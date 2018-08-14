Town Ball Playoff Scores and Recaps

Dave Overlund

Roger Mischke's weekly look at Central Minnesota amateur baseball.

REGION 2B (LAKEWOOD TEAMS)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 13 HIBBING MINERS 3

The Springers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Miners, backed by twelve hits and a good pitching performance. The Springers, Justin Thompson started on the mound, he threw seven Innings as the game ended on the ten run rule. The Springers, Jeron Terres had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs and he scored two runs. Eric Loxtercamp went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for 2 RBIs an Brain Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIS, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Barth went 1-for-4 with two RBIs an Drew VonLoy went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored three runs. Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs and Brad Olson was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Holthaus earned two walks, had one stolen base and he scored two runs and Joe Dempsey earned a walk.

The Miners, Kody Lindgren started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, surrendered eight runs and he issued a pair of walks. Kole Zuidmulder threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, issued three walks and he gave up three runs. Kole Zuidmulder went 1-for-3 with a double and Eli Sundquist went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Joe Kanipes went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Joe Leacarbeau went 1-for-4. Zack DeBoom went 1-for-3, Jaiman Lamphere went 1-for-3 and Jamie's Steinberg earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5 MOORHEAD BREWERS 1

The Cyclones defeated their Region 2B rivals the Brewers, backed by twelve hits and a very good pitching performance by Jason Hoppe. The Cyclones, Jason Hoppe started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Kyle Boser closed in out with two innings of relief, he gave up four hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Scott Lochner went 1-for-4 with a big two run home and Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Tyler Bjork went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Cole Fuecker went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luis Massa went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Jason Hoppe went 2-for-3.

The Brewers, Tanner Dahl started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered 2 runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Kyle Kingsley threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, gave up three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Derek Dormanen went 3-for-3 and he earned a walk and Mike Peschel went 1-for4 with a RBI. Tanner Adam went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Denver Blinn went 1-for-5 and a stolen base. Spencer Flaten earned a walk, David Ernst earned a walk and Joe Hallock earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 MOORHEAD BREWERS 3

The Springers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Brewers, backed by ten hits and a couple of very good pitching performances. The Spingers Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw three innings, have gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Springers Jack Arnold entered the game, he threw six innings of relief, to earn the win. He gave up nine hits and he recorded one strikeout, a outstanding effort by Jack, considering he had thrown only a handful of innings all season. Garrett Fuchs had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a sacrifice bunt and Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Brain Hansen went 1-for-3 with home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, he had a stolen base. His homerun was about a 380’ blast to center field. Jordan Barth went 1-for-3 with a RBI, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3, Eric Loxtercamp earn a walk and he scored a run and Brad Olson earned a pair of walks.

The Brewers, David Ernst started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Turner Storm threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit. Spencer Flaten went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Joe Hallock went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he earned a walk and Denver Blinn went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 and Derek Dormanen went 1-for-4. Jermey Peschel went 1-for-4 and Chris Clemenson went 1-for-4. Tanner Adam went 1-for-5, and Parker Turner scored a run.

CHAMPIONSHIP

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Cyclones. Backed by twelve hits and a good pitching performance. The Springers veteran right hander, Drew VanLoy started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Barth went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Eric Loxtercamp went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Garret Fuchs went 1-for-5, Brad Olson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Zach Femrite went 1-for-2.

The Cyclones, Nate Friehammer started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeff Hille threw two innings, he gave up five hits and Kyle Boser threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered three runs. Luis Massa went 3-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored one run. Bjorn Hanson went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tom Wippler went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Scott Lochner went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Matt Meyer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Tyler Bjork went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and David Kroger had a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base.

COLD SPRING SPRINGER 16 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 4

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rival the Cyclones for the championship. The Springers collected twenty-one hits and they got good pitching performances. The Springers Chris Butala started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. Nick Penick threw the final inning in relief, he faced three batters. The Springers put up nine runs to break up what was a close game, to end it on the ten run rule. Eric Loxtercamp went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Barth went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Drew VanLoy went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brain Hansen went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Drew Bulson scored a run.

The Cyclones, Andy Thayer started one the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded a strikeout. Jeff Hille, threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Fuecker threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Bjork went 2-for-3 with a home run and Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3. Scott Lochner went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tom Wippler went 1-for-3 and David Kroger earned a walk.

REGION 11C (CENTRAL VALLEY/SAUK VALLEY TEAMS)

KIMBALL EXPRESS 15 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, backed by sixteen hits and good pitching performances by three Express pitchers. The Express’s Zach Dingmann started on the mound, the lefty threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Dingmann, threw three innings in relief, he gave up just two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Zak Wallner threw one inning in relief, he issued a walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Ruehle went 3-for-5 with two doubles, for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Adam Beyer went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Ben Johnson, went 3-for-4 with a triple, sacrifice bunt for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Winter went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jordan Joseph went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Ben Theisen scored a run.

