The Timberwolves downed Boston 124-122 Monday night at Target Center. Minnesota was out-scored 38-31 in the 4th quarter to make the game close. The Wolves were led in scoring by Karl Anthony Towns with 28 points and 13 rebounds, Gorgui Dieng added 17 points and 12 rebounds, Ricky Rubio added 15 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists and Andrew Wiggins added 17 points.

Minnesota improves to 18-39 and will play at Toronto at 6:30 Wednesday night, pregame on WJON at 6:00.