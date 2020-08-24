The Wolves Got The #1 Pick… Now What? [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the first overall pick at last week's NBA Draft lottery. It is the second time in team history they have won the top spot.

WJON's Alex Svejkovsky joined "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss the Wolves' options with the pick. He says the Wolves could take a big man to compliment Karl-Anthony Towns, trade the pick for help this year or trade the pick for a future draft choice.

