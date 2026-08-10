TOWN BALL PLAYOFFS

(SUNDAY RESULTS)

CLASS B

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 7 NORTH BANCH NIGHT HAWKS 1

The Anglers out hit the Night Hawks eight to seven, including one double, five walks and four hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Tyler Cowden, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Rathman threw three innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Kyler Kitzberger, he went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs and Ethan Knutson went 1-5 for two RBIs. Nick Dinkel went 1-2 for a RBI, he had a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Easton Knealing went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Gabe Nathe went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs, and Jordan Schlueter went 1-2. Jake Dinkel went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Eric Fouquette had a walk and he scored a run, Justin Cornell had a stolen base and a walk and Gabe Miller was hit by a pitch.

The Night Hawks starting pitcher was Nick Pitz, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lucas Goggin threw five innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Knight Hawks offense was led by Clint Mattson went 2-4 with two stolen bases, Andrew Orf went 1-4 and he scored a run and Noah Thorson went 1-3 and he had a walk. Nick Pitz went 1-4, Tanner Helin went 1-3 and Lucas Goggin went 1-2.

PRINCETON PANTHERS 10 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Panthers out hit the Joes nine to six, including one double, sacrifice fly, eight walks three were hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Kevin Rahe, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Panthers offense was led by Tyson Dusosky, he went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Jake Carlson went 2-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nolan Spence went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Gehrig Scheffel went 3-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Nick Spitt had a walk and he scored a run. Brent Tholen went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Cam Jensen had three walks and he scored two runs.

The Joes starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bissett went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Karls had sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ben Alvord went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Tanner Staller was hit by a pitch. Lukas Theisen went 2-4, Noah Bissett went 1-4 and John Huebsch went 1-1.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6 ISANTI REDBIRDS 2

The Cyclones out hit the Redbirds fourteen to seven, including three doubles, a sacrifice fly, two hit batters and eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Noah Jensen closed it out with one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Shea Koster went 3-4 for five RBIs and he had a walk and Jeff Solorz went 3-5 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Nolan Hemker went 1-5. Vince Murn went 3-4 with two doubles and he was hit by a pitch and Dom Mathies went 1-4 with a walk. Noah Jensen went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored three runs and Caleb Martin went 1-5 and he scored a run.

The Redbirds starting pitcher was Phil Bray, he threw nine innings, he gave up fourteen hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by No. 6 went 1-2 with a double and Jake Rantz went 1-2 with a double and he had a walk. Matt Duong went 1-4 and he scored a run and James Green went 1-3. Conner McLain and Grant Oliver both went 1-2. Kellen Westphal 1-2 had a walk, Brandon Kamprud had a walk and Troy Jones had walk and he scored a run.

CLASS C

REGION 8

RICHMOND ROYALS 8 STARBUCK STARS 6

The Royals out hit the Stars eleven to ten, including a home run, three doubles, two were hit by a pitch and seven collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Boos threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Wessel a draftee from Lake Henry threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz went 1-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Kyle Budde went 2-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 3-3 with a double for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored two runs and Cooper Notch went 2-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.Caleb Maddox went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Goose Hadley went 1-5 and he scored a run. Grady Notch went 1-3 for a RBI and Dalton Thelen was credited for a RBI and he had a walk.

The Stars starting pitcher was Alex Panitzke, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Drew Olsonawksi threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Braden Skindelien threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout Darion Alexander threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Stars offense was led by Darion Alexander, he went 2-4 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Austin VerSteeg went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and Mitch Gruber had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Luke Danielson went 3-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and JackMajarus had a walk. Matt Gruber went 2-4 with a walk and he scored two runs, Jackson Hendrickson went 1-3 with two walks and Dylan Alexander had a walk and he scored a run.

CLASS A

SECTION 5A

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4

The Muskies out hit by the Mudcats ten to nine, the Muskies did collect three doubles, six stolen bases and seven that collected hits. Isaac Schroers threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Wes Johnson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, and Brady Thompson threw four innings, gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Levi Lampert went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Deters went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Gavan Schulte went 1-3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he had two walks and Jace Otto went 1-5 with a double for a RBI. Cody Partch went 2-5 and Brady Thompson went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mateo Segura went 1-2 with a stolen base and a walk, Keaton Landowski had a walk, Jacob Merrill scored two runs and Carson Gross scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Jacoby Nold, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Rudquist threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Gavin Quade threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one run and two walks and Ben Trutwin threw 1 2/3 innings, he issued one walk.

