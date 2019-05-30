The Weekender: Summer Kickoff, Bluegrass, Rox Opener and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots to see and do coming off the holiday weekend around central Minnesota. Get your bluegrass fix out in Richmond, enjoy a family fun event at Lake George, learn the sport of Roller Derby with the SCAR Dolls, catch the St. Cloud Rox home opener and see some classic cars at the Rollies May Car Show. Read more in The Weekender!
Minnesota Bluegrass Homegrown KickoffRichmond
The sounds of bluegrass music will be heard throughout El Rancho Manana campground this weekend. The Kickoff Pickin' Party will take place in Richmond as Minnesota Bluegrass members, family and friends perform over a three-day weekend. Unlike past years, there won’t be any shows on the main stage and Minnesota Bluegrass won’t be selling tickets to the event. Instead, you’ll check-in with the campground at the store and pay a minimal fee for non-utility camping per person. Tickets are just $20 in advance or $30 at the gate for general admission. The event runs Friday through Sunday.
CALL FOR TICKETS: 320-597-2740
- Friday, May 31st, 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 1st, 8:00 a.m.
- Sunday, June 2nd, 8:00 a.m.
Lake George Summer KickoffSt. Cloud
Grab the kids and start off your summer with St. Cloud Park and Recreation at Lake George! Enjoy the park and an afternoon of free family fun while learning about what Park and Recreation has to offer. Activities include learning to fish, canoe and paddleboat races, flower planting, yard games and bike safety. The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, June 1st, 12:00 p.m.
Roller Derby ClinicSt. Cloud
Learn the sport of Roller Derby in St. Cloud this weekend. A Roller Derby Clinic is being held Sunday and will gear you up and teach you some basic skills. This is for anyone 18 years and older interested in learning the sport. Cost is just $5 per person and takes place Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Skatin Place.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Sunday, June 2nd, 5:30 p.m.
Rox Home OpenerSt. Cloud
Baseball is back in St. Cloud this weekend as the St. Cloud Rox have their home opener Saturday at Joe Faber Field. The Rox will be taking on the Bismark Larks and former Twins player Steve Lombardozi will be there to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. After the game there will be fireworks for fans to enjoy. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. You can get tickets at the gate or online or save a few bucks and get them at The Value Connection. Tickets are just $11 for general seating.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, June 1st, 7:00 p.m.
May Car ShowSauk Rapids
Check out some amazing hot rods at Rollies Thursday. The May Car show is back again and always a great turnout. The show starts at 5:00 p.m. and is free to attend. Entry's have a chance to win prizes and the evening ends with the Rockin Rolliewoods taking the stage at 7:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, May 30th, 5:00 p.m.