The Brewers, Austin Klaverkamp started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recoded three strikeouts. J. T Harren threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Klaverkamp went 3-or-4 with a double, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Isaac Matchinsky went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 2-for-5 and Logan Aleshire went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Derrick Orth went 1-for-2 with a triple, two sacrifice bunts for three RBIs. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-5 with a home run and Ethyn Fruth was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 9 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Central Valley League foes the Rockies backed by thirteen hits, and a very good pitching performance by the former Twins minor league, David Deminsky, he started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jace Otto had a big game, he went 4-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Tim Burns went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Gohl went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Andrew Deters went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he earned a walk. Johnny Schumer went 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter, he had a double and he scored a run, Cody Partch was hit by a pitch. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 and Brain Schellinger earned a walk.

The Rockies, Eli Backes started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Mehr threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks and he gave up three runs. Kevin Wennwer went 1-for-3 and Jake Hennen earned a walk.

Elimination Games

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5 ST. JOSEPH JOES 3

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League and Region 11C rivals the Joes, backed by nine hits and four big runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Lumberjacks veteran right hander, Mike Beier started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He gave up six hits and he issued a pair of walks. Hunter Hamers threw one inning, he issued one walk. Kyle Kipka threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Midas went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ean VonWald went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Kipka went 2-for-4 with a double and Evan Warnert went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tanner Brosh went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Drew Beier went 1-for-4. Noah Winkelman earned two walks and he scored a run and Mike Beier was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Joes, Alex Kendall started on the mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Craig Hern threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a run. R. J. Alpers went 2-for-3 with for a RBI and he scored a run. Charles Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-4 with a double. Brandon Bloch went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Craig Hern earned a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 10 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3

The Lakers of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Central Valley League and Region 13C foe the Lakers. They were backed by four- teen hits and a solid pitching performance. The Lakers, Ryan Skyzmanski started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Korte went 3-for-6 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Skyzmanski went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Jordan Prill went 1-for-6 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Carper went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Smith went 1-for-1 with a double. Cole Gueningsman earned a walk and he scored a run, Jordan Golombiecki had a sacrifice bunt and Jake Samuelson went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run.

The Lakers, Mitch Ergen started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Miller threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Mitch Wieneke went 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Colton Fruth went 3-for-5 with a RBI and he had two stolen bases. Mitch Wieneke went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Kunkel went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Chadd Kunkel was credited with a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Fuchs had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ryan Wieneke was hit by a pitch.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 15 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated their Sauk Valley League and Region 13C rivals the Lakers to punch their ticket to the state tournament. The Brewers, Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Sam Iten threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Sam Iten had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk an he scored three runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-3 with a home run for four big RBIs and Logan Aleshire went 1-for-2 with double, three walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and J. R. Harren went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Derrik Orth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Austin Klaverkamp earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Lakers, Adam Smith started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued seven walks, gave up ten runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Buesgens threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Carper threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Jake Samuelson went 1-for-3 with a double. Matt Korte went 1-for-4 with a double and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

CHAMPIONSHIP

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 SARTELL MUSKIES 5

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League in the Region 13C championship. The Express collected ten hits and they had good pitching performances. Zak Wallner started on the mound, he threw 7 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Scot Marquardt had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Joey VonWahlde went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Jordan Joseph went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Kyle Winter was credited with a RBI.

The Muskies, Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Koprek threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs. Adam Wenker threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two runs and he surrendered two runs. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Tim Burns went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Andrew Deters went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Brain Schellinger went 1-for-4. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Austin Gohl went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

THIRD PLACE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated their foes from the Sauk Valley League, the Lumberjacks. Backed by thirteen hits and a pair of good pitching performances. The Brewers, young right hander, Logan Aleshire, started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Derrick Orth went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, he earned three walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Isaac Matchinsky went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Sam Iten went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Chase Aleshire went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Cory Wentz went 1-for-1 and Ethan Fruth earned a walk.

The Lumberjacks, Mitch Keeler started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks and he surrendered five runs. Drew Beier threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Winkelman, Mitch Keeler, Ean VonWald and Rich Rassmason all went 1-for-4.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Central Valley League and Region 13C foe the Rockies. They collected twelve hits and had a good pitching performance from their young left hander. The Lumberjacks, Hunter Hamers, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued no walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ean VanWald went 3-for-4 with two big RBIs and he scored a run and Drew Beier went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Midas went 1-for-5. Tanner Brosh went 1-for-5, Kyle Kipka was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk, and Joe Siwicki earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rockies, Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Andrew Allar threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. David Jonas went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Austin Duffner went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Kevin Wenner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Eli Emerson went 1-for-3.