The Mudcats offense was led by Carter Houtari went 2-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and David Dorsey was hit by a pitch and he was credited for two RBIs. D.Dorsey went 3-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Carter Hensch went 1-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Tom Horan went 2-3 with two stolen bases, two walks and he scored two runs and Toby Sayles had a walk Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-4 and Brayden Wolfgram went 1-4.

BEMIDJI BUCKS 12 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The Bucks out hit the Stone Poneys thirteen to five, including four doubles, a triple and seven that collected hits. The Bucks starting pitcher was Peyton Neadeau, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bucks offense was led by Eli Biehn, he went 2-5 for three RBIs and Peyton Neadeau went 2-3 for two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Dan Clusiau went 3-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored three runs and Carter Scanlon went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Corradi went 1-5 with a double for a RBI and Ty Lundeen went 1-4 with a double for a RBI. Cam Justice went 2-4 with a double and he scored two runs, Carter McLaughlin had a walk and he scored a run and Will Zellman scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Jackson Scheffler, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Stutsman threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Levi Frieler, he went 1-1 for a RBI and Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-3 and he scored a run. Austin Lahr went 1-3, Miles Simonsen went 1-2 and Callen O’Connell had a walk.

CLASS C

REGION 6

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9 HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 8

The Rockies out hit the Orphans twelve to nine, including two triples, a doubles, seven walks and six that collected RBIs. It was a ten inning battle and the Rockies come from behind to earn the win. Their starting pitcher was Thad Lieser, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Fredin threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Evan Acheson threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one runs and three walks. Sam Nistler threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Brady Linn, he went 2-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Max Fredin went 2-4 with a doulbe for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 2-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Thad Lieser was credited with a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-3 for a RBI, he had two walks, he scored one run and he was hit by a pitch Luke Van ERP went 4-5 and Tyler Geislinger was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Carter Simon was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and David Jonas had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Orphans was Shane Kahn, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 48 threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and one walk. Colton Long threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts and Bennett Anderson threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued a walk.

The Orphans offense was led by Steve Herber went 1-3 for two RBIs and he had three walks. Garrett Zander went 2-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and a walk. Noah Bush went 1-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run, Jake Gruenhagen went 2-5 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Colton Long was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Streich went 2-4 with a walk and he scored two runs, Connor Donovan went 1-5 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run and Mason Macziewski had two walks.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 6

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 8 KIMBALL EXPRESS 0

The Lakers out hit the Express eleven to five, including, one double, one sacrifice fly, a sacrifice bunt and eight walks. The Lakers starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, threw nine innings, he gave up five singles and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 4-5 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Hunter Malachek went 3-3 with a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt for three RBIs. Dan Reilley went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk and Donnie Mavercamp went 1-5 for a RBI. Ben Clapp went 1-2 he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Clapp was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Luke Fobbe went 1-3 with a walk and he scored three runs, Riley Decker and Zach Zanetti both had a walk and each scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Ben Johnson, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Riley Blanc threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk.

The Express offense was led by Noah Gordon and Tommy Friesen both went 2-4 and Brooks Marquardt went 1-3.

CLASS C

REGION 1

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 5 BECKER BANDITS 3

The Rivercats and the Bandits both collected seven hits, including one double, three hit by a pitch. The starting pitcher threw a gem, Andy Nefs threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rivercats offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 3-3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, scored one run and he was hit by a pitch. Kaden Haselius went 2-3 with two doubles and a RBI and Zeus Schlegel went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Sampson Schlegel had a walk and he scored a run. Zach Okonek went 2-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and Preston Schlegel was hit by a pitch. Bryan McCallum went 1-4, Callan Henkemeyer was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run and Josh Tapio scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Anthony Rimmer, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Rimmer threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Kreeden Blomquist went 1-3 with a RBI and Ryan Groskreut went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Sawyer Anderson went 2-4 and Austin Rimmer went 1-4 and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 1-4, Logan Swaggert went 1-1 and Josh Groskreutz scored a run.

CLASS C

REGION 8

ELROSA SAINTS 16 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6

The Saints out hit the Chargers eighteen to twelve, including one home run, one triple, two doubles and nine walks. Their Saints starting pitcher was Aiden Mueller, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits and four runs. Riley Meyers threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run and one walk.

