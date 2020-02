The Oklahoma City Thunder topped the Timberwolves 117-104 Monday night at Target Center. The loss drops Minnesota to 15-24 on the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted an impressive triple-double for OKC with 20 points, 20 rebounds and ten assists, while Naz Reid led Minnesota with 20 points in the loss.

The Timberwolves will host the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON.