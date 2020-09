The Timberwolves out scored the Suns in the 4th quarter 31-10 and they win in Phoenix 98-85.

Tyus Jones played key minutes down the stretch in leading the comeback. He finished with 6 points and 3 assists in 19 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 25 points and Karl Anthony Towns added 22 points and 10 rebounds .

Minnesota is 5-10 and play at Golden State Saturday at 9:30pm, pregame on AM 1390 at 9:00.