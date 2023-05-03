The Minnesota Timberwolves ‘New’ Mascot Imagined By AI Isn’t That Bad!

I spent A LOT of time on my phone scrolling yesterday. My wife and I were traveling back from vacation and while you are waiting at the airport to board your flight there isn't much you can do besides scroll endlessly. I found a post from the Uni-Watch website that had AI-generated NFL mascots. The person behind the AI creations then turned his attention to the NBA and the Timberwolves 'new' mascot.

I was curious enough to check out Gates' Twitter feed to see them, and when I saw the Timberwolves one, I first off rather enjoyed it, but secondly thought that if the Wolves were to ever bounce 'Crunch' this might be a suitable replacement.

The 'new' mascot takes some of its AI-generated cues from the former Wolves logo from the late 90s and earlier 2000s, and the color scheme from when Kevin Love was playing with the Timberwolves.

There are some usable pieces here, I think at least, what do you think about the mascot? Let me know in the comments!

