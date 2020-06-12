Tom Elliott On The Return Of Amateur Baseball [PODCAST]

Central Minnesota sportswriting legend Tom Elliott of the West Central Tribune joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday to discuss the imminent return of amateur baseball in Central Minnesota.

In the podcast, Elliott talks about the Stearns County League being the first to take the plunge, what protocols will be in place to keep fans safe, the ballpark ownership structure and how it affects the schedule, whether he thinks the games will be played as planned and more.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison recently filed an enforcement action against Shady's Bar for attempting to open before given permission by the governor. There has not been any indication whether similar action would be taken against sports leagues who decide to reopen on their own.

As of now, Minnesota guidelines do not allow for baseball games at any level. There have been rumblings that games may be allowed in early July, but at this point no announcement has been made.

Fans will be welcomed at the games, but there will be social distancing guidelines at the ballpark and no concessions. Fans of some teams were told on Twitter to BYOB- bring your own beer, while other teams such as Farming will have concession stands open while following the guidelines laid out by the Minnesota Baseball Association.