The Saints offense was led by Peyton Winter, he went 4-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Dingmann went 1-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Jackson Peter went 2-5 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 4-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored five runs. Derek Wiener went 3-5 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run and Gavin Kampsen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a walk. Blaine Fischer went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Mueller went 1-5 with a walk and he scored a run and A. Mueller scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 1-5 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Anthony Revermann, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and three walks.Ethan Meyer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. A draftee from Roscoe, Jake Klaphake threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Chargers offense was led by Reegan Nelson went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Owen Meyer went 2-4 for a RBI. Ethan Meyer went 3-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs and Eric Terres went 1-5. Austin Schoenberg went 1-2 with a triple for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jamie Terres went 1-3 with a walk and Dylan Gertken went 1-4 qnd he scored a run. Daniel Spanier went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Luke Dehmer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

CLASS C

REGION 8

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 8 NLS TWINS 4

The Silverstreaks out hit the Twins eleven to six, including one double, seven walks and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Funk, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by the Funks, Owen Funk went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Funk went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and Will Funk went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Luke Funk went 2-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Logan Funk went 1-2 for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored a run. Ian Funk had a walk and Cole Funk scored a run. Caden Sand went 2-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ty Reller had a sacrifice bunt.

The Twins starting pitcher was Sam Etterman, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. A draftee from Norway Lake Jared Cortez threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Fagerlie threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow was credited for three RBIs and he had a stolen base and Mike Danielson was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Hunter Magnuson went 1-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nolan Johnson went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Cayden Hansen went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Braeden Fagerlie went 1-4, Brandon Holm had a walk a DH Jeff Salonek had a stolen base.

SOBIESKI SKIS 7 NISSWA LIGHTNING 2

The Skis out hit the Lightning eleven to seven, including four home runs, two doubles and eight that collected hits. The Skis starting pitcher Dusty Parker threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and recorded two strikeouts. Evan Lemieur threw 3 2/3 inings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Jake Kapphahn went 2-4 with two home runs for two RBIs and Beau Thoma went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 2-4 with a home run and a double for one RBI and he scored one run and Alex Thoma went 1-4. Matt Filippi went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Dusty Parker went 1-3 with a stolen base. Owen Bode went 1-4 with a home run for one RBI and Riley Czech was hit by a pith and he had a stolen base. Zach Opatz went 1-3 and Joe Welinski had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lightning starting pitcher was Isaiah Biehn, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Dalton Maxwell threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lightning offense was led by by Colbe Tappe, he went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Wittwer went 1-1 with a double for a RB. If and he scored a run. Nate DeChaine went 2-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Bodie Piepkorn went 1-4 with a double and Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-4. Nick Kotska went 1-2 with a walk and Kody Ruedisili had a walk.

CLASS C

REGION 6

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 19 ROCKFORD CROWS 7

The Lakers out hit the Crows thirteen to nine, including one home run, four doubles, eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Noah Klinefelter, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmitt, he went 4-5 with a home run for six RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Andrew Schmitt went 3-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 1-5 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Blake Kunkel went 1-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run and Justin Kunkel had walk and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf went 1-2 with a double, for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Adam Braun went 1-5 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Austin Lenzemeier was credited for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored three runs, Alex Lenzmeier went 2-6 and he scored two runs and B. Schmitt scored a run.

The Crows starting pitcher was Jack Ortale, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Aiden Smith threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Perry threw 1/3 of an inning, gave up three hits, five run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Hucovski threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Nelson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Crows offense was led by Owen Schuster, he went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mike Nelson went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Perry went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Rowan Dodge went 2-5 and he scored a run. Riley Edwards went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly and Aiden Smith went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run. Riley Moran went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and one walk.

CLASS C

REGION 9

OPOLE BEARS 14 CLEARLAKE LAKERS 1

The Bears out hit the Lakers fifteen to four, including one home run, four doubles, fourteen walks and nine that collected hits. Their Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Will Eichten threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 3-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs and Tate Lange went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run. Chris Ebenet went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Brodi Huls went 3-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Masyn Patrick went 2-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Isaiah Folsom went 2-3 with a double and he had a walk and Dominic Hoika went 1-1 for a RBI. Maverick Novitzki went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Luke Bieniek was credited for a RBI and he had a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Golombiecki threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Cade Simones threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Caden Johnson went 1-4 for a RBI and Blake Brown went 2-3 with a double. Caleb Leintz went 1-3 and Jacob Oliver had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run.