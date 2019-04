The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Mavericks 110-108 Wednesday night in Dallas. The Wolves are now 35-43 on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and seven assists. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 27 points.

The Timberwolves have four games remaining this season beginning Friday night when they host the Miami Heat at Target Center.