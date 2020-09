The Timberwolves lost 118-114 in New York to the Knicks tonight Minnesota trailed by as many as 16 but rallied to get back into the game.

Zach Lavine led Minnesota with 23 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 19.

The Wolves are 5-13 and will play at Charlotte at 6pm. Hear the game on AM 1390.