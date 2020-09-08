Town Ball Recap

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

September 7th, 2020

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

SPECIAL NOTE: MATT GEISLINGER WATKINS CLIPPERS WAS AWARDED THE MIKE DAVISON AWARD. THIS IS GIVEN TO THE OUTSTANDING PITCHER OF THE TOURNAMENT. THIS IS THE FIRST YEAR THIS AWARD HAS BEEN PRESENTED.

CLASS C ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM:

Matt Geislinger Watkins Clippers

Austin Duffner Cold Spring Rockies

Ryan Hennen Cold Spring Rockies

CLASS B ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM:

Moorhead Brewers:

David Ernst

Mike Peschel

Cold Spring Springers:

Nick Pennick

Jordan Barth

Brian Hansen

SECTION 2B

CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 4 MOORHEAD BREWERS 2

The Red Birds defeated the Brewers in a very good pitching match up, the Red Birds did collect nine hits. John Straka started on the mound for the Red Birds, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, gave up two runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Red Birds were led on offense by Brandon Arnold, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Hoffmann went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Aaron Kloeppner went 2-for-4. Aaron Pfaff went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Smith went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Michael Jungels earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base, Ben Livorsi earned a pair of walks and Jackson Goplen earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher veteran right hander David Ernst started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Crististensen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Brandt Kolpack, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Joe Hallock went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Chandler Ibach went 1-for-3. Tanner Adam earned two walks and he scored a run and Chris Clemenson was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 MIESVILLE MUDHENS 2

The Springers defeated the Mudhens of the Classic Cannon Valley League and Section 1B, they collected nine hits, including a home run, a triple and a pair of doubles. Young right hander Nick Pennick started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts, with a total of 112 pitches. Veteran right hander, Zach Femrite threw the final inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Springers were led on offense by by Jordan Barth, he went 3-for-5 with a two home runs for four big RBIs and Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 2-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Garret Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, and he scored a run. Brad Olson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Alex Jungels went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jeron Terres went 1-for-4.

The Mudhens starting pitcher Connor Malcolm threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chris Olean threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Ritzer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Mudhens offense was led by Joe Werner, went 1-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Ladoux went

2-for-4 for a RBI and Max Morris went 2-for-4. Deryk Macks was credited with a RBI and Matt VanDerbosch went 1-for-4. Bryce Sprout and Brendan McKeritt both went 1-for-3 and Max Graham had a sacrifice.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 4 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3

The Brewers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Springers in a very good ball game, the Brewers collected ten hits, to give their pitchers good support. Ryan Olson was the starting pitcher for the Brewers, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Kingsley threw two innings in relief, he earned the win, he gave up six hits and two runs. Matt Oye threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. Parker Trewick threw the final two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Brandt Kolpack, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Chandler Ibach went 2-for-4 for 2 RBIs and Joe Hallock went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Nick Salentine went 2-for-4 and Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Denver Blinn went 1-for-4, Spencer Flaten went

1-for-4 with a stolen base, Jayse McLean earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Adam was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher, their veteran right hander Zach Femrite, he threw a complete game, he scattered ten hits, four runs, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts, with 117 pitches.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Barth went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Drew Bulson went 2-for-4. Alex Jungels went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Garret Fuchs went 2-for-5. Drew VanLoy and Jeron Terres both went 1-for-3 and they each earned a walk. Brad Olson had a sacrifice and Joe Dempsey earned a walk. The Springers really did put it together for their run in the state. They were seated No. 4 in the Region, with some people doubting they would qualify for the state tournament. They just missed being in the championship, I for one will be looking forward to next season, hopefully a full one too.

CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 4 MOORHEAD BREWERS 3

The Red Birds defeated the Brewers for the state championship, in very welled played game. The Red Birds collected just five hits, but a home run and three doubles gave their pitchers enough support. A huge two run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning by Brandon Arnold gave the Red Birds a come from behind win. Tom Thompson started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Choles threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits. Miles Nablo the former SCSU Husky, threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red Birds were led by Brandon Arnold, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two huge RBIs and Zach Hoffmann went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Aaron Kloeppner went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Mike Jurgella went 1-for-4 with a double and Nick Smith went 1-for-3 with a double.

The Brewers pitcher Cole Christensen started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up just five hits, four runs, issued no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. He threw a very good game in their effort to force a second game. The Brewers ended up with a outstanding 35 wins in the virus shorten season.

The Brewers offense was led by Spencer Flaten, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Denver Blinn went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Chandler Ibach went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Hallock went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tanner Adam and Nick Salentine both went 1-for-4, Mike Peschel went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Brandt Kolpack was credited with a RBI.

REGION 11C

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 14 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 3 (8 Innings)

The Bulldogs of the North Star League and Region 12C continue to show why they had such a successful season. They collected seventeen hits, including a home run, a triple and a pair of doubles. Veteran right hander, Jon Euerle started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Kaye a draftee from the Loretto Larks threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs and he issued one walk. Carter Vogt threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Ramon Vega Jr., he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Renshaw went 3-for-5 with a home run for three big RBIs and he earned a walk. Jake Duske went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Colton Haight went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kai Brisk went 3-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Noah Christenson went

3-for-5 and he scored a run and Ethan Hansen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Tommy Eckstein went 2-for-4 and Wyatt Brings scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher JT Harren threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Alec Dietl threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Chmielewski threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits. Alex Foss threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Jeff Ahmann gave up three runs and he issued one walk and Drew Beier threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Tony Stay, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-1. Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he earned a walk and Ean VonWald scored a run. I have to say, that was likely the poorest game the Lumberjacks had played the whole season. They may not have won a game in the region if they would had played as poorly as they did against a good Buffalo team.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3 ISANTI REDBIRDS 1

The Rockies of the Central Valley League and Region 11C defeated the Redbirds of the Eastern Minny League of Region 1C. The Rockies collected just four hits, including a pair a big doubles. That was enough support for the Rockies young lefty Ryan Hennen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, issued four walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts, backed by some great defense.

