 25th

WACONIA LAKERS 3 WATKINS CLIPPERS 0

The Lakers from Region 7C defeated the Clippers from Region 11C, backed by by eight hits, a couple of Clippers misplays and a couple of questionable calls. The Lakers starting pitcher was righty Blake Tritch, a draftee from Mayer Blazers. He threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Aaron Wukmir threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout. The Lakers offense was led y Max Kalenberg, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Jake Hendricks went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chris Bullis went 3-for-4, Justin Schultz and Ronnie Olson both went 1-for-4. The Clippers starting pitcher was lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight singles, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Clippers offense was limited to Carson Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 with a double, veteran Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3, Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Matt Geislinger earned a walk.

BLUFFTON BRAVES 9 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

The Braves from Region 14C defeated the Polecats from Region 11C, backed by ten hits, including a huge triple and very good defense. They got solid pitching performances from Jake Dykhoff, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Kolby Kiser a draftee from the Sebeka Stingers, threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Braves added four cushion runs in the eighth inning, other wins a close game. The Braves offense was led by Logan Pulju, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Josh Dykhoff went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI. Jake Dykhoff went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Isaac Hamann went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Justin Dykhoff went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Kyle Dykhoff went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Davis went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Tyler Barthel and Gabe Geiser both scored a run. The Polecats starting pitcher was righty Alex Otto, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Brock Woitalla threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs and two walks. Steve VanVleet threw 1/3 of an inning in relief to close it out. The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Michael Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Braydon Hanson went 2-for-3. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Keenan Macek went 1-for-4.

DELANO “A” 4 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 0

The “A” from Region 12C defeated the Chargers from Region 15C, backed by six hits, including a huge home run and a double and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Max Otto he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The “A” offense was led by Toby Hanson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Hunter Hart went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Marcus Riewer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brady Miller went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jeff Athoff went 1-for-1 with a stolen base, Trevor Jaunich was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Jack Paulson went 1-for-4. Tanner Krolls earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Jake Nelson and Adam Schleper both earned a walk. The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Ben Welle, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Imdieke, a draftee from the Meire Grove Grovers threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Grant Ludwig, a draftee from the Lake Henry Lakers, threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Chargers offense included Owen Meyer, went 2-for-3 and Ben Welle went 1-for-4.

SATURDAY AUGUST 26th

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 ST. LOUIS PARK PIRATES 3

The Springers from Region 2B defeated the Pirates, backed by thirteen, hits, four doubles, great defense and a very good pitching performance. They were aided by six Pirates misplays. The Righty veteran Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, all singles, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Pirates were thought to be big favorites by many of the baseball fans. The Springers offense was led by Brady Klehr, he went 4-for-5 with three doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brady had a number of nice plays in left field, possibly worthy of ESPN highlights. Brad Olson went 3-for-4, with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and veteran Brian Hansen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Tate Wallat went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Veteran Drew VanLoy earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and BJ Huls scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Pirates was Chris Odegaard, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeout. Mike Boelke threw `1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Hayden Bowe threw 1/3 in relief to close it out. The Pirates were led on offense by Donald Blunt, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Joe Pierce went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jake Mangler went 1-for-4 for RBI, Brady Burzynksi and went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and scored a run, Chris Odegaard earned a walk and he scored a run, Chris Duda earned a walk and Adam Seaman went 1-for-4.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 8 HOPKINS BERRIES 4

The Brewers from Region 2B defeated the Berries from Region 6B, backed by fifteen hits, including four doubles and solid defensive play. Their starting pitcher was veteran David Ernst, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. he gave up seven hits, all singles, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Elias Harris threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Brewers offense was led by Denver Blinn, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four huge RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran David Ernst went 5-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Adam went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Veteran Mike Peschel went 4-for-5 for a RBI and Spencer Flaten went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Oye went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs, Brayden Jacobson and Nick Salentine both earned a walk and he each scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Berries was Gabe Olson, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. AJ. Menth threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Luke Petterson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one walk. The Berries offense was led by Riley Smith, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jeff Fasching went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Luke Petterson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and and Brett Boxwell went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Paul Safranski went 2-for-5, Brock Zimmer went 1-for-5, Gabe Olson earned a walk and he scored a run and AJ Menth scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 2 MINNEOTA MUDHENS 0

The Saints from Region 15C defeated the MUDHENS from Region 9C, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles, very good defense and a very good pitching performance. Righty Cole Fuchs, a draftee from the Cold Spring Rockies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six singles, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Ashton Dingmann, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Peter went 4-for-5 and he had a stolen base. Andrew Weller went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Peyton Winter was credited for a RBI. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Gavin Kampsen and Will VanBeck both went 1-for-4 and Derek Wiener earned a walk and he scored a run. The Mudhens starting pitcher was Dan Hennen, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Hennen threw three inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Mudhens offense was led by Austin Devlaeminck went 2-for-4 and AJ. Myhre went 1- for-3 with a stolen base. Austin Buysee and Dan Hennen both went 1-for-4 and Josh Schuelke went 1-for-3.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 5 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4

The Billygoats from Region 8C defeated the Express from Region 15C, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and four doubles, solid defense and good pitching performances. Righty Matt Tautges started on the mound for the Billygoats, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier, a draftee from the Foley Lumberjacks threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Billygoats won in walk off fashion in the bottom of the twelfth inning, with a walk off single by Noah Boser. The Billygoats offense was led by Noah Boser, he went 2-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Player/manager Matt Kummet went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Aaron Weber went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Ben Thoma went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and he scored two runs. Jack Suska went 2- for-6 with a double and he scored a run and Lane Girtz went 1-for-6. Shawn Lanners went 1-for-5 and Andrew Rueckert was hit by a pitch. The Express starting pitcher was righty Zak Wallner, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Tommy Friesen threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Express offense was led by veteran Ben Johnson, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, his single gave the Express a brief lead in the seventh inning. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 with a double and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5. Matt Friesen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brian and Brooks Marquardt both earned a walk, Scott Marquardt was hit by a pitch and Cody Leither scored a run.

SUNDAY AUGUST 27th

NISSWA LIGHTNING 8 CANNON FALLS BEARS 3

The Lightning from Region 8C defeated the Bears from Region 5C, backed by fourteen hits, including three home runs, a double and solid defense. The Lighting starting pitcher was Nate DeChaine, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Cekalla, a draftee from the Pierz Lakers, threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Petron, a draftee from the Pierz Lakers, threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he issued three walks. Veteran righty Chad Weiss, a draftee from the Pierz Lakers threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout to close it out. The Lightning were led on offense by Aaron Jenkins, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and Sam Peterson went 2-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Nate DeChaine went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Kody Ruedisili went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Tyler Wittwer went 2-for-4. Veteran Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-4, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run, Gates Cook went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Matt Casperson had a sacrifice bunt. The Bears starting pitcher was Nic Drinken, a draftee from Stewartville, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Schmitz, a draftee from the Hasting Hawks, threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jorden Jeske threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout and Quinten Lindow threw one inning in relief to close it out. The Bears offense was led by Beau Zimmerman, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Luke Winchell had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs. Peter. Haggerty went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and. Brady Schmitz went 2-for-5. Aaron Lagius went 1-for-2, Rich Burr had a sacrifice bunt, Ari Wells was hit by a pitch and Zeke Williams earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 LORETTO LARKS 5

The Martins from Region 15C defeated the Larks from Region 12C, backed by nine hits, including two doubles and solid defense. The Martins starting pitcher, righty Scott Lieser battled the Larks for 8 2/3 innings, he gave up eighteen hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Ty Reller, a draftee from the New Munich Silverstreaks threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out. The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs an he scored a run. Scott Lieser went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Schlangen went 1-for-4, Ben Schroeder earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Carter Thelen earned a walk and he had two stolen bases and Michael Schlangen scored a run. The Larks starting pitcher was Miles Nablo, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Caleb Koskie threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Kemper threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. The Larks offense was led by veteran Corey Koskie, went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Tyler Maher went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Brandon Brolin went 2-for-4 with a double. Josh Koskie went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brad Koskie went 3-for-4. Keenan Hodgkins went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Nick Kulset went 1-for-3. Ben Leuthner went 2-for-5 and he scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 NEW YORK MILLS MILLERS 0

The Muskies from Region 12C defeated the Millers from Region 14C, backed by eleven hits, including one double and they played great defense. The Muskies starting pitcher was Lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw a gem, he gave up three singles, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a pair of stolen bases. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jace Otto went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger scored a run. Tim Burns went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. The Millers starting pitcher was Austin Maneval, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Lindberg, a draftee from the Vergas Loons, threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Caden Roberts threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Millers offense included: Brayden Ehnert, Maison Roberts and Adam Patron all went 1-for-4 and Devin Gaudette earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 2 HIBBING MINERS 1

The Lakers from Region 15C defeated the Miners from Region 10C, backed by five hits, including two home runs and a double and very good defense. Their starting pitcher, veteran Dominic Austing threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four singles, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Carter Philippi, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for two RBIs and Reese Gregory went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Peyton Randall went 1- for-4 with a double, Ryan Janzen and Elian Mezquita were each hit by a pitch, Cole Wellmann and Carter Holthaus both earned a walk. The Miners starting pitcher Matt Erickson threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Miners offense was led by Brooks Bachman, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Shea went 1-for-4 with a double. Dane Mammenga went 1-for-4, Mike Belich went 1-for-3, Joe Lescarbeau and Johnny Wengeroth both earned a walk.