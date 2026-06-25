TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

ELK RIVER LUMBERJACKS 7 MONTICELLO POLECATS 5

The Lumberjacks and Polecats each collected nine hits, their starting pitcher was Logan LaPlante, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cooper Hanson threw 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and two walks. Max Loven threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Bryan Gerbers, he went 1-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Palm went 1-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and David Mulcahy went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cooper Hanson went 1-5 for a RBI and Logan LaPlante went 2-4 and he scored a run. Max Loven went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Jacob Mitchell and Will Ambrose both had a walk. Bentley Casey had a walk and he scored a run and Tom Olson scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Viet, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Zac Anderson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Brock Holthaus went 2-5 for two RBIs and Brock Woitalla went 2-4 for a RBI and he had a walk. Cole Bovee went 2-4 and he scored a run and Dustin Wilcox had a walk. Jaxon Axelberg went 1-3 and he scored a run and Braydon Hanson went 1-3 and he scored a run. Caden King and Michael Olson both had a walk and both scored a run.

(SUNDAY)

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 1

The Express out hit the Stingers ten to six, including a double, two sacrifice bunts and seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Tommy Friesen went 2-6 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Matt Friesen went 2-6. Brooks Marquardt and Zach Schmidt both went 1-3 for a RBI and Zach had a walk. Scott Marquardt went 1-5 and Brain Marquardt went 1-3 with a sacrifice fun. Joe Hess went 2-4 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and Henry Marquardt had a sacrifice bunt. Zach Dingmann had a walk, Nate Serbus was hit by a pitch, Adam Beyer had two walks and he scored a run and Riley Blanc scored a run.

The Stingers starting pitcher was Bill Admodt, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dom Winnie threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts and Robb Mognel threw 2/3 of an inning in relief.

Their Stingers offense was led by Collin Smith, he went 2-4 with a double and Andrew Moynihan went 1-4 and he scored a run. Kirby Monaghan went 2-4 and he Travis Bachman went 1-1.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 4

The Springers out hit the Cyclones ten to nine for another Sauk Valley League win. They did collect five doubles, their starting pitcher was Zach Femrite, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five singles, four runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Reece Kalla threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Klehr threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up two singles.

Their Springers offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 2-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-5 for two RBIs and Nolan VanLoy went 2-4 and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 2-5 with a double and Jeron Terres went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-4, Drew VanLoy had a walk and Eli Emerson scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Cyclones offense was led by Nolan Hemker, he went 1-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Dom Mathies went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Griffin Rothstein went 1-4 for a RBI and Terrance Moody went 2-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Ben Rothstein went 1-5. Luke Pakkala went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 4 SARTELL MUSKIES 3

The Rivercats and the Muskies both collected six hits, they did collect three big doubles to earn a big Sauk Valley League win. Their starting pitcher was Bryan (Big Mac) McCallum, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rivers Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel went 1-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Preston Schlegel went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Bryan McCallum was credited for a RBI. Will Krenz went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Josh Tapio went 1-4 and he scored a run. Zach Okonek went 1-4 with a double.

COON RAPIDS REDBIRDS 10 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

The Redbirds out hit the Polecats fourteen to ten, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Nick Herold, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Brandon Wozniak threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Tom Dulton threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Bates threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Redbirds offense was led by Alex Boswell went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Andy Brown went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Cullen Krueger went 2-5 for a RBI. Scott Jussila went 1-4 for a RBI and Dan Schiller went 2-6 and he scored two runs. Hayden Jorgensen went 1-5 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Price Caron went 1-4 with a double. Justin Reeves went 1-3 and he scored a run and Oliver Taunton went 1-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Paulson went 1-1, Brett Greenberg had a walk and he scored a run and Matt Mossey had a walk.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw three innings, he gave up there hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Revering threw threw innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaiah Termden threw one inning, he gave up four hit, four runs and threw walks. Nick Anderson threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. And Dom Marschel threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Cal Ulven, he went 2-4 with a home run for a RBI and Adam Brenny went 2-5 and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 12-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Braydon Hanson went 2-4 and he scored a run. Brock Holthaus, Cale Holthaus and Caden King all went 1-4.