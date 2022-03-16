Top Seeded Becker Advances At State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- The #1 seeded Becker girls basketball team put together a second-half comeback and has advanced in the Class "AAA" State Girls Basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs trailed the unseeded Austin team throughout much of the second half but pulled ahead with a little over a minute to go in the game.

The final score was Becker 53 and Austin 48.

Becker's top scorers were Maren West with 15 points and Adeline Kent with 13 points.

Becker's next game will be in the state semi-finals against #5 Mankato East who beat Benilde-St. Margaret's 62 to 51.

The semi-finals are on Thursday at noon at Williams Arena.

Becker is trying to get to their fourth consecutive state title game. Becker is the defending Class "AAA" champion having won the title for the second time in school history last season. (The other championship was back in 2007.) The Bulldogs were the runners-up in 2019, and they were in the championship game in 2020 which was canceled due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. in the Class "AA" tournament, #4 seeded Albany is scheduled to take on #5 Rochester Lourdes at Williams Area.