Kimball Express

Alex Kendall St. Joseph Joes Zach Laudenbach, St. Augusta Travis Hansen, St. Nicholas

Sartell Muskies

Joey Atkinson, St. Joseph Joes Mitch Wieneke Pearl Lake Lakers Justin Kunkel Pearl Lake Lakers

Luxemburg Brewers

Dan Berg, Watkins Clippers Jake Brinker, Cold Spring Rockies Justin Kunkel, Pearl Lake Lakers

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS

Eli Backes, Cold Spring Rockies Greg Anderson, St. Joseph Jeff Amann, Sartell Stone Ponies

REGION 15C (STEARNS COUNTY TEAMS)

ELROSA SAINTS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 0

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals the Royals, backed by thirteen hits and good pitching performances. The Saints, veteran right hander, Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, issued no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Austin Imdieke threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk. Cody Eichers went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for three big RBIs and he scored two runs. James Kuefler went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored two runs and Jackson Peter went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Austin Imdieke went 2-for-4. Josh Olmscheid scored a run and Ryan Illies scored a run.

The Royals, D. J. Schleicher started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Budde went 2-for-4, Adam Backes went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Connor Dols went 1-for-4.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals the Grovers, backed by nine hits and good pitching performances. The Lakers, Weston Brinkman, started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw two innings in relief, to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-3 with a big walk off two run home run. Josh Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Aaron Savelkoul went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Adam Jaeger went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Nick Dingman went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Adam Miller was credited with a RBI.

The Grovers, Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Moscho gave up two hits and two runs, as he was the pitcher of record. Jaron Klaphake went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Tyler Moscho went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs. Josh Olmsheid went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Andrew Welle was credited with two RBIs. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-5, Drake Meyer went 1-for-4 with stolen base and Alex Welle went 1-5.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5 FARMING FLAMES 4

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals to punch their ticket for a return trip to the state tourney. The Lakers, Carter Wessel started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Savelkoul threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Dingman went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-5 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Matt Quade went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Aaron Savelkoul went 1-for-6 and Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Brinkman, Josh Kampsen and Adam Miller all earned a walk.

The Flames, Adam Winkels, started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued seven walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brad Mergen threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, issued six walks, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Adam Winkels went 1-for-3 with a big home run for three RBIs and Kyle Zierden went 1-for-5 with a RBI.Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Fourre went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk and Brad Mergen went 1-for-5, earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Panek went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Mitchell Thelen earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals the Martins. Backed by ten hits and some good pitching performances. The Flames, Kyle Zierden started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, he surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Brad Mergen threw the final 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brad Mergen went 2-for-4 with a home run for two big RBIs and Kyle Zierden went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Taylor Fourre went 2-for-4 with a double, sac fly and a stolen base and Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Mitchell Thelen went 1-for-4 with a sac fly and Cody Fourre went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-4, Adam Winkels went 1-for-1 and Craig Klein scored a run.

The Martins, Ben Schroeder, started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Bryan Schlangen threw the final inning in relief, he issued a walk. Kyle Lieser went 3-for-4 with two doubles and he earned a walk. Nathan Schlangen went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Stroeing went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Bryan Schlangen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Scott Schlangen and Chas Hennen both earned walks.

RICHMOND ROYALS 13 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 8

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League and Region 13C rivals the Lakers to get another chance at the championship. The Royals collected fourteen hits and they got a good pitching performance. The Royals young Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Josh Mackedanz, draftee from Roscoe, threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dan Hanson had a big day, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Budde went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Trent Gertken went 3-for-6 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Adam Backes went 2-for-6 with two RBIS and he scored a run and Andy Hadley went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored two runs. Dusty Adams earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs and Connor Dols earned three walks and he scored one run.

The Lakers Grant Ludwig, started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks and he gave up five runs. Tyler Hoffman a draftee from Greenwald, threw two innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he surrendered four runs. Sam Hopfer threw three innings, in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Quade went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Wessel went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Miller went 1-for-3, Aaron Savelkoul was credited with a RBI, Jason Kampsen earned a pair of walks and Shane Kampsen earned a walk.

CHAMPIONSHIP

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 ELROSA SAINTS 2

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League and Region 13C rivals the Saints backed by some timely hitting and very good pitching from the young guns. The Royals, Alex Budde, started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued five walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Kehl threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded a strikeout. Trent Gertken went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for a RBI and he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Backes went 1-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Budde went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Andy Hadley went 1-for-5 with a RBI. Cole Schmitz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Dan Hansen earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.Connor Dols went 1-for-5 and Dusty Adams earned a walk.

The Saints veteran right hander Aaron Vogt started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he surrendered five runs. Jordan Roos a draftee from Roscoe, threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brandon Roelike went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jackson Peter went 2-for-5. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-5 and Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Cody Eichers went 1-for-2 and he had two walks, Evan Wiener earned a walk and he scored a run, James Kuefler earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Austin Imdieke earned a walk.

REGION 13C DRAFTEES

Richmond Royals - Ben Schroeder (St. Martin) and Matt Imdieke (Meire Grove)

Elrosa Saints- Brad Mergen (Farming) and Ty Reller (New Munich)

Lake Henry Lakers- Kyle Zierden (Farming) and Bryan Schlangen (St. Martin)

Roger Mischke

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer

Class A State Ratings Editor

USA Wrestling Magazine State Editor

St. Cloud Tech College/Amateur Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer

email: matrat@midco.net