Minnesota sports teams have had some bad coaches and general managers in their history whether it be the Timberwolves, Vikings, Twins, Wild or University of Minnesota. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. Jim explains that former Gopher head football coach Tim Brewster and former Timberwolves head coach Kurt Rambis are the worst 2 coaches in Minnesota sports history.

Get our free mobile app

Souhan says Brewster had no idea what he was doing. He says Brewster was a recruiter and he fooled former University of Minnesota AD Joel Maturi into hiring him. Souhan feels that Rambis at least could look like a coach, he had been a gritty player on a series of championship teams but wasn't a good coach.

The worst executive in Minnesota sports? Jim says that would be former Timberwolves executive David Kahn. Souhan says Kahn was the worst and it isn't close. He says Bill Smith, formerly of the Twins, is a distant 2nd. Souhan explains that Smith may have been miscast in the role of GM with the Twins.

If you'd like to listen to Jim's comment they are available below.