The Rockies were led by Tyler Geislinger at the plate, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a big RBI and cousin Alex Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double. Jordan Neu was credited with a RBI and Austin Dufner earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a a run. Brady Linn and Sam Distel each earned a walk and both scored a run and Nick Skluzacek earned a walk.

The Redbirds starting pitcher James Green threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Taylor Wink threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Walz threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Redbirds offense was led by Wyatt Soderquist, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jeff Bowman went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tristen Zimprich went 1-for-4 and Blaze Hogie went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Nick Hoffman went 1-for-3, Joe Tuholsky was hit by a pitch and Logan Kalis earned a walk.

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 1 WATKINS CLIPPERS 0 (13 Innings)

The Bullfrogs of the Corn Belt League and Region 4 defeated the Clippers of the Central Valley League and Region 15C. The bulldogs collected eight hits, with a big triple and a sacrifice fly to win this pitchers dual in thirteen innings. Logan Nissen started on the mound for the Bullfrogs, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Young lefty, 17 years old and a draftee from the Atwater Chuckers, Josh Kingery threw 4 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bullfrogs offense was led by Jordan Sagedahl, he went 1-for-5 with a triple and he scored the games only run. Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-5 with his sacrifice fly in the thirteenth inning to drive in the winning run. Shawn Dollerschell went

2-for-5 with a double and Colten Minkel went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases. Dylan Gass went 1-for-6 and Logan Swann went 1-for-5.

The Clippers play/manager started on the mound, lefty Matt Geislinger threw thirteen innings and a total of 194 pitches, but the Clippers offense couldn’t muster a run. Matt scattered eight hits, gave up one run, issued no walks and he recorded nineteen strikeouts. This was the first run he gave up in thirty innings, truly a great tournament performance.

The Clippers offense was led by veteran Dan Berg, he went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Veteran catcher, Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-6 and Heath Kramer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Their high schoolers Nolan Geislinger went

2-for-5 and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-5. Carter Block went 1-for-6 and Matt Geislinger earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. I would like to comment, that during this game, I felt if it was a major league game, there would have been several calls that may have been reviewed by the umpires. The Clippers did have a number of calls that did go against them in this game.

BLUFFTON BRAVES 1 SARTELL MUSKIES 0 (12 Innings)

The Bluffton Braves of the HI-10 League and Region 14C defeated the Muskies of the Sauk Valley League and Region 11C in a very good pitchers dual. Young right hander, Jake Dykhoff started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Justin Dykhoff threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Braves offense was led by Josh Dykhoff, he went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Sam Tellers went 1-for-4. Jake Dykhoff and Justin Dykhoff both went

1-for-5, Wyatt Haman earned a pair of walks and Kyle Dykhoff scored the games only run. The Braves got their run as the inning started with a one out single by Justin Dykhoff and Kyle Dykhoff reached base on a fielder’s choice. Josh Dykhoff got a infield single and Wyatt Haman hit a shot at the Muskie shortstop that wasn’t handle cleanly and Kyle Dykhoff scored from second base.

The Muskies starting pitcher, veteran lefty David Deminsky threw eleven innings, he gave up just three hits, issued three walks and he recored twenty-one strikeouts. Veteran right hander, Adam Wenker threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Tim Burns, he went 1-for-5 with a double and Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a double. Rob Voshell went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and Ethan Carlson and Jake Sweeter both went 1-for-5. Andrew Deters and Riley Ahrndt both earned a walk and Brian Schellinger was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 10 BEMIDJI BLUE OX 1

The Rockies of the Central Valley League and Region 11C defeated the Blue Ox of the Northwest Border League and Region 10C, backed by ten hits, including a home run, triple and a double. Lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound for the Rockies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for three big RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Neu went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Veteran David Jonas went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Young Sam Distel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Brady Linn earned a walk and he scored a run and Cal Kalthoff was hit by a pitch.

The Blue Ox starting pitcher Turner Storm threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zepher Resnick a draftee from the Ada Athletics threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Connor McNallan threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Blue Ox offense was led by Mitch Hendricks, he went 2-for-5 with a double and Bazil Zuehlke went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Caleb Manecke went

3-for-4 and Cody Rutledge went 1-for-5. Collin Rutledge went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Connor McNallan went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Zeuhlke earned a walk.

FAIRMONT MARTINS 10 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3

The Martins of the First Night League and Region 13C defeated the Rockies, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles. Matt Lytle started on the mound for the Martins, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Jack Waletich, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Becker went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jon Traetow went 2-for-5 with a double and Blake Crawmer went

1-for- 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Hurn went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Tennyson went

2-for-5 and he scored a run. Derek Schoen went 2-for-6 and Adam Schmidt went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher, young Eli Backes, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Calvin Kalthoff threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Allar threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. TJ Neu threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Alex Geislinger went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jordan Neu went 1-for-4, David Jonas was hit by a pitch and Collin Eskew was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.