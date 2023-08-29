Minnesota NBA Player Returns ‘The Favor’ To ‘Screaming’ Fan During A Game

Anthony Edwards is an emerging superstar, and the Minnesota Timberwolves would be better served building their roster around him. Recently, during a game being played during the FIBA Basketball World Cup tournament, Edwards gave back the same energy that a 'fan' was emitting while Team USA was shooting free throws.

Team USA is currently playing in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and a player on the Team USA roster, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, recently was highlighted by ESPN's Sportscenter for 'screaming' back at a fan during Team USA's game against Greece.

While Edwards is shooting his free throw, you can hear a fan start to scream (to me it sounds like those internet goat screams) and it doesn't really seem to phase him. On the second shot, which Edwards makes, you can hear one of the microphones on the court pick up a similar scream being emitted, followed by the crowd starting to chuckle.

Apparently, that second scream was Anthony Edwards recognizing the screaming fan and putting his own spin on it, and giving it back to the loud fan.

Anthony Edwards is the player and person we all want leading our team, you can tell he cares, shows his passion, and will even give it back to loud fans while shooting free throws.

Get our free mobile app

In case you were wondering Team USA went on to win this game against Greece 109-81. So far in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Team USA and Anthony Edwards are 2-0 and in first place in Group C.

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures